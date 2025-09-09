2025 Class A football standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Class A football standings Monday, Sept. 8 East

Conf. All Billings Central 0-0 2-0 Glendive 0-0 1-1 Hardin-Lodge Grass 0-0 1-1 Lockwood 0-0 1-1 Miles City 0-0 1-1 Sidney 0-0 1-1 Central

Conf. All Laurel 0-0 2-0 Lewistown 0-0 2-0 Browning 0-0 1-1 East Helena 0-0 1-1 Havre 0-0 0-1 Livingston 0-0 0-2 Southwest

Conf. All Frenchtown 0-0 2-0 Hamilton 0-0 2-0 Butte Central 0-0 1-1 Corvallis 0-0 0-2 Dillon 0-0 0-2 Stevensville 0-0 0-2 Northwest

Conf. All Libby 0-0 2-0 Polson 0-0 2-0 Bigfork 0-0 1-1 Whitefish 0-0 0-1 Columbia Falls 0-0 0-2 Ronan 0-0 0-2 Note: Please email scores, standings or necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com



