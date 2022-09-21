2022 Class AA football standings

Class AA football standings
(Through games of Sept. 16)
East
|Conf.
|All
|Great Falls CMR
|2-0
|3-1
|Billings West
|2-0
|2-2
|Bozeman
|2-0
|2-2
|Bozeman Gallatin
|1-1
|3-1
|Billings Senior
|1-1
|1-3
|Great Falls
|0-2
|2-2
|Belgrade
|0-2
|0-4
West
|Conf.
|All
|Helena Capital
|2-0
|4-0
|Missoula Sentinel
|4-0
|4-0
|Helena
|2-0
|3-1
|Kalispell Glacier
|1-1
|3-1
|Butte
|1-1
|2-2
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-2
|1-3
|Missoula Big Sky
|0-2
|1-3
|Missoula Hellgate
|0-2
|1-3
