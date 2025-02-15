Results: 2025 Class AA boys state wrestling - Day 2

Prev Next MTN Sports

Class AA boys state wrestling tournament Feb. 13-15 at First Interstate Arena at Metrapark in Billings Team scores: Billings West 233, Kalispell Flathead 149.5, Great Falls 134.5, Billings Senior 127, Butte 127, Belgrade 88.5, Billings Skyview 84, Kalispell Glacier 76.5, Gallatin 74, Helena Capital 71.5, Missoula Sentinel 62, Great Falls CMR 51.5, Missoula Big Sky 28.5, Helena 17. Individual results 103

Champ. Round 1 - Keegan Hunt (Butte) 20-1 won by fall over Reece Martell (Billings Senior High School) 1-5 (Fall 0:11)

Champ. Round 1 - Bo Potter (Great Falls / MSDB) 3-3 won by major decision over Raivis Sirs (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 9-11 (MD 14-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Luke Flack (Belgrade) 4-4 won by injury default over Mathias Johnson (Helena Capital) 13-6 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Renzy LeProwse (Butte) 16-8 won by fall over Kellen Booth (Billings Skyview) 9-8 (Fall 0:48)

Champ. Round 1 - Carson Worthen (Belgrade) 13-6 won by fall over Peter Smith (Flathead (Kalispell)) 7-7 (Fall 1:12)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaiden Livergood (Great Falls CMR) 12-11 won by decision over Lewis Pfarr (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 12-16 (Dec 10-5)

Quarterfinal - Keegan Hunt (Butte) 22-1 won by fall over Bo Potter (Great Falls / MSDB) 4-4 (Fall 0:59)

Quarterfinal - Adrien Lara (Great Falls / MSDB) 14-6 won by fall over Luke Flack (Belgrade) 5-5 (Fall 2:31)

Quarterfinal - Carson Worthen (Belgrade) 14-7 won by fall over Renzy LeProwse (Butte) 17-9 (Fall 2:32)

Quarterfinal - Hunter Beeman (Billings Senior High School) 21-2 won by fall over Kaiden Livergood (Great Falls CMR) 13-12 (Fall 1:04)

Cons. Round 1 - Reece Martell (Billings Senior High School) 2-6 won by fall over Raivis Sirs (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 9-12 (Fall 2:45)

Cons. Round 1 - Kellen Booth (Billings Skyview) 10-9 won by fall over Peter Smith (Flathead (Kalispell)) 7-8 (Fall 2:39)

Cons. Round 2 - Kaiden Livergood (Great Falls CMR) 13-12 won by fall over Reece Martell (Billings Senior High School) 2-6 (Fall 2:56)

Cons. Round 2 - Renzy LeProwse (Butte) 17-9 won by medical forfeit over Mathias Johnson (Helena Capital) 13-6 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 2 - Luke Flack (Belgrade) 5-5 won by decision over Kellen Booth (Billings Skyview) 10-9 (Dec 11-8)

Cons. Round 2 - Bo Potter (Great Falls / MSDB) 4-4 won by decision over Lewis Pfarr (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 12-17 (Dec 6-2)

Semifinal - Keegan Hunt (Butte) 22-1 won by fall over Adrien Lara (Great Falls / MSDB) 14-6 (Fall 0:32)

Semifinal - Hunter Beeman (Billings Senior High School) 21-2 won by fall over Carson Worthen (Belgrade) 14-7 (Fall 1:37) 110

Champ. Round 1 - Aiden Sweat (Glacier (Kalispell)) 22-1 won by fall over Ethan Ban (Billings Senior High School) 0-5 (Fall 0:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Ben Tierney (Butte) 17-7 won by fall over Colton Spring (Great Falls / MSDB) 7-10 (Fall 2:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Hovland (Billings Skyview) 15-12 won by fall over Kuley Queer (Butte) 8-7 (Fall 3:03)

Champ. Round 1 - Jackson Roby (Billings West) 13-1 won by fall over Titus Rivers (Helena) 9-13 (Fall 0:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Poe-Hatten (Flathead (Kalispell)) 13-4 won by fall over Cook Murch (Billings Senior High School) 1-4 (Fall 0:47)

Champ. Round 1 - Dayton Naldrett (Flathead (Kalispell)) 14-5 won by fall over Aiden Pennington (Great Falls CMR) 10-17 (Fall 0:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Braylon Walston (Billings West) 13-8 won by major decision over Braeden Kaufman (Helena Capital) 2-3 (MD 14-4)

Quarterfinal - Aiden Sweat (Glacier (Kalispell)) 23-2 won by fall over Ben Tierney (Butte) 18-8 (Fall 1:48)

Quarterfinal - Jackson Roby (Billings West) 15-1 won by fall over Tyler Hovland (Billings Skyview) 16-13 (Fall 1:47)

Quarterfinal - Caleb Poe-Hatten (Flathead (Kalispell)) 14-5 won by major decision over Dayton Naldrett (Flathead (Kalispell)) 15-6 (MD 11-0)

Quarterfinal - Cody Westlake (Belgrade) 18-2 won by fall over Braylon Walston (Billings West) 14-9 (Fall 1:39)

Cons. Round 1 - Colton Spring (Great Falls / MSDB) 8-11 won by tech fall over Ethan Ban (Billings Senior High School) 0-6 (TF-1.5 2:00 (17-1))

Cons. Round 1 - Titus Rivers (Helena) 10-14 won by fall over Kuley Queer (Butte) 8-8 (Fall 0:56)

Cons. Round 1 - Aiden Pennington (Great Falls CMR) 11-18 won in sudden victory - 1 over Cook Murch (Billings Senior High School) 1-5 (SV-1 4-1)

Cons. Round 2 - Braylon Walston (Billings West) 14-9 won by major decision over Colton Spring (Great Falls / MSDB) 8-11 (MD 12-1)

Cons. Round 2 - Dayton Naldrett (Flathead (Kalispell)) 15-6 won by major decision over Titus Rivers (Helena) 10-14 (MD 14-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Tyler Hovland (Billings Skyview) 16-13 won by fall over Aiden Pennington (Great Falls CMR) 11-18 (Fall 0:18)

