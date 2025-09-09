2025 6-Man football standings

6-Man football standings
Monday, Sept. 8
East
|Conf.
|All
|Richey-Lambert
|2-0
|2-0
|Savage
|2-0
|2-0
|Bainville
|1-0
|1-1
|Froid-Lake
|1-1
|1-1
|Jordan
|1-1
|1-1
|Plevna
|1-1
|1-1
|Terry
|0-1
|0-2
|Broadus
|0-2
|0-2
|Brockton
|0-2
|0-2
South
|Conf.
|All
|Grass Range-Winnett
|1-0
|2-0
|D-G-S-G
|0-0
|2-0
|Roy-Winifred
|0-0
|2-0
|Custer-Hysham-Melstone
|0-0
|1-1
|Plenty Coups
|0-0
|0-1
|Broadview-Lavina
|0-1
|1-1
|Hobson-Moore
|Canc.
|Canc.
North
|Conf.
|All
|Sunburst
|1-0
|2-0
|Highwood
|0-0
|2-0
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|1-1
|C-J-I
|0-0
|1-1
|North Star
|0-0
|1-1
|St. Patrick's
|0-0
|1-1
|Hays-Lodgepole
|0-1
|0-2
Northwest
|Conf.
|All
|Power-Dutton-Brady
|0-0
|2-0
|Heart Butte
|0-0
|2-0
|Hot Springs
|0-0
|1-1
|Lincoln
|0-0
|1-1
|Noxon
|0-0
|1-1
|Valier
|0-0
|0-1
|Alberton
|0-0
|0-2
Southwest
|Conf.
|All
|Absarokee
|1-0
|2-0
|Gardiner
|1-0
|1-1
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|1-0
|1-1
|Shields Valley
|0-0
|0-2
|White Sulphur Springs
|0-0
|0-2
|West Yellowstone
|0-1
|0-2
|Bridger
|0-2
|0-2
Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montansports.com