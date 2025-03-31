Watch Now
2025 Class AA high school softball standings

MTN Sports
Posted

Eastern AA

(Through March 30)

Conf.All
Billings West1-03-0
Belgrade1-03-0
Gallatin0-01-0
Great Falls0-01-1
Great Falls CMR0-01-1
Bozeman0-00-0
Billings Senior0-12-1
Billings Skyview0-11-2

Western AA

(Through March 30)

Conf.All
Helena2-02-0
Missoula Big Sky1-03-0
Missoula Sentinel1-12-3
Helena Capital1-11-1
Kalispell Glacier0-02-0
Butte0-00-4
Kalispell Flathead0-10-3
Missoula Hellgate0-20-3

Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

