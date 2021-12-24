SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Dec. 23

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Thursday, Dec. 23. Scores, stats and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Butte Central 65, Butte 37

Charlo 83, Two Eagle River 42

Chinook 62, Hays-Lodgepole 59 (OT)

Columbia Falls 67, Polson 60

Columbus 79, Big Timber 46

Custer-Hysham 70, Plevna 38

East Helena 42, Stevensville 29

Florence 58, Missoula Loyola 50

Jordan 44, Ekalaka 41

Lodge Grass 77, Hardin 73

High school girls basketball

Big Timber 59, Columbus 29

Butte 62, Butte Central 40

Chinook 52, Hays-Lodgepole 43

Custer-Hysham 51, Plevna 45

Ekalaka 60, Jordan 47

Hardin 75, Lodge Grass 35

Melstone 61, Wibaux 9

Missoula Loyola 62, Florence 51

Stevensville 52, East Helena 41