2025 Class AA high school softball standings

Eastern AA
(Through March 30)
|Conf.
|All
|Billings West
|1-0
|3-0
|Belgrade
|1-0
|3-0
|Gallatin
|0-0
|1-0
|Great Falls
|0-0
|1-1
|Great Falls CMR
|0-0
|1-1
|Bozeman
|0-0
|0-0
|Billings Senior
|0-1
|2-1
|Billings Skyview
|0-1
|1-2
Western AA
(Through March 30)
|Conf.
|All
|Helena
|2-0
|2-0
|Missoula Big Sky
|1-0
|3-0
|Missoula Sentinel
|1-1
|2-3
|Helena Capital
|1-1
|1-1
|Kalispell Glacier
|0-0
|2-0
|Butte
|0-0
|0-4
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-1
|0-3
|Missoula Hellgate
|0-2
|0-3
Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.