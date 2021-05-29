SCOREBOARD: 2021 Class A state track and field results

MTN Sports

Posted at 7:25 PM, May 28, 2021

Class A state track and field meet

May 27-29 at Laurel Boys Team scores (through seven events): Hamilton 45, Billings Central 32, Frenchtown 21, Hardin 14, Sidney 13, Libby 13, Laurel 12, Ronan 11, Whitefish 11, Lewistown 10, Livingston 10, Corvallis 8, Browning 6, Glendive 5, Dillon 2, Stevensville 2, Columbia Falls 1, Polson 1. 400: Jay Beagle, Libby, 49.38; Clay Oven, Billings Central, 50.88; Paul Little Light, Hardin, 41.12; Ashton Grover, Lewistown, 51.88; Kade Boyd, Billings Central, 51.94; Eli Taylor, Hamilton, 52.08. 800: Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 1:56.85; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 1:58.17; Jeremy Bockus, Browning, 1:58.90; Tayjon Joe, Hardin, 2:02.01; Alduran Takes Enemy, Hardin, 2:02.26; Richard Role, Columbia Falls, 2:02.38. 3,200: Lane Cole, Hamilton, 9:49.00; Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 9:52.26; Colter Purcell, Hamilton, 9:57.66; Brant Heiner, Ronan, 10:02.21; Quaiden Whiteman, Hardin, 10:10.12; Mason Sloan, Polson, 10:10.42. Long jump: Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 20-09.25; Clay Oven, Billings Central, 20-08; Isaiah Marquart, Lewistown, 20-07.75; Michael Hayden, Billings Central, 20-07.25; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 20-06.50; Bodie Smith, Whitefish, 20-05.75. High jump: Derek Damjanovich, Billings Central, 6-02; Brandon Finley, Frenchtown, 6-00; Payton Cates, Ronan, 6-00; Parker Sinks, Sidney, 6-00; Trey Andersen, Libby, 6-00; Parker Buckley, Glendive, 6-00. Pole vault: Carter Bartz, Livingston, 13-06; Aden Graves, Sidney, 12-06; Colter Kirland, Hamilton, 12-06; Cole Storlie, Glendive, 12-06; Lucas Gray, Laurel, 12-00; Dawson Rose, Libby, 12-00. Shot put: Talon Holmquist, Whitefish, 52-03.50; Jake Houlihan, Frenchtown, 50-07; Tel Arthur, Frenchtown, 49-05; Tyler Burrows, Hamilton, 45-11.50; Hunter Gum, Stevensville, 45-11; Riley Waters, Sidney, 45-09. Girls Team scores (through eight events): Laurel 54, Whitefish 24.5, Glendive 23, Hamilton 20, Butte Central 20, Columbia Falls 19.5, Corvallis 19.5, Ronan 18, Lewistown 16, Dillon 12.5, Billings Central 7, Frenchtown 6, Stevensville 5, Libby 2, Hardin 1 400: Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 57.96; Alyse Aby, Laure, 59.42; Carly Cook, Laurel, 1:00.47; Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 1:00.49; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 1:00.54; Molly Molvig, Billings Central, 1:00.61. 800: Carly Cook, Laurel, 2:19.28; Isabella Cooke, Whitefish, 2:20.89; Grace Timm, Laurel, 2:22.08; Andria Mourich, Laurel, 2:23.72; Brynnli Poulsen, Hamilton, 2:23.84; Ellyse Moccasin, Hardin, 2:25.17. 3,200: Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 11:28.30; Siri Erickson, Columbia Falls, 11:50.27; Katie Gleason, Corvallis, 12:00.35; Grace Timm, Laurel, 12:00.79; Brynnli Poulsen, Hamilton, 12:02.30; Andria Mourich, Laurel, 12:08.35. Long jump: Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17-08.75; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 16-10; Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown, 16-08.75; Sydney Peterson, Dillon, 16-08; Olivia Gilliam-Smith, Libby, 16-07.75; Ashton Lewis, Stevensville, 16-06.50. High jump: Lindsey Brooks, Ronan, 5-02; Codi Nagle, Glendive, 5-00; Camas Crattey, Hamilton, 5-00; Erid Wilde, Whitefish, 5-00; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 5-00; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 4-10; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 4-10. Pole vault: Madison Wahl, Glendive, 10-06; Laney Leeds, Laurel, 10-06; Tiana Carney, Glendive, 10-06; Rebekah Powell, Billings Central, 10-00; Hannah Sempf, Columbia Falls, 10-00; Kailen Herbstritt, Corvallis, 10-00. Shot put: Kyle Zimmer, Lewistown, 43-08.50; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 40-07.25; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 39-11.25; Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 36-07.75; Sadie Smith, Frenchtown, 36-04.50; Teigan Harper, Laurel, 36-04.50. Javelin: Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 125-10; Rylie Lindquist, Ronan, 121-10; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 121-05; Brooke Powell, Corvallis, 120-10; Jenna Jordan, Corvallis, 119-09; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 115-01.