Cons. Round 2 - Ben Tierney (Butte) 18-8 won by fall over Braeden Kaufman (Helena Capital) 2-4 (Fall 0:56)

Semifinal - Jackson Roby (Billings West) 15-1 won by major decision over Aiden Sweat (Glacier (Kalispell)) 23-2 (MD 19-11)

Semifinal - Cody Westlake (Belgrade) 18-2 won by major decision over Caleb Poe-Hatten (Flathead (Kalispell)) 14-5 (MD 9-0) 118

Champ. Round 1 - Kellen Downing (Flathead (Kalispell)) 23-2 won by fall over Tristan Schoby (Great Falls CMR) 7-14 (Fall 0:57)

Champ. Round 1 - Charles Crowson (Helena Capital) 15-14 won by fall over Porter Winberg (Great Falls CMR) 11-11 (Fall 1:19)

Champ. Round 1 - Reveles McEwen (Butte) 17-8 won by fall over Jace Whitaker (Billings West) 2-4 (Fall 4:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Danny Green (Billings Skyview) 22-4 won by fall over Oscar McClead (Missoula Sentinel) 1-4 (Fall 1:28)

Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Shull (Helena Capital) 28-10 won by fall over Brently Bokma (Great Falls / MSDB) 7-10 (Fall 1:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Dawson Hamland (Flathead (Kalispell)) 9-5 won by decision over Tanner Laslovich (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 10-11 (Dec 9-7)

Champ. Round 1 - Bradey Doyle (Butte) 17-7 won by fall over Rowen Nation (Billings Skyview) 7-9 (Fall 2:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Zach Morse (Billings West) 22-3 won by fall over gus baum (Helena) 1-8 (Fall 0:25)

Quarterfinal - Kellen Downing (Flathead (Kalispell)) 24-3 won by fall over Charles Crowson (Helena Capital) 16-15 (Fall 1:18)

Quarterfinal - Danny Green (Billings Skyview) 24-4 won by fall over Reveles McEwen (Butte) 18-9 (Fall 1:51)

Quarterfinal - Wyatt Shull (Helena Capital) 29-11 won by tech fall over Dawson Hamland (Flathead (Kalispell)) 10-6 (TF-1.5 4:44 (15-0))

Quarterfinal - Zach Morse (Billings West) 24-3 won by major decision over Bradey Doyle (Butte) 18-8 (MD 16-6)

Cons. Round 1 - Porter Winberg (Great Falls CMR) 12-12 won by decision over Tristan Schoby (Great Falls CMR) 7-15 (Dec 16-12)

Cons. Round 1 - Jace Whitaker (Billings West) 3-5 won by fall over Oscar McClead (Missoula Sentinel) 1-5 (Fall 0:46)

Cons. Round 1 - Tanner Laslovich (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 11-12 won by fall over Brently Bokma (Great Falls / MSDB) 7-11 (Fall 0:43)

Cons. Round 1 - Rowen Nation (Billings Skyview) 8-10 won by fall over gus baum (Helena) 1-9 (Fall 0:56)

Cons. Round 2 - Bradey Doyle (Butte) 18-8 won by fall over Porter Winberg (Great Falls CMR) 12-12 (Fall 3:53)

Cons. Round 2 - Dawson Hamland (Flathead (Kalispell)) 10-6 won by fall over Jace Whitaker (Billings West) 3-5 (Fall 0:26)

Cons. Round 2 - Reveles McEwen (Butte) 18-9 won by tech fall over Tanner Laslovich (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 11-12 (TF-1.5 5:00 (27-9))

Cons. Round 2 - Charles Crowson (Helena Capital) 16-15 won by fall over Rowen Nation (Billings Skyview) 8-10 (Fall 0:38)

Semifinal - Danny Green (Billings Skyview) 24-4 won by fall over Kellen Downing (Flathead (Kalispell)) 24-3 (Fall 3:26)

Semifinal - Zach Morse (Billings West) 24-3 won by tech fall over Wyatt Shull (Helena Capital) 29-11 (TF-1.5 4:31 (19-3)) 126

Champ. Round 1 - Diesel Thompson (Flathead (Kalispell)) 18-9 won by fall over Chance Rohrback (Great Falls CMR) 16-19 (Fall 1:04)

Champ. Round 1 - Quinten Maxwell (Billings Senior High School) 14-17 won by fall over Lincoln Zell (Butte) 16-11 (Fall 4:50)

Champ. Round 1 - Braxton Barent (Billings West) 17-8 won by fall over Ryder Conley (Flathead (Kalispell)) 3-4 (Fall 3:03)

Champ. Round 1 - Nolan Brown (Belgrade) 16-3 won by fall over Tristan Peterson (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 7-17 (Fall 1:16)

Champ. Round 1 - Jayce Kolendich (Missoula Sentinel) 28-6 won by decision over Amelio Najar (Billings West) 3-3 (Dec 13-8)

Champ. Round 1 - Cole Schaub (Billings Skyview) 12-10 won by fall over Darryn Rossiter (Butte) 13-9 (Fall 1:25)

Champ. Round 1 - Asa Wood (Helena) 17-15 won by injury default over Paydon De La Garza (Great Falls CMR) 17-11 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls / MSDB) 24-0 won by fall over Kyle Griswold (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 1-8 (Fall 1:21)

Quarterfinal - Diesel Thompson (Flathead (Kalispell)) 19-10 won by tech fall over Quinten Maxwell (Billings Senior High School) 15-18 (TF-1.5 3:49 (18-2))

Quarterfinal - Nolan Brown (Belgrade) 18-3 won by tech fall over Braxton Barent (Billings West) 18-9 (TF-1.5 2:26 (16-1))

Quarterfinal - Jayce Kolendich (Missoula Sentinel) 29-7 won by decision over Cole Schaub (Billings Skyview) 13-11 (Dec 10-5)

Quarterfinal - Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls / MSDB) 26-0 won by tech fall over Asa Wood (Helena) 18-16 (TF-1.5 2:32 (21-4))

