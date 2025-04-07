Watch Now
2025 Class A high school softball standings

Softball generic
MTN Sports
Posted

Northeast A

(Through April 6)

Conf.All
Havre2-02-0
Glendive0-02-1
Lewistown0-00-0
Miles City1-21-2
Sidney0-11-2

Northwest A

(Through April 6)

Conf.All
Polson1-02-0
Ronan2-12-3
Columbia Falls0-01-1
Whitefish0-00-0
Libby0-12-2
Browning0-10-1

Southeast A

(Through April 6)

Conf.All
Laurel2-02-1
Billings Central1-11-1
Livingston0-01-0
Hardin0-00-0
Lockwood0-10-1
East Helena0-10-2

Southwest A

(Through April 6)

Conf.All
Hamilton2-03-2
Frenchtown1-02-1
Dillon0-01-0
Butte Central0-00-1
Stevensville0-11-1
Corvallis 0-20-3

Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

