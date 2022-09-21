Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Standings

Actions

2022 8-Man football standings

Football Generic.png
MTN Sports
Football Generic.png
Posted at 7:19 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 21:27:14-04

8-Man football standings

(Through games of Sept. 16-17)

East

Conf.All
Culbertson3-03-1
Fairview3-03-1
Scobey2-22-2
Circle2-12-2
Plentywood1-21-2
Ekalaka1-21-3
Westby-Grenora0-31-3
Poplar0-30-4

Southeast

Conf.All
Joliet2-03-0
Forsyth2-02-1
Broadus1-12-2
Park City1-11-3
St. Labre0-20-2
Lodge Grass0-20-2

South Central

Conf.All
Ennis4-04-0
Drummond-Philipsburg3-04-0
Cascade2-12-1
Simms2-22-2
Choteau2-22-2
Seeley-Swan1-21-2
Lone Peak1-21-2
Sheridan1-31-3
Deer Lodge0-40-4

North

Conf.All
Belt2-04-0
Chinook2-04-0
Fort Benton1-12-1
Shelby1-12-1
Harlem1-22-2
Rocky Boy0-20-2

West

Conf.All
St. Ignatius4-04-0
Superior3-04-0
Charlo3-03-1
Arlee2-22-2
Darby2-22-2
Valley Christian1-31-3
Plains0-30-3
Victor0-30-3
Troy0-30-3

Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119