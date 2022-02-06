SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Feb. 5, 2022

(Editor's note: this scoreboard will be updated)
Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Friday, Feb. 4. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
Lame Deer's Journey Emerson broke the previous single-game scoring record within five days of it being broken when he scored 82 points in a dominant 111-27 Class B matchup. Lodge Grass' Gros Ventre broke the previous record (68) Feb. 1 when he dropped 71 against Huntley Project.
High school boys basketball
Billings Skyview 58, Great Falls 53
Missoula Hellgate 45, Helena Capital 49
Butte 54, Glacier 62
Billings Senior 42, Bozeman Gallatin 51
Hardin 69, Havre 71
Lewistown 71, Miles City 36
Libby 54, Browning 70
Butte Central 70, Livingston 40
East Helena 34, Corvallis 42
Ronan 48, Stevensville 34
Columbia Falls 49, Shelby 51
Wolf Point 67, Harlem 60
Red Lodge 57, Shepherd 42
Malta 82, Roundup 42
Big Timber 47, Jefferson 70
Townsend 32, Three Forks 69
Florence 66, St. Ignatius 64
Plains 14, Bigfork 69
Eureka 52, Thompson Falls 57
Scobey 45, Glasgow 42
Forsyth 27, Lame Deer 111
Circle 49, Bainville 56
Nashua 51, Brockton 39
Richey-Lambert 49, Culbertson 48
Fairview 42, Culbertson 41
Savage 30, Plentywood 41
Poplar 104, Dodson 51
Lustre Christian 80, Frazer 11
Melstone 55, Terry 29
Broadview-Lavina 42, Park City 29
Roberts 42, Plenty Coups 56
Fromberg 45, Reed point-Rapelje 49
Roy-Winifred 72, Centerville 47
Geraldine-Highwood 32, Winnett-Grass Range 63
Great Falls Central 70, Stanford-Geyser-Denton 51
North Star 55, Big Sandy 59
Hays-Lodgepole 56, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 76
Chinook 53, Turner 38
Dutton-Brady 63, Cascade 50
Heart Butte 80, Power 41
Ennis 23, Manhattan Christian 69
White Sulphur Springs 44, Sheridan 31
Drummond 46, Victor 42
Granite 46, Seeley-Swan 67
Darby 47, Valley Christian 44
Charlo 64, Superior 29
Broadus 57, Upton 71
High school girls basketball
Great Falls CMR 69, Belgrade67
Billings Skyview 76, Great Falls 36
Glacier 42, Butte 37
Missoula Sentinel 53, Kalispell Flathead 50
Bozeman Gallatin 26, Billings Senior 51
Hardin 44, Havre 59
Laurel 71, Sidney 46
Miles City, 48, Lewistown 36
Libby 21, Browning 67
Butte Central 60, Livingston 30
Dillon 52, Hamilton 41
Ronan 42, Stevensville 21
Columbia Falls 48, Shelby 38
Wolf Point 72, Harlem 46
Colstrip 47, Baker 37
Red Lodge 56, Shepherd 54
Malta 62, Roundup 12
Big Timber 63, Jefferson 51
Townsend 36, Tthree Forks 58
Gardiner 52, Whitehall 36
Plains 9, Bifork 73
Scobey 27, Glasgow 36
Forsyth 43, Lame Deer 57
Circle 33, Bainville 23
Richey-Lambert 32, Culbertson 48
Fairview 10, Mondak 49
Savage 31, Plentywood 58
Wibaux 39, Ekalaka 66
Custer-Hysham 15, Jordan 58
Melstone 85, Terry 13
Broadview-Lavine 51, Park City 48
Roberts 55, Plenty Coups 69
Fromberg 29, Reed Point-Rapelje 39
Fort Benton 41, Box Elder 61
Chinook 56, Turner 36
Dutton-Brady 63 35, Cascade 29
Heart Butte 52, Power 43
Gardiner 52, Whitehall 36
Ennis 19, Manhattan Christian 56
Shields Valley 55, Lima 17
White Sulphur Springs 46, Sheridan 44
Drummond 58, Victor 25
Charlo 45, Superior 37
Tri-City 7, Belt 52