Results: 2024 girls state wrestling

Prev Next MTN Sports

Posted at 7:22 PM, Feb 10, 2024

Girls state wrestling tournament Feb. 9-10 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings 100 Placement Matches (32 Man)

1st Place Match - River Cote (Ronan (Girls)) 33-0 won by fall over Dani Larson (Manhattan (Girls)) 36-4 (Fall 1:02)

3rd Place Match - Seri Catt (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 28-5 won by decision over Jaelynn Nace (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 35-14 (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match - Victoria Tenney (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 24-9 won by fall over Gracie Murray (Huntley Project (Worden) (Girls)) 20-13 (Fall 2:54) 6th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Semi - Jaelynn Nace (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 35-14 won by decision over Victoria Tenney (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 24-9 (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Semi - Seri Catt (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 28-5 won by fall over Gracie Murray (Huntley Project (Worden) (Girls)) 20-13 (Fall 1:53) Semis & 5th WB (32 Man) Semifinal - River Cote (Ronan (Girls)) 33-0 won by fall over Gracie Murray (Huntley Project (Worden) (Girls)) 20-13 (Fall 0:37)

Semifinal - Dani Larson (Manhattan (Girls)) 36-4 won by fall over Jaelynn Nace (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 35-14 (Fall 2:50)

Cons. Round 5 - Victoria Tenney (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 24-9 won by fall over Kyra Anderson (Chester-Joplin-Inverness (Girls)) 20-8 (Fall 2:50)

Cons. Round 5 - Seri Catt (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 28-5 won by fall over Peyton Liva (Butte (Girls)) 12-9 (Fall 2:11) 4th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 4 - Kyra Anderson (Chester-Joplin-Inverness (Girls)) 20-8 won by fall over Jeina Reum (Wolf Point (Girls)) 19-9 (Fall 1:48)

Cons. Round 4 - Victoria Tenney (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 24-9 won by fall over Mykel Lee (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 9-7 (Fall 2:08)

Cons. Round 4 - Peyton Liva (Butte (Girls)) 12-9 won by major decision over Emmalyn Miller (Baker (Girls)) 17-11 (MD 15-5)

Cons. Round 4 - Seri Catt (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 28-5 won by fall over Rachael Rodgers (Anaconda (Girls)) 18-13 (Fall 0:52) Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man) Quarterfinal - River Cote (Ronan (Girls)) 33-0 won by fall over Victoria Tenney (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 24-9 (Fall 0:42)

Quarterfinal - Gracie Murray (Huntley Project (Worden) (Girls)) 20-13 won by fall over Jeina Reum (Wolf Point (Girls)) 19-9 (Fall 5:31)

Quarterfinal - Dani Larson (Manhattan (Girls)) 36-4 won by fall over Seri Catt (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 28-5 (Fall 5:10)

Quarterfinal - Jaelynn Nace (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 35-14 won by fall over Emmalyn Miller (Baker (Girls)) 17-11 (Fall 3:12)

Cons. Round 3 - Kyra Anderson (Chester-Joplin-Inverness (Girls)) 20-8 won by fall over Berkli Salusso (Butte (Girls)) 5-6 (Fall 0:44)

Cons. Round 3 - Mykel Lee (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 9-7 won by fall over Danyka Doll (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 13-15 (Fall 1:24)

Cons. Round 3 - Peyton Liva (Butte (Girls)) 12-9 won by fall over Lilly Daniels (Red Lodge/Belfry (Girls)) 6-17 (Fall 1:31)

Cons. Round 3 - Rachael Rodgers (Anaconda (Girls)) 18-13 won by fall over Katelyn Sphuler (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 13-9 (Fall 4:20) 2nd Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 2 - Berkli Salusso (Butte (Girls)) 5-6 won by fall over Allyson Kaul (Havre (Girls)) 3-9 (Fall 1:29)

Cons. Round 2 - Kyra Anderson (Chester-Joplin-Inverness (Girls)) 20-8 won by fall over Karlie Payne (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County (Big Timber) (Girls)) 13-8 (Fall 1:24)

Cons. Round 2 - Mykel Lee (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 9-7 won by fall over Amelia Grina (Fairfield/Augusta (Girls)) 1-4 (Fall 0:32)

Cons. Round 2 - Danyka Doll (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 13-15 won by fall over Gracey Wood (Darby (Girls)) 13-10 (Fall 1:36)

Cons. Round 2 - Lilly Daniels (Red Lodge/Belfry (Girls)) 6-17 won by fall over Abbie McClatchey (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 11-11 (Fall 3:15)

Cons. Round 2 - Peyton Liva (Butte (Girls)) 12-9 won by medical forfeit over Ciri Nice (Polson (Girls)) 16-13 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 2 - Katelyn Sphuler (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 13-9 won by fall over Ava Larsen (Bigfork (Girls)) 2-23 (Fall 2:45)

Cons. Round 2 - Rachael Rodgers (Anaconda (Girls)) 18-13 won by fall over Breana Sawyer (Cascade (Girls)) 6-10 (Fall 0:45) Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man) Champ. Round 2 - River Cote (Ronan (Girls)) 33-0 won by fall over Rachael Rodgers (Anaconda (Girls)) 18-13 (Fall 1:28)

