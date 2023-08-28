2023 8-Man football standings

8-Man football standings
(Through Aug. 26)
East
|Conf.
|All
|Circle
|0-0
|1-0
|Culbertson
|0-0
|1-0
|Fairview
|0-0
|1-0
|Plentywood
|0-0
|1-0
|Poplar
|0-0
|1-0
|Scobey
|0-0
|1-0
|Wibaux
|0-0
|1-0
Southeast
|Conf.
|All
|Lodge Grass
|0-0
|0-0
|St. Labre
|0-0
|0-0
|Broadus
|0-0
|0-1
|Ekalaka
|0-0
|0-1
|Forsyth
|0-0
|0-1
|Park City
|0-0
|0-1
South Central
|Conf.
|All
|Choteau
|1-0
|1-0
|Drummond-Philipsburg
|1-0
|1-0
|Ennis
|1-0
|1-0
|Lone Peak
|1-0
|1-0
|Simms
|1-0
|1-0
|Cascade
|0-1
|0-1
|Deer Lodge
|0-1
|0-1
|Manhattan Christian
|0-1
|0-1
|Seeley-Swan
|0-1
|0-1
|Sheridan
|0-1
|0-1
North
|Conf.
|All
|Fort Benton
|0-0
|1-0
|Rocky Boy
|0-0
|0-0
|Belt
|0-0
|0-1
|Chinook
|0-0
|0-1
|Harlem
|0-0
|0-1
|Shelby
|0-0
|0-1
West
|Conf.
|All
|Arlee
|1-0
|1-0
|Darby
|1-0
|1-0
|St. Ignatius
|1-0
|1-0
|Valley Christian
|1-0
|1-0
|Superior
|0-0
|0-1
|Charlo
|0-1
|0-1
|Plains
|0-1
|0-1
|Troy
|0-1
|0-1
|Victor
|0-1
|0-1
Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.