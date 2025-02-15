Results: 2025 girls all-class state wrestling - Day 2

Prev Next MTN Sports

Girls all-class state wrestling tournament Feb. 13-15 at First Interstate Arena at Metrapark in Billings Team scores: Billings Senior 191, Miles City 141, Kalispell Flathead 115.5, Ronan 98.5, Missoula Big Sky 85, Baker 80, Billings Skyview 76.5, Cut Bank 62, Kalispell Glacier 59.5, Billings West 59, Hardin 57, Lockwood 54, Poplar 49, Browning 48, Glasgow 45, Chinook 43.5, Great Falls CMR 42.5, Havre 41.5, Belgrade 41, Helena Capital 40.5, Simms 38, Anaconda 35, Great Falls 35, Conrad 33, Columbus 32.5, Polson 30, Lewistown 28, Frenchtown 28, Harlem 26, St. Ignatius 26, Columbia Falls 25, Wolf Point 25, Big Sandy 24, Malta 24, Deer Lodge 24, Billings Central 23.5, Bozeman 23, Butte 22, Shepherd 22, Arlee 21, Dillon 21, Fort Benton 19, Colstrip 18, Manhattan 17, Broadus 17, Choteau 16.5, Shelby 14, Sidney 14, Whitehall 14, Helena 13, Huntley Project 13, Laurel 13, Missoula Hellgate 13, Stevensville 13, Jefferson 12, Fairfield 9, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 8, Custer-Hysham 7, Townsend 6, Corvallis 6, Eureka 6, Red Lodge 6, Roundup 6, Whitefish 6, Gallatin 5, Missoula Sentinel 5, Great Falls Central 4, Thompson Falls 3. Individual results 100

Champ. Round 1 - Isabella Cowan (Havre Girls) 23-9 won by fall over Emma Jurkovac (Jefferson (Boulder) Girls) 14-11 (Fall 4:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Sophia Lane (Billings West Girls) 17-14 won by fall over Gwyn Brown (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 20-10 (Fall 3:43)

Champ. Round 1 - Gracie Bingen (Huntley Project (Worden) Girls) 28-14 won by fall over Veronica Vega (Thompson Falls / Noxon Girls) 7-8 (Fall 3:09)

Champ. Round 1 - Aspen Peila (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 15-16 won by fall over Ava Larsen (Bigfork Girls) 8-11 (Fall 5:23)

Champ. Round 1 - Reese Violett (Colstrip Girls) 25-22 won by fall over Ella Counts (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 6-17 (Fall 0:20)

Champ. Round 1 - Kylie Aho (Glasgow Girls) 18-9 won by fall over Breanna sawyer (Cascade Girls) 11-6 (Fall 0:52)

Champ. Round 1 - RonElle LaForge (Billings Senior High School Girls) 30-8 won by fall over Laney Frieboes (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 11-16 (Fall 0:43)

Champ. Round 1 - Aubrey Cavan (Havre Girls) 17-12 won by fall over Mykell Hoyt (Browning Girls) 14-12 (Fall 0:42)

Champ. Round 2 - Katelyn Sphuler (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 26-5 won by fall over Isabella Cowan (Havre Girls) 23-9 (Fall 1:21)

Champ. Round 2 - Victoria Tenney (Billings Skyview Girls) 23-8 won by tech fall over Sophia Lane (Billings West Girls) 17-14 (TF-1.5 2:50 (16-0))

Champ. Round 2 - Persephone Cox (Frenchtown Girls) 27-12 won by decision over Gracie Bingen (Huntley Project (Worden) Girls) 28-14 (Dec 11-8)

Champ. Round 2 - Wai Fandrich (Lockwood Girls) 41-5 won by fall over Aspen Peila (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 15-16 (Fall 0:46)

Champ. Round 2 - Peyton Liva (Butte Girls) 23-7 won by fall over Reese Violett (Colstrip Girls) 25-22 (Fall 0:59)

Champ. Round 2 - Emmalyn Miller (Baker Girls) 38-9 won by fall over Kylie Aho (Glasgow Girls) 18-9 (Fall 1:32)

Champ. Round 2 - RonElle LaForge (Billings Senior High School Girls) 30-8 won by fall over Ciri Nice (Polson Girls) 15-10 (Fall 2:22)

Champ. Round 2 - Angelina Escarcega (Poplar Girls) 41-0 won by fall over Aubrey Cavan (Havre Girls) 17-12 (Fall 2:08)

Cons. Round 2 - Emma Jurkovac (Jefferson (Boulder) Girls) 15-12 won by fall over Aubrey Cavan (Havre Girls) 17-13 (Fall 1:15)

Cons. Round 2 - Ciri Nice (Polson Girls) 17-11 won by decision over Gwyn Brown (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 20-11 (Dec 8-5)

Cons. Round 2 - Kylie Aho (Glasgow Girls) 20-10 won by fall over Veronica Vega (Thompson Falls / Noxon Girls) 7-9 (Fall 0:53)

Cons. Round 2 - Reese Violett (Colstrip Girls) 26-23 won by fall over Ava Larsen (Bigfork Girls) 8-12 (Fall 2:03)

Cons. Round 2 - Aspen Peila (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 16-17 won by fall over Ella Counts (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 6-18 (Fall 0:39)

Cons. Round 2 - Gracie Bingen (Huntley Project (Worden) Girls) 31-14 won by fall over Breanna sawyer (Cascade Girls) 11-7 (Fall 0:59)

Cons. Round 2 - Sophia Lane (Billings West Girls) 18-15 won by major decision over Laney Frieboes (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 11-17 (MD 11-1)

Cons. Round 2 - Isabella Cowan (Havre Girls) 25-10 won by fall over Mykell Hoyt (Browning Girls) 14-13 (Fall 1:36)

Quarterfinal - Katelyn Sphuler (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 27-6 won by decision over Victoria Tenney (Billings Skyview Girls) 24-9 (Dec 3-1)

Quarterfinal - Wai Fandrich (Lockwood Girls) 43-5 won by fall over Persephone Cox (Frenchtown Girls) 28-13 (Fall 1:51)

Quarterfinal - Emmalyn Miller (Baker Girls) 39-10 won by tech fall over Peyton Liva (Butte Girls) 24-8 (TF-1.5 4:44 (18-2))

Quarterfinal - Angelina Escarcega (Poplar Girls) 43-0 won by fall over RonElle LaForge (Billings Senior High School Girls) 30-10 (Fall 1:14)

Cons. Round 3 - Ciri Nice (Polson Girls) 17-11 won by decision over Emma Jurkovac (Jefferson (Boulder) Girls) 15-12 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 3 - Kylie Aho (Glasgow Girls) 20-10 won by fall over Reese Violett (Colstrip Girls) 26-23 (Fall 2:04)

Cons. Round 3 - Gracie Bingen (Huntley Project (Worden) Girls) 31-14 won by fall over Aspen Peila (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 16-17 (Fall 4:31)

Cons. Round 3 - Isabella Cowan (Havre Girls) 25-10 won by fall over Sophia Lane (Billings West Girls) 18-15 (Fall 3:18)

Cons. Round 4 - Persephone Cox (Frenchtown Girls) 28-13 won by decision over Ciri Nice (Polson Girls) 17-11 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 4 - Victoria Tenney (Billings Skyview Girls) 24-9 won by fall over Kylie Aho (Glasgow Girls) 20-10 (Fall 1:29)

Cons. Round 4 - Gracie Bingen (Huntley Project (Worden) Girls) 31-14 won by fall over RonElle LaForge (Billings Senior High School Girls) 30-10 (Fall 4:31)

Cons. Round 4 - Peyton Liva (Butte Girls) 24-8 won by fall over Isabella Cowan (Havre Girls) 25-10 (Fall 1:40)

Semifinal - Wai Fandrich (Lockwood Girls) 43-5 won by fall over Katelyn Sphuler (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 27-6 (Fall 3:01)

Semifinal - Angelina Escarcega (Poplar Girls) 43-0 won by fall over Emmalyn Miller (Baker Girls) 39-10 (Fall 3:39) 105

Champ. Round 1 - Amelia Grina (Fairfield Girls) 17-12 won by fall over Brianna Wible (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 10-14 (Fall 2:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Avari Stone (Polson Girls) 20-9 won by fall over Natalie Noftsker (Baker Girls) 15-17 (Fall 0:54)

Champ. Round 1 - Riley Pedersen (Glasgow Girls) 23-19 won by fall over Irelynn Cullen (Butte Girls) 6-21 (Fall 0:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Lily Daniels (Red Lodge/Belfry Girls) 13-14 won by fall over Brayden Wolftail (Browning Girls) 19-14 (Fall 0:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Hailey Milyard (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 12-19 won by fall over Lakealah Mays (Wolf Point Girls) 12-26 (Fall 3:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Danica Hennell (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 16-9 won by major decision over Melanie Crooks (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 7-11 (MD 17-5)

Champ. Round 1 - Danyka Doll (Billings Skyview Girls) 18-15 won by decision over Liberty Boadle (Poplar Girls) 37-15 (Dec 9-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Alexandria Volk-Ocacio (Thompson Falls / Noxon Girls) 5-6 won by decision over Brooklyn Ackerman (Dawson Co. (Glendive) Girls) 9-19 (Dec 4-0)

Champ. Round 2 - River Cote (Ronan Girls) 20-0 won by fall over Amelia Grina (Fairfield Girls) 17-12 (Fall 0:25)

Champ. Round 2 - Izzy Baker (Harlem Girls) 24-7 won by fall over Avari Stone (Polson Girls) 20-9 (Fall 2:08)

Champ. Round 2 - Riley Pedersen (Glasgow Girls) 23-19 won by decision over Rachel Rodgers (Anaconda Girls) 17-9 (Dec 9-7)

Champ. Round 2 - Grace Buck (Chinook Girls) 34-3 won by fall over Lily Daniels (Red Lodge/Belfry Girls) 13-14 (Fall 1:46)

Champ. Round 2 - Juliette Cuevas (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 11-1 won by tech fall over Hailey Milyard (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 12-19 (TF-1.5 4:18 (18-2))

Champ. Round 2 - Serina Catt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 29-5 won by fall over Danica Hennell (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 16-9 (Fall 0:27)

Champ. Round 2 - Danyka Doll (Billings Skyview Girls) 18-15 won by fall over Kricket Bridges (Lincoln County (Eureka) Girls) 15-9 (Fall 5:22)

Champ. Round 2 - Emma Hernandez (Billings Central/Joliet Girls) 27-6 won by fall over Alexandria Volk-Ocacio (Thompson Falls / Noxon Girls) 5-6 (Fall 2:17)

Cons. Round 2 - Alexandria Volk-Ocacio (Thompson Falls / Noxon Girls) 6-7 won by decision over Brianna Wible (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 10-15 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Kricket Bridges (Lincoln County (Eureka) Girls) 17-10 won by fall over Natalie Noftsker (Baker Girls) 15-18 (Fall 0:35)