Cons. Round 1 - Lincoln Zell (Butte) 17-12 won by fall over Chance Rohrback (Great Falls CMR) 16-20 (Fall 0:48)

Cons. Round 1 - Ryder Conley (Flathead (Kalispell)) 4-5 won by fall over Tristan Peterson (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 7-18 (Fall 1:19)

Cons. Round 1 - Darryn Rossiter (Butte) 14-10 won by fall over Amelio Najar (Billings West) 3-4 (Fall 2:52)

Cons. Round 1 - Kyle Griswold (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 1-9 won by injury default over Paydon De La Garza (Great Falls CMR) 17-11 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Asa Wood (Helena) 18-16 won by decision over Lincoln Zell (Butte) 17-12 (Dec 12-6)

Cons. Round 2 - Cole Schaub (Billings Skyview) 13-11 won by fall over Ryder Conley (Flathead (Kalispell)) 4-5 (Fall 3:42)

Cons. Round 2 - Braxton Barent (Billings West) 18-9 won by fall over Darryn Rossiter (Butte) 14-10 (Fall 4:23)

Cons. Round 2 - Quinten Maxwell (Billings Senior High School) 15-18 won by tech fall over Kyle Griswold (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 1-9 (TF-1.5 1:00 (20-3))

Semifinal - Nolan Brown (Belgrade) 18-3 won by tech fall over Diesel Thompson (Flathead (Kalispell)) 19-10 (TF-1.5 3:55 (17-0))

Semifinal - Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls / MSDB) 26-0 won by tech fall over Jayce Kolendich (Missoula Sentinel) 29-7 (TF-1.5 3:07 (21-5)) 132

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Arriaga (Flathead (Kalispell)) 24-1 won by tech fall over Rykken LaForest (Billings Senior High School) 2-5 (TF-1.5 1:38 (18-3))

Champ. Round 1 - Ryder Crawford (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 18-11 won by fall over Coy Miller (Flathead (Kalispell)) 5-3 (Fall 0:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Channing Phares (Billings Skyview) 8-6 won by tech fall over John Hire (Missoula Sentinel) 15-14 (TF-1.5 2:19 (16-1))

Champ. Round 1 - Bayden Fandrich (Billings Senior High School) 21-7 won by fall over Greg Whiting (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 8-16 (Fall 1:32)

Champ. Round 1 - Cashton Spolar (Helena Capital) 21-7 won by fall over Aiden Rudie (Billings West) 3-3 (Fall 1:04)

Champ. Round 1 - Ross Tolliver (Great Falls / MSDB) 15-8 won by fall over Joey Ward (Butte) 7-11 (Fall 1:52)

Champ. Round 1 - Logan Shores (Billings West) 17-8 won by fall over Bennett Fuller (Missoula Sentinel) 5-3 (Fall 3:06)

Champ. Round 1 - Chris Grossman (Billings Skyview) 19-2 won by injury default over Talon Steele (Missoula Hellgate) 2-5 (Inj. 0:00)

Quarterfinal - Ryder Crawford (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 19-12 won by fall over Hunter Arriaga (Flathead (Kalispell)) 25-2 (Fall 5:03)

Quarterfinal - Bayden Fandrich (Billings Senior High School) 23-7 won by fall over Channing Phares (Billings Skyview) 9-7 (Fall 2:39)

Quarterfinal - Cashton Spolar (Helena Capital) 22-8 won by decision over Ross Tolliver (Great Falls / MSDB) 16-9 (Dec 8-4)

Quarterfinal - Chris Grossman (Billings Skyview) 21-2 won by major decision over Logan Shores (Billings West) 18-9 (MD 12-1)

Cons. Round 1 - Rykken LaForest (Billings Senior High School) 3-6 won by fall over Coy Miller (Flathead (Kalispell)) 5-4 (Fall 1:16)

Cons. Round 1 - John Hire (Missoula Sentinel) 16-15 won by major decision over Greg Whiting (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 8-17 (MD 16-4)

Cons. Round 1 - Aiden Rudie (Billings West) 4-4 won by fall over Joey Ward (Butte) 7-12 (Fall 2:37)

Cons. Round 1 - Bennett Fuller (Missoula Sentinel) 5-4 won by injury default over Talon Steele (Missoula Hellgate) 2-5 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Logan Shores (Billings West) 18-9 won by fall over Rykken LaForest (Billings Senior High School) 3-6 (Fall 2:19)

Cons. Round 2 - Ross Tolliver (Great Falls / MSDB) 16-9 won by tech fall over John Hire (Missoula Sentinel) 16-15 (TF-1.5 3:09 (16-0))

Cons. Round 2 - Channing Phares (Billings Skyview) 9-7 won by fall over Aiden Rudie (Billings West) 4-4 (Fall 0:40)

Cons. Round 2 - Hunter Arriaga (Flathead (Kalispell)) 25-2 won by tech fall over Bennett Fuller (Missoula Sentinel) 5-4 (TF-1.5 2:18 (16-0))

Semifinal - Bayden Fandrich (Billings Senior High School) 23-7 won by fall over Ryder Crawford (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 19-12 (Fall 2:33)

Semifinal - Chris Grossman (Billings Skyview) 21-2 won by fall over Cashton Spolar (Helena Capital) 22-8 (Fall 1:23) 138

Champ. Round 1 - Daniel Evert (Flathead (Kalispell)) 24-8 won by fall over Brady Wanner (Billings Skyview) 1-4 (Fall 1:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Maximus DeWitt (Billings Senior High School) 12-16 won by fall over Bridger Garrison (Butte) 13-8 (Fall 4:24)

Champ. Round 1 - Madden Jensen (Great Falls CMR) 24-9 won by fall over Marshall Skillicorn (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 8-8 (Fall 0:40)

Champ. Round 1 - Gage Clothier (Great Falls / MSDB) 20-8 won by fall over Mason Crews (Missoula Sentinel) 3-3 (Fall 0:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Ryder McEwen (Butte) 19-9 won by tech fall over Colton Seger (Billings West) 3-3 (TF-1.5 4:27 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Jayden Simmons (Helena Capital) 14-8 won by fall over Caleb Wagner (Billings Skyview) 11-12 (Fall 1:08)

