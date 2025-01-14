Watch Now
2024-25 Class B high school boys and girls basketball standings

Basketball
MTN Sports
Basketball
Posted
and last updated

Class B basketball standings

Through Jan. 13

Boys

1B

Conf.All
Fairfield4-08-0
Conrad4-16-2
Choteau3-35-4
Rocky Boy2-24-4
Chinook2-32-6
Cut Bank1-32-5
Shelby0-40-7

2B

Conf.All
Glasgow2-06-2
Harlem2-05-2
Malta1-15-3
Wolf Point1-11-7
Poplar0-24-4
Fairview0-24-5

3B

Conf.All
Lodge Grass1-08-0
Baker1-01-6
Huntley Project1-15-3
Colstrip0-04-1
St. Labre0-15-1
Lame Deer0-14-3

4B

Conf.All
Columbus4-06-2
Red Lodge3-17-2
Big Timber3-14-3
Joliet3-24-4
Shepherd1-33-6
Park City1-42-6
Roundup0-41-7

5B

Conf.All
Three Forks4-06-1
Manhattan3-04-3
Lone Peak3-18-1
Jefferson2-34-3
Ennis1-32-6
Whitehall0-31-7
Townsend0-31-4

6B

Not reported.

7B

Not reported.

Girls

1B

Conf.All
Fairfield4-07-1
Chinook4-17-1
Choteau4-26-3
Shelby2-24-3
Cut Bank1-31-6
Rocky Boy1-32-5
Conrad0-50-8

2B

Conf.All
Malta2-05-3
Poplar2-07-1
Glasgow1-16-2
Fairview1-13-6
Wolf Point0-21-7
Harlem0-22-5

3B

Conf.All
Huntley Project2-08-0
Baker1-07-1
Colstrip0-04-2
Lame Deer0-12-2
Lodge Grass0-12-6
St. Labre0-10-3

4B

Conf.All
Shepherd4-07-1
Big Timber3-16-1
Red Lodge3-13-6
Columbus2-24-4
Park City2-35-3
Roundup1-32-7
Joliet0-50-8

5B

Conf.All
Ennis4-06-1
Jefferson4-15-2
Townsend3-25-5
Manhattan2-13-4
Three Forks2-25-3
Whitehall0-40-8
Lone Peak0-40-6

6B

Not reported.

7B

Not reported.

Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

