2025 Class AA football standings

Class AA football standings Monday, Sept. 8 East

Conf. All Bozeman Gallatin 0-0 2-0 Billings West 0-0 1-1 Bozeman 0-0 1-1 Great Falls CMR 0-0 1-1 Belgrade 0-0 0-1 Great Falls 0-0 0-1 Billings Senior 0-0 0-2 Billings Skyview 0-0 0-2 West

Conf. All Kalispell Glacier 0-0 2-0 Missoula Big Sky 0-0 2-0 Kalispell Flathead 0-0 1-0 Missoula Sentinel 0-0 1-0 Helena Capital 0-0 1-1 Helena 0-0 1-1 Butte 0-0 1-1 Missoula Hellgate 0-0 0-2 Note: Please email scores, standings or necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com



