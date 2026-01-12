High School College More Sports Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Standings

Actions

2025-26 Class A high school boys and girls basketball standings

Basketball
MTN Sports
Basketball
Posted

Class A basketball standings

Through Jan. 11

Boys

Northeast A

Conf.All
Lewistown2-06-3
Havre1-03-7
Glendive0-13-3
Miles City0-14-4
Sidney0-10-7

Southeast A

Conf.All
Lockwood1-08-0
East Helena1-05-3
Laurel1-03-3
Livingston1-11-5
Billings Central0-15-2
Hardin0-20-7

Northwest A

Conf.All
Bigfork2-05-3
Whitefish1-04-2
Ronan1-05-1
Browning0-03-3
Polson0-03-3
Columbia Falls0-24-3
Libby0-21-6

Southwest A

Conf.All
Butte Cental1-06-1
Hamilton1-02-6
Dillon0-04-4
Frenchtown0-05-2
Stevensville0-11-6
Corvallis0-11-7

Girls

Northeast A

Conf.All
Havre1-09-1
Lewistown1-04-4
Sidney0-04-2
Miles City0-17-1
Glendive0-12-5

Southeast A

Conf.All
Hardin2-06-1
Billings Central1-05-2
Laurel1-01-5
East Helena0-13-5
Lockwood0-11-6
Livingston0-20-6

Northwest A

Conf.All
Whitefish2-05-2
Columbia Falls2-04-3
Bigfork1-14-4
Polson0-04-2
Browning0-12-5
Ronan0-11-5
Libby0-22-5

Southwest A

Conf.All
Frenchtown1-06-2
Corvallis1-03-4
Dillon0-07-1
Butte Central0-01-4
Hamilton0-13-6
Stevensville0-11-6

Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
mts-scoreboard.png

Results from around the state