2025-26 Class B high school boys and girls basketball standings

Basketball
MTN Sports
Posted

Class B basketball standings

BOYS

1B

Through Jan. 11

Conf.All
Fort Benton5-08-0
Fairfield4-06-1
Choteau3-16-1
Chinook3-23-5
Rocky Boy2-32-7
Conrad1-42-5
Cut Bank0-40-6
Shelby0-40-7

2B

Through Jan. 11

TeamConf.All
Malta4-09-1
Harlem3-16-1
Glasgow3-34-4
Fairview2-25-4
Poplar2-34-6
Wolf Point1-34-5
Plentywood0-30-3

3B

Not reported

4B

Through Jan. 11

Conf.All
Big Timber3-04-2
Joliet3-15-3
Columbus3-27-2
Red Lodge1-24-4
Shepherd0-26-3
Roundup0-30-7

5B

Through Jan. 11

TeamConf.All
Jefferson3-15-4
Three Forks2-13-4
Townsend2-24-4
Lone Peak2-26-2
Ennis2-25-4
Manhattan2-24-4
Whitehall1-24-3

6B

Not reported

7B

Not reported

GIRLS

1B

Through Jan. 11

Conf.All
Fairfield4-05-2
Choteau4-06-0
Fort Benton4-15-3
Shelby2-24-3
Rocky Boy2-35-4
Cut Bank1-32-4
Chinook1-42-6
Conrad0-50-6

2B

Through Jan. 11

TeamConf.All
Glasgow6-08-0
Malta3-17-3
Poplar3-26-4
Fairview2-23-6
Harlem1-31-3
Plentywood0-30-3
Wolf Point0-41-8

3B

Not reported

4B

Through Jan. 11

Conf. All
Big Timber2-05-1
Shepherd1-06-4
Columbus2-17-2
Roundup2-12-5
Red Lodge1-22-6
Joliet0-41-7

5B

Through Jan. 11

TeamConf.All
Ennis4-07-2
Jefferson3-17-2
Townsend3-16-2
Three Forks2-13-4
Manhattan1-22-3
Lone Peak0-31-4
Whitehall0-41-7

6B

Not reported

7B

Not reported

Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

