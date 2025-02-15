Results: 2025 Class A boys state wrestling - Day 2

Prev Next MTN Sports

Class A boys state wrestling tournament Feb. 13-15 at First Interstate Arena at Metrapark in Billings Team scores: Laurel 174.5, Sidney 152.5, Hardin 126.5, Lockwood 119.5, Havre 103, Ronan 87, Columbia Falls 76, Glendive 75, Billings Central 73, Miles City 62, Browning 53.5, Frenchtown 53.5, Libby 42, Corvallis 40, Lewistown 32.5, Dillon 28.5, Butte Central 20, Three Forks 19.5, Whitefish 17, East Helena 16.5, Bigfork 14, Stevensville 12, Hamilton 10, Polson 5.5. Individual results 103

Champ. Round 1 - Landon Hansen (Frenchtown) 30-11 won by tech fall over Aiden Hill (Laurel) 24-25 (TF-1.5 5:40 (20-2))

Champ. Round 1 - Eli Lonski (Sidney / Fairview) 39-15 won by fall over Caleb Weldon (Frenchtown) 22-7 (Fall 2:54)

Champ. Round 1 - Brody Nedens (Hardin) 33-18 won by fall over Levi Nick (Libby / Troy) 29-17 (Fall 2:46)

Champ. Round 1 - William Alves (Lockwood (Billings)) 41-5 won by fall over Callen Ballard (Bigfork) 8-15 (Fall 0:43)

Champ. Round 1 - Owen Wegner (Billings Central/Joliet) 33-14 won by decision over Chase Davis (Corvallis) 32-6 (Dec 6-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Eli Erdahl (East Helena) 37-5 won by tech fall over Tayden Shooter (Browning) 9-22 (TF-1.5 1:36 (18-3))

Champ. Round 1 - Tucker Stygles (Havre) 26-14 won by fall over Wyatt Moldenhaur (Polson) 20-15 (Fall 0:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Jesse Grossman (Hardin) 42-3 won by tech fall over Tucker Williams (Columbia Falls) 1-4 (TF-1.5 2:00 (17-1))

Quarterfinal - Eli Lonski (Sidney / Fairview) 40-16 won by major decision over Landon Hansen (Frenchtown) 31-12 (MD 16-4)

Quarterfinal - William Alves (Lockwood (Billings)) 43-5 won by fall over Brody Nedens (Hardin) 33-20 (Fall 5:43)

Quarterfinal - Eli Erdahl (East Helena) 38-6 won by major decision over Owen Wegner (Billings Central/Joliet) 34-15 (MD 12-2)

Quarterfinal - Jesse Grossman (Hardin) 44-3 won by tech fall over Tucker Stygles (Havre) 27-15 (TF-1.5 4:39 (19-1))

Cons. Round 1 - Aiden Hill (Laurel) 25-26 won by major decision over Caleb Weldon (Frenchtown) 22-8 (MD 22-9)

Cons. Round 1 - Levi Nick (Libby / Troy) 30-18 won by fall over Callen Ballard (Bigfork) 8-16 (Fall 2:00)

Cons. Round 1 - Chase Davis (Corvallis) 34-6 won by fall over Tayden Shooter (Browning) 9-23 (Fall 1:42)

Cons. Round 1 - Wyatt Moldenhaur (Polson) 21-16 won by tech fall over Tucker Williams (Columbia Falls) 1-5 (TF-1.5 1:00 (17-2))

Cons. Round 2 - Tucker Stygles (Havre) 27-15 won by major decision over Aiden Hill (Laurel) 25-26 (MD 18-4)

Cons. Round 2 - Owen Wegner (Billings Central/Joliet) 34-15 won by major decision over Levi Nick (Libby / Troy) 30-18 (MD 14-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Chase Davis (Corvallis) 34-6 won by decision over Brody Nedens (Hardin) 33-20 (Dec 15-9)

Cons. Round 2 - Landon Hansen (Frenchtown) 31-12 won by fall over Wyatt Moldenhaur (Polson) 21-16 (Fall 2:34)

Semifinal - William Alves (Lockwood (Billings)) 43-5 won by tech fall over Eli Lonski (Sidney / Fairview) 40-16 (TF-1.5 5:13 (17-1))

Semifinal - Jesse Grossman (Hardin) 44-3 won by major decision over Eli Erdahl (East Helena) 38-6 (MD 14-4) 110

Champ. Round 1 - Marquis Abad (Butte Central) 15-0 won by injury default over George Russell (East Helena) 7-13 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Bodee Bright (Sidney / Fairview) 18-5 won by fall over Kelsen Brackett (Butte Central) 3-3 (Fall 0:57)

Champ. Round 1 - Lucas Hesse (Frenchtown) 27-8 won by decision over Logan Steinmetz (Lockwood (Billings)) 24-12 (Dec 14-9)

Champ. Round 1 - Preston Johnson (Fergus (Lewistown)) 38-9 won by fall over Matthew Almaraz (Frenchtown) 14-13 (Fall 5:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Brady Boucher (Havre) 23-9 won by fall over Brander McCollum (Ronan) 13-9 (Fall 3:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Tyson Syth (Sidney / Fairview) 34-13 won by fall over Rogan Madison (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 1-4 (Fall 0:27)

Champ. Round 1 - James Cook (Laurel) 25-21 won by fall over Tristin Rogers (Libby / Troy) 23-10 (Fall 3:23)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaius Rivera (Billings Central/Joliet) 39-3 won by fall over Jack Hayven (Libby / Troy) 2-7 (Fall 0:31)

Quarterfinal - Bodee Bright (Sidney / Fairview) 19-6 won by fall over Marquis Abad (Butte Central) 16-1 (Fall 3:02)

Quarterfinal - Preston Johnson (Fergus (Lewistown)) 40-9 won by major decision over Lucas Hesse (Frenchtown) 28-9 (MD 13-0)

Quarterfinal - Tyson Syth (Sidney / Fairview) 35-14 won by fall over Brady Boucher (Havre) 24-10 (Fall 0:41)

Quarterfinal - Kaius Rivera (Billings Central/Joliet) 41-3 won by fall over James Cook (Laurel) 26-22 (Fall 1:36)

