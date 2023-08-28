Watch Now
2023 6-Man football standings

MTN Sports
Posted at 3:32 PM, Aug 28, 2023
6-Man football standings

(Through Aug. 26)

East

Conf.All
Bainville1-01-0
Froid-Lake1-01-0
Savage1-01-0
Westby-Grenora0-01-0
Brockton0-00-0
Richey-Lambert0-00-0
Jordan0-10-1
Plevna0-10-1
Terry0-10-1

South

Conf.All
Absarokee0-01-0
Shields Valley0-01-0
Bridger0-00-1
Broadview-Lavina0-00-1
Custer-Hysham-Melstone0-00-1
Fromberg0-00-1
Reed Point-Rapelje0-00-1

Central

Conf.All
Centerville0-01-0
D-G-S-G0-01-0
Harlowton-Ryegate0-01-0
Roy-Winifred0-01-0
Great Falls Central0-01-0
Highwood0-00-1
Hobson-Moore0-00-1

North

Conf.All
Big Sandy0-01-0
Box Elder0-01-0
Power-Dutton-Brady0-01-0
Heart Butte0-00-0
Sunburst0-00-0
C-J-I0-00-1
North Star0-00-1
Valier0-00-1

West

Conf.All
Hot Springs1-01-0
Lincoln1-01-0
Noxon1-01-0
Gardiner0-00-0
Twin Bridges0-00-0
White Sulphur Springs0-00-1
Alberton0-10-1
Lima0-10-1
West Yellowstone0-10-1

Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.

