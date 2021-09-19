SCOREBOARD: High school volleyball - Sept. 18

Below are the results of high school volleyball matches played on Saturday, Sept. 18.

High school volleyball

Bozeman def. Great Falls 3-0

Butte Central def. Frenchtown 25-14, 25-16, 25-18

Choteau def. Shelby 3-0

Denton-Geyser-Stanford def. Broadview-Lavina 25-27, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22

Glasgow def. Poplar 25-16, 25-3, 25-12

Geraldine-Highwood def. North Star 25-20, 19-25, 25-9, 25-20

Hardin def. Livingston 25-13, 26-24, 25-13

Kalispell Glacier def. Helena 25-21, 25-18, 25-12

Kalispell Flathead def. Helena Capital 25-17, 25-22, 25-18

Laurel def. Lewistown 25-21, 20-25, 25-15, 25-11

Missoula Sentinel def. Missoula Big Sky 3-0

Stevensville def. East Helena 3-0