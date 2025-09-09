2025 8-Man football standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Posted

8-Man football standings Monday, Sept. 8 East

Conf. Ekalaka 2-0 Scobey 2-0 Circle 1-0 Culbertson 1-1 Fairview 1-1 Forsyth 1-1 Poplar 0-1 Westby-Grenora 0-2 Plentywood 0-2 South

Conf. Drummond-Philipsburg 2-0 Sheridan 2-0 Ennis 1-0 Harlowton-Ryegate 1-1 Lone Peak 1-1 Twin Bridges 1-1 Manhattan Christian 0-2 Park City 0-2 Lame Deer 0-1 North

Conf. Cascade 2-0 Chinook 2-0 Fort Benton 2-0 Belt 1-1 Choteau 1-1 Harlem 1-1 Box Elder 1-1 Centerville 0-2 Rocky Boy 0-2 Simms 0-2 West

Conf. Darby 2-0 St. Ignatius 2-0 Seeley-Swan 2-0 Charlo 1-1 St. Regis 1-1 Superior 1-1 Victor 1-1 Arlee 0-2 Plains 0-2 Troy 0-2 Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.