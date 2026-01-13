High School College More Sports Watch Now
2025-26 Class C high school boys and girls basketball standings

Basketball
MTN Sports
Basketball
Posted

Boys

2C

Through Jan. 11

Conf.All
Brockton5-07-2
Culbertson3-23-7
Westby-Grenora2-25-4
Savage2-25-4
Bainville2-24-5
Richey-Lambert1-32-7
Froid-Lake0-40-7

3C

Through Jan. 11

Conf.All
Lustre Christian2-08-0
Circle1-07-1
Scobey1-06-0
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale0-14-3
Nashua0-10-7
Frazer0-20-6

4C

Through Jan. 11

TeamConf.All
Terry2-06-3
Ekalaka1-07-2
Jordan2-12-7
Broadus0-12-5
Plevna0-13-5
Wibaux0-20-7

6C

Through Jan. 11

East

TeamConf.All
Forsyth2-06-0
Plenty Coups3-15-3
Park City2-15-3
Northern Cheyenne0-22-4
Custer-Hysham0-31-3

West

TeamConf.All
Absarokee3-04-3
Reed Point-Rapelje2-13-4
Roberts1-22-5
Bridger0-30-6

7C

Through Jan. 11

Conf.All
Winnett-Grass Range3-07-1
Melstone3-04-2
Roy-Winifred2-12-2
Harlowton2-15-1
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine1-23-2
Broadview-Lavina1-22-3
Hobson-Moore0-34-3
White Sulphur Springs0-30-6

8C

Through Jan. 11

Conf.All
Belt4-07-1
Cascade3-07-1
Centerville1-22-5
St. Patrick's1-25-3
Highwood1-34-5
Simms0-30-7

9C

Through Jan. 11

Conf.All
Big Sandy3-05-3
Box Elder3-05-3
North Star1-24-4
Hays-Lodgepole1-24-4
Dodson1-24-6
Turner0-30-7

12C

Through Jan. 11

Conf.All
Manhattan Christian2-04-3
Twin Bridges1-04-4
Gardiner1-14-4
Shields Valley1-14-4
West Yellowstone0-11-5
Sheridan0-11-3

14C

Through Jan. 11

TeamConf.
Two Eagle River3-0
St. Regis3-0
Superior2-1
Charlo1-3
Alberton1-3
Noxon0-3

Girls

2C

Through Jan. 11

Conf.All
Brockton5-07-2
Richey-Lambert3-16-2
Bainville3-17-2
Savage2-24-5
Froid-Lake1-34-3
Culbertson1-43-7
Westby-Grenora0-42-7

3C

Through Jan. 11

Conf.All
Scobey1-06-0
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale1-05-2
Circle1-06-2
Lustre Christian1-15-3
Nashua0-10-7
Frazer0-22-4

4C

Through Jan. 11

TeamConf.All
Jordan3-07-2
Broadus1-05-2
Terry1-12-6
Ekalaka0-14-5
Plevna0-10-8
Wibaux0-21-6

6C

Through Jan. 11

East

TeamConf.All
Custer-Hysham3-05-0
Plenty Coups3-15-3
Park City1-25-3
Forsyth0-21-5
Northern Cheyenne0-20-5

West

TeamConf.All
Reed Point-Rapelje3-07-0
Roberts2-13-4
Absarokee1-22-5
Bridger0-30-5

7C

Through Jan. 5

Conf.All
Melstone3-06-0
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine3-05-0
Roy-Winifred2-12-2
Harlowton2-15-1
Broadview-Lavina1-21-4
Hobson-Moore1-22-5
Winnett-Grass Range0-32-5
White Sulphur Springs0-30-6

8C

Through Jan. 11

Conf. All
Belt3-08-0
Cascade1-11-6
Centerville1-12-4
Simms1-21-6
St. Patrick's0-21-7

9C

Through Jan. 11

Conf.All
Turner3-06-1
Hays-Lodgepole2-17-1
North Star2-15-3
Box Elder1-25-3
Big Sandy1-22-5
Dodson0-33-7

12C

Through Jan. 11

Conf.All
Shields Valley2-09-0
West Yellowstone1-06-0
Manhattan Christian1-23-6
Twin Bridges0-05-3
Gardiner0-22-4

14C

Through Jan. 11

TeamConf.
Charlo4-1
Hot Springs4-1
Superior3-1
St. Regis1-2
Alberton1-2
Two Eagle River1-3
Noxon0-4

Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