Cons. Round 1 - Kelsen Brackett (Butte Central) 3-4 won by injury default over George Russell (East Helena) 7-13 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 1 - Matthew Almaraz (Frenchtown) 15-14 won by decision over Logan Steinmetz (Lockwood (Billings)) 24-13 (Dec 12-6)

Cons. Round 1 - Brander McCollum (Ronan) 14-10 won by fall over Rogan Madison (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 1-5 (Fall 1:30)

Cons. Round 1 - Tristin Rogers (Libby / Troy) 24-11 won by fall over Jack Hayven (Libby / Troy) 2-8 (Fall 1:21)

Cons. Round 2 - James Cook (Laurel) 26-22 won by fall over Kelsen Brackett (Butte Central) 3-4 (Fall 2:48)

Cons. Round 2 - Brady Boucher (Havre) 24-10 won by fall over Matthew Almaraz (Frenchtown) 15-14 (Fall 2:35)

Cons. Round 2 - Lucas Hesse (Frenchtown) 28-9 won by major decision over Brander McCollum (Ronan) 14-10 (MD 9-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Marquis Abad (Butte Central) 16-1 won by major decision over Tristin Rogers (Libby / Troy) 24-11 (MD 13-1)

Semifinal - Preston Johnson (Fergus (Lewistown)) 40-9 won by major decision over Bodee Bright (Sidney / Fairview) 19-6 (MD 12-2)

Semifinal - Kaius Rivera (Billings Central/Joliet) 41-3 won by major decision over Tyson Syth (Sidney / Fairview) 35-14 (MD 13-0) 118

Champ. Round 1 - Riley Orr (Libby / Troy) 14-7 won by fall over Landon Orthman (Hardin) 21-23 (Fall 0:27)

Champ. Round 1 - Will Merkel (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 32-13 won by fall over Gerardo Alverez (Polson) 21-18 (Fall 1:57)

Champ. Round 1 - Kahle Hill (Corvallis) 35-6 won by injury default over Colt McCord (Fergus (Lewistown)) 30-17 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Aramis Rivera (Billings Central/Joliet) 39-8 won by fall over Daniel Sanchez (Ronan) 10-16 (Fall 0:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Jonah Casterline (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 22-12 won by fall over Bridger Bache (Libby / Troy) 25-16 (Fall 5:59)

Champ. Round 1 - Konner Heath (Laurel) 39-15 won by fall over Angel Lorenzana Enriquez (Columbia Falls) 3-4 (Fall 1:47)

Champ. Round 1 - Rowen Lundgren (Lockwood (Billings)) 24-17 won by major decision over Justus Orman-Bergman (Ronan) 23-21 (MD 19-7)

Champ. Round 1 - Philip Westrick (Lockwood (Billings)) 34-6 won by fall over Noah Rust (Bigfork) 9-18 (Fall 0:40)

Quarterfinal - Will Merkel (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 33-14 won by decision over Riley Orr (Libby / Troy) 15-8 (Dec 9-3)

Quarterfinal - Aramis Rivera (Billings Central/Joliet) 41-8 won by fall over Kahle Hill (Corvallis) 36-7 (Fall 2:35)

Quarterfinal - Konner Heath (Laurel) 41-15 won by tech fall over Jonah Casterline (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 23-13 (TF-1.5 4:56 (18-0))

Quarterfinal - Philip Westrick (Lockwood (Billings)) 35-7 won by fall over Rowen Lundgren (Lockwood (Billings)) 25-18 (Fall 1:42)

Cons. Round 1 - Landon Orthman (Hardin) 22-24 won by fall over Gerardo Alverez (Polson) 21-19 (Fall 2:35)

Cons. Round 1 - Daniel Sanchez (Ronan) 10-17 won by injury default over Colt McCord (Fergus (Lewistown)) 30-17 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 1 - Bridger Bache (Libby / Troy) 26-17 won by fall over Angel Lorenzana Enriquez (Columbia Falls) 3-5 (Fall 1:17)

Cons. Round 1 - Justus Orman-Bergman (Ronan) 24-22 won by fall over Noah Rust (Bigfork) 9-19 (Fall 4:47)

Cons. Round 2 - Rowen Lundgren (Lockwood (Billings)) 25-18 won by fall over Landon Orthman (Hardin) 22-24 (Fall 1:51)

Cons. Round 2 - Jonah Casterline (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 23-13 won by fall over Daniel Sanchez (Ronan) 10-17 (Fall 1:59)

Cons. Round 2 - Kahle Hill (Corvallis) 36-7 won by fall over Bridger Bache (Libby / Troy) 26-17 (Fall 0:20)

Cons. Round 2 - Riley Orr (Libby / Troy) 15-8 won by fall over Justus Orman-Bergman (Ronan) 24-22 (Fall 1:45)

Semifinal - Aramis Rivera (Billings Central/Joliet) 41-8 won in sudden victory - 1 over Will Merkel (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 33-14 (SV-1 6-3)

Semifinal - Konner Heath (Laurel) 41-15 won by major decision over Philip Westrick (Lockwood (Billings)) 35-7 (MD 15-4) 126

Champ. Round 1 - Pita Fish (Browning) 22-15 won by fall over Sean Ochs (Dawson County) 14-10 (Fall 0:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Aiden Smith (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 26-12 won by tech fall over Quinn Wissenbauch (Corvallis) 4-3 (TF-1.5 3:15 (18-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Devin Rossiter (Butte Central) 13-4 won by injury default over Brummie Boggus (Three Forks/Ennis) 18-8 (Inj. 1:43)

Champ. Round 1 - Emerson Nose (Laurel) 35-13 won by decision over Jack Holmes (Butte Central) 18-15 (Dec 11-8)

Champ. Round 1 - DJay Wipf (Billings Central/Joliet) 22-6 won by decision over Octavious Christianson (Columbia Falls) 4-2 (Dec 14-10)

Champ. Round 1 - Haydan Frieboes (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 31-9 won by injury default over Luc Cheff (Ronan) 11-11 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Yuriah Camacho (Sidney / Fairview) 22-11 won by fall over Travis Nygard (Frenchtown) 27-14 (Fall 3:15)

