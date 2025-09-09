2025 8-Man football standings

8-Man football standings
Monday, Sept. 8
East
|Conf.
|Ekalaka
|2-0
|Scobey
|2-0
|Circle
|1-0
|Culbertson
|1-1
|Fairview
|1-1
|Forsyth
|1-1
|Poplar
|0-1
|Westby-Grenora
|0-2
|Plentywood
|0-2
South
|Conf.
|Drummond-Philipsburg
|2-0
|Sheridan
|2-0
|Ennis
|1-0
|Harlowton-Ryegate
|1-1
|Lone Peak
|1-1
|Twin Bridges
|1-1
|Manhattan Christian
|0-2
|Park City
|0-2
|Lame Deer
|0-1
North
|Conf.
|Cascade
|2-0
|Chinook
|2-0
|Fort Benton
|2-0
|Belt
|1-1
|Choteau
|1-1
|Harlem
|1-1
|Box Elder
|1-1
|Centerville
|0-2
|Rocky Boy
|0-2
|Simms
|0-2
West
|Conf.
|Darby
|2-0
|St. Ignatius
|2-0
|Seeley-Swan
|2-0
|Charlo
|1-1
|St. Regis
|1-1
|Superior
|1-1
|Victor
|1-1
|Arlee
|0-2
|Plains
|0-2
|Troy
|0-2
Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com