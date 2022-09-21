MTN Sports

Posted at 7:18 PM, Sep 20, 2022

Class A football standings (Through games of Sept. 16-17) Northeast Conf. All Lewistown 2-0 4-0 Miles City 1-1 3-1 Havre 1-1 2-2 Glendive 0-2 1-3 Sidney 0-3 1-3 Southeast Conf. All Billings Central 2-0 4-0 Laurel 3-0 3-1 Hardin 1-0 1-3 Lockwood 1-2 1-3 Livingston 0-2 0-4 Southwest Conf. All Columbia Falls 3-0 4-0 Polson 2-0 4-0 Whitefish 2-0 3-1 Libby 2-1 2-2 Browning 0-2 0-4 Ronan 0-3 0-3 Northwest Conf. All Hamilton 3-0 4-0 Dillon 2-1 2-1 Frenchtown 1-1 2-2 Butte Central 0-1 1-2 E. Helena 0-1 1-3 Stevensville 0-1 1-3 Corvallis 0-3 0-3 Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.