Champ. Round 1 - Darren Fuller (Missoula Sentinel) 12-14 won by fall over Ransom Hinojosa (Great Falls CMR) 17-18 (Fall 3:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Makael Aguayo (Billings West) 25-0 won by injury default over Phoenix Polk (Missoula Hellgate) 2-5 (Inj. 0:00)

Quarterfinal - Daniel Evert (Flathead (Kalispell)) 25-9 won by tech fall over Maximus DeWitt (Billings Senior High School) 13-17 (TF-1.5 4:13 (19-3))

Quarterfinal - Gage Clothier (Great Falls / MSDB) 22-8 won by decision over Madden Jensen (Great Falls CMR) 25-10 (Dec 7-1)

Quarterfinal - Ryder McEwen (Butte) 20-10 won by fall over Jayden Simmons (Helena Capital) 15-9 (Fall 2:34)

Quarterfinal - Makael Aguayo (Billings West) 27-0 won by fall over Darren Fuller (Missoula Sentinel) 13-15 (Fall 1:51)

Cons. Round 1 - Bridger Garrison (Butte) 14-9 won by tech fall over Brady Wanner (Billings Skyview) 1-5 (TF-1.5 5:00 (16-1))

Cons. Round 1 - Mason Crews (Missoula Sentinel) 4-4 won by fall over Marshall Skillicorn (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 8-9 (Fall 2:08)

Cons. Round 1 - Colton Seger (Billings West) 4-4 won by decision over Caleb Wagner (Billings Skyview) 11-13 (Dec 14-10)

Cons. Round 1 - Ransom Hinojosa (Great Falls CMR) 17-19 won by injury default over Phoenix Polk (Missoula Hellgate) 2-5 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Darren Fuller (Missoula Sentinel) 13-15 won by fall over Bridger Garrison (Butte) 14-9 (Fall 3:41)

Cons. Round 2 - Jayden Simmons (Helena Capital) 15-9 won by tech fall over Mason Crews (Missoula Sentinel) 4-4 (TF-1.5 1:29 (20-2))

Cons. Round 2 - Madden Jensen (Great Falls CMR) 25-10 won by tech fall over Colton Seger (Billings West) 4-4 (TF-1.5 1:51 (16-0))

Cons. Round 2 - Maximus DeWitt (Billings Senior High School) 13-17 won by fall over Ransom Hinojosa (Great Falls CMR) 17-19 (Fall 1:41)

Semifinal - Gage Clothier (Great Falls / MSDB) 22-8 won by decision over Daniel Evert (Flathead (Kalispell)) 25-9 (Dec 8-4)

Semifinal - Makael Aguayo (Billings West) 27-0 won by major decision over Ryder McEwen (Butte) 20-10 (MD 10-0) 144

Champ. Round 1 - Bode Hazlett (Butte) 26-4 won by tech fall over Javon McClusky (Billings Senior High School) 11-15 (TF-1.5 2:37 (16-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Landon De La Garza (Great Falls CMR) 24-11 won by fall over Boston Lay (Helena Capital) 6-7 (Fall 4:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Kade Wallace (Missoula Sentinel) 25-8 won by fall over Carter Sanderson (Billings West) 3-4 (Fall 1:31)

Champ. Round 1 - John Montclair (Belgrade) 12-9 won by tech fall over Jaeger Hansen (Butte) 10-7 (TF-1.5 5:41 (17-2))

Champ. Round 1 - Aiden Downing (Flathead (Kalispell)) 16-5 won by fall over Bladen Madel (Great Falls / MSDB) 17-10 (Fall 2:20)

Champ. Round 1 - Korbyn Barent (Billings West) 21-5 won by tech fall over Dawson Petersen (Helena Capital) 12-16 (TF-1.5 3:14 (17-2))

Champ. Round 1 - Brett Chivers (Flathead (Kalispell)) 11-6 won by fall over John Jackson (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 17-11 (Fall 3:27)

Champ. Round 1 - Devin Grossman (Billings Skyview) 19-1 won by tech fall over Dilan Courtney (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 5-16 (TF-1.5 2:34 (17-1))

Quarterfinal - Bode Hazlett (Butte) 28-4 won by fall over Landon De La Garza (Great Falls CMR) 24-13 (Fall 0:41)

Quarterfinal - Kade Wallace (Missoula Sentinel) 26-9 won by decision over John Montclair (Belgrade) 13-10 (Dec 9-4)

Quarterfinal - Aiden Downing (Flathead (Kalispell)) 18-5 won by fall over Korbyn Barent (Billings West) 22-6 (Fall 1:14)

Quarterfinal - Devin Grossman (Billings Skyview) 20-2 won by fall over Brett Chivers (Flathead (Kalispell)) 12-7 (Fall 5:19)

Cons. Round 1 - Javon McClusky (Billings Senior High School) 12-16 won by major decision over Boston Lay (Helena Capital) 6-8 (MD 10-0)

Cons. Round 1 - Carter Sanderson (Billings West) 4-5 won by fall over Jaeger Hansen (Butte) 10-8 (Fall 1:52)

Cons. Round 1 - Dawson Petersen (Helena Capital) 13-17 won by fall over Bladen Madel (Great Falls / MSDB) 17-11 (Fall 4:25)

Cons. Round 1 - John Jackson (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 19-11 won by fall over Dilan Courtney (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 5-17 (Fall 4:53)

Cons. Round 2 - Brett Chivers (Flathead (Kalispell)) 12-7 won by fall over Javon McClusky (Billings Senior High School) 12-16 (Fall 2:08)

Cons. Round 2 - Korbyn Barent (Billings West) 22-6 won by fall over Carter Sanderson (Billings West) 4-5 (Fall 2:41)

Cons. Round 2 - John Montclair (Belgrade) 13-10 won by major decision over Dawson Petersen (Helena Capital) 13-17 (MD 18-4)

Cons. Round 2 - John Jackson (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 19-11 won by major decision over Landon De La Garza (Great Falls CMR) 24-13 (MD 13-4)

