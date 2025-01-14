Watch Now
2024-25 Class AA high school boys and girls basketball standings

Class AA basketball standings

Through Jan. 13

Boys

Eastern AA

Conf.All
Gallatin2-06-0
Billings West2-05-2
Billings Skyview1-15-2
Great Falls CMR1-14-2
Billings Senior0-12-4
Bozeman0-11-4
Belgrade0-10-5
Great Falls0-10-5

Western AA

Conf.All
Helena2-05-1
Missoula Hellgate2-05-1
Helena Capital2-03-3
Missoula Sentinel1-03-2
Butte0-14-2
Missoula Big Sky0-23-3
Kalispell Flathead0-22-4
Kalispell Glacier0-21-5

Girls

Eastern AA

Conf. All
Billings West2-07-0
Gallatin2-06-0
Billings Senior1-02-4
Billings Skyview1-13-4
Bozeman1-12-4
Great Falls0-22-3
Belgrade0-20-6
Great Falls CMR0-31-5

Western AA

Conf. All
Butte2-06-1
Kalispell Glacier2-04-2
Missoula Big Sky2-04-2
Missoula Hellgate2-22-4
Helena1-13-3
Helena Capital1-13-3
Missoula Sentinel0-22-4
Kalispell Flathead0-21-5

Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