Champ. Round 1 - Brody Ketterling (Lockwood (Billings)) 37-5 won by fall over Sean Davis (Corvallis) 23-17 (Fall 0:48)

Quarterfinal - Pita Fish (Browning) 24-15 won by fall over Aiden Smith (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 27-13 (Fall 3:49)

Quarterfinal - Emerson Nose (Laurel) 36-14 won by fall over Devin Rossiter (Butte Central) 14-5 (Fall 5:23)

Quarterfinal - Haydan Frieboes (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 32-10 won by decision over DJay Wipf (Billings Central/Joliet) 23-7 (Dec 8-5)

Quarterfinal - Brody Ketterling (Lockwood (Billings)) 39-5 won by fall over Yuriah Camacho (Sidney / Fairview) 23-12 (Fall 1:20)

Cons. Round 1 - Quinn Wissenbauch (Corvallis) 5-4 won by fall over Sean Ochs (Dawson County) 14-11 (Fall 0:58)

Cons. Round 1 - Jack Holmes (Butte Central) 19-16 won by medical forfeit over Brummie Boggus (Three Forks/Ennis) 18-8 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 1 - Octavious Christianson (Columbia Falls) 4-3 won by injury default over Luc Cheff (Ronan) 11-11 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 1 - Sean Davis (Corvallis) 24-18 won by fall over Travis Nygard (Frenchtown) 27-15 (Fall 1:36)

Cons. Round 2 - Yuriah Camacho (Sidney / Fairview) 23-12 won by decision over Quinn Wissenbauch (Corvallis) 5-4 (Dec 13-11)

Cons. Round 2 - DJay Wipf (Billings Central/Joliet) 23-7 won by major decision over Jack Holmes (Butte Central) 19-16 (MD 16-7)

Cons. Round 2 - Devin Rossiter (Butte Central) 14-5 won by fall over Octavious Christianson (Columbia Falls) 4-3 (Fall 4:22)

Cons. Round 2 - Aiden Smith (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 27-13 won by major decision over Sean Davis (Corvallis) 24-18 (MD 18-4)

Semifinal - Pita Fish (Browning) 24-15 won by fall over Emerson Nose (Laurel) 36-14 (Fall 0:23)

Semifinal - Brody Ketterling (Lockwood (Billings)) 39-5 won by tech fall over Haydan Frieboes (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 32-10 (TF-1.5 4:48 (17-1)) 132

Champ. Round 1 - Ridge Cote (Ronan) 38-6 won by fall over Coyt Krieger (Hardin) 25-26 (Fall 0:31)

Champ. Round 1 - Xander McCann (Billings Central/Joliet) 18-15 won by fall over Jeremiah Thomas (Libby / Troy) 14-13 (Fall 4:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Sebastian Mogan (Laurel) 23-15 won by fall over Darrin Denton (Libby / Troy) 24-18 (Fall 3:07)

Champ. Round 1 - Tristan Swanson (Dawson County) 27-11 won by fall over Corben Carlson (Polson) 13-25 (Fall 1:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Logan Barnes (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 33-9 won by fall over Waylon Ritchey (Lockwood (Billings)) 30-14 (Fall 2:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Brenner Mullin (Sidney / Fairview) 43-12 won by fall over Shane Spencer (Corvallis) 3-4 (Fall 1:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Murphy (Three Forks/Ennis) 21-10 won by tech fall over Bradley Beck (Columbia Falls) 3-3 (TF-1.5 3:42 (22-7))

Champ. Round 1 - Elijah Nose (Laurel) 49-3 won by fall over Ryder Haskins (Frenchtown) 13-13 (Fall 1:50)

Quarterfinal - Ridge Cote (Ronan) 40-6 won by fall over Xander McCann (Billings Central/Joliet) 19-16 (Fall 1:10)

Quarterfinal - Tristan Swanson (Dawson County) 28-12 won by major decision over Sebastian Mogan (Laurel) 24-16 (MD 17-5)

Quarterfinal - Brenner Mullin (Sidney / Fairview) 44-13 won by fall over Logan Barnes (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 34-10 (Fall 0:38)

Quarterfinal - Elijah Nose (Laurel) 51-3 won by fall over Jacob Murphy (Three Forks/Ennis) 22-11 (Fall 2:52)

Cons. Round 1 - Coyt Krieger (Hardin) 26-27 won by tech fall over Jeremiah Thomas (Libby / Troy) 14-14 (TF-1.5 3:22 (21-3))

Cons. Round 1 - Darrin Denton (Libby / Troy) 25-19 won by fall over Corben Carlson (Polson) 13-26 (Fall 1:52)

Cons. Round 1 - Waylon Ritchey (Lockwood (Billings)) 31-15 won by fall over Shane Spencer (Corvallis) 3-5 (Fall 2:37)

Cons. Round 1 - Bradley Beck (Columbia Falls) 4-4 won by fall over Ryder Haskins (Frenchtown) 13-14 (Fall 3:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Murphy (Three Forks/Ennis) 22-11 won by fall over Coyt Krieger (Hardin) 26-27 (Fall 0:42)

Cons. Round 2 - Logan Barnes (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 34-10 won by fall over Darrin Denton (Libby / Troy) 25-19 (Fall 4:19)

Cons. Round 2 - Sebastian Mogan (Laurel) 24-16 won by major decision over Waylon Ritchey (Lockwood (Billings)) 31-15 (MD 14-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Xander McCann (Billings Central/Joliet) 19-16 won by fall over Bradley Beck (Columbia Falls) 4-4 (Fall 4:27)

Semifinal - Ridge Cote (Ronan) 40-6 won by decision over Tristan Swanson (Dawson County) 28-12 (Dec 4-2)

Semifinal - Elijah Nose (Laurel) 51-3 won by decision over Brenner Mullin (Sidney / Fairview) 44-13 (Dec 10-6) 138

Champ. Round 1 - Benjamin White (Stevensville / Victor) 38-3 won by fall over Wyatt Gar (Fergus (Lewistown)) 22-21 (Fall 1:13)

Champ. Round 1 - Jake Phalen (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 22-9 won by tech fall over Skylar Sias (Ronan) 27-21 (TF-1.5 3:49 (17-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Kooper Kovnesky (Three Forks/Ennis) 28-16 won by decision over Cooper Hardy (Frenchtown) 33-16 (Dec 3-0)

