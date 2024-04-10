2024 high school baseball standings

High school baseball standings
Courtesy Montana High School Association
As of April 10, 2024
East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Belgrade
|6-0
|7-1
|Columbus
|2-1
|2-1-1
|Livingston-Big Timber
|1-2
|1-3
|Sidney-Fairview
|1-2
|4-2
|East Helena
|1-3
|2-3
|Lone Peak
|0-3
|0-3
Northwest
|Conf.
|Overall
|Eureka
|2-0
|6-0
|Columbia Falls
|1-0
|5-0
|Bigfork
|1-1
|2-1
|Whitefish
|0-0
|0-3
|Browning
|0-0
|0-2-1
|Troy
|0-3
|1-3
Southwest
|Conf.
|Overall
|Florence
|5-1
|6-1
|Corvallis
|3-1
|4-2
|Hamilton
|3-1
|4-2
|Butte
|2-2
|3-2
|Dillon-Twin Bridges
|2-3
|5-3
|Butte Central
|0-3
|0-3
|Stevensville
|0-3
|0-3
West
|Conf.
|Overall
|Polson
|4-0
|7-1
|Frenchtown
|1-1
|1-5
|Ronan
|1-1
|1-3
|Noxon-Thompson Falls
|1-3
|1-4
|St. Ignatius-Arlee
|0-2
|0-4