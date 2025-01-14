2024-25 Class A high school boys and girls basketball standings

Class A basketball standings
Through Jan. 13
Boys
Northeast A
|Conf.
|All
|Havre
|1-0
|5-3
|Glendive
|0-0
|7-2
|Sidney
|0-0
|5-3
|Lewistown
|0-0
|3-4
|Miles City
|0-1
|4-4
Southeast A
|Conf.
|All
|Billings Central
|1-0
|5-3
|Laurel
|1-0
|2-4
|East Helena
|1-0
|2-5
|Lockwood
|0-1
|5-2
|Hardin
|0-1
|1-6
|Livingston
|0-1
|0-8
Northwest A
|Conf.
|All
|Columbia Falls
|0-0
|5-1
|Ronan
|0-0
|4-2
|Whitefish
|0-0
|3-2
|Libby
|0-0
|3-3
|Polson
|0-0
|3-3
|Browning
|0-0
|3-3
|Bigfork
|0-0
|2-4
Southwest A
|Conf.
|All
|Dillon
|0-0
|7-1
|Frenchtown
|0-0
|6-1
|Hamilton
|0-0
|4-4
|Butte Central
|0-0
|3-5
|Stevensville
|0-0
|1-5
|Corvallis
|0-0
|1-7
Girls
Northeast A
|Conf.
|All
|Havre
|1-0
|7-1
|Sidney
|0-0
|5-3
|Lewistown
|0-0
|3-4
|Glendive
|0-0
|3-6
|Miles City
|0-1
|5-3
Southeast A
|Conf.
|All
|Billings Central
|1-0
|8-0
|Hardin
|1-0
|5-2
|Laurel
|1-0
|3-3
|Lockwood
|0-1
|5-2
|Livingston
|0-1
|2-6
|East Helena
|0-1
|2-5
Northwest A
|Conf.
|All
|Bigfork
|0-0
|4-2
|Ronan
|0-0
|3-3
|Browning
|0-0
|2-4
|Polson
|0-0
|2-4
|Columbia Falls
|0-0
|2-4
|Whitefish
|0-0
|2-3
|Libby
|0-0
|1-5
Southwest A
|Conf.
|All
|Dillon
|0-0
|8-0
|Frenchtown
|0-0
|5-2
|Corvallis
|0-0
|3-5
|Butte Central
|0-0
|2-5
|Stevensville
|0-0
|0-5
|Hamilton
|0-0
|0-8
Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com.