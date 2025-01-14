Watch Now
2024-25 Class C high school boys and girls basketball standings

Class C basketball standings

Through Jan. 13

Boys

2C

Not reported

3C

Conf.All
Scobey3-07-0
Circle3-18-1
Lustre Christian3-18-1
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale2-27-2
Dodson2-34-4
Nashua1-32-6
Frazer0-40-8

4C

Conf.All
Ekalaka1-07-1
Jordan1-02-6
Terry1-06-2
Broadus0-10-9
Plevna0-14-4
Wibaux0-13-3

5C

Conf.All
Broadview-Lavina1-08-1
Custer-Hysham1-04-4
Melstone1-04-4
Harlowton0-13-5
Forsyth0-13-5
Northern Cheyenne0-12-4

6C

Conf.All
Roberts1-06-2
Fromberg1-05-1
Plenty Coups0-04-3
Absarokee0-03-4
Bridger0-13-5
Reed Point-Rapelje0-11-7

8C

Conf.All
Belt4-06-1
Roy-Winifred4-05-2
Winnett-Grass Range3-15-2
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine3-25-2
Centerville2-22-4
Highwood1-43-4
Great Falls Central0-41-5
Hobson-Moore0-40-7

9C

Conf.All
Box Elder5-07-0
Fort Benton3-16-2
Chester-Joplin-Inverness3-26-2
North Star2-25-3
Turner1-33-6
Big Sandy1-31-4
Hays-Lodgepole0-40-8

10C

Conf.All
Power-Dutton-Brady5-06-2
Cascade4-06-1
Simms2-22-5
Heart Butte2-22-5
Augusta1-31-7
Valier0-30-5
Sunburst0-31-6

12C

Conf.All
Manhattan Christian3-05-1
West Yellowstone2-25-3
Shields Valley3-24-4
Twin Bridges3-13-4
Sheridan1-23-4
Gardiner1-22-5
White Sulphur Springs0-20-6

13C

Conf.
Lincoln3-0
Noxon3-0
St. Regis3-0
Two Eagle River2-2
Hot Springs2-2
Drummond1-0
Seeley-Swan1-1
Alberton1-2
Philipsburg1-2
Charlo0-3
Valley Christian1-3
Victor0-4

Girls

2C

Not reported

3C

Conf.All
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale4-09-0
Circle3-16-3
Frazer3-15-3
Lustre Christian2-25-4
Scobey1-23-4
Nashua1-31-7
Dodson0-50-8

4C

Conf.All
Terry1-07-1
Ekalaka1-04-4
Jordan1-03-5
Broadus0-15-4
Plenva0-13-5
Wibaux0-11-5

5C

Conf.All
Melstone1-08-0
Broadview-Lavina1-07-2
Custer-Hysham1-07-1
Harlowton1-02-6
Forsyth0-12-7
Northern Cheyenne0-10-4

6C

Conf.All
Bridger-Belfry1-03-5
Plenty Coups0-08-0
Reed Point-Rapelje0-02-6
Absarokee0-01-7
Roberts0-11-8

8C

Conf.All
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine4-06-1
Belt3-04-2
Roy-Winifred3-15-3
Winnett-Grass Range1-25-3
Centerville1-21-5
Great Falls Central0-30-6
Hobson-Moore0-42-7

9C

Conf.All
Chester-Joplin-Inverness4-17-1
Big Sandy3-14-2
Fort Benton3-16-2
North Star2-25-2
Hays-Lodgepole2-25-3
Turner2-24-4
Box Elder0-52-5

10C

Conf.All
Cascade3-04-3
Augusta2-13-5
Simms2-22-6
Heart Butte1-21-5
Sunburst1-23-4
Power-Dutton-Brady1-23-4

12C

Conf.All
West Yellowstone3-17-2
Shields Valley4-27-2
Manhattan Christian2-15-1
White Sulphur Springs0-22-3
Twin Bridges0-22-5
Gardiner0-22-5

13C

Conf.
Lincoln3-0
Seeley-Swan3-0
Hot Springs3-1
Charlo2-1
Philipsburg2-1
Victor2-2
Two Eagle River2-2
Noxon1-2
Valley Christian1-3
Drummond0-1
Alberton0-3
St. Regis0-3

Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

