2024-25 Class C high school boys and girls basketball standings

Class C basketball standings Through Jan. 13 Boys 2C Not reported 3C

Conf. All Scobey 3-0 7-0 Circle 3-1 8-1 Lustre Christian 3-1 8-1 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 2-2 7-2 Dodson 2-3 4-4 Nashua 1-3 2-6 Frazer 0-4 0-8 4C

Conf. All Ekalaka 1-0 7-1 Jordan 1-0 2-6 Terry 1-0 6-2 Broadus 0-1 0-9 Plevna 0-1 4-4 Wibaux 0-1 3-3 5C

Conf. All Broadview-Lavina 1-0 8-1 Custer-Hysham 1-0 4-4 Melstone 1-0 4-4 Harlowton 0-1 3-5 Forsyth 0-1 3-5 Northern Cheyenne 0-1 2-4 6C

Conf. All Roberts 1-0 6-2 Fromberg 1-0 5-1 Plenty Coups 0-0 4-3 Absarokee 0-0 3-4 Bridger 0-1 3-5 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-1 1-7 8C

Conf. All Belt 4-0 6-1 Roy-Winifred 4-0 5-2 Winnett-Grass Range 3-1 5-2 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 3-2 5-2 Centerville 2-2 2-4 Highwood 1-4 3-4 Great Falls Central 0-4 1-5 Hobson-Moore 0-4 0-7 9C

Conf. All Box Elder 5-0 7-0 Fort Benton 3-1 6-2 Chester-Joplin-Inverness 3-2 6-2 North Star 2-2 5-3 Turner 1-3 3-6 Big Sandy 1-3 1-4 Hays-Lodgepole 0-4 0-8 10C

Conf. All Power-Dutton-Brady 5-0 6-2 Cascade 4-0 6-1 Simms 2-2 2-5 Heart Butte 2-2 2-5 Augusta 1-3 1-7 Valier 0-3 0-5 Sunburst 0-3 1-6 12C

Conf. All Manhattan Christian 3-0 5-1 West Yellowstone 2-2 5-3 Shields Valley 3-2 4-4 Twin Bridges 3-1 3-4 Sheridan 1-2 3-4 Gardiner 1-2 2-5 White Sulphur Springs 0-2 0-6 13C

Conf. Lincoln 3-0 Noxon 3-0 St. Regis 3-0 Two Eagle River 2-2 Hot Springs 2-2 Drummond 1-0 Seeley-Swan 1-1 Alberton 1-2 Philipsburg 1-2 Charlo 0-3 Valley Christian 1-3 Victor 0-4 Girls 2C Not reported 3C

Conf. All Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 4-0 9-0 Circle 3-1 6-3 Frazer 3-1 5-3 Lustre Christian 2-2 5-4 Scobey 1-2 3-4 Nashua 1-3 1-7 Dodson 0-5 0-8 4C

Conf. All Terry 1-0 7-1 Ekalaka 1-0 4-4 Jordan 1-0 3-5 Broadus 0-1 5-4 Plenva 0-1 3-5 Wibaux 0-1 1-5 5C

Conf. All Melstone 1-0 8-0 Broadview-Lavina 1-0 7-2 Custer-Hysham 1-0 7-1 Harlowton 1-0 2-6 Forsyth 0-1 2-7 Northern Cheyenne 0-1 0-4 6C

Conf. All Bridger-Belfry 1-0 3-5 Plenty Coups 0-0 8-0 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-0 2-6 Absarokee 0-0 1-7 Roberts 0-1 1-8 8C

Conf. All Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 4-0 6-1 Belt 3-0 4-2 Roy-Winifred 3-1 5-3 Winnett-Grass Range 1-2 5-3 Centerville 1-2 1-5 Great Falls Central 0-3 0-6 Hobson-Moore 0-4 2-7 9C

Conf. All Chester-Joplin-Inverness 4-1 7-1 Big Sandy 3-1 4-2 Fort Benton 3-1 6-2 North Star 2-2 5-2 Hays-Lodgepole 2-2 5-3 Turner 2-2 4-4 Box Elder 0-5 2-5 10C

Conf. All Cascade 3-0 4-3 Augusta 2-1 3-5 Simms 2-2 2-6 Heart Butte 1-2 1-5 Sunburst 1-2 3-4 Power-Dutton-Brady 1-2 3-4 12C

Conf. All West Yellowstone 3-1 7-2 Shields Valley 4-2 7-2 Manhattan Christian 2-1 5-1 White Sulphur Springs 0-2 2-3 Twin Bridges 0-2 2-5 Gardiner 0-2 2-5 13C

Conf. Lincoln 3-0 Seeley-Swan 3-0 Hot Springs 3-1 Charlo 2-1 Philipsburg 2-1 Victor 2-2 Two Eagle River 2-2 Noxon 1-2 Valley Christian 1-3 Drummond 0-1 Alberton 0-3 St. Regis 0-3 Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

