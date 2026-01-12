2025-26 Class AA high school boys and girls basketball standings

Class AA basketball standings
Through Jan. 11
Boys
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|All
|Billings West
|2-0
|5-2
|Billings Skyview
|2-0
|4-3
|Gallatin
|1-1
|3-3
|Bozeman
|1-1
|2-4
|Billings Senior
|1-1
|4-3
|Great Falls CMR
|1-1
|5-2
|Great Falls
|0-2
|0-7
|Belgrade
|0-2
|0-7
Western AA
|Conf.
|All
|Missoula Hellgate
|2-0
|5-1
|Missoula Sentinel
|2-0
|5-1
|Butte
|2-0
|7-0
|Helena
|1-1
|4-3
|Helena Capital
|1-1
|4-3
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-2
|1-5
|Missoula Big Sky
|0-2
|2-4
|Kalispell Glacier
|0-2
|3-4
Girls
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|All
|Gallatin
|2-0
|6-0
|Bozeman
|1-1
|4-2
|Billings Skyview
|1-1
|4-3
|Billings Senior
|1-1
|5-2
|Billings West
|1-1
|6-1
|Great Falls
|1-1
|3-4
|Great Falls CMR
|1-1
|4-3
|Belgrade
|0-2
|0-7
Western AA
|Conf.
|All
|Missoula Big Sky
|2-0
|5-2
|Missoula Hellgate
|2-0
|5-1
|Butte
|2-0
|4-3
|Helena Capital
|1-1
|2-5
|Helena
|1-1
|3-4
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-2
|0-6
|Kalispell Glacier
|0-2
|1-6
|Belgrade
|0-2
|0-7
Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.