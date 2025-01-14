2024-25 Class AA high school boys and girls basketball standings

Class AA basketball standings
Through Jan. 13
Boys
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|All
|Gallatin
|2-0
|6-0
|Billings West
|2-0
|5-2
|Billings Skyview
|1-1
|5-2
|Great Falls CMR
|1-1
|4-2
|Billings Senior
|0-1
|2-4
|Bozeman
|0-1
|1-4
|Belgrade
|0-1
|0-5
|Great Falls
|0-1
|0-5
Western AA
|Conf.
|All
|Helena
|2-0
|5-1
|Missoula Hellgate
|2-0
|5-1
|Helena Capital
|2-0
|3-3
|Missoula Sentinel
|1-0
|3-2
|Butte
|0-1
|4-2
|Missoula Big Sky
|0-2
|3-3
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-2
|2-4
|Kalispell Glacier
|0-2
|1-5
Girls
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|All
|Billings West
|2-0
|7-0
|Gallatin
|2-0
|6-0
|Billings Senior
|1-0
|2-4
|Billings Skyview
|1-1
|3-4
|Bozeman
|1-1
|2-4
|Great Falls
|0-2
|2-3
|Belgrade
|0-2
|0-6
|Great Falls CMR
|0-3
|1-5
Western AA
|Conf.
|All
|Butte
|2-0
|6-1
|Kalispell Glacier
|2-0
|4-2
|Missoula Big Sky
|2-0
|4-2
|Missoula Hellgate
|2-2
|2-4
|Helena
|1-1
|3-3
|Helena Capital
|1-1
|3-3
|Missoula Sentinel
|0-2
|2-4
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-2
|1-5
Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.