2022 Class AA football standings

Class AA football standings (Through games of Sept. 16) East Conf. All Great Falls CMR 2-0 3-1 Billings West 2-0 2-2 Bozeman 2-0 2-2 Bozeman Gallatin 1-1 3-1 Billings Senior 1-1 1-3 Great Falls 0-2 2-2 Belgrade 0-2 0-4 West Conf. All Helena Capital 2-0 4-0 Missoula Sentinel 4-0 4-0 Helena 2-0 3-1 Kalispell Glacier 1-1 3-1 Butte 1-1 2-2 Kalispell Flathead 0-2 1-3 Missoula Big Sky 0-2 1-3 Missoula Hellgate 0-2 1-3 Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.