Semifinal - Bode Hazlett (Butte) 28-4 won by decision over Kade Wallace (Missoula Sentinel) 26-9 (Dec 9-7)

Semifinal - Aiden Downing (Flathead (Kalispell)) 18-5 won by fall over Devin Grossman (Billings Skyview) 20-2 (Fall 2:39) 150

Champ. Round 1 - Jerin Coles (Glacier (Kalispell)) 17-1 won by fall over Logan Underwood (Belgrade) 4-6 (Fall 1:10)

Champ. Round 1 - Teegan Fielding (Missoula Sentinel) 16-15 won by major decision over Zane Crawford (Billings West) 4-3 (MD 14-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Cooper McGovern (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 21-8 won by fall over Hammish Smith (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 9-14 (Fall 2:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Jace Komac (Great Falls / MSDB) 20-3 won by fall over Finn Wortham (Butte) 9-15 (Fall 1:05)

Champ. Round 1 - Dane Lake (Flathead (Kalispell)) 18-9 won by fall over Jaxsyn Baker (Billings Skyview) 6-9 (Fall 1:59)

Champ. Round 1 - Connor Lamping (Helena) 22-11 won by fall over Kael Dixon (Great Falls CMR) 11-18 (Fall 2:15)

Champ. Round 1 - Josh Garcia (Billings West) 16-12 won by fall over Korbin Baldwin (Flathead (Kalispell)) 4-3 (Fall 3:44)

Champ. Round 1 - Christopher Acuna (Billings Senior High School) 24-2 won by tech fall over Mason Eblen (Helena Capital) 7-19 (TF-1.5 2:44 (15-0))

Quarterfinal - Jerin Coles (Glacier (Kalispell)) 19-1 won by fall over Teegan Fielding (Missoula Sentinel) 17-16 (Fall 1:17)

Quarterfinal - Jace Komac (Great Falls / MSDB) 21-4 won by fall over Cooper McGovern (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 22-9 (Fall 4:51)

Quarterfinal - Dane Lake (Flathead (Kalispell)) 19-10 won by decision over Connor Lamping (Helena) 23-12 (Dec 3-0)

Quarterfinal - Christopher Acuna (Billings Senior High School) 26-2 won by major decision over Josh Garcia (Billings West) 16-14 (MD 14-1)

Cons. Round 1 - Zane Crawford (Billings West) 6-3 won by fall over Logan Underwood (Belgrade) 4-7 (Fall 2:44)

Cons. Round 1 - Finn Wortham (Butte) 10-16 won by tech fall over Hammish Smith (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 9-15 (TF-1.5 4:28 (22-6))

Cons. Round 1 - Kael Dixon (Great Falls CMR) 12-19 won by fall over Jaxsyn Baker (Billings Skyview) 6-10 (Fall 1:33)

Cons. Round 1 - Korbin Baldwin (Flathead (Kalispell)) 5-4 won by fall over Mason Eblen (Helena Capital) 7-20 (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Round 2 - Zane Crawford (Billings West) 6-3 won by fall over Josh Garcia (Billings West) 16-14 (Fall 3:09)

Cons. Round 2 - Connor Lamping (Helena) 23-12 won by fall over Finn Wortham (Butte) 10-16 (Fall 0:26)

Cons. Round 2 - Cooper McGovern (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 22-9 won by fall over Kael Dixon (Great Falls CMR) 12-19 (Fall 2:20)

Cons. Round 2 - Teegan Fielding (Missoula Sentinel) 17-16 won by fall over Korbin Baldwin (Flathead (Kalispell)) 5-4 (Fall 2:04)

Semifinal - Jerin Coles (Glacier (Kalispell)) 19-1 won by decision over Jace Komac (Great Falls / MSDB) 21-4 (Dec 12-6)

Semifinal - Christopher Acuna (Billings Senior High School) 26-2 won by fall over Dane Lake (Flathead (Kalispell)) 19-10 (Fall 2:12) 157

Champ. Round 1 - Will Stepan (Butte) 26-5 won by fall over Jacob Wagner (Billings Skyview) 10-15 (Fall 1:04)

Champ. Round 1 - Paul Murch (Billings Senior High School) 21-13 won by major decision over Maddox Milyard (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 16-14 (MD 11-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Hahner (Belgrade) 16-9 won by major decision over Colten Conover (Flathead (Kalispell)) 11-6 (MD 13-5)

Champ. Round 1 - Teagan Dixon (Great Falls CMR) 28-6 won by fall over Jake Bailey (Butte) 10-14 (Fall 3:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Luke Widman (Missoula Sentinel) 29-16 won by fall over Isaiah Morse (Billings West) 3-3 (Fall 4:15)

Champ. Round 1 - Jack Ryan (Billings West) 17-7 won by fall over Colin Mehrens (Helena) 7-9 (Fall 1:20)

Champ. Round 1 - Kenny Carlos (Billings Senior High School) 14-8 won by fall over Bronson Olson (Helena) 10-20 (Fall 4:57)

Champ. Round 1 - Kale Baumann (Great Falls / MSDB) 29-0 won by fall over Liam LeDuc (Flathead (Kalispell)) 1-4 (Fall 1:05)

Quarterfinal - Will Stepan (Butte) 28-5 won by fall over Paul Murch (Billings Senior High School) 22-14 (Fall 4:31)

Quarterfinal - Teagan Dixon (Great Falls CMR) 29-7 won by major decision over Jacob Hahner (Belgrade) 17-10 (MD 16-3)

Quarterfinal - Jack Ryan (Billings West) 18-8 won by fall over Luke Widman (Missoula Sentinel) 30-17 (Fall 2:35)

Quarterfinal - Kale Baumann (Great Falls / MSDB) 31-0 won by tech fall over Kenny Carlos (Billings Senior High School) 15-9 (TF-1.5 3:51 (18-3))

Cons. Round 1 - Maddox Milyard (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 17-15 won by decision over Jacob Wagner (Billings Skyview) 10-16 (Dec 6-1)

