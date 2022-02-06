SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Feb. 5, 2022

(Editor's note: this scoreboard will be updated)

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Friday, Feb. 4.

Lame Deer's Journey Emerson broke the previous single-game scoring record within five days of it being broken when he scored 82 points in a dominant 111-27 Class B matchup. Lodge Grass' Gros Ventre broke the previous record (68) Feb. 1 when he dropped 71 against Huntley Project.

High school boys basketball

Billings Skyview 58, Great Falls 53

Missoula Hellgate 45, Helena Capital 49

Butte 54, Glacier 62

Billings Senior 42, Bozeman Gallatin 51

Hardin 69, Havre 71

Lewistown 71, Miles City 36

Libby 54, Browning 70

Butte Central 70, Livingston 40

East Helena 34, Corvallis 42

Ronan 48, Stevensville 34

Columbia Falls 49, Shelby 51

Wolf Point 67, Harlem 60

Red Lodge 57, Shepherd 42

Malta 82, Roundup 42

Big Timber 47, Jefferson 70

Townsend 32, Three Forks 69

Florence 66, St. Ignatius 64

Plains 14, Bigfork 69

Eureka 52, Thompson Falls 57

Scobey 45, Glasgow 42

Forsyth 27, Lame Deer 111

Circle 49, Bainville 56

Nashua 51, Brockton 39

Richey-Lambert 49, Culbertson 48

Fairview 42, Culbertson 41

Savage 30, Plentywood 41

Poplar 104, Dodson 51

Lustre Christian 80, Frazer 11

Melstone 55, Terry 29

Broadview-Lavina 42, Park City 29

Roberts 42, Plenty Coups 56

Fromberg 45, Reed point-Rapelje 49

Roy-Winifred 72, Centerville 47

Geraldine-Highwood 32, Winnett-Grass Range 63

Great Falls Central 70, Stanford-Geyser-Denton 51

North Star 55, Big Sandy 59

Hays-Lodgepole 56, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 76

Chinook 53, Turner 38

Dutton-Brady 63, Cascade 50

Heart Butte 80, Power 41

Ennis 23, Manhattan Christian 69

White Sulphur Springs 44, Sheridan 31

Drummond 46, Victor 42

Granite 46, Seeley-Swan 67

Darby 47, Valley Christian 44

Charlo 64, Superior 29

Broadus 57, Upton 71

High school girls basketball

Great Falls CMR 69, Belgrade67

Billings Skyview 76, Great Falls 36

Glacier 42, Butte 37

Missoula Sentinel 53, Kalispell Flathead 50

Bozeman Gallatin 26, Billings Senior 51

Hardin 44, Havre 59

Laurel 71, Sidney 46

Miles City, 48, Lewistown 36

Libby 21, Browning 67

Butte Central 60, Livingston 30

Dillon 52, Hamilton 41

Ronan 42, Stevensville 21

Columbia Falls 48, Shelby 38

Wolf Point 72, Harlem 46

Colstrip 47, Baker 37

Red Lodge 56, Shepherd 54

Malta 62, Roundup 12

Big Timber 63, Jefferson 51

Townsend 36, Tthree Forks 58

Gardiner 52, Whitehall 36

Plains 9, Bifork 73

Scobey 27, Glasgow 36

Forsyth 43, Lame Deer 57

Circle 33, Bainville 23

Richey-Lambert 32, Culbertson 48

Fairview 10, Mondak 49

Savage 31, Plentywood 58

Wibaux 39, Ekalaka 66

Custer-Hysham 15, Jordan 58

Melstone 85, Terry 13

Broadview-Lavine 51, Park City 48

Roberts 55, Plenty Coups 69

Fromberg 29, Reed Point-Rapelje 39

Fort Benton 41, Box Elder 61

Chinook 56, Turner 36

Dutton-Brady 63 35, Cascade 29

Heart Butte 52, Power 43

Gardiner 52, Whitehall 36

Ennis 19, Manhattan Christian 56

Shields Valley 55, Lima 17

White Sulphur Springs 46, Sheridan 44

Drummond 58, Victor 25

Charlo 45, Superior 37

Tri-City 7, Belt 52