Prev Next MTN Sports

Posted at 3:32 PM, Aug 28, 2023

6-Man football standings (Through Aug. 26) East

Conf. All Bainville 1-0 1-0 Froid-Lake 1-0 1-0 Savage 1-0 1-0 Westby-Grenora 0-0 1-0 Brockton 0-0 0-0 Richey-Lambert 0-0 0-0 Jordan 0-1 0-1 Plevna 0-1 0-1 Terry 0-1 0-1 South

Conf. All Absarokee 0-0 1-0 Shields Valley 0-0 1-0 Bridger 0-0 0-1 Broadview-Lavina 0-0 0-1 Custer-Hysham-Melstone 0-0 0-1 Fromberg 0-0 0-1 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-0 0-1 Central

Conf. All Centerville 0-0 1-0 D-G-S-G 0-0 1-0 Harlowton-Ryegate 0-0 1-0 Roy-Winifred 0-0 1-0 Great Falls Central 0-0 1-0 Highwood 0-0 0-1 Hobson-Moore 0-0 0-1 North

Conf. All Big Sandy 0-0 1-0 Box Elder 0-0 1-0 Power-Dutton-Brady 0-0 1-0 Heart Butte 0-0 0-0 Sunburst 0-0 0-0 C-J-I 0-0 0-1 North Star 0-0 0-1 Valier 0-0 0-1 West

Conf. All Hot Springs 1-0 1-0 Lincoln 1-0 1-0 Noxon 1-0 1-0 Gardiner 0-0 0-0 Twin Bridges 0-0 0-0 White Sulphur Springs 0-0 0-1 Alberton 0-1 0-1 Lima 0-1 0-1 West Yellowstone 0-1 0-1 Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.



Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.