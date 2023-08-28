Prev Next MTN Sports

Posted at 3:28 PM, Aug 28, 2023

Class AA football standings (Through Aug. 25) East

Conf. All Billings Senior 0-0 1-0 Bozeman 0-0 1-0 Bozeman Gallatin 0-0 1-0 Great Falls CMR 0-0 1-0 Belgrade 0-0 0-1 Billings Skyview 0-0 0-1 Billings West 0-0 0-1 Great Falls 0-0 0-1 West

Conf. All Butte 0-0 1-0 Kalispell Glacier 0-0 1-0 Missoula Big Sky 0-0 1-0 Missoula Sentinel 0-0 1-0 Helena 0-0 0-1 Helena Capital 0-0 0-1 Kalispell Flathead 0-0 0-1 Missoula Hellgate 0-0 0-1 Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.



Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.