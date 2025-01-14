2024-25 Class C high school boys and girls basketball standings

Class C basketball standings
Through Jan. 13
Boys
2C
Not reported
3C
|Conf.
|All
|Scobey
|3-0
|7-0
|Circle
|3-1
|8-1
|Lustre Christian
|3-1
|8-1
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
|2-2
|7-2
|Dodson
|2-3
|4-4
|Nashua
|1-3
|2-6
|Frazer
|0-4
|0-8
4C
|Conf.
|All
|Ekalaka
|1-0
|7-1
|Jordan
|1-0
|2-6
|Terry
|1-0
|6-2
|Broadus
|0-1
|0-9
|Plevna
|0-1
|4-4
|Wibaux
|0-1
|3-3
5C
|Conf.
|All
|Broadview-Lavina
|1-0
|8-1
|Custer-Hysham
|1-0
|4-4
|Melstone
|1-0
|4-4
|Harlowton
|0-1
|3-5
|Forsyth
|0-1
|3-5
|Northern Cheyenne
|0-1
|2-4
6C
|Conf.
|All
|Roberts
|1-0
|6-2
|Fromberg
|1-0
|5-1
|Plenty Coups
|0-0
|4-3
|Absarokee
|0-0
|3-4
|Bridger
|0-1
|3-5
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|0-1
|1-7
8C
|Conf.
|All
|Belt
|4-0
|6-1
|Roy-Winifred
|4-0
|5-2
|Winnett-Grass Range
|3-1
|5-2
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine
|3-2
|5-2
|Centerville
|2-2
|2-4
|Highwood
|1-4
|3-4
|Great Falls Central
|0-4
|1-5
|Hobson-Moore
|0-4
|0-7
9C
|Conf.
|All
|Box Elder
|5-0
|7-0
|Fort Benton
|3-1
|6-2
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|3-2
|6-2
|North Star
|2-2
|5-3
|Turner
|1-3
|3-6
|Big Sandy
|1-3
|1-4
|Hays-Lodgepole
|0-4
|0-8
10C
|Conf.
|All
|Power-Dutton-Brady
|5-0
|6-2
|Cascade
|4-0
|6-1
|Simms
|2-2
|2-5
|Heart Butte
|2-2
|2-5
|Augusta
|1-3
|1-7
|Valier
|0-3
|0-5
|Sunburst
|0-3
|1-6
12C
|Conf.
|All
|Manhattan Christian
|3-0
|5-1
|West Yellowstone
|2-2
|5-3
|Shields Valley
|3-2
|4-4
|Twin Bridges
|3-1
|3-4
|Sheridan
|1-2
|3-4
|Gardiner
|1-2
|2-5
|White Sulphur Springs
|0-2
|0-6
13C
|Conf.
|Lincoln
|3-0
|Noxon
|3-0
|St. Regis
|3-0
|Two Eagle River
|2-2
|Hot Springs
|2-2
|Drummond
|1-0
|Seeley-Swan
|1-1
|Alberton
|1-2
|Philipsburg
|1-2
|Charlo
|0-3
|Valley Christian
|1-3
|Victor
|0-4
Girls
2C
Not reported
3C
|Conf.
|All
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
|4-0
|9-0
|Circle
|3-1
|6-3
|Frazer
|3-1
|5-3
|Lustre Christian
|2-2
|5-4
|Scobey
|1-2
|3-4
|Nashua
|1-3
|1-7
|Dodson
|0-5
|0-8
4C
|Conf.
|All
|Terry
|1-0
|7-1
|Ekalaka
|1-0
|4-4
|Jordan
|1-0
|3-5
|Broadus
|0-1
|5-4
|Plenva
|0-1
|3-5
|Wibaux
|0-1
|1-5
5C
|Conf.
|All
|Melstone
|1-0
|8-0
|Broadview-Lavina
|1-0
|7-2
|Custer-Hysham
|1-0
|7-1
|Harlowton
|1-0
|2-6
|Forsyth
|0-1
|2-7
|Northern Cheyenne
|0-1
|0-4
6C
|Conf.
|All
|Bridger-Belfry
|1-0
|3-5
|Plenty Coups
|0-0
|8-0
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|0-0
|2-6
|Absarokee
|0-0
|1-7
|Roberts
|0-1
|1-8
8C
|Conf.
|All
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine
|4-0
|6-1
|Belt
|3-0
|4-2
|Roy-Winifred
|3-1
|5-3
|Winnett-Grass Range
|1-2
|5-3
|Centerville
|1-2
|1-5
|Great Falls Central
|0-3
|0-6
|Hobson-Moore
|0-4
|2-7
9C
|Conf.
|All
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|4-1
|7-1
|Big Sandy
|3-1
|4-2
|Fort Benton
|3-1
|6-2
|North Star
|2-2
|5-2
|Hays-Lodgepole
|2-2
|5-3
|Turner
|2-2
|4-4
|Box Elder
|0-5
|2-5
10C
|Conf.
|All
|Cascade
|3-0
|4-3
|Augusta
|2-1
|3-5
|Simms
|2-2
|2-6
|Heart Butte
|1-2
|1-5
|Sunburst
|1-2
|3-4
|Power-Dutton-Brady
|1-2
|3-4
12C
|Conf.
|All
|West Yellowstone
|3-1
|7-2
|Shields Valley
|4-2
|7-2
|Manhattan Christian
|2-1
|5-1
|White Sulphur Springs
|0-2
|2-3
|Twin Bridges
|0-2
|2-5
|Gardiner
|0-2
|2-5
13C
|Conf.
|Lincoln
|3-0
|Seeley-Swan
|3-0
|Hot Springs
|3-1
|Charlo
|2-1
|Philipsburg
|2-1
|Victor
|2-2
|Two Eagle River
|2-2
|Noxon
|1-2
|Valley Christian
|1-3
|Drummond
|0-1
|Alberton
|0-3
|St. Regis
|0-3
Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.