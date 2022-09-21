2022 Class A football standings

Class A football standings
(Through games of Sept. 16-17)
Northeast
|Conf.
|All
|Lewistown
|2-0
|4-0
|Miles City
|1-1
|3-1
|Havre
|1-1
|2-2
|Glendive
|0-2
|1-3
|Sidney
|0-3
|1-3
Southeast
|Conf.
|All
|Billings Central
|2-0
|4-0
|Laurel
|3-0
|3-1
|Hardin
|1-0
|1-3
|Lockwood
|1-2
|1-3
|Livingston
|0-2
|0-4
Southwest
|Conf.
|All
|Columbia Falls
|3-0
|4-0
|Polson
|2-0
|4-0
|Whitefish
|2-0
|3-1
|Libby
|2-1
|2-2
|Browning
|0-2
|0-4
|Ronan
|0-3
|0-3
Northwest
|Conf.
|All
|Hamilton
|3-0
|4-0
|Dillon
|2-1
|2-1
|Frenchtown
|1-1
|2-2
|Butte Central
|0-1
|1-2
|E. Helena
|0-1
|1-3
|Stevensville
|0-1
|1-3
|Corvallis
|0-3
|0-3
Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.