Cons. Round 2 - Danica Hennell (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 18-10 won by fall over Irelynn Cullen (Butte Girls) 6-22 (Fall 0:47)

Cons. Round 2 - Hailey Milyard (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 13-20 won by tech fall over Brayden Wolftail (Browning Girls) 19-15 (TF-1.5 3:25 (22-5))

Cons. Round 2 - Lily Daniels (Red Lodge/Belfry Girls) 14-15 won by major decision over Lakealah Mays (Wolf Point Girls) 12-27 (MD 11-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Rachel Rodgers (Anaconda Girls) 19-10 won by fall over Melanie Crooks (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 7-12 (Fall 2:44)

Cons. Round 2 - Liberty Boadle (Poplar Girls) 39-16 won by fall over Avari Stone (Polson Girls) 20-10 (Fall 2:38)

Cons. Round 2 - Amelia Grina (Fairfield Girls) 18-13 won by fall over Brooklyn Ackerman (Dawson Co. (Glendive) Girls) 9-20 (Fall 3:52)

Quarterfinal - River Cote (Ronan Girls) 21-1 won by tech fall over Izzy Baker (Harlem Girls) 25-8 (TF-1.5 2:09 (16-0))

Quarterfinal - Grace Buck (Chinook Girls) 36-3 won by tech fall over Riley Pedersen (Glasgow Girls) 24-20 (TF-1.5 4:00 (17-0))

Quarterfinal - Serina Catt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 30-6 won by fall over Juliette Cuevas (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 12-2 (Fall 4:45)

Quarterfinal - Emma Hernandez (Billings Central/Joliet Girls) 29-6 won by tech fall over Danyka Doll (Billings Skyview Girls) 19-16 (TF-1.5 5:16 (20-2))

Cons. Round 3 - Kricket Bridges (Lincoln County (Eureka) Girls) 17-10 won by fall over Alexandria Volk-Ocacio (Thompson Falls / Noxon Girls) 6-7 (Fall 0:43)

Cons. Round 3 - Danica Hennell (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 18-10 won by fall over Hailey Milyard (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 13-20 (Fall 2:45)

Cons. Round 3 - Rachel Rodgers (Anaconda Girls) 19-10 won by fall over Lily Daniels (Red Lodge/Belfry Girls) 14-15 (Fall 0:37)

Cons. Round 3 - Liberty Boadle (Poplar Girls) 39-16 won by fall over Amelia Grina (Fairfield Girls) 18-13 (Fall 1:25)

Cons. Round 4 - Riley Pedersen (Glasgow Girls) 24-20 won by fall over Kricket Bridges (Lincoln County (Eureka) Girls) 17-10 (Fall 2:23)

Cons. Round 4 - Izzy Baker (Harlem Girls) 25-8 won by fall over Danica Hennell (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 18-10 (Fall 3:34)

Cons. Round 4 - Danyka Doll (Billings Skyview Girls) 19-16 won by fall over Rachel Rodgers (Anaconda Girls) 19-10 (Fall 2:28)

Cons. Round 4 - Juliette Cuevas (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 12-2 won by fall over Liberty Boadle (Poplar Girls) 39-16 (Fall 4:55)

Semifinal - Grace Buck (Chinook Girls) 36-3 won in sudden victory - 1 over River Cote (Ronan Girls) 21-1 (SV-1 11-8)

Semifinal - Emma Hernandez (Billings Central/Joliet Girls) 29-6 won by decision over Serina Catt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 30-6 (Dec 1-0) 110

Champ. Round 1 - Maddia Johnston (Anaconda Girls) 19-11 won by fall over Graci Hammer (Polson Girls) 13-18 (Fall 1:40)

Champ. Round 1 - Lillian La Notte (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 17-10 won by tech fall over Laityn Allen (Poplar Girls) 21-18 (TF-1.5 2:47 (16-1))

Champ. Round 1 - Sophia Catt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 21-12 won by fall over Shaelynn Sinerius (Helena Capital Girls) 24-13 (Fall 1:05)

Champ. Round 1 - Beretta Winkowitsch (Cut Bank Girls) 26-11 won by fall over Kaelynn Vanderpool (Corvallis Girls) 20-5 (Fall 2:23)

Champ. Round 1 - Jaelynn Nace (Columbia Falls Girls) 19-10 won by fall over Ellie Andresen (Gallatin (Bozeman) Girls) 7-10 (Fall 2:23)

Champ. Round 1 - Randi Hardman (Big Sandy Girls) 18-19 won by fall over Marie Cheff (Ronan Girls) 16-10 (Fall 1:50)

Champ. Round 1 - Evelyn Arciga (Lockwood Girls) 33-10 won by fall over Elizabeth Cruson-Kleven (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 4-10 (Fall 0:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaylei Hinck (Helena Girls) 9-13 won by decision over Alivuhty Peak (Billings Senior High School Girls) 10-16 (Dec 9-5)

Champ. Round 2 - Hayley Petersen (Simms Girls) 26-0 won by fall over Maddia Johnston (Anaconda Girls) 19-11 (Fall 2:32)

Champ. Round 2 - Payton Welch (Shepherd Girls) 24-6 won by fall over Lillian La Notte (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 17-10 (Fall 1:53)

Champ. Round 2 - Dani Larson (Manhattan Girls) 29-8 won by fall over Sophia Catt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 21-12 (Fall 2:25)

Champ. Round 2 - Hannah Leonard (Billings Skyview Girls) 23-3 won by fall over Beretta Winkowitsch (Cut Bank Girls) 26-11 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 2 - Brooke Yeadon (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 15-2 won by fall over Jaelynn Nace (Columbia Falls Girls) 19-10 (Fall 5:41)

Champ. Round 2 - Sailee Redding (Hardin Girls) 26-6 won by fall over Randi Hardman (Big Sandy Girls) 18-19 (Fall 1:32)

Champ. Round 2 - Evelyn Arciga (Lockwood Girls) 33-10 won by fall over Ayla Marsh (Lincoln County (Eureka) Girls) 19-11 (Fall 3:09)

Champ. Round 2 - Robin Leidholt (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 26-2 won by fall over Kaylei Hinck (Helena Girls) 9-13 (Fall 1:14)

Cons. Round 2 - Kaylei Hinck (Helena Girls) 11-14 won by fall over Graci Hammer (Polson Girls) 13-19 (Fall 1:53)

Cons. Round 2 - Laityn Allen (Poplar Girls) 22-19 won by major decision over Ayla Marsh (Lincoln County (Eureka) Girls) 19-12 (MD 16-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Shaelynn Sinerius (Helena Capital Girls) 25-14 won by fall over Randi Hardman (Big Sandy Girls) 18-20 (Fall 2:09)

Cons. Round 2 - Jaelynn Nace (Columbia Falls Girls) 21-11 won by fall over Kaelynn Vanderpool (Corvallis Girls) 20-6 (Fall 3:19)

Cons. Round 2 - Beretta Winkowitsch (Cut Bank Girls) 29-11 won by fall over Ellie Andresen (Gallatin (Bozeman) Girls) 7-11 (Fall 1:11)

Cons. Round 2 - Sophia Catt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 22-13 won by fall over Marie Cheff (Ronan Girls) 16-11 (Fall 2:28)

Cons. Round 2 - Lillian La Notte (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 18-11 won by fall over Elizabeth Cruson-Kleven (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 4-11 (Fall 1:15)

Cons. Round 2 - Maddia Johnston (Anaconda Girls) 21-12 won by fall over Alivuhty Peak (Billings Senior High School Girls) 10-17 (Fall 0:51)

Quarterfinal - Hayley Petersen (Simms Girls) 28-0 won by fall over Payton Welch (Shepherd Girls) 25-7 (Fall 0:21)

Quarterfinal - Dani Larson (Manhattan Girls) 30-9 won by fall over Hannah Leonard (Billings Skyview Girls) 24-4 (Fall 3:22)

Quarterfinal - Sailee Redding (Hardin Girls) 27-7 won by fall over Brooke Yeadon (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 16-3 (Fall 3:52)

Quarterfinal - Robin Leidholt (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 28-2 won by decision over Evelyn Arciga (Lockwood Girls) 33-12 (Dec 8-1)

Cons. Round 3 - Kaylei Hinck (Helena Girls) 11-14 won in sudden victory - 1 over Laityn Allen (Poplar Girls) 22-19 (SV-1 5-2)

Cons. Round 3 - Jaelynn Nace (Columbia Falls Girls) 21-11 won by fall over Shaelynn Sinerius (Helena Capital Girls) 25-14 (Fall 4:14)

Cons. Round 3 - Beretta Winkowitsch (Cut Bank Girls) 29-11 won by decision over Sophia Catt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 22-13 (Dec 5-3)

Cons. Round 3 - Maddia Johnston (Anaconda Girls) 21-12 won by decision over Lillian La Notte (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 18-11 (Dec 13-7)

Cons. Round 4 - Hannah Leonard (Billings Skyview Girls) 24-4 won by fall over Kaylei Hinck (Helena Girls) 11-14 (Fall 0:22)

Cons. Round 4 - Payton Welch (Shepherd Girls) 25-7 won by fall over Jaelynn Nace (Columbia Falls Girls) 21-11 (Fall 4:11)

Cons. Round 4 - Beretta Winkowitsch (Cut Bank Girls) 29-11 won by fall over Evelyn Arciga (Lockwood Girls) 33-12 (Fall 2:43)

Cons. Round 4 - Brooke Yeadon (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 16-3 won by fall over Maddia Johnston (Anaconda Girls) 21-12 (Fall 4:21)

Semifinal - Hayley Petersen (Simms Girls) 28-0 won by fall over Dani Larson (Manhattan Girls) 30-9 (Fall 3:50)

Semifinal - Robin Leidholt (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 28-2 won by decision over Sailee Redding (Hardin Girls) 27-7 (Dec 3-2) 115

Champ. Round 1 - Cassidy Collins (Whitehall/Harrison Girls) 27-13 won by decision over Sydney Drake (Helena Capital Girls) 30-15 (Dec 12-5)

Champ. Round 1 - Anola Naugle (Arlee Girls) 30-6 won by fall over Evie Connell (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 10-18 (Fall 2:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Taylee Troutman (Billings Skyview Girls) 26-18 won by fall over Ava Shook (Cut Bank Girls) 27-16 (Fall 2:54)

Champ. Round 1 - Cadence Crookston (Simms Girls) 25-10 won by fall over Sadie Smith (Huntley Project (Worden) Girls) 19-32 (Fall 1:29)

Champ. Round 1 - Kyra Anderson (Chester-Joplin-Inverness Girls) 27-17 won by fall over Tymber Barnes (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 30-13 (Fall 1:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Mariska Harris (Helena Capital Girls) 16-5 won by fall over Keelie McKinney-Bruner (Roundup Girls) 22-14 (Fall 1:11)

