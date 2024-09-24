2024 high school volleyball standings

Class AA
(Through Sept. 23)
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|All
|Bozeman Gallatin
|3-0
|9-0
|Billings Senior
|3-0
|9-0
|Great Falls CMR
|3-1
|10-1
|Bozeman
|3-1
|9-1
|Belgrade
|1-3
|7-4
|Billings Skyview
|1-3
|4-6
|Great Falls
|1-3
|3-8
|Billings West
|0-4
|6-4
Western AA
|Conf.
|All
|Butte
|3-1
|5-6
|Kalispell Flathead
|3-1
|4-6
|Kalispell Glacier
|3-1
|4-6
|Helena
|2-2
|5-6
|Missoula Hellgate
|2-2
|3-7
|Missoula Sentinel
|2-2
|3-8
|Missoula Big Sky
|1-3
|1-9
|Helena Capital
|0-4
|0-11
Class A
(Through Sept. 23)
Northeast A
|Conf.
|Lewistown
|3-0
|Miles City
|1-1
|Havre
|1-1
|Sidney
|1-1
|Glendive
|0-3
Southeast A
|Conf.
|Billings Central
|3-0
|Hardin
|2-1
|Laurel
|2-1
|Lockwood
|2-1
|Livingston
|1-3
|East Helena
|0-4
Southwest A
|Conf.
|Dillon
|2-0
|Frenchtown
|1-0
|Corvallis
|1-0
|Stevensville
|1-1
|Hamilton
|0-2
|Butte Central
|0-2
Northwest A
|Conf.
|Whitefish
|4-0
|Polson
|2-0
|Columbia Falls
|2-1
|Bigfork
|2-1
|Ronan
|1-2
|Browning
|0-3
|Libby
|0-4
Class B
1B
(Through Sept. 23)
|Conf.
|Fairfield
|5-0
|Chinook
|3-2
|Shelby
|3-2
|Choteau
|3-2
|Conrad
|1-3
|Cut Bank
|1-3
|Rocky Boy
|0-4
2B
(Through Sept. 23)
|Conf.
|Glasgow
|3-0
|Fairview
|2-0
|Malta
|1-1
|Poplar
|2-2
|Harlem
|1-4
|Wolf Point
|0-2
3B
(Through Sept. 23)
|Conf.
|All
|Huntley Project
|3-0
|7-2
|Baker
|4-1
|10-2
|Lodge Grass
|3-1
|3-2
|Colstrip
|2-2
|2-5
|Lame Deer
|0-3
|0-4
|St. Labre
|0-3
|0-5
4B
(Through Sept. 7)
|Conf.
|All
|Shepherd
|2-0
|5-0
|Joliet
|1-0
|3-1
|Park City
|1-0
|1-0
|Roundup
|1-2
|3-4
|Big Timber
|0-1
|0-1
|Red Lodge
|0-1
|0-3
|Columbus
|0-1
|0-4
5B
(Through Sept. 23)
|Conf.
|Jefferson
|5-0
|Ennis
|4-1
|Townsend
|3-1
|Manhattan
|1-2
|Whitehall
|1-2
|Three Forks
|1-5
|Lone Peak
|0-4
Class C
1C
(Through Sept. 23)
|Conf.
|All
|Bainville
|4-0
|5-0
|Scobey
|3-0
|3-0
|Froid-Lake
|3-0
|3-3
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
|3-1
|4-1
|Plentywood
|2-1
|4-1
|Richey-Lambert
|2-1
|3-2
|Wesby-Grenora
|3-2
|3-4
|Lustre Christian
|1-1
|3-2
|Culbertson
|1-2
|3-4
|Nashua
|0-4
|0-5
|Brockton
|0-5
|0-5
|Frazer
|0-5
|0-5
2C
(Through Sept. 23)
|Conf.
|All
|Circle
|4-0
|8-0
|Broadus
|5-1
|6-4
|Savage
|4-2
|4-2
|Forsyth
|3-2
|5-4
|Jordan
|3-2
|7-2
|Ekalaka
|3-2
|6-2
|Terry
|2-4
|2-4
|Wibaux
|1-3
|1-3
|Northern Cheyenne
|0-4
|0-4
|Plevna
|0-5
|0-5
4C
(Through Sept. 23)
|Conf.
|All
|Bridger
|5-0
|7-2
|Custer-Hysham
|3-1
|7-2
|Roberts
|2-2
|4-6
|Absarokee
|2-2
|4-6
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|1-3
|2-6
|Plenty Coups
|0-5
|0-5
5C
(Through Sept. 23)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Melstone
|4-0
|4-1
|Roy-Winifred
|3-2
|3-2
|D-G-S-G
|3-1
|4-1
|Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap
|1-2
|2-2
|Grass Range-Winnett
|3-2
|3-3
|Broadview-Lavina
|1-2
|1-3
|Hobson-Moore
|0-4
|0-4
12C
(Through Sept. 23)
|Record
|Points
|Manhattan Christian
|6-0
|3.0
|Gardiner
|4-1
|2.0
|White Sulphur Springs
|3-2
|1.5
|Twin Bridges
|2-2
|1.0
|Shields Valley
|2-3
|1.0
|West Yellowstone
|1-7
|0.5
|Sheridan
|0-4
|0
13C
(Through Sept. 23)
|Conf.
|Philipsburg
|6-0
|Seeley-Swan
|3-0
|Drummond
|3-1
|Charlo
|3-2
|Lincoln
|3-2
|St. Regis
|2-2
|Noxon
|1-2
|Valley Christian
|1-1
|Victor
|1-3
|Alberton
|1-3
|Hot Springs
|0-4
|Two Eagle River
|0-4
