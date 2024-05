Softball: 2024 Class AA state tournament scores and pairings

Softball

Class AA state tournament

May 23-25 at Belgrade

Thursday, May 23

Game 1: Helena vs. Great Falls CMR, first round, 11 a.m.

Game 2: Billings Senior vs. Kalispell Flathead, first round, 11 a.m.

Game 3: Bozeman Gallatin vs. Missoula Sentinel, first round, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Helena Capital vs. Billings Skyview, first round, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Billings West vs. Game 1 winner, quarterfinal, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Missoula Big Sky vs. Game 2 winner, quarterfinal, 3 p.m.

Game 7: Kalispell Glacier vs. Game 3 winner, quarterfinal, 5 p.m.

Game 8: Belgrade vs. Game 4 winner, quarterfinal, 5 p.m.

Friday, May 24

Game 9: Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser, loser out, 9 a.m.

Game 10: Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser, loser out, 9 a.m.

Game 11: Game 1 loser vs. Game 7 loser, loser out, 11 a.m.

Game 12: Game 2 loser vs. Game 8 loser, loser out, 11 a.m.

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, semifinal, 1 p.m.

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, semifinal, 1 p.m.

Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, loser out, 3 p.m.

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, loser out, 3 p.m.

Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 14 loser, loser out, 5 p.m.

Game 18: Game 13 loser vs. Game 16 winner, loser out, 5 p.m.

Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, undefeated semifinal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Game 20: Game 18 winner vs. Game 17 winner, loser out, 9 a.m.

Game 21: Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 winner, third place, 11 a.m.

Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, championship, 1 p.m.

Game 23: Second championship, if necessary, 3 p.m.