Champ. Round 1 - Aaron Schmitz (Sidney / Fairview) 45-7 won by fall over James Holmes (Butte Central) 36-15 (Fall 3:16)

Champ. Round 1 - Jordan Warner (Frenchtown) 29-13 won by fall over Jaiden Moreland (Laurel) 20-14 (Fall 3:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Matt Lemer (Havre) 32-10 won by decision over Nicholas Campbell (Libby / Troy) 31-11 (Dec 12-7)

Champ. Round 1 - Spencer Tillman (Laurel) 21-20 won by decision over Byron Stoker (Corvallis) 4-3 (Dec 8-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Dalton Hinebauch (Lockwood (Billings)) 20-1 won by fall over Fisher Whitaker (Columbia Falls) 2-4 (Fall 3:30)

Quarterfinal - Benjamin White (Stevensville / Victor) 39-4 won by fall over Jake Phalen (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 23-10 (Fall 1:52)

Quarterfinal - Aaron Schmitz (Sidney / Fairview) 47-7 won by fall over Kooper Kovnesky (Three Forks/Ennis) 28-18 (Fall 1:40)

Quarterfinal - Matt Lemer (Havre) 33-11 won by tech fall over Jordan Warner (Frenchtown) 30-14 (TF-1.5 4:25 (17-1))

Quarterfinal - Dalton Hinebauch (Lockwood (Billings)) 22-1 won by fall over Spencer Tillman (Laurel) 22-21 (Fall 3:44)

Cons. Round 1 - Skylar Sias (Ronan) 28-22 won by fall over Wyatt Gar (Fergus (Lewistown)) 22-22 (Fall 2:16)

Cons. Round 1 - James Holmes (Butte Central) 37-16 won in tie breaker - 1 over Cooper Hardy (Frenchtown) 33-17 (TB-1 3-1)

Cons. Round 1 - Nicholas Campbell (Libby / Troy) 33-11 won by fall over Jaiden Moreland (Laurel) 20-15 (Fall 0:56)

Cons. Round 1 - Byron Stoker (Corvallis) 5-4 won by fall over Fisher Whitaker (Columbia Falls) 2-5 (Fall 2:24)

Cons. Round 2 - Spencer Tillman (Laurel) 22-21 won by decision over Skylar Sias (Ronan) 28-22 (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Jordan Warner (Frenchtown) 30-14 won by major decision over James Holmes (Butte Central) 37-16 (MD 11-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Nicholas Campbell (Libby / Troy) 33-11 won by fall over Kooper Kovnesky (Three Forks/Ennis) 28-18 (Fall 1:41)

Cons. Round 2 - Jake Phalen (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 23-10 won by fall over Byron Stoker (Corvallis) 5-4 (Fall 2:06)

Semifinal - Aaron Schmitz (Sidney / Fairview) 47-7 won by tech fall over Benjamin White (Stevensville / Victor) 39-4 (TF-1.5 5:46 (18-1))

Semifinal - Dalton Hinebauch (Lockwood (Billings)) 22-1 won by major decision over Matt Lemer (Havre) 33-11 (MD 10-0) 144

Champ. Round 1 - Landree Aurand (Whitefish) 21-2 won by tech fall over Stockton Stroh (Fergus (Lewistown)) 18-15 (TF-1.5 3:38 (17-2))

Champ. Round 1 - Michael Moorman (Laurel) 33-17 won by fall over Gabe Kosters (Libby / Troy) 23-17 (Fall 3:21)

Champ. Round 1 - Reed Mantle (Havre) 18-2 won by fall over Todd Whitescarver (Stevensville / Victor) 47-4 (Fall 1:33)

Champ. Round 1 - Matthew Reske (Dawson County) 33-7 won by fall over Gabriel Martin (Frenchtown) 22-17 (Fall 1:08)

Champ. Round 1 - Matthew Mogan (Laurel) 26-15 won by fall over Labraun Shooter (Browning) 23-10 (Fall 5:31)

Champ. Round 1 - Isiaha Otto (Havre) 32-14 won by tech fall over Connor Benson (Libby / Troy) 21-16 (TF-1.5 5:51 (19-3))

Champ. Round 1 - Johnny Paxson (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 21-21 won by fall over Michael Rummel (Frenchtown) 18-7 (Fall 5:10)

Champ. Round 1 - Reece Graves (Sidney / Fairview) 49-1 won by fall over Rogan Sutherland (Corvallis) 2-4 (Fall 1:15)

Quarterfinal - Landree Aurand (Whitefish) 22-3 won by decision over Michael Moorman (Laurel) 34-18 (Dec 9-6)

Quarterfinal - Matthew Reske (Dawson County) 35-7 won by major decision over Reed Mantle (Havre) 19-3 (MD 15-4)

Quarterfinal - Isiaha Otto (Havre) 33-15 won by fall over Matthew Mogan (Laurel) 27-16 (Fall 1:56)

Quarterfinal - Reece Graves (Sidney / Fairview) 51-1 won by fall over Johnny Paxson (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 22-22 (Fall 0:28)

Cons. Round 1 - Gabe Kosters (Libby / Troy) 24-18 won by fall over Stockton Stroh (Fergus (Lewistown)) 18-16 (Fall 2:50)

Cons. Round 1 - Todd Whitescarver (Stevensville / Victor) 48-5 won in sudden victory - 1 over Gabriel Martin (Frenchtown) 22-18 (SV-1 12-9)

Cons. Round 1 - Connor Benson (Libby / Troy) 22-17 won by fall over Labraun Shooter (Browning) 23-11 (Fall 4:05)

Cons. Round 1 - Michael Rummel (Frenchtown) 19-8 won by decision over Rogan Sutherland (Corvallis) 2-5 (Dec 10-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Johnny Paxson (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 22-22 won by decision over Gabe Kosters (Libby / Troy) 24-18 (Dec 12-7)

Cons. Round 2 - Matthew Mogan (Laurel) 27-16 won by fall over Todd Whitescarver (Stevensville / Victor) 48-5 (Fall 1:59)

