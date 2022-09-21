2022 Class B football standings

MTN Sports

Class B football standings (Through games of Sept. 16-17) East Conf. All Huntley Project 0-0 4-0 Baker 0-0 1-2 Red Lodge 0-0 1-3 Shepherd 0-0 1-3 Colstrip 0-0 0-4 Roundup 0-0 0-4 South Conf. All Big Timber 1-0 3-1 Townsend 1-0 3-1 Whitehall 1-0 3-1 Jefferson 0-0 3-1 Columbus 0-1 2-2 Manhattan 0-1 2-2 Three Forks 0-1 2-2 North Conf. All Glasgow 0-0 3-1 Malta 0-0 3-1 Wolf Point 0-0 2-1 Fairfield 0-0 1-2 Cut Bank 0-0 0-3 Conrad 0-0 0-4 West Conf. All Bigfork 0-0 3-0 Eureka 0-0 3-1 Florence 0-0 3-1 Missoula Loyola 0-0 2-2 Anaconda 0-0 1-2 Thompson Falls 0-0 0-4 Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.