Champ. Round 1 - Bella Amen (Frenchtown Girls) 30-14 won by fall over Savanna Norwick (Laurel Girls) 14-7 (Fall 5:16)

Champ. Round 1 - Halle Downey (Whitehall/Harrison Girls) 37-14 won by fall over Cierra Moldenhauer (East Helena Girls) 10-20 (Fall 1:32)

Champ. Round 2 - Kaura Coles (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 10-0 won by fall over Cassidy Collins (Whitehall/Harrison Girls) 27-13 (Fall 1:08)

Champ. Round 2 - Ashlyn Sausedo (Hardin Girls) 31-5 won by fall over Anola Naugle (Arlee Girls) 30-6 (Fall 2:29)

Champ. Round 2 - Ady Hoiland (Anaconda Girls) 25-3 won by decision over Taylee Troutman (Billings Skyview Girls) 26-18 (Dec 13-9)

Champ. Round 2 - Alara Cooper (Poplar Girls) 32-11 won by decision over Cadence Crookston (Simms Girls) 25-10 (Dec 7-4)

Champ. Round 2 - Bella Downing (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 33-1 won by fall over Kyra Anderson (Chester-Joplin-Inverness Girls) 27-17 (Fall 2:58)

Champ. Round 2 - Mariska Harris (Helena Capital Girls) 16-5 won by decision over Araeya Nelson (Billings West Girls) 29-8 (Dec 8-7)

Champ. Round 2 - Saellah Nomee (Ronan Girls) 8-1 won by forfeit over Bella Amen (Frenchtown Girls) 30-14 (For.)

Champ. Round 2 - Piper Gershmel (Billings Senior High School Girls) 35-6 won by fall over Halle Downey (Whitehall/Harrison Girls) 37-14 (Fall 1:35)

Cons. Round 2 - Halle Downey (Whitehall/Harrison Girls) 39-15 won by major decision over Sydney Drake (Helena Capital Girls) 30-16 (MD 13-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Bella Amen (Frenchtown Girls) 31-15 won by fall over Evie Connell (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 10-19 (Fall 2:41)

Cons. Round 2 - Araeya Nelson (Billings West Girls) 30-9 won by fall over Ava Shook (Cut Bank Girls) 27-17 (Fall 0:59)

Cons. Round 2 - Kyra Anderson (Chester-Joplin-Inverness Girls) 29-18 won by fall over Sadie Smith (Huntley Project (Worden) Girls) 19-33 (Fall 0:51)

Cons. Round 2 - Cadence Crookston (Simms Girls) 27-11 won by fall over Tymber Barnes (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 30-14 (Fall 4:14)

Cons. Round 2 - Taylee Troutman (Billings Skyview Girls) 27-19 won by fall over Keelie McKinney-Bruner (Roundup Girls) 22-15 (Fall 1:54)

Cons. Round 2 - Anola Naugle (Arlee Girls) 33-6 won by fall over Savanna Norwick (Laurel Girls) 14-8 (Fall 2:31)

Cons. Round 2 - Cassidy Collins (Whitehall/Harrison Girls) 28-14 won by fall over Cierra Moldenhauer (East Helena Girls) 10-21 (Fall 2:09)

Quarterfinal - Kaura Coles (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 12-0 won by tech fall over Ashlyn Sausedo (Hardin Girls) 32-6 (TF-1.5 2:36 (17-0))

Quarterfinal - Alara Cooper (Poplar Girls) 33-12 won by decision over Ady Hoiland (Anaconda Girls) 26-4 (Dec 6-5)

Quarterfinal - Bella Downing (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 35-1 won by tech fall over Mariska Harris (Helena Capital Girls) 16-7 (TF-1.5 4:22 (23-6))

Quarterfinal - Piper Gershmel (Billings Senior High School Girls) 36-7 won by fall over Saellah Nomee (Ronan Girls) 9-2 (Fall 3:22)

Cons. Round 3 - Halle Downey (Whitehall/Harrison Girls) 39-15 won by fall over Bella Amen (Frenchtown Girls) 31-15 (Fall 1:23)

Cons. Round 3 - Kyra Anderson (Chester-Joplin-Inverness Girls) 29-18 won by decision over Araeya Nelson (Billings West Girls) 30-9 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 3 - Cadence Crookston (Simms Girls) 27-11 won by decision over Taylee Troutman (Billings Skyview Girls) 27-19 (Dec 2-0)

Cons. Round 3 - Anola Naugle (Arlee Girls) 33-6 won by fall over Cassidy Collins (Whitehall/Harrison Girls) 28-14 (Fall 1:40)

Cons. Round 4 - Ady Hoiland (Anaconda Girls) 26-4 won by decision over Halle Downey (Whitehall/Harrison Girls) 39-15 (Dec 10-8)

Cons. Round 4 - Ashlyn Sausedo (Hardin Girls) 32-6 won by fall over Kyra Anderson (Chester-Joplin-Inverness Girls) 29-18 (Fall 2:23)

Cons. Round 4 - Saellah Nomee (Ronan Girls) 9-2 won by fall over Cadence Crookston (Simms Girls) 27-11 (Fall 0:44)

Cons. Round 4 - Anola Naugle (Arlee Girls) 33-6 won by fall over Mariska Harris (Helena Capital Girls) 16-7 (Fall 0:30)

Semifinal - Kaura Coles (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 12-0 won by fall over Alara Cooper (Poplar Girls) 33-12 (Fall 3:09)

Semifinal - Bella Downing (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 35-1 won by decision over Piper Gershmel (Billings Senior High School Girls) 36-7 (Dec 9-5) 120

Champ. Round 1 - Shelby Barnett (Baker Girls) 29-11 won by tech fall over Giselle Barron-Valenzuela (Ronan Girls) 19-15 (TF-1.5 4:31 (18-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Anastasia Watters (Lockwood Girls) 14-24 won by fall over Kyra McMahon (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 22-15 (Fall 0:44)

Champ. Round 1 - Bailey Billmayer (Chinook Girls) 27-16 won by tech fall over Jessica Blow (Butte Girls) 11-12 (TF-1.5 3:56 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Gibson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 19-12 won by fall over Ireland Corbin (Plains / Hot Springs Girls) 13-9 (Fall 3:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Ellie Munson (Shelby Girls) 30-14 won by fall over Sophia Martinez (Lockwood Girls) 3-24 (Fall 2:23)

Champ. Round 1 - Camy Hoiland (Anaconda Girls) 10-5 won by fall over Prairie Sellars (Browning Girls) 22-9 (Fall 2:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Blake Follette (Poplar Girls) 33-17 won by fall over Maysa LaFromboise (Jefferson (Boulder) Girls) 16-12 (Fall 2:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Ava Dewitt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 26-14 won by fall over Natalie Stewart (Manhattan Girls) 27-18 (Fall 3:15)

Champ. Round 2 - Rebel Montanez (Frenchtown Girls) 33-3 won by fall over Shelby Barnett (Baker Girls) 29-11 (Fall 1:22)

Champ. Round 2 - Elise MacDonald (Billings West Girls) 31-3 won by fall over Anastasia Watters (Lockwood Girls) 14-24 (Fall 0:56)

Champ. Round 2 - Bailey Billmayer (Chinook Girls) 27-16 won by fall over Isabelle Salois (Cut Bank Girls) 25-14 (Fall 1:24)

Champ. Round 2 - Grace Hicks (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson Girls) 27-11 won by fall over Tyler Gibson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 19-12 (Fall 3:05)

Champ. Round 2 - Nicole Martens (Missoula Sentinel Girls) 30-11 won by major decision over Ellie Munson (Shelby Girls) 30-14 (MD 16-6)

Champ. Round 2 - Charlee Lund (Belgrade Girls) 33-6 won by decision over Camy Hoiland (Anaconda Girls) 10-5 (Dec 7-1)

Champ. Round 2 - Mikaela Julius (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 22-10 won by major decision over Blake Follette (Poplar Girls) 33-17 (MD 10-0)

Champ. Round 2 - Annaleigh Matejovsky (Wolf Point Girls) 43-2 won by major decision over Ava Dewitt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 26-14 (MD 10-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Ava Dewitt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 29-14 won by fall over Giselle Barron-Valenzuela (Ronan Girls) 19-16 (Fall 1:46)

Cons. Round 2 - Kyra McMahon (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 23-16 won by fall over Blake Follette (Poplar Girls) 33-18 (Fall 2:40)

Cons. Round 2 - Camy Hoiland (Anaconda Girls) 12-6 won by major decision over Jessica Blow (Butte Girls) 11-13 (MD 11-1)

Cons. Round 2 - Ellie Munson (Shelby Girls) 31-15 won by fall over Ireland Corbin (Plains / Hot Springs Girls) 13-10 (Fall 2:08)

Cons. Round 2 - Tyler Gibson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 20-13 won by fall over Sophia Martinez (Lockwood Girls) 3-25 (Fall 3:55)

Cons. Round 2 - Isabelle Salois (Cut Bank Girls) 28-14 won by fall over Prairie Sellars (Browning Girls) 22-10 (Fall 2:21)

Cons. Round 2 - Maysa LaFromboise (Jefferson (Boulder) Girls) 17-13 won by fall over Anastasia Watters (Lockwood Girls) 14-25 (Fall 4:19)

Cons. Round 2 - Shelby Barnett (Baker Girls) 32-11 won by decision over Natalie Stewart (Manhattan Girls) 27-19 (Dec 7-1)

Quarterfinal - Elise MacDonald (Billings West Girls) 33-3 won by decision over Rebel Montanez (Frenchtown Girls) 34-4 (Dec 22-18)

Quarterfinal - Grace Hicks (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson Girls) 28-12 won by fall over Bailey Billmayer (Chinook Girls) 27-18 (Fall 2:57)

Quarterfinal - Charlee Lund (Belgrade Girls) 34-7 won by fall over Nicole Martens (Missoula Sentinel Girls) 30-13 (Fall 2:22)

Quarterfinal - Annaleigh Matejovsky (Wolf Point Girls) 45-2 won by fall over Mikaela Julius (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 22-12 (Fall 1:04)

Cons. Round 3 - Ava Dewitt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 29-14 won by fall over Kyra McMahon (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 23-16 (Fall 4:11)

Cons. Round 3 - Camy Hoiland (Anaconda Girls) 12-6 won by decision over Ellie Munson (Shelby Girls) 31-15 (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Round 3 - Isabelle Salois (Cut Bank Girls) 28-14 won by fall over Tyler Gibson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 20-13 (Fall 1:57)

Cons. Round 3 - Shelby Barnett (Baker Girls) 32-11 won by fall over Maysa LaFromboise (Jefferson (Boulder) Girls) 17-13 (Fall 3:40)

