2022 Class B football standings

Posted at 7:19 PM, Sep 20, 2022
Class B football standings

(Through games of Sept. 16-17)

East

Conf.All
Huntley Project0-04-0
Baker0-01-2
Red Lodge0-01-3
Shepherd0-01-3
Colstrip0-00-4
Roundup0-00-4

South

Conf.All
Big Timber1-03-1
Townsend1-03-1
Whitehall1-03-1
Jefferson0-03-1
Columbus0-12-2
Manhattan0-12-2
Three Forks0-12-2

North

Conf.All
Glasgow0-03-1
Malta0-03-1
Wolf Point0-02-1
Fairfield0-01-2
Cut Bank0-00-3
Conrad0-00-4

West

Conf.All
Bigfork0-03-0
Eureka0-03-1
Florence0-03-1
Missoula Loyola0-02-2
Anaconda0-01-2
Thompson Falls0-00-4

Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.

