Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Standings

Actions

2024-25 Class A high school boys and girls basketball standings

Basketball
MTN Sports
Basketball
Posted
and last updated

Class A basketball standings

Through Jan. 13

Boys

Northeast A

Conf.All
Havre1-05-3
Glendive0-07-2
Sidney0-05-3
Lewistown0-03-4
Miles City0-14-4

Southeast A

Conf.All
Billings Central1-05-3
Laurel1-02-4
East Helena1-02-5
Lockwood0-15-2
Hardin0-11-6
Livingston0-10-8

Northwest A

Conf.All
Columbia Falls0-05-1
Ronan0-04-2
Whitefish0-03-2
Libby0-03-3
Polson0-03-3
Browning0-03-3
Bigfork0-02-4

Southwest A

Conf.All
Dillon0-07-1
Frenchtown0-06-1
Hamilton0-04-4
Butte Central0-03-5
Stevensville0-01-5
Corvallis0-01-7

Girls

Northeast A

Conf.All
Havre1-07-1
Sidney0-05-3
Lewistown0-03-4
Glendive0-03-6
Miles City0-15-3

Southeast A

Conf.All
Billings Central1-08-0
Hardin1-05-2
Laurel1-03-3
Lockwood0-15-2
Livingston0-12-6
East Helena0-12-5

Northwest A

Conf.All
Bigfork0-04-2
Ronan0-03-3
Browning0-02-4
Polson0-02-4
Columbia Falls0-02-4
Whitefish0-02-3
Libby0-01-5

Southwest A

Conf.All
Dillon0-08-0
Frenchtown0-05-2
Corvallis0-03-5
Butte Central0-02-5
Stevensville0-00-5
Hamilton0-00-8

Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state