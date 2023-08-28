Watch Now
2023 8-Man football standings

Posted at 3:30 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 17:30:47-04

8-Man football standings

(Through Aug. 26)

East

Conf.All
Circle0-01-0
Culbertson0-01-0
Fairview0-01-0
Plentywood0-01-0
Poplar0-01-0
Scobey0-01-0
Wibaux0-01-0

Southeast

Conf.All
Lodge Grass0-00-0
St. Labre0-00-0
Broadus0-00-1
Ekalaka0-00-1
Forsyth0-00-1
Park City0-00-1

South Central

Conf.All
Choteau1-01-0
Drummond-Philipsburg1-01-0
Ennis1-01-0
Lone Peak1-01-0
Simms1-01-0
Cascade0-10-1
Deer Lodge0-10-1
Manhattan Christian0-10-1
Seeley-Swan0-10-1
Sheridan0-10-1

North

Conf.All
Fort Benton0-01-0
Rocky Boy0-00-0
Belt0-00-1
Chinook0-00-1
Harlem0-00-1
Shelby0-00-1

West

Conf.All
Arlee1-01-0
Darby1-01-0
St. Ignatius1-01-0
Valley Christian1-01-0
Superior0-00-1
Charlo0-10-1
Plains0-10-1
Troy 0-10-1
Victor0-10-1

Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.

