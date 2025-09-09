High School College More Sports Watch Now
2025 6-Man football standings

6-Man football standings

Monday, Sept. 8

East

Conf.All
Richey-Lambert2-02-0
Savage2-02-0
Bainville1-01-1
Froid-Lake1-11-1
Jordan1-11-1
Plevna1-11-1
Terry0-10-2
Broadus0-20-2
Brockton0-20-2

South

Conf.All
Grass Range-Winnett1-02-0
D-G-S-G0-02-0
Roy-Winifred0-02-0
Custer-Hysham-Melstone0-01-1
Plenty Coups0-00-1
Broadview-Lavina0-11-1
Hobson-MooreCanc.Canc.

North

Conf.All
Sunburst1-02-0
Highwood0-02-0
Big Sandy0-01-1
C-J-I0-01-1
North Star0-01-1
St. Patrick's0-01-1
Hays-Lodgepole0-10-2

Northwest

Conf.All
Power-Dutton-Brady0-02-0
Heart Butte0-02-0
Hot Springs0-01-1
Lincoln0-01-1
Noxon0-01-1
Valier0-00-1
Alberton0-00-2

Southwest

Conf.All
Absarokee1-02-0
Gardiner1-01-1
Reed Point-Rapelje1-01-1
Shields Valley0-00-2
White Sulphur Springs0-00-2
West Yellowstone0-10-2
Bridger0-20-2

Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montansports.com

