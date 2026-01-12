High School College More Sports Watch Now
2025-26 Class AA high school boys and girls basketball standings

MTN Sports
Posted

Class AA basketball standings

Through Jan. 11

Boys

Eastern AA

Conf.All
Billings West2-05-2
Billings Skyview2-04-3
Gallatin1-13-3
Bozeman1-12-4
Billings Senior1-14-3
Great Falls CMR1-15-2
Great Falls0-20-7
Belgrade0-20-7

Western AA

Conf.All
Missoula Hellgate2-05-1
Missoula Sentinel2-05-1
Butte2-07-0
Helena1-14-3
Helena Capital1-14-3
Kalispell Flathead0-21-5
Missoula Big Sky0-22-4
Kalispell Glacier0-23-4

Girls

Eastern AA

Conf. All
Gallatin2-06-0
Bozeman1-14-2
Billings Skyview1-14-3
Billings Senior1-15-2
Billings West1-16-1
Great Falls1-13-4
Great Falls CMR1-14-3
Belgrade0-20-7

Western AA

Conf. All
Missoula Big Sky2-05-2
Missoula Hellgate2-05-1
Butte2-04-3
Helena Capital1-12-5
Helena1-13-4
Kalispell Flathead0-20-6
Kalispell Glacier0-21-6
Belgrade0-20-7

Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

