2024 high school volleyball standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Posted

Class AA (Through Sept. 23) Eastern AA

Conf. All Bozeman Gallatin 3-0 9-0 Billings Senior 3-0 9-0 Great Falls CMR 3-1 10-1 Bozeman 3-1 9-1 Belgrade 1-3 7-4 Billings Skyview 1-3 4-6 Great Falls 1-3 3-8 Billings West 0-4 6-4 Western AA

Conf. All Butte 3-1 5-6 Kalispell Flathead 3-1 4-6 Kalispell Glacier 3-1 4-6 Helena 2-2 5-6 Missoula Hellgate 2-2 3-7 Missoula Sentinel 2-2 3-8 Missoula Big Sky 1-3 1-9 Helena Capital 0-4 0-11 Class A (Through Sept. 23) Northeast A

Conf. Lewistown 3-0 Miles City 1-1 Havre 1-1 Sidney 1-1 Glendive 0-3 Southeast A

Conf. Billings Central 3-0 Hardin 2-1 Laurel 2-1 Lockwood 2-1 Livingston 1-3 East Helena 0-4 Southwest A

Conf. Dillon 2-0 Frenchtown 1-0 Corvallis 1-0 Stevensville 1-1 Hamilton 0-2 Butte Central 0-2 Northwest A

Conf. Whitefish 4-0 Polson 2-0 Columbia Falls 2-1 Bigfork 2-1 Ronan 1-2 Browning 0-3 Libby 0-4 Class B 1B (Through Sept. 23)

Conf. Fairfield 5-0 Chinook 3-2 Shelby 3-2 Choteau 3-2 Conrad 1-3 Cut Bank 1-3 Rocky Boy 0-4 2B (Through Sept. 23)

Conf. Glasgow 3-0 Fairview 2-0 Malta 1-1 Poplar 2-2 Harlem 1-4 Wolf Point 0-2 3B (Through Sept. 23)

Conf. All Huntley Project 3-0 7-2 Baker 4-1 10-2 Lodge Grass 3-1 3-2 Colstrip 2-2 2-5 Lame Deer 0-3 0-4 St. Labre 0-3 0-5 4B (Through Sept. 7)

Conf. All Shepherd 2-0 5-0 Joliet 1-0 3-1 Park City 1-0 1-0 Roundup 1-2 3-4 Big Timber 0-1 0-1 Red Lodge 0-1 0-3 Columbus 0-1 0-4 5B (Through Sept. 23)

Conf. Jefferson 5-0 Ennis 4-1 Townsend 3-1 Manhattan 1-2 Whitehall 1-2 Three Forks 1-5 Lone Peak 0-4 Class C 1C (Through Sept. 23)

Conf. All Bainville 4-0 5-0 Scobey 3-0 3-0 Froid-Lake 3-0 3-3 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 3-1 4-1 Plentywood 2-1 4-1 Richey-Lambert 2-1 3-2 Wesby-Grenora 3-2 3-4 Lustre Christian 1-1 3-2 Culbertson 1-2 3-4 Nashua 0-4 0-5 Brockton 0-5 0-5 Frazer 0-5 0-5 2C (Through Sept. 23)

Conf. All Circle 4-0 8-0 Broadus 5-1 6-4 Savage 4-2 4-2 Forsyth 3-2 5-4 Jordan 3-2 7-2 Ekalaka 3-2 6-2 Terry 2-4 2-4 Wibaux 1-3 1-3 Northern Cheyenne 0-4 0-4 Plevna 0-5 0-5 4C (Through Sept. 23)

Conf. All Bridger 5-0 7-2 Custer-Hysham 3-1 7-2 Roberts 2-2 4-6 Absarokee 2-2 4-6 Reed Point-Rapelje 1-3 2-6 Plenty Coups 0-5 0-5 5C (Through Sept. 23)

Conf. Overall Melstone 4-0 4-1 Roy-Winifred 3-2 3-2 D-G-S-G 3-1 4-1 Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 1-2 2-2 Grass Range-Winnett 3-2 3-3 Broadview-Lavina 1-2 1-3 Hobson-Moore 0-4 0-4 12C (Through Sept. 23)

Record Points Manhattan Christian 6-0 3.0 Gardiner 4-1 2.0 White Sulphur Springs 3-2 1.5 Twin Bridges 2-2 1.0 Shields Valley 2-3 1.0 West Yellowstone 1-7 0.5 Sheridan 0-4 0 13C (Through Sept. 23)

Conf. Philipsburg 6-0 Seeley-Swan 3-0 Drummond 3-1 Charlo 3-2 Lincoln 3-2 St. Regis 2-2 Noxon 1-2 Valley Christian 1-1 Victor 1-3 Alberton 1-3 Hot Springs 0-4 Two Eagle River 0-4 Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.