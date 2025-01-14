2024-25 Class AA high school boys and girls basketball standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Class AA basketball standings Through Jan. 13 Boys Eastern AA

Conf. All Gallatin 2-0 6-0 Billings West 2-0 5-2 Billings Skyview 1-1 5-2 Great Falls CMR 1-1 4-2 Billings Senior 0-1 2-4 Bozeman 0-1 1-4 Belgrade 0-1 0-5 Great Falls 0-1 0-5 Western AA

Conf. All Helena 2-0 5-1 Missoula Hellgate 2-0 5-1 Helena Capital 2-0 3-3 Missoula Sentinel 1-0 3-2 Butte 0-1 4-2 Missoula Big Sky 0-2 3-3 Kalispell Flathead 0-2 2-4 Kalispell Glacier 0-2 1-5 Girls Eastern AA

Conf. All Billings West 2-0 7-0 Gallatin 2-0 6-0 Billings Senior 1-0 2-4 Billings Skyview 1-1 3-4 Bozeman 1-1 2-4 Great Falls 0-2 2-3 Belgrade 0-2 0-6 Great Falls CMR 0-3 1-5 Western AA

Conf. All Butte 2-0 6-1 Kalispell Glacier 2-0 4-2 Missoula Big Sky 2-0 4-2 Missoula Hellgate 2-2 2-4 Helena 1-1 3-3 Helena Capital 1-1 3-3 Missoula Sentinel 0-2 2-4 Kalispell Flathead 0-2 1-5 Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

