2024 high school baseball standings

Associated Press
Posted at 12:41 PM, Apr 10, 2024
High school baseball standings

Courtesy Montana High School Association

As of April 10, 2024

East

Conf.Overall
Belgrade6-07-1
Columbus2-12-1-1
Livingston-Big Timber1-21-3
Sidney-Fairview1-24-2
East Helena1-32-3
Lone Peak0-30-3

Northwest

Conf.Overall
Eureka2-06-0
Columbia Falls1-05-0
Bigfork1-12-1
Whitefish0-00-3
Browning0-00-2-1
Troy0-31-3

Southwest

Conf.Overall
Florence5-16-1
Corvallis3-14-2
Hamilton3-14-2
Butte2-23-2
Dillon-Twin Bridges2-35-3
Butte Central0-30-3
Stevensville0-30-3

West

Conf.Overall
Polson4-07-1
Frenchtown1-11-5
Ronan1-11-3
Noxon-Thompson Falls1-31-4
St. Ignatius-Arlee0-20-4
