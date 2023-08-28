Watch Now
2023 Class AA football standings

Posted at 3:28 PM, Aug 28, 2023
Class AA football standings

(Through Aug. 25)

East

Conf.All
Billings Senior0-01-0
Bozeman0-01-0
Bozeman Gallatin0-01-0
Great Falls CMR0-01-0
Belgrade0-00-1
Billings Skyview0-00-1
Billings West0-00-1
Great Falls0-00-1

West

Conf.All
Butte0-01-0
Kalispell Glacier0-01-0
Missoula Big Sky0-01-0
Missoula Sentinel0-01-0
Helena0-00-1
Helena Capital0-00-1
Kalispell Flathead0-00-1
Missoula Hellgate0-00-1

Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.

