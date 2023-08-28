2023 Class A football standings

Class A football standings
(Through Aug. 26)
Northeast
|Conf.
|All
|Havre
|0-0
|1-0
|Lewistown
|0-0
|1-0
|Glendive
|0-0
|0-1
|Miles City
|0-0
|0-1
|Sidney
|0-0
|0-1
Southeast
|Conf.
|All
|Billings Central
|0-0
|1-0
|Laurel
|0-0
|1-0
|Lockwood
|0-0
|1-0
|East Helena
|0-0
|0-1
|Hardin
|0-0
|0-1
Northwest
|Conf.
|All
|Bigfork
|1-0
|1-0
|Columbia Falls
|0-0
|1-0
|Libby
|0-0
|1-0
|Ronan
|0-0
|1-0
|Browning
|0-0
|0-1
|Whitefish
|0-0
|0-1
|Polson
|0-1
|0-1
Southwest
|Conf.
|All
|Corvallis
|0-0
|1-0
|Hamilton
|0-0
|1-0
|Dillon
|0-0
|0-0
|Butte Central
|0-0
|0-1
|Frenchtown
|0-0
|0-1
|Stevensville
|0-0
|0-1
