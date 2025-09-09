High School College More Sports Watch Now
2025 Class AA football standings

MTN Sports
Posted

Class AA football standings

Monday, Sept. 8

East

Conf.All
Bozeman Gallatin0-02-0
Billings West0-01-1
Bozeman0-01-1
Great Falls CMR0-01-1
Belgrade0-00-1
Great Falls0-00-1
Billings Senior0-00-2
Billings Skyview0-00-2

West

Conf.All
Kalispell Glacier0-02-0
Missoula Big Sky0-02-0
Kalispell Flathead0-01-0
Missoula Sentinel0-01-0
Helena Capital0-01-1
Helena0-01-1
Butte0-01-1
Missoula Hellgate0-00-2

Note: Please email scores, standings or necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

