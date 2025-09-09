High School College More Sports Watch Now
2025 8-Man football standings

8-Man football standings

Monday, Sept. 8

East

Conf.
Ekalaka2-0
Scobey2-0
Circle1-0
Culbertson1-1
Fairview1-1
Forsyth1-1
Poplar0-1
Westby-Grenora0-2
Plentywood0-2

South

Conf.
Drummond-Philipsburg2-0
Sheridan2-0
Ennis1-0
Harlowton-Ryegate1-1
Lone Peak1-1
Twin Bridges1-1
Manhattan Christian0-2
Park City0-2
Lame Deer0-1

North

Conf.
Cascade2-0
Chinook2-0
Fort Benton2-0
Belt1-1
Choteau1-1
Harlem1-1
Box Elder1-1
Centerville0-2
Rocky Boy0-2
Simms0-2

West

Conf.
Darby2-0
St. Ignatius2-0
Seeley-Swan2-0
Charlo1-1
St. Regis1-1
Superior1-1
Victor1-1
Arlee0-2
Plains0-2
Troy0-2

Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com

