2023 6-Man football standings

6-Man football standings
(Through Aug. 26)
East
|Conf.
|All
|Bainville
|1-0
|1-0
|Froid-Lake
|1-0
|1-0
|Savage
|1-0
|1-0
|Westby-Grenora
|0-0
|1-0
|Brockton
|0-0
|0-0
|Richey-Lambert
|0-0
|0-0
|Jordan
|0-1
|0-1
|Plevna
|0-1
|0-1
|Terry
|0-1
|0-1
South
|Conf.
|All
|Absarokee
|0-0
|1-0
|Shields Valley
|0-0
|1-0
|Bridger
|0-0
|0-1
|Broadview-Lavina
|0-0
|0-1
|Custer-Hysham-Melstone
|0-0
|0-1
|Fromberg
|0-0
|0-1
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|0-0
|0-1
Central
|Conf.
|All
|Centerville
|0-0
|1-0
|D-G-S-G
|0-0
|1-0
|Harlowton-Ryegate
|0-0
|1-0
|Roy-Winifred
|0-0
|1-0
|Great Falls Central
|0-0
|1-0
|Highwood
|0-0
|0-1
|Hobson-Moore
|0-0
|0-1
North
|Conf.
|All
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|1-0
|Box Elder
|0-0
|1-0
|Power-Dutton-Brady
|0-0
|1-0
|Heart Butte
|0-0
|0-0
|Sunburst
|0-0
|0-0
|C-J-I
|0-0
|0-1
|North Star
|0-0
|0-1
|Valier
|0-0
|0-1
West
|Conf.
|All
|Hot Springs
|1-0
|1-0
|Lincoln
|1-0
|1-0
|Noxon
|1-0
|1-0
|Gardiner
|0-0
|0-0
|Twin Bridges
|0-0
|0-0
|White Sulphur Springs
|0-0
|0-1
|Alberton
|0-1
|0-1
|Lima
|0-1
|0-1
|West Yellowstone
|0-1
|0-1
Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.