Posted at 12:41 PM, Apr 10, 2024

High school baseball standings Courtesy Montana High School Association As of April 10, 2024 East

Conf. Overall Belgrade 6-0 7-1 Columbus 2-1 2-1-1 Livingston-Big Timber 1-2 1-3 Sidney-Fairview 1-2 4-2 East Helena 1-3 2-3 Lone Peak 0-3 0-3 Northwest

Conf. Overall Eureka 2-0 6-0 Columbia Falls 1-0 5-0 Bigfork 1-1 2-1 Whitefish 0-0 0-3 Browning 0-0 0-2-1 Troy 0-3 1-3 Southwest

Conf. Overall Florence 5-1 6-1 Corvallis 3-1 4-2 Hamilton 3-1 4-2 Butte 2-2 3-2 Dillon-Twin Bridges 2-3 5-3 Butte Central 0-3 0-3 Stevensville 0-3 0-3 West

Conf. Overall Polson 4-0 7-1 Frenchtown 1-1 1-5 Ronan 1-1 1-3 Noxon-Thompson Falls 1-3 1-4 St. Ignatius-Arlee 0-2 0-4

