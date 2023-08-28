Watch Now
2023 Class A football standings

MTN Sports
Posted at 3:29 PM, Aug 28, 2023
Class A football standings

(Through Aug. 26)

Northeast

Conf.All
Havre0-01-0
Lewistown0-01-0
Glendive0-00-1
Miles City0-00-1
Sidney0-00-1

Southeast

Conf.All
Billings Central0-01-0
Laurel0-01-0
Lockwood0-01-0
East Helena0-00-1
Hardin0-00-1

Northwest

Conf.All
Bigfork1-01-0
Columbia Falls0-01-0
Libby0-01-0
Ronan0-01-0
Browning0-00-1
Whitefish0-00-1
Polson0-10-1

Southwest

Conf.All
Corvallis0-01-0
Hamilton0-01-0
Dillon0-00-0
Butte Central0-00-1
Frenchtown0-00-1
Stevensville0-00-1

Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.