Cons. Round 4 - Ava Dewitt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 29-14 won by fall over Bailey Billmayer (Chinook Girls) 27-18 (Fall 2:42)

Cons. Round 4 - Rebel Montanez (Frenchtown Girls) 34-4 won by fall over Camy Hoiland (Anaconda Girls) 12-6 (Fall 0:55)

Cons. Round 4 - Isabelle Salois (Cut Bank Girls) 28-14 won by fall over Mikaela Julius (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 22-12 (Fall 4:03)

Cons. Round 4 - Shelby Barnett (Baker Girls) 32-11 won by fall over Nicole Martens (Missoula Sentinel Girls) 30-13 (Fall 1:54)

Semifinal - Elise MacDonald (Billings West Girls) 33-3 won by fall over Grace Hicks (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson Girls) 28-12 (Fall 3:59)

Semifinal - Annaleigh Matejovsky (Wolf Point Girls) 45-2 won by fall over Charlee Lund (Belgrade Girls) 34-7 (Fall 1:33) 125

Champ. Round 1 - Haven Meyer (Billings Skyview Girls) 27-12 won by fall over Megan Warner (Anaconda Girls) 18-10 (Fall 2:20)

Champ. Round 1 - Jaycee Britton (Lockwood Girls) 24-14 won by decision over Aaliyah Stewart (Ronan Girls) 26-9 (Dec 10-8)

Champ. Round 1 - Alexandria Johnston (Billings Senior High School Girls) 17-6 won by fall over Taryn Reid (Fort Benton Girls) 20-17 (Fall 5:12)

Champ. Round 1 - Jordyn Vinson (Columbus Girls) 19-16 won by fall over Mady Faldzinski (Cascade Girls) 8-12 (Fall 1:12)

Champ. Round 1 - Isabell Schiffer (Powder River Co. (Broadus) Girls) 19-20 won by fall over Amira Gonzales (Butte Central Girls) 13-8 (Fall 1:36)

Champ. Round 1 - Emma Greenwell (Billings Skyview Girls) 17-15 won by decision over Brynn Mailman (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 25-12 (Dec 10-8)

Champ. Round 1 - Ashlynn Kistenmacher (Roundup Girls) 18-6 won by decision over Jocelyn Arthur (Lockwood Girls) 28-16 (Dec 4-0)

Champ. Round 1 - Marley Idland (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 13-14 won by fall over Shyloh Huffine (Polson Girls) 13-17 (Fall 0:49)

Champ. Round 2 - Lucia Schlapfer (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 28-3 won by fall over Haven Meyer (Billings Skyview Girls) 27-12 (Fall 0:49)

Champ. Round 2 - McKenna Caplette (Havre Girls) 26-7 won by fall over Jaycee Britton (Lockwood Girls) 24-14 (Fall 5:43)

Champ. Round 2 - Kylie Shine (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 17-8 won by fall over Alexandria Johnston (Billings Senior High School Girls) 17-6 (Fall 1:13)

Champ. Round 2 - Kylie Schwartz (Baker Girls) 43-6 won by fall over Jordyn Vinson (Columbus Girls) 19-16 (Fall 0:34)

Champ. Round 2 - Stella Wahl (Cut Bank Girls) 24-4 won by fall over Isabell Schiffer (Powder River Co. (Broadus) Girls) 19-20 (Fall 2:44)

Champ. Round 2 - Harley LaBuda (Big Sandy Girls) 40-5 won by fall over Emma Greenwell (Billings Skyview Girls) 17-15 (Fall 1:03)

Champ. Round 2 - Kendra Redd (Anaconda Girls) 24-8 won by fall over Ashlynn Kistenmacher (Roundup Girls) 18-6 (Fall 1:50)

Champ. Round 2 - Madalyn Deiter (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 30-1 won by fall over Marley Idland (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 13-14 (Fall 1:46)

Cons. Round 2 - Marley Idland (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 14-15 won by decision over Megan Warner (Anaconda Girls) 18-11 (Dec 12-6)

Cons. Round 2 - Aaliyah Stewart (Ronan Girls) 28-10 won by medical forfeit over Ashlynn Kistenmacher (Roundup Girls) 18-6 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 2 - Emma Greenwell (Billings Skyview Girls) 19-16 won by decision over Taryn Reid (Fort Benton Girls) 20-18 (Dec 12-8)

Cons. Round 2 - Isabell Schiffer (Powder River Co. (Broadus) Girls) 20-21 won by fall over Mady Faldzinski (Cascade Girls) 8-13 (Fall 1:21)

Cons. Round 2 - Jordyn Vinson (Columbus Girls) 20-17 won by fall over Amira Gonzales (Butte Central Girls) 13-9 (Fall 1:38)

Cons. Round 2 - Alexandria Johnston (Billings Senior High School Girls) 19-7 won by fall over Brynn Mailman (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 25-13 (Fall 2:18)

Cons. Round 2 - Jocelyn Arthur (Lockwood Girls) 30-17 won by tech fall over Jaycee Britton (Lockwood Girls) 24-15 (TF-1.5 4:08 (17-2))

Cons. Round 2 - Haven Meyer (Billings Skyview Girls) 28-13 won by fall over Shyloh Huffine (Polson Girls) 13-18 (Fall 1:49)

Quarterfinal - Lucia Schlapfer (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 30-3 won by fall over McKenna Caplette (Havre Girls) 27-8 (Fall 0:47)

Quarterfinal - Kylie Schwartz (Baker Girls) 44-7 won by fall over Kylie Shine (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 18-9 (Fall 3:50)

Quarterfinal - Stella Wahl (Cut Bank Girls) 25-5 won by fall over Harley LaBuda (Big Sandy Girls) 41-6 (Fall 3:35)

Quarterfinal - Madalyn Deiter (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 32-1 won by decision over Kendra Redd (Anaconda Girls) 25-9 (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Round 3 - Aaliyah Stewart (Ronan Girls) 28-10 won by decision over Marley Idland (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 14-15 (Dec 8-4)

Cons. Round 3 - Emma Greenwell (Billings Skyview Girls) 19-16 won by decision over Isabell Schiffer (Powder River Co. (Broadus) Girls) 20-21 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 3 - Alexandria Johnston (Billings Senior High School Girls) 19-7 won by tech fall over Jordyn Vinson (Columbus Girls) 20-17 (TF-1.5 2:16 (21-1))

Cons. Round 3 - Jocelyn Arthur (Lockwood Girls) 30-17 won by decision over Haven Meyer (Billings Skyview Girls) 28-13 (Dec 8-1)

Cons. Round 4 - Kylie Shine (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 18-9 won by fall over Aaliyah Stewart (Ronan Girls) 28-10 (Fall 0:33)

Cons. Round 4 - McKenna Caplette (Havre Girls) 27-8 won by fall over Emma Greenwell (Billings Skyview Girls) 19-16 (Fall 2:59)

Cons. Round 4 - Kendra Redd (Anaconda Girls) 25-9 won by fall over Alexandria Johnston (Billings Senior High School Girls) 19-7 (Fall 2:01)

Cons. Round 4 - Harley LaBuda (Big Sandy Girls) 41-6 won by fall over Jocelyn Arthur (Lockwood Girls) 30-17 (Fall 1:39)

Semifinal - Lucia Schlapfer (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 30-3 won by tech fall over Kylie Schwartz (Baker Girls) 44-7 (TF-1.5 3:21 (17-0))

Semifinal - Madalyn Deiter (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 32-1 won by major decision over Stella Wahl (Cut Bank Girls) 25-5 (MD 15-2) 130

Champ. Round 1 - Olivia Bradley (Cut Bank Girls) 23-26 won by fall over Bayleah Richardson (Bozeman Girls) 21-15 (Fall 3:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Alonna Fulmer (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) Girls) 29-5 won by major decision over Skyla Nielsen (Polson Girls) 19-16 (MD 13-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Melodie Starman (Fort Benton Girls) 26-16 won by tech fall over Hailey Unrein (Lincoln County (Eureka) Girls) 14-19 (TF-1.5 4:16 (17-2))

Champ. Round 1 - Dayna Otis (Billings Senior High School Girls) 17-19 won by fall over Jade Bailey (Manhattan Girls) 14-15 (Fall 2:43)

Champ. Round 1 - Destiny Finley (Ronan Girls) 22-13 won by fall over Carly Mears (Malta Girls) 24-18 (Fall 2:59)

Champ. Round 1 - Taylor Dorvall (Whitefish Girls) 19-8 won by fall over Sophia Schoepp (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 7-10 (Fall 3:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Arabella Nichols (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 21-11 won by tech fall over Nevaeh Spille (Conrad Girls) 33-20 (TF-1.5 5:23 (17-1))

Champ. Round 1 - Keenya Gibson (Stevensville Girls) 25-7 won by fall over Lillian Holden (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 6-8 (Fall 1:56)

Champ. Round 2 - Julia Kay (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 25-4 won by fall over Olivia Bradley (Cut Bank Girls) 23-26 (Fall 1:53)

Champ. Round 2 - Alonna Fulmer (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) Girls) 29-5 won by fall over Hannah Iverson (Custer/Hysham Girls) 14-7 (Fall 1:40)

Champ. Round 2 - Ava Krings (Conrad Girls) 32-11 won by fall over Melodie Starman (Fort Benton Girls) 26-16 (Fall 1:09)

Champ. Round 2 - Cadence Weis (Laurel Girls) 33-5 won by fall over Dayna Otis (Billings Senior High School Girls) 17-19 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 2 - Taylor Lay (Helena Capital Girls) 26-2 won by tech fall over Destiny Finley (Ronan Girls) 22-13 (TF-1.5 3:25 (16-0))

Champ. Round 2 - Aly Dinardi (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 32-12 won by fall over Taylor Dorvall (Whitefish Girls) 19-8 (Fall 0:41)

Champ. Round 2 - Arabella Nichols (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 21-11 won by decision over Jaidyn Holdaway (Anaconda Girls) 25-6 (Dec 8-7)

Champ. Round 2 - Emma Klingaman (Harlem Girls) 27-0 won by fall over Keenya Gibson (Stevensville Girls) 25-7 (Fall 2:43)

Cons. Round 2 - Keenya Gibson (Stevensville Girls) 27-8 won by fall over Bayleah Richardson (Bozeman Girls) 21-16 (Fall 3:42)

Cons. Round 2 - Skyla Nielsen (Polson Girls) 20-17 won by decision over Jaidyn Holdaway (Anaconda Girls) 25-7 (Dec 11-9)

Cons. Round 2 - Taylor Dorvall (Whitefish Girls) 20-9 won by major decision over Hailey Unrein (Lincoln County (Eureka) Girls) 14-20 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Destiny Finley (Ronan Girls) 25-13 won by fall over Jade Bailey (Manhattan Girls) 14-16 (Fall 2:49)

