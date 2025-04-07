2025 Class A high school softball standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Northeast A (Through April 6)

Conf. All Havre 2-0 2-0 Glendive 0-0 2-1 Lewistown 0-0 0-0 Miles City 1-2 1-2 Sidney 0-1 1-2 Northwest A (Through April 6)

Conf. All Polson 1-0 2-0 Ronan 2-1 2-3 Columbia Falls 0-0 1-1 Whitefish 0-0 0-0 Libby 0-1 2-2 Browning 0-1 0-1 Southeast A (Through April 6)

Conf. All Laurel 2-0 2-1 Billings Central 1-1 1-1 Livingston 0-0 1-0 Hardin 0-0 0-0 Lockwood 0-1 0-1 East Helena 0-1 0-2 Southwest A (Through April 6)

Conf. All Hamilton 2-0 3-2 Frenchtown 1-0 2-1 Dillon 0-0 1-0 Butte Central 0-0 0-1 Stevensville 0-1 1-1 Corvallis 0-2 0-3 Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.