Cons. Round 1 - Colten Conover (Flathead (Kalispell)) 12-7 won by fall over Jake Bailey (Butte) 10-15 (Fall 1:25)

Cons. Round 1 - Isaiah Morse (Billings West) 4-4 won by fall over Colin Mehrens (Helena) 7-10 (Fall 2:48)

Cons. Round 1 - Bronson Olson (Helena) 11-21 won by major decision over Liam LeDuc (Flathead (Kalispell)) 1-5 (MD 12-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Kenny Carlos (Billings Senior High School) 15-9 won by fall over Maddox Milyard (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 17-15 (Fall 0:53)

Cons. Round 2 - Luke Widman (Missoula Sentinel) 30-17 won by decision over Colten Conover (Flathead (Kalispell)) 12-7 (Dec 11-4)

Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Hahner (Belgrade) 17-10 won by decision over Isaiah Morse (Billings West) 4-4 (Dec 13-10)

Cons. Round 2 - Paul Murch (Billings Senior High School) 22-14 won by decision over Bronson Olson (Helena) 11-21 (Dec 1-0)

Semifinal - Will Stepan (Butte) 28-5 won by decision over Teagan Dixon (Great Falls CMR) 29-7 (Dec 12-10)

Semifinal - Kale Baumann (Great Falls / MSDB) 31-0 won by tech fall over Jack Ryan (Billings West) 18-8 (TF-1.5 4:53 (20-4)) 165

Champ. Round 1 - Niko Coles (Glacier (Kalispell)) 18-0 won by fall over Burke Huntsinger (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 4-7 (Fall 1:25)

Champ. Round 1 - Mason Watson (Belgrade) 13-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Matthew Ahner (Glacier (Kalispell)) 15-7 (SV-1 21-14)

Champ. Round 1 - Tanner Davis (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 19-12 won by fall over Lane Anderson (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 9-6 (Fall 2:32)

Champ. Round 1 - Kane Mahlum (Great Falls CMR) 11-5 won by decision over Will Collins (Helena) 15-18 (Dec 11-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Lane Chivers (Flathead (Kalispell)) 18-5 won by fall over Michael Spears (Belgrade) 4-9 (Fall 1:24)

Champ. Round 1 - Blake Dunning (Missoula Sentinel) 15-14 won by decision over Rylan Conklin (Billings Skyview) 9-20 (Dec 7-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Lane Humphery (Billings West) 4-1 won by fall over Dennis Ward (Flathead (Kalispell)) 7-8 (Fall 4:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Boden Bentley (Billings West) 22-0 won by fall over Reece Cunneen (Butte) 5-15 (Fall 0:52)

Quarterfinal - Niko Coles (Glacier (Kalispell)) 20-0 won by tech fall over Mason Watson (Belgrade) 14-8 (TF-1.5 2:30 (16-1))

Quarterfinal - Tanner Davis (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 20-13 won by decision over Kane Mahlum (Great Falls CMR) 12-6 (Dec 6-4)

Quarterfinal - Lane Chivers (Flathead (Kalispell)) 19-6 won by fall over Blake Dunning (Missoula Sentinel) 16-15 (Fall 3:26)

Quarterfinal - Boden Bentley (Billings West) 24-0 won by fall over Lane Humphery (Billings West) 4-3 (Fall 0:49)

Cons. Round 1 - Matthew Ahner (Glacier (Kalispell)) 17-7 won by major decision over Burke Huntsinger (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 4-8 (MD 13-0)

Cons. Round 1 - Lane Anderson (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 10-7 won by fall over Will Collins (Helena) 15-19 (Fall 2:05)

Cons. Round 1 - Michael Spears (Belgrade) 5-10 won by major decision over Rylan Conklin (Billings Skyview) 9-21 (MD 16-6)

Cons. Round 1 - Dennis Ward (Flathead (Kalispell)) 8-9 won by decision over Reece Cunneen (Butte) 5-16 (Dec 9-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Matthew Ahner (Glacier (Kalispell)) 17-7 won by fall over Lane Humphery (Billings West) 4-3 (Fall 4:48)

Cons. Round 2 - Blake Dunning (Missoula Sentinel) 16-15 won by decision over Lane Anderson (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 10-7 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Kane Mahlum (Great Falls CMR) 12-6 won by fall over Michael Spears (Belgrade) 5-10 (Fall 2:33)

Cons. Round 2 - Mason Watson (Belgrade) 14-8 won by major decision over Dennis Ward (Flathead (Kalispell)) 8-9 (MD 10-1)

Semifinal - Niko Coles (Glacier (Kalispell)) 20-0 won by fall over Tanner Davis (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 20-13 (Fall 1:05)

Semifinal - Boden Bentley (Billings West) 24-0 won by decision over Lane Chivers (Flathead (Kalispell)) 19-6 (Dec 7-3) 175

Champ. Round 1 - Loki Bigras (Flathead (Kalispell)) 12-1 won by tech fall over Evan Fellingham (Billings Skyview) 4-11 (TF-1.5 1:37 (19-4))

Champ. Round 1 - Weston James (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 8-3 won by fall over Bridger Brancamp (Butte) 15-11 (Fall 4:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Mark Ahner (Glacier (Kalispell)) 16-8 won by fall over Nash Gentry (Belgrade) 9-10 (Fall 0:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Payton Cicero (Billings West) 14-4 won by fall over Colin Lerback (Missoula Sentinel) 7-16 (Fall 1:24)

Champ. Round 1 - Clifford Nance (Flathead (Kalispell)) 12-3 won by tech fall over John David Lofgren (Great Falls CMR) 8-9 (TF-1.5 5:09 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Carson Shaw (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 22-3 won by fall over Darren Mitchell (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 11-19 (Fall 2:18)

Champ. Round 1 - Dane Butler (Helena Capital) 24-10 won by decision over Mathias Olson (Billings Senior High School) 12-11 (Dec 9-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Gabe Rosales (Billings West) 16-0 won by fall over Kasen O`Keefe (Butte) 7-11 (Fall 1:13)

Quarterfinal - Loki Bigras (Flathead (Kalispell)) 14-1 won by fall over Weston James (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 9-4 (Fall 3:14)