Cons. Round 2 - Reed Mantle (Havre) 19-3 won by major decision over Connor Benson (Libby / Troy) 22-17 (MD 11-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Michael Moorman (Laurel) 34-18 won by major decision over Michael Rummel (Frenchtown) 19-8 (MD 12-0)

Semifinal - Matthew Reske (Dawson County) 35-7 won by major decision over Landree Aurand (Whitefish) 22-3 (MD 12-3)

Semifinal - Reece Graves (Sidney / Fairview) 51-1 won by fall over Isiaha Otto (Havre) 33-15 (Fall 2:15) 150

Champ. Round 1 - Tahj Wells (Browning) 30-4 won by fall over Hagen Colmen (Three Forks/Ennis) 10-21 (Fall 0:29)

Champ. Round 1 - Ryan Carney (Dawson County) 20-12 won by fall over Ryatt Maley (Polson) 13-22 (Fall 2:28)

Champ. Round 1 - Carter Olson (Whitefish) 23-14 won by fall over Trey Bazaldua (Billings Central/Joliet) 25-18 (Fall 5:22)

Champ. Round 1 - Mathias Hogue (Three Forks/Ennis) 21-7 won by fall over Rebel Crump (Columbia Falls) 2-3 (Fall 0:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Boe Miles (Libby / Troy) 33-12 won by major decision over Lance Allen (Sidney / Fairview) 18-21 (MD 15-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Luke Knaub (Laurel) 20-8 won by fall over David Brant (Frenchtown) 17-13 (Fall 3:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Gresyn Hostetler (Dawson County) 23-14 won by major decision over Kas Whiteman (Browning) 2-3 (MD 18-10)

Champ. Round 1 - Cale Nedens (Hardin) 47-2 won by fall over Cyrus Baker (Stevensville / Victor) 3-6 (Fall 0:09)

Quarterfinal - Tahj Wells (Browning) 32-4 won by tech fall over Ryan Carney (Dawson County) 21-13 (TF-1.5 1:45 (19-4))

Quarterfinal - Mathias Hogue (Three Forks/Ennis) 22-8 won by fall over Carter Olson (Whitefish) 23-16 (Fall 1:22)

Quarterfinal - Luke Knaub (Laurel) 21-9 won by tech fall over Boe Miles (Libby / Troy) 34-13 (TF-1.5 6:00 (20-4))

Quarterfinal - Cale Nedens (Hardin) 49-2 won by tech fall over Gresyn Hostetler (Dawson County) 24-15 (TF-1.5 2:13 (18-3))

Cons. Round 1 - Ryatt Maley (Polson) 14-23 won by fall over Hagen Colmen (Three Forks/Ennis) 10-22 (Fall 0:27)

Cons. Round 1 - Trey Bazaldua (Billings Central/Joliet) 26-19 won by fall over Rebel Crump (Columbia Falls) 2-4 (Fall 0:28)

Cons. Round 1 - David Brant (Frenchtown) 19-13 won by fall over Lance Allen (Sidney / Fairview) 18-22 (Fall 3:20)

Cons. Round 1 - Kas Whiteman (Browning) 3-4 won by fall over Cyrus Baker (Stevensville / Victor) 3-7 (Fall 2:02)

Cons. Round 2 - Gresyn Hostetler (Dawson County) 24-15 won by fall over Ryatt Maley (Polson) 14-23 (Fall 3:46)

Cons. Round 2 - Boe Miles (Libby / Troy) 34-13 won by fall over Trey Bazaldua (Billings Central/Joliet) 26-19 (Fall 1:23)

Cons. Round 2 - David Brant (Frenchtown) 19-13 won by fall over Carter Olson (Whitefish) 23-16 (Fall 4:49)

Cons. Round 2 - Ryan Carney (Dawson County) 21-13 won by decision over Kas Whiteman (Browning) 3-4 (Dec 11-10)

Semifinal - Tahj Wells (Browning) 32-4 won by decision over Mathias Hogue (Three Forks/Ennis) 22-8 (Dec 2-1)

Semifinal - Cale Nedens (Hardin) 49-2 won by tech fall over Luke Knaub (Laurel) 21-9 (TF-1.5 2:26 (15-0)) 157

Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Delorme (Columbia Falls) 5-0 won by fall over Keenan Huber (Dawson County) 22-19 (Fall 1:31)

Champ. Round 1 - Trace Steinmetz (Lockwood (Billings)) 29-15 won by fall over Landon Bryan (Stevensville / Victor) 18-16 (Fall 0:50)

Champ. Round 1 - Jason Sorteberg (Sidney / Fairview) 16-20 won by fall over Castin Borkholder (Corvallis) 4-2 (Fall 2:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Brody Keysor (Sidney / Fairview) 29-5 won by fall over Tristen DeShazer (Libby / Troy) 23-19 (Fall 0:58)

Champ. Round 1 - Tucker Crowe (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 3-1 won by fall over Will Nedens (Hardin) 25-21 (Fall 3:21)

Champ. Round 1 - Trystan Knight (Billings Central/Joliet) 30-12 won by fall over Logan Heyne (Whitefish) 11-3 (Fall 3:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Jairyn Krause (Ronan) 33-15 won in sudden victory - 1 over Eddy Arciga (Lockwood (Billings)) 26-17 (SV-1 6-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Logan Knaub (Laurel) 42-12 won by fall over Sheamis Cobb (Polson) 8-18 (Fall 3:07)

Quarterfinal - Dylan Delorme (Columbia Falls) 7-0 won by fall over Trace Steinmetz (Lockwood (Billings)) 30-16 (Fall 4:17)

Quarterfinal - Brody Keysor (Sidney / Fairview) 30-6 won by fall over Jason Sorteberg (Sidney / Fairview) 16-22 (Fall 0:26)

Quarterfinal - Trystan Knight (Billings Central/Joliet) 31-13 won by major decision over Tucker Crowe (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 3-3 (MD 11-0)

Quarterfinal - Logan Knaub (Laurel) 44-12 won by decision over Jairyn Krause (Ronan) 34-16 (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Keenan Huber (Dawson County) 23-20 won by fall over Landon Bryan (Stevensville / Victor) 18-17 (Fall 1:51)

