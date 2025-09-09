2025 6-Man football standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

6-Man football standings Monday, Sept. 8 East

Conf. All Richey-Lambert 2-0 2-0 Savage 2-0 2-0 Bainville 1-0 1-1 Froid-Lake 1-1 1-1 Jordan 1-1 1-1 Plevna 1-1 1-1 Terry 0-1 0-2 Broadus 0-2 0-2 Brockton 0-2 0-2 South

Conf. All Grass Range-Winnett 1-0 2-0 D-G-S-G 0-0 2-0 Roy-Winifred 0-0 2-0 Custer-Hysham-Melstone 0-0 1-1 Plenty Coups 0-0 0-1 Broadview-Lavina 0-1 1-1 Hobson-Moore Canc. Canc. North

Conf. All Sunburst 1-0 2-0 Highwood 0-0 2-0 Big Sandy 0-0 1-1 C-J-I 0-0 1-1 North Star 0-0 1-1 St. Patrick's 0-0 1-1 Hays-Lodgepole 0-1 0-2 Northwest

Conf. All Power-Dutton-Brady 0-0 2-0 Heart Butte 0-0 2-0 Hot Springs 0-0 1-1 Lincoln 0-0 1-1 Noxon 0-0 1-1 Valier 0-0 0-1 Alberton 0-0 0-2 Southwest

Conf. All Absarokee 1-0 2-0 Gardiner 1-0 1-1 Reed Point-Rapelje 1-0 1-1 Shields Valley 0-0 0-2 White Sulphur Springs 0-0 0-2 West Yellowstone 0-1 0-2 Bridger 0-2 0-2 Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montansports.com