Cons. Round 2 - Dayna Otis (Billings Senior High School Girls) 19-20 won by major decision over Carly Mears (Malta Girls) 24-19 (MD 9-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Sophia Schoepp (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 8-11 won by decision over Melodie Starman (Fort Benton Girls) 26-17 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Hannah Iverson (Custer/Hysham Girls) 15-8 won by fall over Nevaeh Spille (Conrad Girls) 33-21 (Fall 4:33)

Cons. Round 2 - Olivia Bradley (Cut Bank Girls) 25-27 won by fall over Lillian Holden (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 6-9 (Fall 1:31)

Quarterfinal - Julia Kay (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 27-4 won by fall over Alonna Fulmer (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) Girls) 29-7 (Fall 1:08)

Quarterfinal - Cadence Weis (Laurel Girls) 34-6 won by fall over Ava Krings (Conrad Girls) 33-12 (Fall 5:29)

Quarterfinal - Taylor Lay (Helena Capital Girls) 28-2 won by fall over Aly Dinardi (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 33-13 (Fall 3:43)

Quarterfinal - Emma Klingaman (Harlem Girls) 28-1 won by fall over Arabella Nichols (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 22-12 (Fall 1:27)

Cons. Round 3 - Keenya Gibson (Stevensville Girls) 27-8 won by major decision over Skyla Nielsen (Polson Girls) 20-17 (MD 20-6)

Cons. Round 3 - Destiny Finley (Ronan Girls) 25-13 won by fall over Taylor Dorvall (Whitefish Girls) 20-9 (Fall 2:05)

Cons. Round 3 - Dayna Otis (Billings Senior High School Girls) 19-20 won in tie breaker - 1 over Sophia Schoepp (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 8-11 (TB-1 5-4)

Cons. Round 3 - Olivia Bradley (Cut Bank Girls) 25-27 won by fall over Hannah Iverson (Custer/Hysham Girls) 15-8 (Fall 2:30)

Cons. Round 4 - Ava Krings (Conrad Girls) 33-12 won in tie breaker - 1 over Keenya Gibson (Stevensville Girls) 27-8 (TB-1 1-0)

Cons. Round 4 - Destiny Finley (Ronan Girls) 25-13 won by decision over Alonna Fulmer (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) Girls) 29-7 (Dec 7-6)

Cons. Round 4 - Arabella Nichols (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 22-12 won by fall over Dayna Otis (Billings Senior High School Girls) 19-20 (Fall 3:49)

Cons. Round 4 - Aly Dinardi (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 33-13 won by fall over Olivia Bradley (Cut Bank Girls) 25-27 (Fall 0:49)

Semifinal - Julia Kay (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 27-4 won by fall over Cadence Weis (Laurel Girls) 34-6 (Fall 1:30)

Semifinal - Taylor Lay (Helena Capital Girls) 28-2 won by major decision over Emma Klingaman (Harlem Girls) 28-1 (MD 17-7) 135

Champ. Round 1 - Evie Peila (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 20-12 won by fall over Taylor Curry (Valier Girls) 3-12 (Fall 0:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Sage Machado (Frenchtown Girls) 23-8 won by fall over Evelyn Ples (Red Lodge/Belfry Girls) 15-24 (Fall 2:18)

Champ. Round 1 - Emerson Eckhardt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 22-10 won by fall over sae sae Momberg (Browning Girls) 20-16 (Fall 1:27)

Champ. Round 1 - MacKayla Dewitt (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 17-12 won by fall over Ava James (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 4-12 (Fall 2:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Tierra Hoffert (Billings Skyview Girls) 28-9 won by fall over Malia Gergen (Frenchtown Girls) 12-19 (Fall 1:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Madisyn Duffner (Choteau Girls) 19-16 won by fall over Kennady Krebs (Lockwood Girls) 32-13 (Fall 3:37)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaylee Orcutt (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 27-9 won by fall over Megan Anderson (Jefferson (Boulder) Girls) 25-19 (Fall 0:58)

Champ. Round 1 - Skadi Smith (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 15-15 won by fall over Serena Henry (Conrad Girls) 13-12 (Fall 1:08)

Champ. Round 2 - Lucy Armstrong (Conrad Girls) 28-6 won by fall over Evie Peila (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 20-12 (Fall 0:54)

Champ. Round 2 - Etta Wicks (Fort Benton Girls) 29-11 won by tech fall over Sage Machado (Frenchtown Girls) 23-8 (TF-1.5 4:31 (18-0))

Champ. Round 2 - Emerson Eckhardt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 22-10 won by fall over Jocelyn Covington (Corvallis Girls) 17-5 (Fall 3:43)

Champ. Round 2 - Camryn Fiscus (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson Girls) 28-10 won by fall over MacKayla Dewitt (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 17-12 (Fall 2:38)

Champ. Round 2 - Kiera Lackey (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 30-5 won by fall over Tierra Hoffert (Billings Skyview Girls) 28-9 (Fall 3:04)

Champ. Round 2 - Emily Zachary (Columbus Girls) 26-5 won by fall over Madisyn Duffner (Choteau Girls) 19-16 (Fall 1:40)

Champ. Round 2 - Anjenoux LaChance (Columbia Falls Girls) 3-1 won by major decision over Kaylee Orcutt (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 27-9 (MD 19-11)

Champ. Round 2 - Meadow Mahlmeister (Billings Senior High School Girls) 30-0 won by fall over Skadi Smith (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 15-15 (Fall 3:11)

Cons. Round 2 - Skadi Smith (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 16-16 won by fall over Taylor Curry (Valier Girls) 3-13 (Fall 1:38)

Cons. Round 2 - Kaylee Orcutt (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 29-10 won by fall over Evelyn Ples (Red Lodge/Belfry Girls) 15-25 (Fall 0:54)

Cons. Round 2 - Madisyn Duffner (Choteau Girls) 20-17 won by tech fall over sae sae Momberg (Browning Girls) 20-17 (TF-1.5 4:43 (17-0))

Cons. Round 2 - Tierra Hoffert (Billings Skyview Girls) 30-10 won by fall over Ava James (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 4-13 (Fall 0:44)

Cons. Round 2 - MacKayla Dewitt (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 18-13 won by fall over Malia Gergen (Frenchtown Girls) 12-20 (Fall 2:50)

Cons. Round 2 - Jocelyn Covington (Corvallis Girls) 19-6 won by fall over Kennady Krebs (Lockwood Girls) 32-14 (Fall 3:27)

Cons. Round 2 - Sage Machado (Frenchtown Girls) 24-9 won by fall over Megan Anderson (Jefferson (Boulder) Girls) 25-20 (Fall 4:51)

Cons. Round 2 - Evie Peila (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 23-12 won by fall over Serena Henry (Conrad Girls) 13-13 (Fall 0:52)

Quarterfinal - Lucy Armstrong (Conrad Girls) 30-6 won by fall over Etta Wicks (Fort Benton Girls) 30-12 (Fall 2:47)

Quarterfinal - Camryn Fiscus (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson Girls) 29-11 won by decision over Emerson Eckhardt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 23-11 (Dec 7-6)

Quarterfinal - Emily Zachary (Columbus Girls) 27-6 won by major decision over Kiera Lackey (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 30-7 (MD 16-4)

Quarterfinal - Meadow Mahlmeister (Billings Senior High School Girls) 32-0 won by fall over Anjenoux LaChance (Columbia Falls Girls) 4-2 (Fall 1:21)

Cons. Round 3 - Kaylee Orcutt (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 29-10 won by decision over Skadi Smith (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 16-16 (Dec 10-7)

Cons. Round 3 - Tierra Hoffert (Billings Skyview Girls) 30-10 won by fall over Madisyn Duffner (Choteau Girls) 20-17 (Fall 1:50)

Cons. Round 3 - Jocelyn Covington (Corvallis Girls) 19-6 won by fall over MacKayla Dewitt (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 18-13 (Fall 3:35)

Cons. Round 3 - Evie Peila (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 23-12 won by fall over Sage Machado (Frenchtown Girls) 24-9 (Fall 4:20)

Cons. Round 4 - Emerson Eckhardt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 23-11 won by decision over Kaylee Orcutt (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 29-10 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 4 - Etta Wicks (Fort Benton Girls) 30-12 won by fall over Tierra Hoffert (Billings Skyview Girls) 30-10 (Fall 2:38)

Cons. Round 4 - Anjenoux LaChance (Columbia Falls Girls) 4-2 won by fall over Jocelyn Covington (Corvallis Girls) 19-6 (Fall 2:53)

Cons. Round 4 - Evie Peila (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 23-12 won by major decision over Kiera Lackey (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 30-7 (MD 15-6)

Semifinal - Lucy Armstrong (Conrad Girls) 30-6 won by fall over Camryn Fiscus (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson Girls) 29-11 (Fall 3:01)

Semifinal - Meadow Mahlmeister (Billings Senior High School Girls) 32-0 won by fall over Emily Zachary (Columbus Girls) 27-6 (Fall 1:51) 140

Champ. Round 1 - Porter Pier (Arlee Girls) 16-14 won by fall over Zoey Waller (Plentywood Girls) 4-10 (Fall 0:25)

Champ. Round 1 - Hailey Daffin (Billings Skyview Girls) 10-15 won by fall over Haley Wilson (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 24-12 (Fall 2:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Lola Schock (Ronan Girls) 17-20 won by fall over Bonita Kinzer (Powder River Co. (Broadus) Girls) 21-13 (Fall 1:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson Girls) 18-10 won by fall over Piper Adams (Polson Girls) 14-14 (Fall 1:09)

Champ. Round 1 - Isabella Medrud (Great Falls / Msdb Girls) 16-15 won by decision over neveah Hammons (Browning Girls) 22-18 (Dec 5-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Ariana Banner (Simms Girls) 17-15 won by fall over Olivia Allestad (Havre Girls) 4-22 (Fall 1:15)

Champ. Round 1 - Lexi Harms (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 25-9 won by fall over Brooke Johnson (Butte Girls) 10-13 (Fall 1:01)

Champ. Round 1 - Kadence Montgomery (Shelby Girls) 28-19 won by fall over Rebekah Womble (Columbus Girls) 13-15 (Fall 5:48)

Champ. Round 2 - McKenna Jones (Conrad Girls) 24-4 won by fall over Porter Pier (Arlee Girls) 16-14 (Fall 1:04)

Champ. Round 2 - Madison Lamb (Glasgow Girls) 26-8 won by fall over Hailey Daffin (Billings Skyview Girls) 10-15 (Fall 3:27)

Champ. Round 2 - Alisha Cook (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 19-8 won by fall over Lola Schock (Ronan Girls) 17-20 (Fall 1:56)

Champ. Round 2 - Tita Fandrich (Billings Senior High School Girls) 25-5 won by fall over Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson Girls) 18-10 (Fall 3:33)

