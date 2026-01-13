2025-26 Class B high school boys and girls basketball standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Class B basketball standings BOYS 1B Through Jan. 11

Conf. All Fort Benton 5-0 8-0 Fairfield 4-0 6-1 Choteau 3-1 6-1 Chinook 3-2 3-5 Rocky Boy 2-3 2-7 Conrad 1-4 2-5 Cut Bank 0-4 0-6 Shelby 0-4 0-7 2B Through Jan. 11

Team Conf. All Malta 4-0 9-1 Harlem 3-1 6-1 Glasgow 3-3 4-4 Fairview 2-2 5-4 Poplar 2-3 4-6 Wolf Point 1-3 4-5 Plentywood 0-3 0-3 3B Not reported 4B Through Jan. 11

Conf. All Big Timber 3-0 4-2 Joliet 3-1 5-3 Columbus 3-2 7-2 Red Lodge 1-2 4-4 Shepherd 0-2 6-3 Roundup 0-3 0-7 5B Through Jan. 11

Team Conf. All Jefferson 3-1 5-4 Three Forks 2-1 3-4 Townsend 2-2 4-4 Lone Peak 2-2 6-2 Ennis 2-2 5-4 Manhattan 2-2 4-4 Whitehall 1-2 4-3 6B Not reported 7B Not reported GIRLS 1B Through Jan. 11

Conf. All Fairfield 4-0 5-2 Choteau 4-0 6-0 Fort Benton 4-1 5-3 Shelby 2-2 4-3 Rocky Boy 2-3 5-4 Cut Bank 1-3 2-4 Chinook 1-4 2-6 Conrad 0-5 0-6 2B Through Jan. 11

Team Conf. All Glasgow 6-0 8-0 Malta 3-1 7-3 Poplar 3-2 6-4 Fairview 2-2 3-6 Harlem 1-3 1-3 Plentywood 0-3 0-3 Wolf Point 0-4 1-8 3B Not reported 4B Through Jan. 11

Conf. All Big Timber 2-0 5-1 Shepherd 1-0 6-4 Columbus 2-1 7-2 Roundup 2-1 2-5 Red Lodge 1-2 2-6 Joliet 0-4 1-7 5B Through Jan. 11

Team Conf. All Ennis 4-0 7-2 Jefferson 3-1 7-2 Townsend 3-1 6-2 Three Forks 2-1 3-4 Manhattan 1-2 2-3 Lone Peak 0-3 1-4 Whitehall 0-4 1-7 6B Not reported 7B Not reported Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

