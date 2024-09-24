Watch Now
2024 high school volleyball standings

Class AA

(Through Sept. 23)

Eastern AA

Conf.All
Bozeman Gallatin3-09-0
Billings Senior3-09-0
Great Falls CMR3-110-1
Bozeman3-19-1
Belgrade1-37-4
Billings Skyview1-34-6
Great Falls1-33-8
Billings West0-46-4

Western AA

Conf.All
Butte3-15-6
Kalispell Flathead3-14-6
Kalispell Glacier3-14-6
Helena2-25-6
Missoula Hellgate2-23-7
Missoula Sentinel2-23-8
Missoula Big Sky1-31-9
Helena Capital0-40-11

Class A

(Through Sept. 23)

Northeast A

Conf.
Lewistown3-0
Miles City1-1
Havre1-1
Sidney1-1
Glendive0-3

Southeast A

Conf.
Billings Central3-0
Hardin2-1
Laurel2-1
Lockwood2-1
Livingston1-3
East Helena0-4

Southwest A

Conf.
Dillon2-0
Frenchtown1-0
Corvallis1-0
Stevensville1-1
Hamilton0-2
Butte Central0-2

Northwest A

Conf.
Whitefish4-0
Polson2-0
Columbia Falls2-1
Bigfork2-1
Ronan1-2
Browning0-3
Libby0-4

Class B

1B

(Through Sept. 23)

Conf.
Fairfield5-0
Chinook3-2
Shelby3-2
Choteau3-2
Conrad1-3
Cut Bank1-3
Rocky Boy0-4

2B

(Through Sept. 23)

Conf.
Glasgow3-0
Fairview2-0
Malta1-1
Poplar2-2
Harlem1-4
Wolf Point0-2

3B

(Through Sept. 23)

Conf.All
Huntley Project3-07-2
Baker4-110-2
Lodge Grass3-13-2
Colstrip2-22-5
Lame Deer0-30-4
St. Labre0-30-5

4B

(Through Sept. 7)

Conf.All
Shepherd2-05-0
Joliet1-03-1
Park City1-01-0
Roundup1-23-4
Big Timber0-10-1
Red Lodge0-10-3
Columbus0-10-4

5B

(Through Sept. 23)

Conf.
Jefferson5-0
Ennis4-1
Townsend3-1
Manhattan1-2
Whitehall1-2
Three Forks1-5
Lone Peak0-4

Class C

1C

(Through Sept. 23)

Conf.All
Bainville4-05-0
Scobey3-03-0
Froid-Lake3-03-3
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale3-14-1
Plentywood2-14-1
Richey-Lambert2-13-2
Wesby-Grenora3-23-4
Lustre Christian1-13-2
Culbertson1-23-4
Nashua0-40-5
Brockton0-50-5
Frazer0-50-5

2C

(Through Sept. 23)

Conf.All
Circle4-08-0
Broadus5-16-4
Savage4-24-2
Forsyth3-25-4
Jordan3-27-2
Ekalaka3-26-2
Terry2-42-4
Wibaux1-31-3
Northern Cheyenne0-40-4
Plevna0-50-5

4C

(Through Sept. 23)

Conf.All
Bridger5-07-2
Custer-Hysham3-17-2
Roberts2-24-6
Absarokee2-24-6
Reed Point-Rapelje1-32-6
Plenty Coups0-50-5

5C

(Through Sept. 23)

Conf.Overall
Melstone4-04-1
Roy-Winifred3-23-2
D-G-S-G3-14-1
Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap1-22-2
Grass Range-Winnett3-23-3
Broadview-Lavina1-21-3
Hobson-Moore0-40-4

12C

(Through Sept. 23)

RecordPoints
Manhattan Christian6-03.0
Gardiner4-12.0
White Sulphur Springs3-21.5
Twin Bridges2-21.0
Shields Valley2-31.0
West Yellowstone1-70.5
Sheridan0-40

13C

(Through Sept. 23)

Conf.
Philipsburg6-0
Seeley-Swan3-0
Drummond3-1
Charlo3-2
Lincoln3-2
St. Regis2-2
Noxon1-2
Valley Christian1-1
Victor1-3
Alberton1-3
Hot Springs0-4
Two Eagle River0-4

Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

