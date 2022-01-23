SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 22

Below are the results of high school boys and girls basketball games played on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Scores, stats, standings and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Bainville 52, Brockton 30
Bigfork 57, St. Ignatius 54
Billings Senior 56, Belgrade 41
Bozeman 64, Great Falls 34
Bridger 77, Absarokee 32
Broadus 60, Terry 39
Broadview-Lavina 47, Harlowton-Ryegate 45
Browning 50, Ronan 46
Butte Central 46, Hamilton 28
Cascade 45, Sunburst 36
Charlo 76, Two Eagle River 38
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 64, Turner 23
Columbus 53, Three Forks 45
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 62, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 51
Drummond 62, St. Regis 38
Fairfield 49, Belt 42
Frenchtown 59, Stevensville 37
Froid-Medicine Lake 80, Frazer 12
Great Falls CMR 52, Bozeman Gallatin 47
Lame Deer 93, Red Lodge 63
Lewistown 59, Lockwood 34
Livingston 72, Laurel 67
Lone Peak 47, Sheridan 38
Malta 68, Wolf Point 38
Miles City 67, Billings Central 66
Park City 41, Roberts 37
Power 51, Valier 43
Richey-Lambert 56, Nashua 19
Shields Valley 59, Fromberg 23
Simms 72, Choteau 46
Troy 59, Plains 32
Victor 35, Seeley-Swan 33
Winnett-Grass Range 59, Centerville 52 (OT)
High school girls basketball
Absarokee 45, Bridger 30
Augusta 67, Heart Butte 33
Baker 59, Forsyth 50
Belt 59, Fairfield 39
Billings Central 67, Miles City 38
Billings Senior 72, Belgrade 61
Billings West 62, Billings Skyview 60
Bozeman 46, Great Falls 36
Browning 52, Ronan 27
Centerville 47, Winnett-Grass Range 30.
Columbus 46, Three Forks 40
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 47, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 16
Drummond 59, St. Regis 46
Froid-Medicine Lake 56, Frazer 33
Great Falls CMR 63, Bozeman Gallatin 52
Hamilton 58, Butte Central 54
Harlowton-Ryegate 42, Broadview-Lavina 30
Harrison-Willow Creek 76, White Sulphur Springs 54
Huntley Project 54, Joliet 31
Jordan 42, Wibaux 22
Laurel 56, Livingston 23
Malta 50, Wolf Point 35
Manhattan Christian 76, Lima 31
Melstone 76, Ekalaka 38
Missoula Loyola 67, Columbia Falls 60
North Star 60, Fort Benton 52
Polson 52, Libby 30
Power 47, Valier 37
Red Lodge 76, Lame Deer 74 (3OT)
Richey-Lambert 62, Nashua 47
Roberts 47, Park City 46
Seeley-Swan 73, Victor 28
Shields Valley 60, Fromberg 11
Simms 60, Choteau 53
St. Ignatius 52, Bigfork 44
Sunburst 41, Cascade 22
West Yellowstone 51, Gardiner 46