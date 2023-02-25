Western A Girls: Frenchtown and Hamilton book their tickets to the championship game

RONAN — The Western A divisional girls basketball tournament had the semifinal matchups at Ronan High School on Friday. Here are the recaps and highlights in the videos above:

Frenchtown 53, Browning 47

The first semifinal of the day was between the No. 2 Southwest Frenchtown and the No. 1 Northwest Browning, and it was the Broncs who came out on top with a 53-47 win to advance to the championship game.

Madison Kaufman scored nearly half of the Broncs points finishing the game with 23. Frenchtown led at the half 29-20.

After the third quarter the Broncs still led up 42-38 as the Indians began closing the gap.

Browning was led by senior Mecca Bullchild who has 16.

Frenchtown will now play in the championship game against Hamilton on Saturday at 6:30pm.

Hamilton 55, Dillon 51

The second semifinal of the day featured the No. 1 Southwest seed Dillon Beavers taking on the No. 3 Southwest seed Hamilton Broncs, and it was the Broncs who pulled off the upset, winning 55-51 to book their ticket to the championship game.

Junior Taylor McCarthy led the Broncs with seventeen including five threes on the day. At halftime Hamilton held a narrow 28-26 lead.

After the third quarter it was still neck and neck with Hamilton hanging onto a 40-38 lead in the back and forth contest.

It stayed close until the final plays when Hamilton just pulled away to secure the four point win.

Junior Sydney Peterson led the Beavers with 15.

Hamilton will now play in the championship game against Frenchtown on Saturday at 6:30pm.

