2025 Class A high school softball standings

Northeast A
(Through April 6)
|Conf.
|All
|Havre
|2-0
|2-0
|Glendive
|0-0
|2-1
|Lewistown
|0-0
|0-0
|Miles City
|1-2
|1-2
|Sidney
|0-1
|1-2
Northwest A
(Through April 6)
|Conf.
|All
|Polson
|1-0
|2-0
|Ronan
|2-1
|2-3
|Columbia Falls
|0-0
|1-1
|Whitefish
|0-0
|0-0
|Libby
|0-1
|2-2
|Browning
|0-1
|0-1
Southeast A
(Through April 6)
|Conf.
|All
|Laurel
|2-0
|2-1
|Billings Central
|1-1
|1-1
|Livingston
|0-0
|1-0
|Hardin
|0-0
|0-0
|Lockwood
|0-1
|0-1
|East Helena
|0-1
|0-2
Southwest A
(Through April 6)
|Conf.
|All
|Hamilton
|2-0
|3-2
|Frenchtown
|1-0
|2-1
|Dillon
|0-0
|1-0
|Butte Central
|0-0
|0-1
|Stevensville
|0-1
|1-1
|Corvallis
|0-2
|0-3