Champ. Round 2 - Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 30-5 won by fall over Isabella Medrud (Great Falls / Msdb Girls) 16-15 (Fall 0:58)

Champ. Round 2 - Lizzy Sherman (Billings Senior High School Girls) 28-3 won by fall over Ariana Banner (Simms Girls) 17-15 (Fall 1:31)

Champ. Round 2 - Lexi Harms (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 25-9 won by fall over Addison Clixby (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 17-12 (Fall 0:45)

Champ. Round 2 - Graylee Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 25-2 won by fall over Kadence Montgomery (Shelby Girls) 28-19 (Fall 1:06)

Cons. Round 2 - Kadence Montgomery (Shelby Girls) 29-20 won by fall over Zoey Waller (Plentywood Girls) 4-11 (Fall 1:49)

Cons. Round 2 - Addison Clixby (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 20-12 won by fall over Haley Wilson (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 24-13 (Fall 0:32)

Cons. Round 2 - Bonita Kinzer (Powder River Co. (Broadus) Girls) 24-13 won by fall over Ariana Banner (Simms Girls) 17-16 (Fall 4:22)

Cons. Round 2 - Piper Adams (Polson Girls) 15-15 won by fall over Isabella Medrud (Great Falls / Msdb Girls) 16-16 (Fall 2:37)

Cons. Round 2 - neveah Hammons (Browning Girls) 24-19 won by fall over Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson Girls) 18-11 (Fall 2:42)

Cons. Round 2 - Lola Schock (Ronan Girls) 18-21 won by fall over Olivia Allestad (Havre Girls) 4-23 (Fall 2:07)

Cons. Round 2 - Hailey Daffin (Billings Skyview Girls) 12-16 won by fall over Brooke Johnson (Butte Girls) 10-14 (Fall 4:57)

Cons. Round 2 - Rebekah Womble (Columbus Girls) 14-16 won by fall over Porter Pier (Arlee Girls) 16-15 (Fall 0:59)

Quarterfinal - Madison Lamb (Glasgow Girls) 27-9 won by disqualification over McKenna Jones (Conrad Girls) 24-6 (DQ)

Quarterfinal - Tita Fandrich (Billings Senior High School Girls) 27-5 won by fall over Alisha Cook (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 19-10 (Fall 3:51)

Quarterfinal - Lizzy Sherman (Billings Senior High School Girls) 29-4 won by decision over Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 31-6 (Dec 6-4)

Quarterfinal - Graylee Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 27-2 won by fall over Lexi Harms (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 26-10 (Fall 0:57)

Cons. Round 3 - Addison Clixby (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 20-12 won by fall over Kadence Montgomery (Shelby Girls) 29-20 (Fall 0:50)

Cons. Round 3 - Bonita Kinzer (Powder River Co. (Broadus) Girls) 24-13 won by fall over Piper Adams (Polson Girls) 15-15 (Fall 0:56)

Cons. Round 3 - neveah Hammons (Browning Girls) 24-19 won by fall over Lola Schock (Ronan Girls) 18-21 (Fall 3:40)

Cons. Round 3 - Hailey Daffin (Billings Skyview Girls) 12-16 won by fall over Rebekah Womble (Columbus Girls) 14-16 (Fall 3:23)

Cons. Round 4 - Addison Clixby (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 20-12 won by fall over Alisha Cook (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 19-10 (Fall 1:33)

Cons. Round 4 - Bonita Kinzer (Powder River Co. (Broadus) Girls) 24-13 won by disqualification over McKenna Jones (Conrad Girls) 24-6 (DQ)

Cons. Round 4 - Lexi Harms (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 26-10 won by fall over neveah Hammons (Browning Girls) 24-19 (Fall 0:34)

Cons. Round 4 - Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 31-6 won by fall over Hailey Daffin (Billings Skyview Girls) 12-16 (Fall 0:58)

Semifinal - Tita Fandrich (Billings Senior High School Girls) 27-5 won by fall over Madison Lamb (Glasgow Girls) 27-9 (Fall 3:01)

Semifinal - Graylee Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 27-2 won by decision over Lizzy Sherman (Billings Senior High School Girls) 29-4 (Dec 12-7) 145

Champ. Round 1 - Kacey Springer (Stevensville Girls) 17-19 won by fall over Kylie Amundson (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 17-12 (Fall 4:03)

Champ. Round 1 - Anna Cronk (St. Ignatius Girls) 22-14 won by fall over Angela Farrier (Bigfork Girls) 6-5 (Fall 3:44)

Champ. Round 1 - Luisa Rivera-Rosas (Billings Senior High School Girls) 18-13 won by fall over Kyleigh Sivertsen (Cascade Girls) 12-9 (Fall 2:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Jasmin Hakes (Ronan Girls) 20-21 won by fall over Jolisa Ortega (Big Sandy Girls) 6-18 (Fall 3:31)

Champ. Round 1 - Bailey Blake (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 25-14 won by fall over Charlotte Steele (Manhattan Girls) 3-16 (Fall 4:50)

Champ. Round 1 - Olivia Carnell (St. Ignatius Girls) 23-11 won by fall over Karen Rosales (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 6-10 (Fall 0:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Dynesty Peak (Billings Senior High School Girls) 21-12 won by decision over Elisa Bernabe (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 11-12 (Dec 7-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Gracie Tolman (Billings West Girls) 25-16 won by fall over Nizhoni Haynes (Arlee Girls) 16-13 (Fall 1:33)

Champ. Round 2 - Mattie Stepan (Butte Girls) 19-8 won by fall over Kacey Springer (Stevensville Girls) 17-19 (Fall 0:47)

Champ. Round 2 - Ryann Gorder (Baker Girls) 31-12 won by fall over Anna Cronk (St. Ignatius Girls) 22-14 (Fall 1:34)

Champ. Round 2 - Luisa Rivera-Rosas (Billings Senior High School Girls) 18-13 won by decision over Venessa Wheeler (Polson Girls) 26-8 (Dec 8-5)

Champ. Round 2 - Carmelia Horn (Hardin Girls) 26-3 won by fall over Jasmin Hakes (Ronan Girls) 20-21 (Fall 0:43)

Champ. Round 2 - Samantha Larsen (Columbia Falls Girls) 31-10 won by fall over Bailey Blake (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 25-14 (Fall 1:56)

Champ. Round 2 - Riley Clampitt (Glasgow Girls) 30-6 won by fall over Olivia Carnell (St. Ignatius Girls) 23-11 (Fall 5:27)

Champ. Round 2 - Dynesty Peak (Billings Senior High School Girls) 21-12 won by fall over Ruby Herman (Choteau Girls) 23-11 (Fall 4:54)

Champ. Round 2 - Kaitlyn Thorn (Bozeman Girls) 36-1 won by major decision over Gracie Tolman (Billings West Girls) 25-16 (MD 13-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Gracie Tolman (Billings West Girls) 27-17 won by fall over Kylie Amundson (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 17-13 (Fall 0:53)

Cons. Round 2 - Ruby Herman (Choteau Girls) 24-12 won by fall over Angela Farrier (Bigfork Girls) 6-6 (Fall 3:33)

Cons. Round 2 - Olivia Carnell (St. Ignatius Girls) 25-12 won in tie breaker - 1 over Kyleigh Sivertsen (Cascade Girls) 12-10 (TB-1 7-4)

Cons. Round 2 - Bailey Blake (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 26-15 won by decision over Jolisa Ortega (Big Sandy Girls) 6-19 (Dec 7-4)

Cons. Round 2 - Charlotte Steele (Manhattan Girls) 4-17 won by fall over Jasmin Hakes (Ronan Girls) 20-22 (Fall 2:24)

Cons. Round 2 - Venessa Wheeler (Polson Girls) 28-9 won by fall over Karen Rosales (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 6-11 (Fall 1:47)

Cons. Round 2 - Elisa Bernabe (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 13-13 won by major decision over Anna Cronk (St. Ignatius Girls) 22-15 (MD 13-4)

Cons. Round 2 - Nizhoni Haynes (Arlee Girls) 17-14 won by fall over Kacey Springer (Stevensville Girls) 17-20 (Fall 3:22)

Quarterfinal - Mattie Stepan (Butte Girls) 20-9 won by fall over Ryann Gorder (Baker Girls) 32-13 (Fall 3:25)

Quarterfinal - Carmelia Horn (Hardin Girls) 28-3 won by fall over Luisa Rivera-Rosas (Billings Senior High School Girls) 19-14 (Fall 4:50)

Quarterfinal - Riley Clampitt (Glasgow Girls) 31-7 won by fall over Samantha Larsen (Columbia Falls Girls) 32-11 (Fall 2:53)

Quarterfinal - Kaitlyn Thorn (Bozeman Girls) 38-1 won by fall over Dynesty Peak (Billings Senior High School Girls) 22-13 (Fall 4:34)

Cons. Round 3 - Gracie Tolman (Billings West Girls) 27-17 won by fall over Ruby Herman (Choteau Girls) 24-12 (Fall 2:53)

Cons. Round 3 - Olivia Carnell (St. Ignatius Girls) 25-12 won by fall over Bailey Blake (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 26-15 (Fall 2:31)

Cons. Round 3 - Venessa Wheeler (Polson Girls) 28-9 won by major decision over Charlotte Steele (Manhattan Girls) 4-17 (MD 11-0)

Cons. Round 3 - Elisa Bernabe (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 13-13 won by fall over Nizhoni Haynes (Arlee Girls) 17-14 (Fall 2:47)

Cons. Round 4 - Luisa Rivera-Rosas (Billings Senior High School Girls) 19-14 won by tech fall over Gracie Tolman (Billings West Girls) 27-17 (TF-1.5 3:00 (15-0))

Cons. Round 4 - Ryann Gorder (Baker Girls) 32-13 won by fall over Olivia Carnell (St. Ignatius Girls) 25-12 (Fall 2:56)

Cons. Round 4 - Dynesty Peak (Billings Senior High School Girls) 22-13 won by fall over Venessa Wheeler (Polson Girls) 28-9 (Fall 4:10)

Cons. Round 4 - Samantha Larsen (Columbia Falls Girls) 32-11 won by decision over Elisa Bernabe (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 13-13 (Dec 1-0)

Semifinal - Carmelia Horn (Hardin Girls) 28-3 won by fall over Mattie Stepan (Butte Girls) 20-9 (Fall 4:22)

Semifinal - Kaitlyn Thorn (Bozeman Girls) 38-1 won by decision over Riley Clampitt (Glasgow Girls) 31-7 (Dec 4-0) 155

Champ. Round 1 - Eliza Brien (Great Falls / Msdb Girls) 19-16 won by fall over Brylee Rees (Frenchtown Girls) 20-16 (Fall 3:18)

Champ. Round 1 - Meadow Ragen (St. Ignatius Girls) 28-10 won by fall over Alyssa Marquez (Columbus Girls) 7-23 (Fall 3:22)

