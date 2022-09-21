Watch Now
2022 Class AA football standings

Posted at 7:18 PM, Sep 20, 2022
Class AA football standings

(Through games of Sept. 16)

East

Conf.All
Great Falls CMR2-03-1
Billings West2-02-2
Bozeman2-02-2
Bozeman Gallatin1-13-1
Billings Senior1-11-3
Great Falls0-22-2
Belgrade0-20-4

West

Conf.All
Helena Capital2-04-0
Missoula Sentinel4-04-0
Helena2-03-1
Kalispell Glacier1-13-1
Butte1-12-2
Kalispell Flathead0-21-3
Missoula Big Sky0-21-3
Missoula Hellgate0-21-3

Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.