Cons. Round 1 - Castin Borkholder (Corvallis) 6-2 won by fall over Tristen DeShazer (Libby / Troy) 23-20 (Fall 2:29)

Cons. Round 1 - Logan Heyne (Whitefish) 13-3 won by fall over Will Nedens (Hardin) 25-22 (Fall 0:46)

Cons. Round 1 - Eddy Arciga (Lockwood (Billings)) 27-18 won by fall over Sheamis Cobb (Polson) 8-19 (Fall 1:42)

Cons. Round 2 - Jairyn Krause (Ronan) 34-16 won in sudden victory - 1 over Keenan Huber (Dawson County) 23-20 (SV-1 7-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Castin Borkholder (Corvallis) 6-2 won by decision over Tucker Crowe (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 3-3 (Dec 11-8)

Cons. Round 2 - Logan Heyne (Whitefish) 13-3 won by tech fall over Jason Sorteberg (Sidney / Fairview) 16-22 (TF-1.5 1:59 (19-3))

Cons. Round 2 - Trace Steinmetz (Lockwood (Billings)) 30-16 won by decision over Eddy Arciga (Lockwood (Billings)) 27-18 (Dec 4-0)

Semifinal - Dylan Delorme (Columbia Falls) 7-0 won by major decision over Brody Keysor (Sidney / Fairview) 30-6 (MD 15-1)

Semifinal - Logan Knaub (Laurel) 44-12 won by decision over Trystan Knight (Billings Central/Joliet) 31-13 (Dec 5-3) 165

Champ. Round 1 - Koda King (Ronan) 43-4 won by fall over Arthur Haertwig (Dawson County) 8-16 (Fall 1:27)

Champ. Round 1 - Wesley Walks (Hardin) 28-22 won by fall over Hunter Rooney (Libby / Troy) 20-22 (Fall 3:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Branch Martin (Frenchtown) 38-9 won by fall over Cody Crooks (Sidney / Fairview) 18-19 (Fall 0:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Keaton Wergin (Dawson County) 24-7 won by tech fall over Wyatt Elwell (Bigfork) 15-10 (TF-1.5 4:31 (16-1))

Champ. Round 1 - Blaise Cronk (Columbia Falls) 4-1 won by fall over Dylan Anderson (Three Forks/Ennis) 16-22 (Fall 2:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Cook (Laurel) 23-14 won by fall over Kane Burke (Browning) 20-20 (Fall 0:29)

Champ. Round 1 - Kade Bowles (Corvallis) 25-13 won by fall over Aaron See (Sidney / Fairview) 10-10 (Fall 1:15)

Champ. Round 1 - Holden Hoiness (Laurel) 43-10 won by fall over Quirt Crafton (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 0-4 (Fall 0:37)

Quarterfinal - Koda King (Ronan) 45-4 won by fall over Wesley Walks (Hardin) 29-23 (Fall 2:31)

Quarterfinal - Branch Martin (Frenchtown) 39-10 won by fall over Keaton Wergin (Dawson County) 25-8 (Fall 4:31)

Quarterfinal - Blaise Cronk (Columbia Falls) 5-2 won by fall over Caleb Cook (Laurel) 24-15 (Fall 0:55)

Quarterfinal - Holden Hoiness (Laurel) 45-10 won by fall over Kade Bowles (Corvallis) 25-15 (Fall 3:45)

Cons. Round 1 - Hunter Rooney (Libby / Troy) 22-22 won by fall over Arthur Haertwig (Dawson County) 8-17 (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Round 1 - Wyatt Elwell (Bigfork) 16-11 won by fall over Cody Crooks (Sidney / Fairview) 18-20 (Fall 1:41)

Cons. Round 1 - Kane Burke (Browning) 21-21 won by major decision over Dylan Anderson (Three Forks/Ennis) 16-23 (MD 15-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Aaron See (Sidney / Fairview) 11-11 won by fall over Quirt Crafton (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 0-5 (Fall 0:26)

Cons. Round 2 - Hunter Rooney (Libby / Troy) 22-22 won by fall over Kade Bowles (Corvallis) 25-15 (Fall 2:32)

Cons. Round 2 - Caleb Cook (Laurel) 24-15 won by fall over Wyatt Elwell (Bigfork) 16-11 (Fall 2:06)

Cons. Round 2 - Keaton Wergin (Dawson County) 25-8 won by tech fall over Kane Burke (Browning) 21-21 (TF-1.5 1:46 (16-0))

Cons. Round 2 - Wesley Walks (Hardin) 29-23 won by fall over Aaron See (Sidney / Fairview) 11-11 (Fall 0:50)

Semifinal - Koda King (Ronan) 45-4 won by fall over Branch Martin (Frenchtown) 39-10 (Fall 3:00)

Semifinal - Holden Hoiness (Laurel) 45-10 won by major decision over Blaise Cronk (Columbia Falls) 5-2 (MD 16-5) 175

Champ. Round 1 - Hank Hagenbarth (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 4-0 won by tech fall over Vincent Diaz (Three Forks/Ennis) 11-15 (TF-1.5 2:10 (19-3))

Champ. Round 1 - Ty Schepens (Sidney / Fairview) 36-18 won by fall over Colton Snyder (Corvallis) 27-19 (Fall 5:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Brady Hout (Ronan) 28-18 won by injury default over Zane Anderson (Lockwood (Billings)) 22-20 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Deegan Tvedt (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 26-8 won by fall over Tucker Gonzales (Columbia Falls) 3-3 (Fall 1:16)

Champ. Round 1 - Winslow Peter (Columbia Falls) 3-1 won by injury default over Austin Cronin (Havre) 16-15 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Eli Hill (Laurel) 22-11 won by fall over Sergi Chinikaylo (Frenchtown) 15-16 (Fall 1:54)

Champ. Round 1 - Dominque McKay (Ronan) 35-14 won by decision over Robert Koyama (Hardin) 20-22 (Dec 9-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Jaden Silha (Dawson County) 35-4 won by fall over Tanner Wolfe (Libby / Troy) 31-18 (Fall 1:29)

Quarterfinal - Ty Schepens (Sidney / Fairview) 37-19 won by decision over Hank Hagenbarth (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 5-1 (Dec 7-2)