Champ. Round 1 - Faith Kistenmacher (Roundup Girls) 28-14 won by fall over Arden Weidow (Corvallis Girls) 9-7 (Fall 1:07)

Champ. Round 1 - Hayden Edwards (Browning Girls) 23-8 won by fall over Shaylee Hines (Malta Girls) 25-17 (Fall 2:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Hannah Gohde (Gallatin (Bozeman) Girls) 25-17 won by fall over Kate Van Coutren (Manhattan Girls) 24-8 (Fall 5:27)

Champ. Round 1 - Olivia Post (Columbus Girls) 26-10 won by fall over Lexi Lunceford (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) Girls) 18-12 (Fall 3:01)

Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Fraker-Fox (Lockwood Girls) 32-9 won by fall over Adysen Morris (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson Girls) 10-28 (Fall 0:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Emika Beardsley (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 10-18 won by fall over Leila McKay (Helena Capital Girls) 21-17 (Fall 3:38)

Champ. Round 2 - Hattie Morrow (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 30-2 won by fall over Eliza Brien (Great Falls / Msdb Girls) 19-16 (Fall 0:43)

Champ. Round 2 - Macey Tate (Baker Girls) 34-7 won by fall over Meadow Ragen (St. Ignatius Girls) 28-10 (Fall 1:20)

Champ. Round 2 - Bridget Smith (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 30-8 won by fall over Faith Kistenmacher (Roundup Girls) 28-14 (Fall 3:05)

Champ. Round 2 - Brooke Werth (Shepherd Girls) 25-4 won by fall over Hayden Edwards (Browning Girls) 23-8 (Fall 0:50)

Champ. Round 2 - Leona Dodson Howe (Ronan Girls) 24-4 won by fall over Hannah Gohde (Gallatin (Bozeman) Girls) 25-17 (Fall 1:30)

Champ. Round 2 - Soraya Shirley (Billings Senior High School Girls) 25-7 won by decision over Olivia Post (Columbus Girls) 26-10 (Dec 4-0)

Champ. Round 2 - Natalia Samson (Choteau Girls) 30-8 won by decision over Dylan Fraker-Fox (Lockwood Girls) 32-9 (Dec 4-1)

Champ. Round 2 - Haven Ferguson (Billings Skyview Girls) 24-3 won by fall over Emika Beardsley (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 10-18 (Fall 2:51)

Cons. Round 2 - Emika Beardsley (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 11-19 won by fall over Brylee Rees (Frenchtown Girls) 20-17 (Fall 3:45)

Cons. Round 2 - Dylan Fraker-Fox (Lockwood Girls) 34-10 won by fall over Alyssa Marquez (Columbus Girls) 7-24 (Fall 0:38)

Cons. Round 2 - Olivia Post (Columbus Girls) 28-11 won by tech fall over Arden Weidow (Corvallis Girls) 9-8 (TF-1.5 4:15 (21-0))

Cons. Round 2 - Hannah Gohde (Gallatin (Bozeman) Girls) 26-18 won in sudden victory - 1 over Shaylee Hines (Malta Girls) 25-18 (SV-1 8-5)

Cons. Round 2 - Hayden Edwards (Browning Girls) 25-9 won by fall over Kate Van Coutren (Manhattan Girls) 24-9 (Fall 1:56)

Cons. Round 2 - Lexi Lunceford (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) Girls) 19-13 won by fall over Faith Kistenmacher (Roundup Girls) 28-15 (Fall 2:04)

Cons. Round 2 - Meadow Ragen (St. Ignatius Girls) 30-11 won by fall over Adysen Morris (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson Girls) 10-29 (Fall 1:29)

Cons. Round 2 - Eliza Brien (Great Falls / Msdb Girls) 20-17 won by medical forfeit over Leila McKay (Helena Capital Girls) 21-17 (M. For.)

Quarterfinal - Hattie Morrow (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 32-2 won by fall over Macey Tate (Baker Girls) 35-8 (Fall 4:39)

Quarterfinal - Brooke Werth (Shepherd Girls) 26-5 won by fall over Bridget Smith (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 31-9 (Fall 3:00)

Quarterfinal - Soraya Shirley (Billings Senior High School Girls) 27-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Leona Dodson Howe (Ronan Girls) 25-5 (SV-1 6-3)

Quarterfinal - Haven Ferguson (Billings Skyview Girls) 25-4 won by fall over Natalia Samson (Choteau Girls) 31-9 (Fall 4:51)

Cons. Round 3 - Dylan Fraker-Fox (Lockwood Girls) 34-10 won by tech fall over Emika Beardsley (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 11-19 (TF-1.5 3:52 (18-3))

Cons. Round 3 - Olivia Post (Columbus Girls) 28-11 won by fall over Hannah Gohde (Gallatin (Bozeman) Girls) 26-18 (Fall 4:37)

Cons. Round 3 - Hayden Edwards (Browning Girls) 25-9 won by fall over Lexi Lunceford (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) Girls) 19-13 (Fall 2:28)

Cons. Round 3 - Meadow Ragen (St. Ignatius Girls) 30-11 won by fall over Eliza Brien (Great Falls / Msdb Girls) 20-17 (Fall 1:36)

Cons. Round 4 - Bridget Smith (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 31-9 won by decision over Dylan Fraker-Fox (Lockwood Girls) 34-10 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 4 - Macey Tate (Baker Girls) 35-8 won by fall over Olivia Post (Columbus Girls) 28-11 (Fall 1:56)

Cons. Round 4 - Natalia Samson (Choteau Girls) 31-9 won by fall over Hayden Edwards (Browning Girls) 25-9 (Fall 3:37)

Cons. Round 4 - Leona Dodson Howe (Ronan Girls) 25-5 won by fall over Meadow Ragen (St. Ignatius Girls) 30-11 (Fall 0:51)

Semifinal - Hattie Morrow (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 32-2 won by fall over Brooke Werth (Shepherd Girls) 26-5 (Fall 4:47)

Semifinal - Soraya Shirley (Billings Senior High School Girls) 27-7 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Haven Ferguson (Billings Skyview Girls) 25-4 (UTB 3-2) 170

Champ. Round 1 - Svea Hogan (Harlem Girls) 4-16 won by fall over Daesey McNary (Fairfield Girls) 7-13 (Fall 2:36)

Champ. Round 1 - Josie Olszewski (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 19-13 won by fall over Sandi Pease (Hardin Girls) 0-3 (Fall 2:25)

Champ. Round 1 - Olive Hoffman (Missoula Hellgate Girls) 4-2 won by fall over Hanna Marchant (Huntley Project (Worden) Girls) 20-26 (Fall 1:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Paisley Verhelst (Custer/Hysham Girls) 7-9 won by fall over Addi Pilon (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 19-16 (Fall 3:20)

Champ. Round 1 - Hadassah Read (Ronan Girls) 27-15 won by fall over Ryan Beggs (Billings West Girls) 4-19 (Fall 0:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Keyenna Deroche (Browning Girls) 19-11 won by fall over Kehtsin Stiffarm (Harlem Girls) 13-19 (Fall 3:08)

Champ. Round 1 - Malia Glassing (Billings Senior High School Girls) 17-14 won by fall over Sage Queer (Butte Girls) 3-8 (Fall 1:07)

Champ. Round 1 - YaZMEEN Cech (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 18-16 won by fall over Josie Steinebach (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) Girls) 9-6 (Fall 2:31)

Champ. Round 2 - Mercedes Shindurling (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) Girls) 20-5 won by fall over Svea Hogan (Harlem Girls) 4-16 (Fall 1:02)

Champ. Round 2 - Carly Wacker (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 18-11 won by fall over Josie Olszewski (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 19-13 (Fall 5:31)

Champ. Round 2 - Rylee Murgel (Helena Girls) 11-3 won by fall over Olive Hoffman (Missoula Hellgate Girls) 4-2 (Fall 0:40)

Champ. Round 2 - Ava Hanson (Malta Girls) 27-6 won by fall over Paisley Verhelst (Custer/Hysham Girls) 7-9 (Fall 1:45)

Champ. Round 2 - Harley Fetters (Cut Bank Girls) 22-12 won by fall over Hadassah Read (Ronan Girls) 27-15 (Fall 1:29)

Champ. Round 2 - Jazmyn Werk (Havre Girls) 23-8 won by fall over Keyenna Deroche (Browning Girls) 19-11 (Fall 4:55)

Champ. Round 2 - Malia Glassing (Billings Senior High School Girls) 17-14 won by fall over Ashtyn Dziekonski (Helena Capital Girls) 23-11 (Fall 3:13)

Champ. Round 2 - Jayda Harbaugh (Baker Girls) 42-1 won by fall over YaZMEEN Cech (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 18-16 (Fall 1:07)

Cons. Round 2 - Daesey McNary (Fairfield Girls) 8-14 won by decision over YaZMEEN Cech (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 18-17 (Dec 9-6)

Cons. Round 2 - Ashtyn Dziekonski (Helena Capital Girls) 25-12 won by fall over Sandi Pease (Hardin Girls) 0-4 (Fall 0:40)

Cons. Round 2 - Keyenna Deroche (Browning Girls) 20-12 won by fall over Hanna Marchant (Huntley Project (Worden) Girls) 20-27 (Fall 1:24)

Cons. Round 2 - Hadassah Read (Ronan Girls) 29-16 won by fall over Addi Pilon (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 19-17 (Fall 2:36)

Cons. Round 2 - Ryan Beggs (Billings West Girls) 5-20 won by fall over Paisley Verhelst (Custer/Hysham Girls) 7-10 (Fall 4:42)

Cons. Round 2 - Olive Hoffman (Missoula Hellgate Girls) 7-2 won by fall over Kehtsin Stiffarm (Harlem Girls) 13-20 (Fall 2:22)

Cons. Round 2 - Josie Olszewski (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 21-14 won by fall over Sage Queer (Butte Girls) 3-9 (Fall 2:31)

Cons. Round 2 - Josie Steinebach (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) Girls) 10-7 won by fall over Svea Hogan (Harlem Girls) 4-17 (Fall 0:44)

Quarterfinal - Carly Wacker (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 19-12 won by fall over Mercedes Shindurling (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) Girls) 21-6 (Fall 1:47)

Quarterfinal - Ava Hanson (Malta Girls) 29-6 won by decision over Rylee Murgel (Helena Girls) 12-4 (Dec 4-3)

Quarterfinal - Harley Fetters (Cut Bank Girls) 23-13 won by fall over Jazmyn Werk (Havre Girls) 24-9 (Fall 3:12)

Quarterfinal - Jayda Harbaugh (Baker Girls) 44-1 won by fall over Malia Glassing (Billings Senior High School Girls) 17-16 (Fall 1:47)

