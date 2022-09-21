MTN Sports

Posted at 7:19 PM, Sep 20, 2022

8-Man football standings (Through games of Sept. 16-17) East Conf. All Culbertson 3-0 3-1 Fairview 3-0 3-1 Scobey 2-2 2-2 Circle 2-1 2-2 Plentywood 1-2 1-2 Ekalaka 1-2 1-3 Westby-Grenora 0-3 1-3 Poplar 0-3 0-4 Southeast Conf. All Joliet 2-0 3-0 Forsyth 2-0 2-1 Broadus 1-1 2-2 Park City 1-1 1-3 St. Labre 0-2 0-2 Lodge Grass 0-2 0-2 South Central Conf. All Ennis 4-0 4-0 Drummond-Philipsburg 3-0 4-0 Cascade 2-1 2-1 Simms 2-2 2-2 Choteau 2-2 2-2 Seeley-Swan 1-2 1-2 Lone Peak 1-2 1-2 Sheridan 1-3 1-3 Deer Lodge 0-4 0-4 North Conf. All Belt 2-0 4-0 Chinook 2-0 4-0 Fort Benton 1-1 2-1 Shelby 1-1 2-1 Harlem 1-2 2-2 Rocky Boy 0-2 0-2 West Conf. All St. Ignatius 4-0 4-0 Superior 3-0 4-0 Charlo 3-0 3-1 Arlee 2-2 2-2 Darby 2-2 2-2 Valley Christian 1-3 1-3 Plains 0-3 0-3 Victor 0-3 0-3 Troy 0-3 0-3 Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.