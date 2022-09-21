2022 Class B football standings

Class B football standings
(Through games of Sept. 16-17)
East
|Conf.
|All
|Huntley Project
|0-0
|4-0
|Baker
|0-0
|1-2
|Red Lodge
|0-0
|1-3
|Shepherd
|0-0
|1-3
|Colstrip
|0-0
|0-4
|Roundup
|0-0
|0-4
South
|Conf.
|All
|Big Timber
|1-0
|3-1
|Townsend
|1-0
|3-1
|Whitehall
|1-0
|3-1
|Jefferson
|0-0
|3-1
|Columbus
|0-1
|2-2
|Manhattan
|0-1
|2-2
|Three Forks
|0-1
|2-2
North
|Conf.
|All
|Glasgow
|0-0
|3-1
|Malta
|0-0
|3-1
|Wolf Point
|0-0
|2-1
|Fairfield
|0-0
|1-2
|Cut Bank
|0-0
|0-3
|Conrad
|0-0
|0-4
West
|Conf.
|All
|Bigfork
|0-0
|3-0
|Eureka
|0-0
|3-1
|Florence
|0-0
|3-1
|Missoula Loyola
|0-0
|2-2
|Anaconda
|0-0
|1-2
|Thompson Falls
|0-0
|0-4
