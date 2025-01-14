2024-25 Class B high school boys and girls basketball standings

Class B basketball standings
Through Jan. 13
Boys
1B
|Conf.
|All
|Fairfield
|4-0
|8-0
|Conrad
|4-1
|6-2
|Choteau
|3-3
|5-4
|Rocky Boy
|2-2
|4-4
|Chinook
|2-3
|2-6
|Cut Bank
|1-3
|2-5
|Shelby
|0-4
|0-7
2B
|Conf.
|All
|Glasgow
|2-0
|6-2
|Harlem
|2-0
|5-2
|Malta
|1-1
|5-3
|Wolf Point
|1-1
|1-7
|Poplar
|0-2
|4-4
|Fairview
|0-2
|4-5
3B
|Conf.
|All
|Lodge Grass
|1-0
|8-0
|Baker
|1-0
|1-6
|Huntley Project
|1-1
|5-3
|Colstrip
|0-0
|4-1
|St. Labre
|0-1
|5-1
|Lame Deer
|0-1
|4-3
4B
|Conf.
|All
|Columbus
|4-0
|6-2
|Red Lodge
|3-1
|7-2
|Big Timber
|3-1
|4-3
|Joliet
|3-2
|4-4
|Shepherd
|1-3
|3-6
|Park City
|1-4
|2-6
|Roundup
|0-4
|1-7
5B
|Conf.
|All
|Three Forks
|4-0
|6-1
|Manhattan
|3-0
|4-3
|Lone Peak
|3-1
|8-1
|Jefferson
|2-3
|4-3
|Ennis
|1-3
|2-6
|Whitehall
|0-3
|1-7
|Townsend
|0-3
|1-4
6B
Not reported.
7B
Not reported.
Girls
1B
|Conf.
|All
|Fairfield
|4-0
|7-1
|Chinook
|4-1
|7-1
|Choteau
|4-2
|6-3
|Shelby
|2-2
|4-3
|Cut Bank
|1-3
|1-6
|Rocky Boy
|1-3
|2-5
|Conrad
|0-5
|0-8
2B
|Conf.
|All
|Malta
|2-0
|5-3
|Poplar
|2-0
|7-1
|Glasgow
|1-1
|6-2
|Fairview
|1-1
|3-6
|Wolf Point
|0-2
|1-7
|Harlem
|0-2
|2-5
3B
|Conf.
|All
|Huntley Project
|2-0
|8-0
|Baker
|1-0
|7-1
|Colstrip
|0-0
|4-2
|Lame Deer
|0-1
|2-2
|Lodge Grass
|0-1
|2-6
|St. Labre
|0-1
|0-3
4B
|Conf.
|All
|Shepherd
|4-0
|7-1
|Big Timber
|3-1
|6-1
|Red Lodge
|3-1
|3-6
|Columbus
|2-2
|4-4
|Park City
|2-3
|5-3
|Roundup
|1-3
|2-7
|Joliet
|0-5
|0-8
5B
|Conf.
|All
|Ennis
|4-0
|6-1
|Jefferson
|4-1
|5-2
|Townsend
|3-2
|5-5
|Manhattan
|2-1
|3-4
|Three Forks
|2-2
|5-3
|Whitehall
|0-4
|0-8
|Lone Peak
|0-4
|0-6
6B
Not reported.
7B
Not reported.
Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.