2025-26 Class A high school boys and girls basketball standings

Class A basketball standings Through Jan. 11 Boys Northeast A

Conf. All Lewistown 2-0 6-3 Havre 1-0 3-7 Glendive 0-1 3-3 Miles City 0-1 4-4 Sidney 0-1 0-7 Southeast A

Conf. All Lockwood 1-0 8-0 East Helena 1-0 5-3 Laurel 1-0 3-3 Livingston 1-1 1-5 Billings Central 0-1 5-2 Hardin 0-2 0-7 Northwest A

Conf. All Bigfork 2-0 5-3 Whitefish 1-0 4-2 Ronan 1-0 5-1 Browning 0-0 3-3 Polson 0-0 3-3 Columbia Falls 0-2 4-3 Libby 0-2 1-6 Southwest A

Conf. All Butte Cental 1-0 6-1 Hamilton 1-0 2-6 Dillon 0-0 4-4 Frenchtown 0-0 5-2 Stevensville 0-1 1-6 Corvallis 0-1 1-7 Girls Northeast A

Conf. All Havre 1-0 9-1 Lewistown 1-0 4-4 Sidney 0-0 4-2 Miles City 0-1 7-1 Glendive 0-1 2-5 Southeast A

Conf. All Hardin 2-0 6-1 Billings Central 1-0 5-2 Laurel 1-0 1-5 East Helena 0-1 3-5 Lockwood 0-1 1-6 Livingston 0-2 0-6 Northwest A

Conf. All Whitefish 2-0 5-2 Columbia Falls 2-0 4-3 Bigfork 1-1 4-4 Polson 0-0 4-2 Browning 0-1 2-5 Ronan 0-1 1-5 Libby 0-2 2-5 Southwest A

Conf. All Frenchtown 1-0 6-2 Corvallis 1-0 3-4 Dillon 0-0 7-1 Butte Central 0-0 1-4 Hamilton 0-1 3-6 Stevensville 0-1 1-6 Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

