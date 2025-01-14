2024-25 Class B high school boys and girls basketball standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Class B basketball standings Through Jan. 13 Boys 1B

Conf. All Fairfield 4-0 8-0 Conrad 4-1 6-2 Choteau 3-3 5-4 Rocky Boy 2-2 4-4 Chinook 2-3 2-6 Cut Bank 1-3 2-5 Shelby 0-4 0-7 2B

Conf. All Glasgow 2-0 6-2 Harlem 2-0 5-2 Malta 1-1 5-3 Wolf Point 1-1 1-7 Poplar 0-2 4-4 Fairview 0-2 4-5 3B

Conf. All Lodge Grass 1-0 8-0 Baker 1-0 1-6 Huntley Project 1-1 5-3 Colstrip 0-0 4-1 St. Labre 0-1 5-1 Lame Deer 0-1 4-3 4B

Conf. All Columbus 4-0 6-2 Red Lodge 3-1 7-2 Big Timber 3-1 4-3 Joliet 3-2 4-4 Shepherd 1-3 3-6 Park City 1-4 2-6 Roundup 0-4 1-7 5B

Conf. All Three Forks 4-0 6-1 Manhattan 3-0 4-3 Lone Peak 3-1 8-1 Jefferson 2-3 4-3 Ennis 1-3 2-6 Whitehall 0-3 1-7 Townsend 0-3 1-4 6B Not reported. 7B Not reported. Girls 1B

Conf. All Fairfield 4-0 7-1 Chinook 4-1 7-1 Choteau 4-2 6-3 Shelby 2-2 4-3 Cut Bank 1-3 1-6 Rocky Boy 1-3 2-5 Conrad 0-5 0-8 2B

Conf. All Malta 2-0 5-3 Poplar 2-0 7-1 Glasgow 1-1 6-2 Fairview 1-1 3-6 Wolf Point 0-2 1-7 Harlem 0-2 2-5 3B

Conf. All Huntley Project 2-0 8-0 Baker 1-0 7-1 Colstrip 0-0 4-2 Lame Deer 0-1 2-2 Lodge Grass 0-1 2-6 St. Labre 0-1 0-3 4B

Conf. All Shepherd 4-0 7-1 Big Timber 3-1 6-1 Red Lodge 3-1 3-6 Columbus 2-2 4-4 Park City 2-3 5-3 Roundup 1-3 2-7 Joliet 0-5 0-8 5B

Conf. All Ennis 4-0 6-1 Jefferson 4-1 5-2 Townsend 3-2 5-5 Manhattan 2-1 3-4 Three Forks 2-2 5-3 Whitehall 0-4 0-8 Lone Peak 0-4 0-6 6B Not reported. 7B Not reported. Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

