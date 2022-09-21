2022 6-Man football standings

6-Man football standings
(Through games of Sept. 16-17)
East
|Conf.
|All
|Jordan
|1-0
|4-0
|Savage
|0-0
|3-0
|Bainville
|0-0
|3-1
|Froid-Lake
|0-0
|1-3
|Wibaux
|0-0
|0-3
|Richey-Lambert
|0-1
|1-3
South
|Conf.
|All
|Broadview-Lavina
|2-0
|4-0
|Bridger
|1-1
|3-1
|Custer-Hysham-Melstone
|1-0
|3-1
|Shields Valley
|1-1
|2-2
|Absarokee
|1-1
|1-3
|Fromberg
|1-2
|1-3
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|0-1
|0-3
Central
|Conf.
|All
|Highwood
|2-0
|3-1
|D-G-S-G
|1-0
|4-0
|Roy-Winifred
|1-0
|3-1
|C-J-I
|1-1
|3-1
|Centerville
|1-1
|3-1
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
|0-2
|2-2
|Harlowton
|0-2
|0-4
North
|Conf.
|All
|Big Sandy
|2-0
|4-0
|Valier
|2-0
|3-1
|Power-Dutton-Brady
|1-1
|3-1
|Sunburst
|1-1
|2-1
|Heart Butte
|1-1
|1-2
|North Star
|1-1
|1-2
|Box Elder
|0-2
|0-2
|Great Falls Central
|0-2
|0-2
West
|Conf.
|All
|Noxon
|2-0
|3-1
|Hot Springs
|2-0
|2-2
|Twin Bridges
|1-1
|1-3
|Lima
|1-2
|1-3
|W. Yellowstone
|1-2
|1-3
|Gardiner
|0-1
|0-2
|White Sulphur Springs
|0-1
|0-4
