SCOREBOARD: High school volleyball - Sept. 25

Below are the results of high school volleyball matches played on Saturday, Sept. 25.

High school volleyball

Bigfork def. Eureka 25-20, 19-25, 25-21, 13-25, 19-17

Dillon def. East Helena 25-11, 25-9, 25-15

Hamilton def. Butte Central 25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20

Harlem def. Wolf Point 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17

Havre def. Lewistown 25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17

North Star def. Chester-Joplin-Inverness 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-8

Polson def. Browning 25-12, 25-17, 25-7