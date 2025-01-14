2024-25 Class A high school boys and girls basketball standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Class A basketball standings Through Jan. 13 Boys Northeast A

Conf. All Havre 1-0 5-3 Glendive 0-0 7-2 Sidney 0-0 5-3 Lewistown 0-0 3-4 Miles City 0-1 4-4 Southeast A

Conf. All Billings Central 1-0 5-3 Laurel 1-0 2-4 East Helena 1-0 2-5 Lockwood 0-1 5-2 Hardin 0-1 1-6 Livingston 0-1 0-8 Northwest A

Conf. All Columbia Falls 0-0 5-1 Ronan 0-0 4-2 Whitefish 0-0 3-2 Libby 0-0 3-3 Polson 0-0 3-3 Browning 0-0 3-3 Bigfork 0-0 2-4 Southwest A

Conf. All Dillon 0-0 7-1 Frenchtown 0-0 6-1 Hamilton 0-0 4-4 Butte Central 0-0 3-5 Stevensville 0-0 1-5 Corvallis 0-0 1-7 Girls Northeast A

Conf. All Havre 1-0 7-1 Sidney 0-0 5-3 Lewistown 0-0 3-4 Glendive 0-0 3-6 Miles City 0-1 5-3 Southeast A

Conf. All Billings Central 1-0 8-0 Hardin 1-0 5-2 Laurel 1-0 3-3 Lockwood 0-1 5-2 Livingston 0-1 2-6 East Helena 0-1 2-5 Northwest A

Conf. All Bigfork 0-0 4-2 Ronan 0-0 3-3 Browning 0-0 2-4 Polson 0-0 2-4 Columbia Falls 0-0 2-4 Whitefish 0-0 2-3 Libby 0-0 1-5 Southwest A

Conf. All Dillon 0-0 8-0 Frenchtown 0-0 5-2 Corvallis 0-0 3-5 Butte Central 0-0 2-5 Stevensville 0-0 0-5 Hamilton 0-0 0-8 Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.

