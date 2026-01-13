2025-26 Class C high school boys and girls basketball standings

Boys
2C
Through Jan. 11
|Conf.
|All
|Brockton
|5-0
|7-2
|Culbertson
|3-2
|3-7
|Westby-Grenora
|2-2
|5-4
|Savage
|2-2
|5-4
|Bainville
|2-2
|4-5
|Richey-Lambert
|1-3
|2-7
|Froid-Lake
|0-4
|0-7
3C
Through Jan. 11
|Conf.
|All
|Lustre Christian
|2-0
|8-0
|Circle
|1-0
|7-1
|Scobey
|1-0
|6-0
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
|0-1
|4-3
|Nashua
|0-1
|0-7
|Frazer
|0-2
|0-6
4C
Through Jan. 11
|Team
|Conf.
|All
|Terry
|2-0
|6-3
|Ekalaka
|1-0
|7-2
|Jordan
|2-1
|2-7
|Broadus
|0-1
|2-5
|Plevna
|0-1
|3-5
|Wibaux
|0-2
|0-7
6C
Through Jan. 11
East
|Team
|Conf.
|All
|Forsyth
|2-0
|6-0
|Plenty Coups
|3-1
|5-3
|Park City
|2-1
|5-3
|Northern Cheyenne
|0-2
|2-4
|Custer-Hysham
|0-3
|1-3
West
|Team
|Conf.
|All
|Absarokee
|3-0
|4-3
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|2-1
|3-4
|Roberts
|1-2
|2-5
|Bridger
|0-3
|0-6
7C
Through Jan. 11
|Conf.
|All
|Winnett-Grass Range
|3-0
|7-1
|Melstone
|3-0
|4-2
|Roy-Winifred
|2-1
|2-2
|Harlowton
|2-1
|5-1
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine
|1-2
|3-2
|Broadview-Lavina
|1-2
|2-3
|Hobson-Moore
|0-3
|4-3
|White Sulphur Springs
|0-3
|0-6
8C
Through Jan. 11
|Conf.
|All
|Belt
|4-0
|7-1
|Cascade
|3-0
|7-1
|Centerville
|1-2
|2-5
|St. Patrick's
|1-2
|5-3
|Highwood
|1-3
|4-5
|Simms
|0-3
|0-7
9C
Through Jan. 11
|Conf.
|All
|Big Sandy
|3-0
|5-3
|Box Elder
|3-0
|5-3
|North Star
|1-2
|4-4
|Hays-Lodgepole
|1-2
|4-4
|Dodson
|1-2
|4-6
|Turner
|0-3
|0-7
12C
Through Jan. 11
|Conf.
|All
|Manhattan Christian
|2-0
|4-3
|Twin Bridges
|1-0
|4-4
|Gardiner
|1-1
|4-4
|Shields Valley
|1-1
|4-4
|West Yellowstone
|0-1
|1-5
|Sheridan
|0-1
|1-3
14C
Through Jan. 11
|Team
|Conf.
|Two Eagle River
|3-0
|St. Regis
|3-0
|Superior
|2-1
|Charlo
|1-3
|Alberton
|1-3
|Noxon
|0-3
Girls
2C
Through Jan. 11
|Conf.
|All
|Brockton
|5-0
|7-2
|Richey-Lambert
|3-1
|6-2
|Bainville
|3-1
|7-2
|Savage
|2-2
|4-5
|Froid-Lake
|1-3
|4-3
|Culbertson
|1-4
|3-7
|Westby-Grenora
|0-4
|2-7
3C
Through Jan. 11
|Conf.
|All
|Scobey
|1-0
|6-0
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
|1-0
|5-2
|Circle
|1-0
|6-2
|Lustre Christian
|1-1
|5-3
|Nashua
|0-1
|0-7
|Frazer
|0-2
|2-4
4C
Through Jan. 11
|Team
|Conf.
|All
|Jordan
|3-0
|7-2
|Broadus
|1-0
|5-2
|Terry
|1-1
|2-6
|Ekalaka
|0-1
|4-5
|Plevna
|0-1
|0-8
|Wibaux
|0-2
|1-6
6C
Through Jan. 11
East
|Team
|Conf.
|All
|Custer-Hysham
|3-0
|5-0
|Plenty Coups
|3-1
|5-3
|Park City
|1-2
|5-3
|Forsyth
|0-2
|1-5
|Northern Cheyenne
|0-2
|0-5
West
|Team
|Conf.
|All
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|3-0
|7-0
|Roberts
|2-1
|3-4
|Absarokee
|1-2
|2-5
|Bridger
|0-3
|0-5
7C
Through Jan. 5
|Conf.
|All
|Melstone
|3-0
|6-0
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine
|3-0
|5-0
|Roy-Winifred
|2-1
|2-2
|Harlowton
|2-1
|5-1
|Broadview-Lavina
|1-2
|1-4
|Hobson-Moore
|1-2
|2-5
|Winnett-Grass Range
|0-3
|2-5
|White Sulphur Springs
|0-3
|0-6
8C
Through Jan. 11
|Conf.
|All
|Belt
|3-0
|8-0
|Cascade
|1-1
|1-6
|Centerville
|1-1
|2-4
|Simms
|1-2
|1-6
|St. Patrick's
|0-2
|1-7
9C
Through Jan. 11
|Conf.
|All
|Turner
|3-0
|6-1
|Hays-Lodgepole
|2-1
|7-1
|North Star
|2-1
|5-3
|Box Elder
|1-2
|5-3
|Big Sandy
|1-2
|2-5
|Dodson
|0-3
|3-7
12C
Through Jan. 11
|Conf.
|All
|Shields Valley
|2-0
|9-0
|West Yellowstone
|1-0
|6-0
|Manhattan Christian
|1-2
|3-6
|Twin Bridges
|0-0
|5-3
|Gardiner
|0-2
|2-4
14C
Through Jan. 11
|Team
|Conf.
|Charlo
|4-1
|Hot Springs
|4-1
|Superior
|3-1
|St. Regis
|1-2
|Alberton
|1-2
|Two Eagle River
|1-3
|Noxon
|0-4
