2022 Class A football standings

MTN Sports
Posted at 7:18 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 21:18:47-04

Class A football standings

(Through games of Sept. 16-17)

Northeast

Conf.All
Lewistown2-04-0
Miles City1-13-1
Havre1-12-2
Glendive0-21-3
Sidney0-31-3

Southeast

Conf.All
Billings Central2-04-0
Laurel3-03-1
Hardin1-01-3
Lockwood1-21-3
Livingston0-20-4

Southwest

Conf.All
Columbia Falls3-04-0
Polson2-04-0
Whitefish2-03-1
Libby2-12-2
Browning0-20-4
Ronan0-30-3

Northwest

Conf.All
Hamilton3-04-0
Dillon2-12-1
Frenchtown1-12-2
Butte Central0-11-2
E. Helena0-11-3
Stevensville0-11-3
Corvallis0-30-3

Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

