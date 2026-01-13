2025-26 Class C high school boys and girls basketball standings

Boys 2C Through Jan. 11

Conf. All Brockton 5-0 7-2 Culbertson 3-2 3-7 Westby-Grenora 2-2 5-4 Savage 2-2 5-4 Bainville 2-2 4-5 Richey-Lambert 1-3 2-7 Froid-Lake 0-4 0-7 3C Through Jan. 11

Conf. All Lustre Christian 2-0 8-0 Circle 1-0 7-1 Scobey 1-0 6-0 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 0-1 4-3 Nashua 0-1 0-7 Frazer 0-2 0-6 4C Through Jan. 11

Team Conf. All Terry 2-0 6-3 Ekalaka 1-0 7-2 Jordan 2-1 2-7 Broadus 0-1 2-5 Plevna 0-1 3-5 Wibaux 0-2 0-7 6C Through Jan. 11 East

Team Conf. All Forsyth 2-0 6-0 Plenty Coups 3-1 5-3 Park City 2-1 5-3 Northern Cheyenne 0-2 2-4 Custer-Hysham 0-3 1-3 West

Team Conf. All Absarokee 3-0 4-3 Reed Point-Rapelje 2-1 3-4 Roberts 1-2 2-5 Bridger 0-3 0-6 7C Through Jan. 11

Conf. All Winnett-Grass Range 3-0 7-1 Melstone 3-0 4-2 Roy-Winifred 2-1 2-2 Harlowton 2-1 5-1 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 1-2 3-2 Broadview-Lavina 1-2 2-3 Hobson-Moore 0-3 4-3 White Sulphur Springs 0-3 0-6 8C Through Jan. 11

Conf. All Belt 4-0 7-1 Cascade 3-0 7-1 Centerville 1-2 2-5 St. Patrick's 1-2 5-3 Highwood 1-3 4-5 Simms 0-3 0-7 9C Through Jan. 11

Conf. All Big Sandy 3-0 5-3 Box Elder 3-0 5-3 North Star 1-2 4-4 Hays-Lodgepole 1-2 4-4 Dodson 1-2 4-6 Turner 0-3 0-7 12C Through Jan. 11

Conf. All Manhattan Christian 2-0 4-3 Twin Bridges 1-0 4-4 Gardiner 1-1 4-4 Shields Valley 1-1 4-4 West Yellowstone 0-1 1-5 Sheridan 0-1 1-3 14C Through Jan. 11

Team Conf. Two Eagle River 3-0 St. Regis 3-0 Superior 2-1 Charlo 1-3 Alberton 1-3 Noxon 0-3 Girls 2C Through Jan. 11

Conf. All Brockton 5-0 7-2 Richey-Lambert 3-1 6-2 Bainville 3-1 7-2 Savage 2-2 4-5 Froid-Lake 1-3 4-3 Culbertson 1-4 3-7 Westby-Grenora 0-4 2-7 3C Through Jan. 11

Conf. All Scobey 1-0 6-0 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 1-0 5-2 Circle 1-0 6-2 Lustre Christian 1-1 5-3 Nashua 0-1 0-7 Frazer 0-2 2-4 4C Through Jan. 11

Team Conf. All Jordan 3-0 7-2 Broadus 1-0 5-2 Terry 1-1 2-6 Ekalaka 0-1 4-5 Plevna 0-1 0-8 Wibaux 0-2 1-6 6C Through Jan. 11 East

Team Conf. All Custer-Hysham 3-0 5-0 Plenty Coups 3-1 5-3 Park City 1-2 5-3 Forsyth 0-2 1-5 Northern Cheyenne 0-2 0-5 West

Team Conf. All Reed Point-Rapelje 3-0 7-0 Roberts 2-1 3-4 Absarokee 1-2 2-5 Bridger 0-3 0-5 7C Through Jan. 5

Conf. All Melstone 3-0 6-0 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 3-0 5-0 Roy-Winifred 2-1 2-2 Harlowton 2-1 5-1 Broadview-Lavina 1-2 1-4 Hobson-Moore 1-2 2-5 Winnett-Grass Range 0-3 2-5 White Sulphur Springs 0-3 0-6 8C Through Jan. 11

Conf. All Belt 3-0 8-0 Cascade 1-1 1-6 Centerville 1-1 2-4 Simms 1-2 1-6 St. Patrick's 0-2 1-7 9C Through Jan. 11

Conf. All Turner 3-0 6-1 Hays-Lodgepole 2-1 7-1 North Star 2-1 5-3 Box Elder 1-2 5-3 Big Sandy 1-2 2-5 Dodson 0-3 3-7 12C Through Jan. 11

Conf. All Shields Valley 2-0 9-0 West Yellowstone 1-0 6-0 Manhattan Christian 1-2 3-6 Twin Bridges 0-0 5-3 Gardiner 0-2 2-4 14C Through Jan. 11

Team Conf. Charlo 4-1 Hot Springs 4-1 Superior 3-1 St. Regis 1-2 Alberton 1-2 Two Eagle River 1-3 Noxon 0-4 Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

