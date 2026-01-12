2025-26 Class A high school boys and girls basketball standings

Class A basketball standings
Through Jan. 11
Boys
Northeast A
|Conf.
|All
|Lewistown
|2-0
|6-3
|Havre
|1-0
|3-7
|Glendive
|0-1
|3-3
|Miles City
|0-1
|4-4
|Sidney
|0-1
|0-7
Southeast A
|Conf.
|All
|Lockwood
|1-0
|8-0
|East Helena
|1-0
|5-3
|Laurel
|1-0
|3-3
|Livingston
|1-1
|1-5
|Billings Central
|0-1
|5-2
|Hardin
|0-2
|0-7
Northwest A
|Conf.
|All
|Bigfork
|2-0
|5-3
|Whitefish
|1-0
|4-2
|Ronan
|1-0
|5-1
|Browning
|0-0
|3-3
|Polson
|0-0
|3-3
|Columbia Falls
|0-2
|4-3
|Libby
|0-2
|1-6
Southwest A
|Conf.
|All
|Butte Cental
|1-0
|6-1
|Hamilton
|1-0
|2-6
|Dillon
|0-0
|4-4
|Frenchtown
|0-0
|5-2
|Stevensville
|0-1
|1-6
|Corvallis
|0-1
|1-7
Girls
Northeast A
|Conf.
|All
|Havre
|1-0
|9-1
|Lewistown
|1-0
|4-4
|Sidney
|0-0
|4-2
|Miles City
|0-1
|7-1
|Glendive
|0-1
|2-5
Southeast A
|Conf.
|All
|Hardin
|2-0
|6-1
|Billings Central
|1-0
|5-2
|Laurel
|1-0
|1-5
|East Helena
|0-1
|3-5
|Lockwood
|0-1
|1-6
|Livingston
|0-2
|0-6
Northwest A
|Conf.
|All
|Whitefish
|2-0
|5-2
|Columbia Falls
|2-0
|4-3
|Bigfork
|1-1
|4-4
|Polson
|0-0
|4-2
|Browning
|0-1
|2-5
|Ronan
|0-1
|1-5
|Libby
|0-2
|2-5
Southwest A
|Conf.
|All
|Frenchtown
|1-0
|6-2
|Corvallis
|1-0
|3-4
|Dillon
|0-0
|7-1
|Butte Central
|0-0
|1-4
|Hamilton
|0-1
|3-6
|Stevensville
|0-1
|1-6
