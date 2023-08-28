2023 Class A football standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Class A football standings (Through Aug. 26) Northeast

Conf. All Havre 0-0 1-0 Lewistown 0-0 1-0 Glendive 0-0 0-1 Miles City 0-0 0-1 Sidney 0-0 0-1 Southeast

Conf. All Billings Central 0-0 1-0 Laurel 0-0 1-0 Lockwood 0-0 1-0 East Helena 0-0 0-1 Hardin 0-0 0-1 Northwest

Conf. All Bigfork 1-0 1-0 Columbia Falls 0-0 1-0 Libby 0-0 1-0 Ronan 0-0 1-0 Browning 0-0 0-1 Whitefish 0-0 0-1 Polson 0-1 0-1 Southwest

Conf. All Corvallis 0-0 1-0 Hamilton 0-0 1-0 Dillon 0-0 0-0 Butte Central 0-0 0-1 Frenchtown 0-0 0-1 Stevensville 0-0 0-1 Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.



