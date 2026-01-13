2025-26 Class B high school boys and girls basketball standings

Class B basketball standings
BOYS
1B
Through Jan. 11
|Conf.
|All
|Fort Benton
|5-0
|8-0
|Fairfield
|4-0
|6-1
|Choteau
|3-1
|6-1
|Chinook
|3-2
|3-5
|Rocky Boy
|2-3
|2-7
|Conrad
|1-4
|2-5
|Cut Bank
|0-4
|0-6
|Shelby
|0-4
|0-7
2B
Through Jan. 11
|Team
|Conf.
|All
|Malta
|4-0
|9-1
|Harlem
|3-1
|6-1
|Glasgow
|3-3
|4-4
|Fairview
|2-2
|5-4
|Poplar
|2-3
|4-6
|Wolf Point
|1-3
|4-5
|Plentywood
|0-3
|0-3
3B
Not reported
4B
Through Jan. 11
|Conf.
|All
|Big Timber
|3-0
|4-2
|Joliet
|3-1
|5-3
|Columbus
|3-2
|7-2
|Red Lodge
|1-2
|4-4
|Shepherd
|0-2
|6-3
|Roundup
|0-3
|0-7
5B
Through Jan. 11
|Team
|Conf.
|All
|Jefferson
|3-1
|5-4
|Three Forks
|2-1
|3-4
|Townsend
|2-2
|4-4
|Lone Peak
|2-2
|6-2
|Ennis
|2-2
|5-4
|Manhattan
|2-2
|4-4
|Whitehall
|1-2
|4-3
6B
Not reported
7B
Not reported
GIRLS
1B
Through Jan. 11
|Conf.
|All
|Fairfield
|4-0
|5-2
|Choteau
|4-0
|6-0
|Fort Benton
|4-1
|5-3
|Shelby
|2-2
|4-3
|Rocky Boy
|2-3
|5-4
|Cut Bank
|1-3
|2-4
|Chinook
|1-4
|2-6
|Conrad
|0-5
|0-6
2B
Through Jan. 11
|Team
|Conf.
|All
|Glasgow
|6-0
|8-0
|Malta
|3-1
|7-3
|Poplar
|3-2
|6-4
|Fairview
|2-2
|3-6
|Harlem
|1-3
|1-3
|Plentywood
|0-3
|0-3
|Wolf Point
|0-4
|1-8
3B
Not reported
4B
Through Jan. 11
|Conf.
|All
|Big Timber
|2-0
|5-1
|Shepherd
|1-0
|6-4
|Columbus
|2-1
|7-2
|Roundup
|2-1
|2-5
|Red Lodge
|1-2
|2-6
|Joliet
|0-4
|1-7
5B
Through Jan. 11
|Team
|Conf.
|All
|Ennis
|4-0
|7-2
|Jefferson
|3-1
|7-2
|Townsend
|3-1
|6-2
|Three Forks
|2-1
|3-4
|Manhattan
|1-2
|2-3
|Lone Peak
|0-3
|1-4
|Whitehall
|0-4
|1-7
6B
Not reported
7B
Not reported
Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.