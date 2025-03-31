2025 Class AA high school softball standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Posted

Eastern AA (Through March 30)

Conf. All Billings West 1-0 3-0 Belgrade 1-0 3-0 Gallatin 0-0 1-0 Great Falls 0-0 1-1 Great Falls CMR 0-0 1-1 Bozeman 0-0 0-0 Billings Senior 0-1 2-1 Billings Skyview 0-1 1-2 Western AA (Through March 30)

Conf. All Helena 2-0 2-0 Missoula Big Sky 1-0 3-0 Missoula Sentinel 1-1 2-3 Helena Capital 1-1 1-1 Kalispell Glacier 0-0 2-0 Butte 0-0 0-4 Kalispell Flathead 0-1 0-3 Missoula Hellgate 0-2 0-3 Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.



Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.