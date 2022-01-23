SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 22

Below are the results of high school boys and girls basketball games played on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Scores, stats, standings and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Bainville 52, Brockton 30

Bigfork 57, St. Ignatius 54

Billings Senior 56, Belgrade 41

Bozeman 64, Great Falls 34

Bridger 77, Absarokee 32

Broadus 60, Terry 39

Broadview-Lavina 47, Harlowton-Ryegate 45

Browning 50, Ronan 46

Butte Central 46, Hamilton 28

Cascade 45, Sunburst 36

Charlo 76, Two Eagle River 38

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 64, Turner 23

Columbus 53, Three Forks 45

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 62, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 51

Drummond 62, St. Regis 38

Fairfield 49, Belt 42

Frenchtown 59, Stevensville 37

Froid-Medicine Lake 80, Frazer 12

Great Falls CMR 52, Bozeman Gallatin 47

Lame Deer 93, Red Lodge 63

Lewistown 59, Lockwood 34

Livingston 72, Laurel 67

Lone Peak 47, Sheridan 38

Malta 68, Wolf Point 38

Miles City 67, Billings Central 66

Park City 41, Roberts 37

Power 51, Valier 43

Richey-Lambert 56, Nashua 19

Shields Valley 59, Fromberg 23

Simms 72, Choteau 46

Troy 59, Plains 32

Victor 35, Seeley-Swan 33

Winnett-Grass Range 59, Centerville 52 (OT)

High school girls basketball

Absarokee 45, Bridger 30

Augusta 67, Heart Butte 33

Baker 59, Forsyth 50

Belt 59, Fairfield 39

Billings Central 67, Miles City 38

Billings Senior 72, Belgrade 61

Billings West 62, Billings Skyview 60

Bozeman 46, Great Falls 36

Browning 52, Ronan 27

Centerville 47, Winnett-Grass Range 30.

Columbus 46, Three Forks 40

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 47, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 16

Drummond 59, St. Regis 46

Froid-Medicine Lake 56, Frazer 33

Great Falls CMR 63, Bozeman Gallatin 52

Hamilton 58, Butte Central 54

Harlowton-Ryegate 42, Broadview-Lavina 30

Harrison-Willow Creek 76, White Sulphur Springs 54

Huntley Project 54, Joliet 31

Jordan 42, Wibaux 22

Laurel 56, Livingston 23

Malta 50, Wolf Point 35

Manhattan Christian 76, Lima 31

Melstone 76, Ekalaka 38

Missoula Loyola 67, Columbia Falls 60

North Star 60, Fort Benton 52

Polson 52, Libby 30

Power 47, Valier 37

Red Lodge 76, Lame Deer 74 (3OT)

Richey-Lambert 62, Nashua 47

Roberts 47, Park City 46

Seeley-Swan 73, Victor 28

Shields Valley 60, Fromberg 11

Simms 60, Choteau 53

St. Ignatius 52, Bigfork 44

Sunburst 41, Cascade 22

West Yellowstone 51, Gardiner 46