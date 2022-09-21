Watch Now
2022 6-Man football standings

Posted at 7:19 PM, Sep 20, 2022
6-Man football standings

(Through games of Sept. 16-17)

East

Conf.All
Jordan1-04-0
Savage0-03-0
Bainville0-03-1
Froid-Lake0-01-3
Wibaux0-00-3
Richey-Lambert0-11-3

South

Conf.All
Broadview-Lavina2-04-0
Bridger1-13-1
Custer-Hysham-Melstone1-03-1
Shields Valley1-12-2
Absarokee1-11-3
Fromberg1-21-3
Reed Point-Rapelje0-10-3

Central

Conf.All
Highwood2-03-1
D-G-S-G1-04-0
Roy-Winifred1-03-1
C-J-I1-13-1
Centerville1-13-1
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap0-22-2
Harlowton0-20-4

North

Conf.All
Big Sandy2-04-0
Valier2-03-1
Power-Dutton-Brady1-13-1
Sunburst1-12-1
Heart Butte1-11-2
North Star1-11-2
Box Elder0-20-2
Great Falls Central0-20-2

West

Conf.All
Noxon2-03-1
Hot Springs2-02-2
Twin Bridges1-11-3
Lima1-21-3
W. Yellowstone1-21-3
Gardiner0-10-2
White Sulphur Springs0-10-4

Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.