Quarterfinal - Deegan Tvedt (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 28-8 won by decision over Brady Hout (Ronan) 29-19 (Dec 7-6)

Quarterfinal - Winslow Peter (Columbia Falls) 4-2 won by decision over Eli Hill (Laurel) 23-12 (Dec 13-11)

Quarterfinal - Jaden Silha (Dawson County) 37-4 won by fall over Dominque McKay (Ronan) 36-15 (Fall 5:47)

Cons. Round 1 - Colton Snyder (Corvallis) 28-20 won by fall over Vincent Diaz (Three Forks/Ennis) 11-16 (Fall 3:23)

Cons. Round 1 - Tucker Gonzales (Columbia Falls) 3-4 won by injury default over Zane Anderson (Lockwood (Billings)) 22-20 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 1 - Sergi Chinikaylo (Frenchtown) 15-17 won by injury default over Austin Cronin (Havre) 16-15 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 1 - Robert Koyama (Hardin) 21-23 won by injury default over Tanner Wolfe (Libby / Troy) 31-19 (Inj. 1:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Dominque McKay (Ronan) 36-15 won by fall over Colton Snyder (Corvallis) 28-20 (Fall 2:18)

Cons. Round 2 - Eli Hill (Laurel) 23-12 won by fall over Tucker Gonzales (Columbia Falls) 3-4 (Fall 0:51)

Cons. Round 2 - Brady Hout (Ronan) 29-19 won by fall over Sergi Chinikaylo (Frenchtown) 15-17 (Fall 2:56)

Cons. Round 2 - Hank Hagenbarth (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 5-1 won by fall over Robert Koyama (Hardin) 21-23 (Fall 2:14)

Semifinal - Deegan Tvedt (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 28-8 won by decision over Ty Schepens (Sidney / Fairview) 37-19 (Dec 5-3)

Semifinal - Jaden Silha (Dawson County) 37-4 won by major decision over Winslow Peter (Columbia Falls) 4-2 (MD 10-1) 190

Champ. Round 1 - Rowdy Crump (Columbia Falls) 5-0 won by fall over Ira Moore (Havre) 8-16 (Fall 3:12)

Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Dighans (East Helena) 28-12 won by fall over Noah Guisinger (Hamilton ) 3-3 (Fall 5:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Wayman (Ronan) 23-15 won by decision over Cooper Fulgham (Sidney / Fairview) 28-22 (Dec 11-6)

Champ. Round 1 - James Mills (Lockwood (Billings)) 30-15 won by fall over Cayde Olsen (Corvallis) 2-3 (Fall 1:04)

Champ. Round 1 - Brody Hardy (Frenchtown) 27-6 won by fall over Hunter Wichman (Fergus (Lewistown)) 27-20 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Pierce Caplette (Havre) 17-3 won by fall over Manny Oldchief (Browning) 2-4 (Fall 4:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Levi Love (Laurel) 22-14 won by fall over Ian Thom (Libby / Troy) 33-17 (Fall 1:06)

Champ. Round 1 - Bruno Pallone (Hardin) 45-3 won by fall over Shawn Stump (Polson) 5-18 (Fall 0:51)

Quarterfinal - Rowdy Crump (Columbia Falls) 7-0 won by fall over Cooper Dighans (East Helena) 29-13 (Fall 1:33)

Quarterfinal - James Mills (Lockwood (Billings)) 31-16 won by tech fall over Cooper Wayman (Ronan) 24-16 (TF-1.5 2:15 (15-0))

Quarterfinal - Brody Hardy (Frenchtown) 28-7 won in tie breaker - 1 over Pierce Caplette (Havre) 18-4 (TB-1 14-12)

Quarterfinal - Bruno Pallone (Hardin) 47-3 won by fall over Levi Love (Laurel) 23-15 (Fall 0:42)

Cons. Round 1 - Noah Guisinger (Hamilton ) 4-4 won by fall over Ira Moore (Havre) 8-17 (Fall 4:19)

Cons. Round 1 - Cooper Fulgham (Sidney / Fairview) 29-23 won by fall over Cayde Olsen (Corvallis) 2-4 (Fall 1:59)

Cons. Round 1 - Manny Oldchief (Browning) 3-5 won by fall over Hunter Wichman (Fergus (Lewistown)) 27-21 (Fall 2:32)

Cons. Round 1 - Ian Thom (Libby / Troy) 34-18 won by decision over Shawn Stump (Polson) 5-19 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Levi Love (Laurel) 23-15 won by fall over Noah Guisinger (Hamilton ) 4-4 (Fall 4:09)

Cons. Round 2 - Pierce Caplette (Havre) 18-4 won by fall over Cooper Fulgham (Sidney / Fairview) 29-23 (Fall 2:25)

Cons. Round 2 - Cooper Wayman (Ronan) 24-16 won by fall over Manny Oldchief (Browning) 3-5 (Fall 1:27)

Cons. Round 2 - Cooper Dighans (East Helena) 29-13 won by fall over Ian Thom (Libby / Troy) 34-18 (Fall 2:11)

Semifinal - Rowdy Crump (Columbia Falls) 7-0 won by fall over James Mills (Lockwood (Billings)) 31-16 (Fall 5:53)

Semifinal - Bruno Pallone (Hardin) 47-3 won by fall over Brody Hardy (Frenchtown) 28-7 (Fall 0:23) 215

Champ. Round 1 - Beaudry Payne (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 36-5 won by fall over Randy Pyfer (Three Forks/Ennis) 17-21 (Fall 2:59)

Champ. Round 1 - Brody Vandyke (Laurel) 29-21 won by fall over Isaac Rodriguez (Ronan) 10-11 (Fall 0:57)

Champ. Round 1 - Lincoln Ledingham (Bigfork) 9-3 won by fall over Landon Merry (Lockwood (Billings)) 19-16 (Fall 3:03)

Champ. Round 1 - Thor Fulgham (Sidney / Fairview) 29-19 won by fall over Cade Calica (Browning) 5-29 (Fall 0:43)

Champ. Round 1 - Ashton Orthman (Hardin) 29-16 won by fall over Aidan Emerson (Corvallis) 2-2 (Fall 1:19)

