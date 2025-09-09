High School College More Sports Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Standings

Actions

2025 Class A football standings

Class A Football.png
MTN Sports
Class A Football.png
Posted

Class A football standings

Monday, Sept. 8

East

Conf.All
Billings Central0-02-0
Glendive0-01-1
Hardin-Lodge Grass0-01-1
Lockwood0-01-1
Miles City0-01-1
Sidney0-01-1

Central

Conf.All
Laurel0-02-0
Lewistown0-02-0
Browning0-01-1
East Helena0-01-1
Havre0-00-1
Livingston0-00-2

Southwest

Conf.All
Frenchtown0-02-0
Hamilton0-02-0
Butte Central0-01-1
Corvallis0-00-2
Dillon0-00-2
Stevensville0-00-2

Northwest

Conf.All
Libby0-02-0
Polson0-02-0
Bigfork0-01-1
Whitefish0-00-1
Columbia Falls0-00-2
Ronan0-00-2

Note: Please email scores, standings or necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state