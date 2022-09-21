MTN Sports

Posted at 7:19 PM, Sep 20, 2022

6-Man football standings (Through games of Sept. 16-17) East Conf. All Jordan 1-0 4-0 Savage 0-0 3-0 Bainville 0-0 3-1 Froid-Lake 0-0 1-3 Wibaux 0-0 0-3 Richey-Lambert 0-1 1-3 South Conf. All Broadview-Lavina 2-0 4-0 Bridger 1-1 3-1 Custer-Hysham-Melstone 1-0 3-1 Shields Valley 1-1 2-2 Absarokee 1-1 1-3 Fromberg 1-2 1-3 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-1 0-3 Central Conf. All Highwood 2-0 3-1 D-G-S-G 1-0 4-0 Roy-Winifred 1-0 3-1 C-J-I 1-1 3-1 Centerville 1-1 3-1 Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 0-2 2-2 Harlowton 0-2 0-4 North Conf. All Big Sandy 2-0 4-0 Valier 2-0 3-1 Power-Dutton-Brady 1-1 3-1 Sunburst 1-1 2-1 Heart Butte 1-1 1-2 North Star 1-1 1-2 Box Elder 0-2 0-2 Great Falls Central 0-2 0-2 West Conf. All Noxon 2-0 3-1 Hot Springs 2-0 2-2 Twin Bridges 1-1 1-3 Lima 1-2 1-3 W. Yellowstone 1-2 1-3 Gardiner 0-1 0-2 White Sulphur Springs 0-1 0-4 Note: Please send standings weekly to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.

