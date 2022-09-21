2022 8-Man football standings

8-Man football standings
(Through games of Sept. 16-17)
East
|Conf.
|All
|Culbertson
|3-0
|3-1
|Fairview
|3-0
|3-1
|Scobey
|2-2
|2-2
|Circle
|2-1
|2-2
|Plentywood
|1-2
|1-2
|Ekalaka
|1-2
|1-3
|Westby-Grenora
|0-3
|1-3
|Poplar
|0-3
|0-4
Southeast
|Conf.
|All
|Joliet
|2-0
|3-0
|Forsyth
|2-0
|2-1
|Broadus
|1-1
|2-2
|Park City
|1-1
|1-3
|St. Labre
|0-2
|0-2
|Lodge Grass
|0-2
|0-2
South Central
|Conf.
|All
|Ennis
|4-0
|4-0
|Drummond-Philipsburg
|3-0
|4-0
|Cascade
|2-1
|2-1
|Simms
|2-2
|2-2
|Choteau
|2-2
|2-2
|Seeley-Swan
|1-2
|1-2
|Lone Peak
|1-2
|1-2
|Sheridan
|1-3
|1-3
|Deer Lodge
|0-4
|0-4
North
|Conf.
|All
|Belt
|2-0
|4-0
|Chinook
|2-0
|4-0
|Fort Benton
|1-1
|2-1
|Shelby
|1-1
|2-1
|Harlem
|1-2
|2-2
|Rocky Boy
|0-2
|0-2
West
|Conf.
|All
|St. Ignatius
|4-0
|4-0
|Superior
|3-0
|4-0
|Charlo
|3-0
|3-1
|Arlee
|2-2
|2-2
|Darby
|2-2
|2-2
|Valley Christian
|1-3
|1-3
|Plains
|0-3
|0-3
|Victor
|0-3
|0-3
|Troy
|0-3
|0-3