Quarterfinal - Payton Cicero (Billings West) 15-5 won by fall over Mark Ahner (Glacier (Kalispell)) 17-9 (Fall 3:38)

Quarterfinal - Carson Shaw (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 23-4 won by disqualification over Clifford Nance (Flathead (Kalispell)) 12-5 (DQ)

Quarterfinal - Gabe Rosales (Billings West) 18-0 won by fall over Dane Butler (Helena Capital) 25-11 (Fall 1:38)

Cons. Round 1 - Bridger Brancamp (Butte) 16-12 won by fall over Evan Fellingham (Billings Skyview) 4-12 (Fall 1:43)

Cons. Round 1 - Nash Gentry (Belgrade) 11-10 won by fall over Colin Lerback (Missoula Sentinel) 7-17 (Fall 4:20)

Cons. Round 1 - John David Lofgren (Great Falls CMR) 9-10 won by fall over Darren Mitchell (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 11-20 (Fall 3:33)

Cons. Round 1 - Mathias Olson (Billings Senior High School) 13-12 won by fall over Kasen O`Keefe (Butte) 7-12 (Fall 1:59)

Cons. Round 2 - Dane Butler (Helena Capital) 25-11 won by fall over Bridger Brancamp (Butte) 16-12 (Fall 2:41)

Cons. Round 2 - Nash Gentry (Belgrade) 11-10 won by disqualification over Clifford Nance (Flathead (Kalispell)) 12-5 (DQ)

Cons. Round 2 - Mark Ahner (Glacier (Kalispell)) 17-9 won by fall over John David Lofgren (Great Falls CMR) 9-10 (Fall 0:55)

Cons. Round 2 - Weston James (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 9-4 won by major decision over Mathias Olson (Billings Senior High School) 13-12 (MD 14-5)

Semifinal - Loki Bigras (Flathead (Kalispell)) 14-1 won by fall over Payton Cicero (Billings West) 15-5 (Fall 3:07)

Semifinal - Gabe Rosales (Billings West) 18-0 won by decision over Carson Shaw (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 23-4 (Dec 5-3) 190

Champ. Round 1 - Cole Graham (Helena Capital) 33-1 won by fall over Kelton Peterson (Billings Senior High School) 1-4 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Kolby Noble (Great Falls / MSDB) 14-14 won by fall over Braydon Pierce (Butte) 10-15 (Fall 1:37)

Champ. Round 1 - Brayden Shaw (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 18-8 won by injury default over Everett Tucker (Missoula Sentinel) 11-12 (Inj. 1:06)

Champ. Round 1 - Quincy King (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 19-9 won by fall over Andrew Allard (Billings Skyview) 6-14 (Fall 0:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Kohen Rilley (Flathead (Kalispell)) 16-9 won by tech fall over Tyson Scheel (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 3-9 (TF-1.5 2:46 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Jaiden Landrie (Billings West) 5-2 won by fall over Dillion Wink (Flathead (Kalispell)) 5-3 (Fall 1:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Anthony Garcia (Billings West) 20-2 won by injury default over Linus Peterson (Missoula Hellgate) 0-5 (Inj. 0:00)

Quarterfinal - Cole Graham (Helena Capital) 35-1 won by fall over Kolby Noble (Great Falls / MSDB) 15-15 (Fall 1:57)

Quarterfinal - Brayden Shaw (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 19-9 won by fall over Cannon Percival (Helena Capital) 3-4 (Fall 0:42)

Quarterfinal - Kohen Rilley (Flathead (Kalispell)) 17-10 won by major decision over Quincy King (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 20-10 (MD 15-7)

Quarterfinal - Anthony Garcia (Billings West) 22-2 won by fall over Jaiden Landrie (Billings West) 6-3 (Fall 0:04)

Cons. Round 1 - Braydon Pierce (Butte) 11-16 won by fall over Kelton Peterson (Billings Senior High School) 1-5 (Fall 1:27)

Cons. Round 1 - Tyson Scheel (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 5-9 won by fall over Andrew Allard (Billings Skyview) 6-15 (Fall 1:30)

Cons. Round 1 - Dillion Wink (Flathead (Kalispell)) 5-4 won by injury default over Linus Peterson (Missoula Hellgate) 0-5 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Jaiden Landrie (Billings West) 6-3 won by fall over Braydon Pierce (Butte) 11-16 (Fall 0:18)

Cons. Round 2 - Quincy King (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 20-10 won by medical forfeit over Everett Tucker (Missoula Sentinel) 11-12 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 2 - Tyson Scheel (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 5-9 won by fall over Cannon Percival (Helena Capital) 3-4 (Fall 0:17)

Cons. Round 2 - Kolby Noble (Great Falls / MSDB) 15-15 won by fall over Dillion Wink (Flathead (Kalispell)) 5-4 (Fall 2:59)

Semifinal - Cole Graham (Helena Capital) 35-1 won by tech fall over Brayden Shaw (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 19-9 (TF-1.5 2:34 (19-3))

Semifinal - Anthony Garcia (Billings West) 22-2 won by fall over Kohen Rilley (Flathead (Kalispell)) 17-10 (Fall 4:39) 215

Champ. Round 1 - Woodrow Shirley (Billings Senior High School) 16-10 won by fall over Sean Polk (Missoula Sentinel) 21-13 (Fall 4:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Noah Dionne (Great Falls CMR) 21-7 won by injury default over Chase Chaffin (Glacier (Kalispell)) 8-7 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Damen Furthmyre (Great Falls / MSDB) 12-7 won by fall over Louis Cetraro (Helena Capital) 16-19 (Fall 2:17)

Champ. Round 1 - Quinn Hale (Billings West) 8-3 won by fall over Logan Downs (Flathead (Kalispell)) 3-3 (Fall 1:15)

Champ. Round 1 - Conor Leduc (Flathead (Kalispell)) 22-11 won by fall over Peyton Fenner (Great Falls CMR) 11-7 (Fall 4:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Ben Rodgers (Belgrade) 15-3 won by fall over Terron Brose (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 2-4 (Fall 2:52)

