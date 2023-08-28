Watch Now
2023 Class B football standings

Posted at 3:30 PM, Aug 28, 2023
Class B football standings

(Through Aug. 26)

East

Conf.All
Joliet0-01-0
Red Lodge0-01-0
Shepherd0-01-0
Baker0-00-1
Colstrip0-00-1
Huntley Project0-00-1
Roundup0-00-1

South

Conf.All
Big Timber0-01-0
Columbus0-01-0
Manhattan0-01-0
Jefferson0-00-1
Three Forks0-00-1
Townsend0-00-1

North

Conf.All
Cut Bank0-01-0
Fairfield0-01-0
Malta0-01-0
Conrad0-00-1
Glasgow0-00-1
Wolf Point0-00-1

West

Conf.All
Eureka0-01-0
Florence-Carlton0-01-0
Missoula Loyola0-01-0
Thompson Falls0-01-0
Anaconda0-00-1
Whitehall0-00-1

Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.

