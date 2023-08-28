2023 8-Man football standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

8-Man football standings (Through Aug. 26) East

Conf. All Circle 0-0 1-0 Culbertson 0-0 1-0 Fairview 0-0 1-0 Plentywood 0-0 1-0 Poplar 0-0 1-0 Scobey 0-0 1-0 Wibaux 0-0 1-0 Southeast

Conf. All Lodge Grass 0-0 0-0 St. Labre 0-0 0-0 Broadus 0-0 0-1 Ekalaka 0-0 0-1 Forsyth 0-0 0-1 Park City 0-0 0-1 South Central

Conf. All Choteau 1-0 1-0 Drummond-Philipsburg 1-0 1-0 Ennis 1-0 1-0 Lone Peak 1-0 1-0 Simms 1-0 1-0 Cascade 0-1 0-1 Deer Lodge 0-1 0-1 Manhattan Christian 0-1 0-1 Seeley-Swan 0-1 0-1 Sheridan 0-1 0-1 North

Conf. All Fort Benton 0-0 1-0 Rocky Boy 0-0 0-0 Belt 0-0 0-1 Chinook 0-0 0-1 Harlem 0-0 0-1 Shelby 0-0 0-1 West

Conf. All Arlee 1-0 1-0 Darby 1-0 1-0 St. Ignatius 1-0 1-0 Valley Christian 1-0 1-0 Superior 0-0 0-1 Charlo 0-1 0-1 Plains 0-1 0-1 Troy 0-1 0-1 Victor 0-1 0-1 Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.

