2025-26 Class AA high school boys and girls basketball standings

Posted

Class AA basketball standings Through Jan. 11 Boys Eastern AA

Conf. All Billings West 2-0 5-2 Billings Skyview 2-0 4-3 Gallatin 1-1 3-3 Bozeman 1-1 2-4 Billings Senior 1-1 4-3 Great Falls CMR 1-1 5-2 Great Falls 0-2 0-7 Belgrade 0-2 0-7 Western AA

Conf. All Missoula Hellgate 2-0 5-1 Missoula Sentinel 2-0 5-1 Butte 2-0 7-0 Helena 1-1 4-3 Helena Capital 1-1 4-3 Kalispell Flathead 0-2 1-5 Missoula Big Sky 0-2 2-4 Kalispell Glacier 0-2 3-4 Girls Eastern AA

Conf. All Gallatin 2-0 6-0 Bozeman 1-1 4-2 Billings Skyview 1-1 4-3 Billings Senior 1-1 5-2 Billings West 1-1 6-1 Great Falls 1-1 3-4 Great Falls CMR 1-1 4-3 Belgrade 0-2 0-7 Western AA

Conf. All Missoula Big Sky 2-0 5-2 Missoula Hellgate 2-0 5-1 Butte 2-0 4-3 Helena Capital 1-1 2-5 Helena 1-1 3-4 Kalispell Flathead 0-2 0-6 Kalispell Glacier 0-2 1-6 Belgrade 0-2 0-7 Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