Cons. Round 3 - Ashtyn Dziekonski (Helena Capital Girls) 25-12 won by fall over Daesey McNary (Fairfield Girls) 8-14 (Fall 0:42)

Cons. Round 3 - Hadassah Read (Ronan Girls) 29-16 won by decision over Keyenna Deroche (Browning Girls) 20-12 (Dec 10-8)

Cons. Round 3 - Olive Hoffman (Missoula Hellgate Girls) 7-2 won by fall over Ryan Beggs (Billings West Girls) 5-20 (Fall 0:21)

Cons. Round 3 - Josie Olszewski (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 21-14 won by fall over Josie Steinebach (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) Girls) 10-7 (Fall 2:44)

Cons. Round 4 - Rylee Murgel (Helena Girls) 12-4 won by decision over Ashtyn Dziekonski (Helena Capital Girls) 25-12 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 4 - Mercedes Shindurling (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) Girls) 21-6 won by fall over Hadassah Read (Ronan Girls) 29-16 (Fall 2:49)

Cons. Round 4 - Olive Hoffman (Missoula Hellgate Girls) 7-2 won by fall over Malia Glassing (Billings Senior High School Girls) 17-16 (Fall 3:29)

Cons. Round 4 - Jazmyn Werk (Havre Girls) 24-9 won by fall over Josie Olszewski (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 21-14 (Fall 2:57)

Semifinal - Ava Hanson (Malta Girls) 29-6 won by fall over Carly Wacker (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 19-12 (Fall 1:16)

Semifinal - Jayda Harbaugh (Baker Girls) 44-1 won by fall over Harley Fetters (Cut Bank Girls) 23-13 (Fall 1:10) 190

Champ. Round 1 - Avery Violett (Colstrip Girls) 18-21 won by fall over Allie Ballensky (Butte Girls) 1-5 (Fall 2:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Tilli Werk (Havre Girls) 19-11 won by injury default over Kaci Costel (Browning Girls) 10-13 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Daijalin Sunchild (Big Sandy Girls) 27-11 won by fall over Bella Weaselhead (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 14-13 (Fall 1:14)

Champ. Round 1 - Madison Neely (Jefferson (Boulder) Girls) 8-15 won by fall over Mariah Colunga (Billings Skyview Girls) 2-23 (Fall 3:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Kittalla Wise (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 15-8 won by fall over Luliana Brown (Ronan Girls) 3-12 (Fall 0:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Tayler Small (Colstrip Girls) 17-13 won by fall over Rylee Radcliffe (Butte Girls) 10-15 (Fall 3:32)

Champ. Round 1 - Brooklen Larsen (Billings West Girls) 22-8 won by fall over Sierra Green (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County (Big Timber) Girls) 0-14 (Fall 0:58)

Champ. Round 1 - Lynley Conrad (Chinook Girls) 26-14 won by tech fall over Laurin Padilla (St. Ignatius Girls) 11-18 (TF-1.5 2:35 (16-1))

Champ. Round 2 - Abighail Sorrell (Polson Girls) 25-3 won by fall over Avery Violett (Colstrip Girls) 18-21 (Fall 0:41)

Champ. Round 2 - Lauren Krebs (Hardin Girls) 30-4 won by fall over Tilli Werk (Havre Girls) 19-11 (Fall 1:16)

Champ. Round 2 - Daijalin Sunchild (Big Sandy Girls) 27-11 won by fall over Gabriella Rico (Broadwater (Townsend) Girls) 13-8 (Fall 3:44)

Champ. Round 2 - Katie Slade (Great Falls / Msdb Girls) 20-4 won by fall over Madison Neely (Jefferson (Boulder) Girls) 8-15 (Fall 0:27)

Champ. Round 2 - Kittalla Wise (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 15-8 won by fall over Jess Elings (Cut Bank Girls) 12-5 (Fall 3:39)

Champ. Round 2 - Madilyn Juelke (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 27-1 won by fall over Tayler Small (Colstrip Girls) 17-13 (Fall 1:58)

Champ. Round 2 - Brooklen Larsen (Billings West Girls) 22-8 won by fall over Aspen Smart (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 15-10 (Fall 3:15)

Champ. Round 2 - KyLee Lindsley (Belgrade Girls) 33-0 won by fall over Lynley Conrad (Chinook Girls) 29-14 (Fall 1:19)

Cons. Round 2 - Lynley Conrad (Chinook Girls) 29-14 won by fall over Allie Ballensky (Butte Girls) 1-6 (Fall 0:18)

Cons. Round 2 - Aspen Smart (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 16-11 won by injury default over Kaci Costel (Browning Girls) 10-14 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Tayler Small (Colstrip Girls) 18-14 won by fall over Bella Weaselhead (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 14-14 (Fall 1:29)

Cons. Round 2 - Jess Elings (Cut Bank Girls) 14-6 won by fall over Mariah Colunga (Billings Skyview Girls) 2-24 (Fall 0:43)

Cons. Round 2 - Luliana Brown (Ronan Girls) 4-13 won by fall over Madison Neely (Jefferson (Boulder) Girls) 8-16 (Fall 2:06)

Cons. Round 2 - Gabriella Rico (Broadwater (Townsend) Girls) 15-9 won by fall over Rylee Radcliffe (Butte Girls) 10-16 (Fall 2:41)

Cons. Round 2 - Tilli Werk (Havre Girls) 21-12 won by fall over Sierra Green (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County (Big Timber) Girls) 0-15 (Fall 0:46)

Cons. Round 2 - Laurin Padilla (St. Ignatius Girls) 12-19 won by fall over Avery Violett (Colstrip Girls) 18-22 (Fall 2:02)

Quarterfinal - Abighail Sorrell (Polson Girls) 26-4 won by fall over Lauren Krebs (Hardin Girls) 31-5 (Fall 2:49)

Quarterfinal - Katie Slade (Great Falls / Msdb Girls) 22-4 won by fall over Daijalin Sunchild (Big Sandy Girls) 27-13 (Fall 1:05)

Quarterfinal - Madilyn Juelke (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 28-2 won by fall over Kittalla Wise (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 16-9 (Fall 1:52)

Quarterfinal - KyLee Lindsley (Belgrade Girls) 33-0 won by fall over Brooklen Larsen (Billings West Girls) 23-9 (Fall 2:41)

Cons. Round 3 - Lynley Conrad (Chinook Girls) 29-14 won by fall over Aspen Smart (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 16-11 (Fall 2:05)

Cons. Round 3 - Jess Elings (Cut Bank Girls) 14-6 won by fall over Tayler Small (Colstrip Girls) 18-14 (Fall 2:24)

Cons. Round 3 - Gabriella Rico (Broadwater (Townsend) Girls) 15-9 won by fall over Luliana Brown (Ronan Girls) 4-13 (Fall 0:49)

Cons. Round 3 - Tilli Werk (Havre Girls) 21-12 won by tech fall over Laurin Padilla (St. Ignatius Girls) 12-19 (TF-1.5 5:00 (15-0))

Cons. Round 4 - Lynley Conrad (Chinook Girls) 29-14 won by fall over Daijalin Sunchild (Big Sandy Girls) 27-13 (Fall 1:59)

Cons. Round 4 - Lauren Krebs (Hardin Girls) 31-5 won by fall over Jess Elings (Cut Bank Girls) 14-6 (Fall 4:08)

Cons. Round 4 - Brooklen Larsen (Billings West Girls) 23-9 won by fall over Gabriella Rico (Broadwater (Townsend) Girls) 15-9 (Fall 3:51)

Cons. Round 4 - Kittalla Wise (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 16-9 won by fall over Tilli Werk (Havre Girls) 21-12 (Fall 2:13)

Semifinal - Katie Slade (Great Falls / Msdb Girls) 22-4 won by fall over Abighail Sorrell (Polson Girls) 26-4 (Fall 1:02)

Semifinal - KyLee Lindsley (Belgrade Girls) 33-0 won by fall over Madilyn Juelke (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 28-2 (Fall 1:15) 235

Champ. Round 1 - Bree Bullshoe (Belgrade Girls) 8-4 won by fall over Chyanne Robinson (Butte Girls) 5-11 (Fall 0:47)

Champ. Round 1 - Haven Houle (Ronan Girls) 11-9 won by fall over Dilynn Layne (Fort Benton Girls) 13-11 (Fall 1:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Grayson DeJong (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 15-4 won by fall over Manina Left Hand (Billings West Girls) 9-13 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 1 - kendahl Guardipee (Browning Girls) 30-5 won by fall over Marquell Houle (Big Sandy Girls) 6-20 (Fall 0:28)

Champ. Round 1 - Josephine Manning (Fort Benton Girls) 24-9 won by fall over Harmony Stolle (Lincoln County (Eureka) Girls) 0-3 (Fall 0:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Elizabeth Henkins (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 5-1 won by fall over Abbie Cochran (Great Falls Central Girls) 6-10 (Fall 1:41)

Quarterfinal - Tirza TwoTeeth (Ronan Girls) 17-0 won by fall over Bree Bullshoe (Belgrade Girls) 8-6 (Fall 0:18)

Quarterfinal - Grayson DeJong (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 16-5 won by fall over Haven Houle (Ronan Girls) 12-10 (Fall 0:54)

Quarterfinal - kendahl Guardipee (Browning Girls) 32-5 won by fall over Josephine Manning (Fort Benton Girls) 25-10 (Fall 1:45)

Quarterfinal - Elizabeth Henkins (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 6-2 won by fall over Teaka Mahlmeister (Billings Senior High School Girls) 22-5 (Fall 2:54)

Cons. Round 1 - Manina Left Hand (Billings West Girls) 10-14 won by decision over Dilynn Layne (Fort Benton Girls) 13-12 (Dec 9-6)

Cons. Round 1 - Marquell Houle (Big Sandy Girls) 7-21 won by fall over Harmony Stolle (Lincoln County (Eureka) Girls) 0-4 (Fall 1:59)

Cons. Round 2 - Teaka Mahlmeister (Billings Senior High School Girls) 22-5 won by fall over Chyanne Robinson (Butte Girls) 5-12 (Fall 0:59)

Cons. Round 2 - Josephine Manning (Fort Benton Girls) 25-10 won by fall over Manina Left Hand (Billings West Girls) 10-14 (Fall 1:22)

Cons. Round 2 - Haven Houle (Ronan Girls) 12-10 won by fall over Marquell Houle (Big Sandy Girls) 7-21 (Fall 2:14)

Cons. Round 2 - Abbie Cochran (Great Falls Central Girls) 7-10 won by fall over Bree Bullshoe (Belgrade Girls) 8-6 (Fall 1:33)

Semifinal - Tirza TwoTeeth (Ronan Girls) 17-0 won by fall over Grayson DeJong (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 16-5 (Fall 3:49)

Semifinal - kendahl Guardipee (Browning Girls) 32-5 won by fall over Elizabeth Henkins (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 6-2 (Fall 0:30)

