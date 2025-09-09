2025 Class A football standings

Class A football standings
Monday, Sept. 8
East
|Conf.
|All
|Billings Central
|0-0
|2-0
|Glendive
|0-0
|1-1
|Hardin-Lodge Grass
|0-0
|1-1
|Lockwood
|0-0
|1-1
|Miles City
|0-0
|1-1
|Sidney
|0-0
|1-1
Central
|Conf.
|All
|Laurel
|0-0
|2-0
|Lewistown
|0-0
|2-0
|Browning
|0-0
|1-1
|East Helena
|0-0
|1-1
|Havre
|0-0
|0-1
|Livingston
|0-0
|0-2
Southwest
|Conf.
|All
|Frenchtown
|0-0
|2-0
|Hamilton
|0-0
|2-0
|Butte Central
|0-0
|1-1
|Corvallis
|0-0
|0-2
|Dillon
|0-0
|0-2
|Stevensville
|0-0
|0-2
Northwest
|Conf.
|All
|Libby
|0-0
|2-0
|Polson
|0-0
|2-0
|Bigfork
|0-0
|1-1
|Whitefish
|0-0
|0-1
|Columbia Falls
|0-0
|0-2
|Ronan
|0-0
|0-2