Champ. Round 1 - Jack Pallett (Fergus (Lewistown)) 40-8 won by fall over Adam Lolli (Columbia Falls) 1-4 (Fall 0:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Weston Boggs (Hardin) 20-17 won by fall over Tannon Weller (Frenchtown) 25-15 (Fall 4:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Gage Chapman (Havre) 26-12 won by injury default over Colton Galliher (East Helena) 0-1 (Inj. 0:00)

Quarterfinal - Beaudry Payne (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 37-6 won by fall over Brody Vandyke (Laurel) 30-22 (Fall 3:04)

Quarterfinal - Thor Fulgham (Sidney / Fairview) 31-19 won by fall over Lincoln Ledingham (Bigfork) 9-5 (Fall 0:57)

Quarterfinal - Jack Pallett (Fergus (Lewistown)) 41-9 won by tech fall over Ashton Orthman (Hardin) 30-17 (TF-1.5 2:00 (21-3))

Quarterfinal - Gage Chapman (Havre) 28-12 won by fall over Weston Boggs (Hardin) 21-18 (Fall 1:18)

Cons. Round 1 - Isaac Rodriguez (Ronan) 11-12 won by major decision over Randy Pyfer (Three Forks/Ennis) 17-22 (MD 19-7)

Cons. Round 1 - Landon Merry (Lockwood (Billings)) 20-17 won by fall over Cade Calica (Browning) 5-30 (Fall 1:58)

Cons. Round 1 - Aidan Emerson (Corvallis) 4-2 won by fall over Adam Lolli (Columbia Falls) 1-5 (Fall 1:49)

Cons. Round 1 - Tannon Weller (Frenchtown) 26-16 won by injury default over Colton Galliher (East Helena) 0-2 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Weston Boggs (Hardin) 21-18 won by fall over Isaac Rodriguez (Ronan) 11-12 (Fall 2:31)

Cons. Round 2 - Ashton Orthman (Hardin) 30-17 won by fall over Landon Merry (Lockwood (Billings)) 20-17 (Fall 1:21)

Cons. Round 2 - Aidan Emerson (Corvallis) 4-2 won by fall over Lincoln Ledingham (Bigfork) 9-5 (Fall 0:55)

Cons. Round 2 - Brody Vandyke (Laurel) 30-22 won by decision over Tannon Weller (Frenchtown) 26-16 (Dec 12-10)

Semifinal - Thor Fulgham (Sidney / Fairview) 31-19 won by fall over Beaudry Payne (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 37-6 (Fall 2:30)

Semifinal - Gage Chapman (Havre) 28-12 won by fall over Jack Pallett (Fergus (Lewistown)) 41-9 (Fall 3:53) 285

Champ. Round 1 - Holland Jantzen (Bigfork) 25-7 won by fall over Waylon Schieffer (Sidney / Fairview) 14-15 (Fall 3:33)

Champ. Round 1 - Brandon Healy (Havre) 21-8 won by fall over Sam Akey (Whitefish) 8-8 (Fall 3:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Jesse James (Hamilton ) 4-1 won by fall over Zack Smith (Lockwood (Billings)) 13-13 (Fall 3:24)

Champ. Round 1 - Tommy Lewis (Havre) 29-3 won by fall over Couper Estep (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 2-3 (Fall 0:31)

Champ. Round 1 - Jackson Davis (Ronan) 30-11 won by fall over Tytan Sebestyen (East Helena) 8-10 (Fall 1:24)

Champ. Round 1 - Tye Brown (Laurel) 41-12 won by tech fall over Jacob Kurpius (Frenchtown) 17-21 (TF-1.5 2:39 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Trey Daly (Lockwood (Billings)) 24-17 won by fall over Blaine Wallace (Corvallis) 3-3 (Fall 1:33)

Champ. Round 1 - Cody Kills On Top (Hardin) 35-3 won by fall over Cade Bullshoe (Browning) 0-4 (Fall 0:17)

Quarterfinal - Brandon Healy (Havre) 22-9 won by fall over Holland Jantzen (Bigfork) 26-8 (Fall 2:57)

Quarterfinal - Tommy Lewis (Havre) 31-3 won by fall over Jesse James (Hamilton ) 5-2 (Fall 4:44)

Quarterfinal - Tye Brown (Laurel) 42-13 won by fall over Jackson Davis (Ronan) 31-12 (Fall 5:11)

Quarterfinal - Cody Kills On Top (Hardin) 37-3 won by fall over Trey Daly (Lockwood (Billings)) 25-18 (Fall 2:10)

Cons. Round 1 - Waylon Schieffer (Sidney / Fairview) 15-16 won by fall over Sam Akey (Whitefish) 8-9 (Fall 1:30)

Cons. Round 1 - Zack Smith (Lockwood (Billings)) 14-14 won by fall over Couper Estep (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 2-4 (Fall 2:14)

Cons. Round 1 - Jacob Kurpius (Frenchtown) 18-22 won by fall over Tytan Sebestyen (East Helena) 8-11 (Fall 4:34)

Cons. Round 1 - Blaine Wallace (Corvallis) 4-4 won by fall over Cade Bullshoe (Browning) 0-5 (Fall 0:53)

Cons. Round 2 - Trey Daly (Lockwood (Billings)) 25-18 won by fall over Waylon Schieffer (Sidney / Fairview) 15-16 (Fall 1:22)

Cons. Round 2 - Jackson Davis (Ronan) 31-12 won by fall over Zack Smith (Lockwood (Billings)) 14-14 (Fall 2:53)

Cons. Round 2 - Jesse James (Hamilton ) 5-2 won by fall over Jacob Kurpius (Frenchtown) 18-22 (Fall 1:58)

Cons. Round 2 - Holland Jantzen (Bigfork) 26-8 won by fall over Blaine Wallace (Corvallis) 4-4 (Fall 0:42)

Semifinal - Tommy Lewis (Havre) 31-3 won by major decision over Brandon Healy (Havre) 22-9 (MD 14-0)

Semifinal - Cody Kills On Top (Hardin) 37-3 won by fall over Tye Brown (Laurel) 42-13 (Fall 3:35)