Champ. Round 1 - Tommy Springman (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 24-9 won by fall over Waylond Hicks (Butte) 7-17 (Fall 0:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Colby Reichenbach (Billings West) 24-1 won by fall over Daniel Pederson (Glacier (Kalispell)) 3-8 (Fall 1:43)

Quarterfinal - Woodrow Shirley (Billings Senior High School) 18-10 won by decision over Noah Dionne (Great Falls CMR) 22-8 (Dec 8-5)

Quarterfinal - Quinn Hale (Billings West) 9-4 won by decision over Damen Furthmyre (Great Falls / MSDB) 13-8 (Dec 16-13)

Quarterfinal - Conor Leduc (Flathead (Kalispell)) 23-12 won by major decision over Ben Rodgers (Belgrade) 16-4 (MD 16-8)

Quarterfinal - Colby Reichenbach (Billings West) 26-1 won by decision over Tommy Springman (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 24-11 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 1 - Sean Polk (Missoula Sentinel) 22-13 won by injury default over Chase Chaffin (Glacier (Kalispell)) 8-7 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 1 - Louis Cetraro (Helena Capital) 17-20 won by fall over Logan Downs (Flathead (Kalispell)) 3-4 (Fall 3:53)

Cons. Round 1 - Terron Brose (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 3-5 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Peyton Fenner (Great Falls CMR) 11-8 (UTB 3-2)

Cons. Round 1 - Daniel Pederson (Glacier (Kalispell)) 4-9 won by fall over Waylond Hicks (Butte) 7-18 (Fall 2:11)

Cons. Round 2 - Sean Polk (Missoula Sentinel) 22-13 won by decision over Tommy Springman (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 24-11 (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Round 2 - Ben Rodgers (Belgrade) 16-4 won by fall over Louis Cetraro (Helena Capital) 17-20 (Fall 2:03)

Cons. Round 2 - Damen Furthmyre (Great Falls / MSDB) 13-8 won by fall over Terron Brose (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 3-5 (Fall 0:56)

Cons. Round 2 - Noah Dionne (Great Falls CMR) 22-8 won by fall over Daniel Pederson (Glacier (Kalispell)) 4-9 (Fall 1:28)

Semifinal - Woodrow Shirley (Billings Senior High School) 18-10 won by decision over Quinn Hale (Billings West) 9-4 (Dec 9-6)

Semifinal - Colby Reichenbach (Billings West) 26-1 won by tech fall over Conor Leduc (Flathead (Kalispell)) 23-12 (TF-1.5 4:14 (17-0)) 285

Champ. Round 1 - Chuck Gehl (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 17-3 won by tech fall over Liam Nevin (Belgrade) 2-13 (TF-1.5 3:08 (16-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Rowe (Butte) 13-6 won by fall over Brady Lewis (Great Falls CMR) 13-9 (Fall 4:24)

Champ. Round 1 - JD McWalter (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 17-8 won by fall over Jakob Berry (Flathead (Kalispell)) 7-7 (Fall 0:52)

Champ. Round 1 - Isaac Tolan (Great Falls / MSDB) 21-1 won by fall over Gus Soper (Helena Capital) 11-16 (Fall 3:03)

Champ. Round 1 - Noah Horn (Glacier (Kalispell)) 18-7 won by fall over Ryan Angel (Billings Senior High School) 1-3 (Fall 3:25)

Champ. Round 1 - Josh Kenny (Missoula Sentinel) 27-7 won by fall over Luke Jenkins (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 9-9 (Fall 3:08)

Champ. Round 1 - Tayden Norby (Billings West) 6-4 won by fall over Taw Thomas (Flathead (Kalispell)) 6-7 (Fall 0:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Christian Allies (Billings West) 20-2 won by fall over Aaron Barragan (Helena) 3-11 (Fall 1:16)

Quarterfinal - Chuck Gehl (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 18-4 won in sudden victory - 1 over Gavin Rowe (Butte) 14-7 (SV-1 3-0)

Quarterfinal - Isaac Tolan (Great Falls / MSDB) 23-1 won by decision over JD McWalter (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 18-9 (Dec 7-2)

Quarterfinal - Josh Kenny (Missoula Sentinel) 28-8 won by major decision over Noah Horn (Glacier (Kalispell)) 19-8 (MD 13-2)

Quarterfinal - Christian Allies (Billings West) 22-2 won by fall over Tayden Norby (Billings West) 7-5 (Fall 2:10)

Cons. Round 1 - Brady Lewis (Great Falls CMR) 14-10 won by fall over Liam Nevin (Belgrade) 2-14 (Fall 3:21)

Cons. Round 1 - Jakob Berry (Flathead (Kalispell)) 8-8 won by fall over Gus Soper (Helena Capital) 11-17 (Fall 3:35)

Cons. Round 1 - Ryan Angel (Billings Senior High School) 2-4 won by fall over Luke Jenkins (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 9-10 (Fall 3:59)

Cons. Round 1 - Taw Thomas (Flathead (Kalispell)) 7-8 won by fall over Aaron Barragan (Helena) 3-12 (Fall 2:20)

Cons. Round 2 - Tayden Norby (Billings West) 7-5 won by fall over Brady Lewis (Great Falls CMR) 14-10 (Fall 1:08)

Cons. Round 2 - Noah Horn (Glacier (Kalispell)) 19-8 won by decision over Jakob Berry (Flathead (Kalispell)) 8-8 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 2 - JD McWalter (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 18-9 won by fall over Ryan Angel (Billings Senior High School) 2-4 (Fall 1:39)

Cons. Round 2 - Gavin Rowe (Butte) 14-7 won by fall over Taw Thomas (Flathead (Kalispell)) 7-8 (Fall 1:50)

Semifinal - Isaac Tolan (Great Falls / MSDB) 23-1 won by tech fall over Chuck Gehl (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 18-4 (TF-1.5 5:54 (16-1))

Semifinal - Christian Allies (Billings West) 22-2 won by fall over Josh Kenny (Missoula Sentinel) 28-8 (Fall 3:18)