Champ. Round 2 - Victoria Tenney (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 24-9 won by decision over Katelyn Sphuler (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 13-9 (Dec 5-4)

Champ. Round 2 - Gracie Murray (Huntley Project (Worden) (Girls)) 20-13 won by decision over Peyton Liva (Butte (Girls)) 12-9 (Dec 12-9)

Champ. Round 2 - Jeina Reum (Wolf Point (Girls)) 19-9 won by fall over Lilly Daniels (Red Lodge/Belfry (Girls)) 6-17 (Fall 0:39)

Champ. Round 2 - Dani Larson (Manhattan (Girls)) 36-4 won by fall over Danyka Doll (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 13-15 (Fall 1:13)

Champ. Round 2 - Seri Catt (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 28-5 won by fall over Mykel Lee (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 9-7 (Fall 1:41)

Champ. Round 2 - Jaelynn Nace (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 35-14 won by fall over Kyra Anderson (Chester-Joplin-Inverness (Girls)) 20-8 (Fall 1:16)

Champ. Round 2 - Emmalyn Miller (Baker (Girls)) 17-11 won by fall over Berkli Salusso (Butte (Girls)) 5-6 (Fall 0:52)

Cons. Round 1 - Allyson Kaul (Havre (Girls)) 3-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Karlie Payne (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County (Big Timber) (Girls)) 13-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Amelia Grina (Fairfield/Augusta (Girls)) 1-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Gracey Wood (Darby (Girls)) 13-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Abbie McClatchey (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 11-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Ciri Nice (Polson (Girls)) 16-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Ava Larsen (Bigfork (Girls)) 2-23 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Breana Sawyer (Cascade (Girls)) 6-10 received a bye () (Bye) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - River Cote (Ronan (Girls)) 33-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Rachael Rodgers (Anaconda (Girls)) 18-13 won by fall over Allyson Kaul (Havre (Girls)) 3-9 (Fall 0:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Katelyn Sphuler (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 13-9 won by fall over Karlie Payne (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County (Big Timber) (Girls)) 13-8 (Fall 5:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Victoria Tenney (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 24-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Peyton Liva (Butte (Girls)) 12-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Gracie Murray (Huntley Project (Worden) (Girls)) 20-13 won by fall over Amelia Grina (Fairfield/Augusta (Girls)) 1-4 (Fall 3:04)

Champ. Round 1 - Lilly Daniels (Red Lodge/Belfry (Girls)) 6-17 won by fall over Gracey Wood (Darby (Girls)) 13-10 (Fall 0:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Jeina Reum (Wolf Point (Girls)) 19-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Dani Larson (Manhattan (Girls)) 36-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Danyka Doll (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 13-15 won by fall over Abbie McClatchey (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 11-11 (Fall 1:44)

Champ. Round 1 - Mykel Lee (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 9-7 won by fall over Ciri Nice (Polson (Girls)) 16-13 (Fall 0:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Seri Catt (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 28-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Jaelynn Nace (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 35-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Kyra Anderson (Chester-Joplin-Inverness (Girls)) 20-8 won by fall over Ava Larsen (Bigfork (Girls)) 2-23 (Fall 1:07)

Champ. Round 1 - Berkli Salusso (Butte (Girls)) 5-6 won by fall over Breana Sawyer (Cascade (Girls)) 6-10 (Fall 1:37)

Champ. Round 1 - Emmalyn Miller (Baker (Girls)) 17-11 received a bye () (Bye) 107 Placement Matches (32 Man)

1st Place Match - Hayley Petersen (Simms (Girls)) 38-1 won by fall over Angelina Escarcega (Poplar (Girls)) 28-2 (Fall 1:33)

3rd Place Match - Brooke Yeadon (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 14-4 won by fall over Grace Buck (Chinook (Girls)) 32-9 (Fall 2:55)

5th Place Match - Sophi Catt (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 22-8 won by fall over Hannah Leonard (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 17-10 (Fall 2:07) 6th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Semi - Brooke Yeadon (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 14-4 won by fall over Hannah Leonard (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 17-10 (Fall 2:13)

Cons. Semi - Grace Buck (Chinook (Girls)) 32-9 won by decision over Sophi Catt (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 22-8 (Dec 5-2) Semis & 5th WB (32 Man) Semifinal - Hayley Petersen (Simms (Girls)) 38-1 won by decision over Grace Buck (Chinook (Girls)) 32-9 (Dec 7-0)

Semifinal - Angelina Escarcega (Poplar (Girls)) 28-2 won by fall over Brooke Yeadon (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 14-4 (Fall 4:38)

Cons. Round 5 - Hannah Leonard (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 17-10 won by fall over Miley Crabb (Choteau (Girls)) 33-12 (Fall 1:38)

Cons. Round 5 - Sophi Catt (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 22-8 won by fall over Evelyn Arciga (Lockwood (Girls)) 32-8 (Fall 3:55) 4th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 4 - Hannah Leonard (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 17-10 won by fall over Cadence Crookston (Simms (Girls)) 29-16 (Fall 1:28)

Cons. Round 4 - Miley Crabb (Choteau (Girls)) 33-12 won by decision over Beretta Winkowitsch (Cut Bank (Girls)) 20-15 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 4 - Sophi Catt (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 22-8 won by fall over Araeya Nelson (Polson (Girls)) 30-6 (Fall 4:39)

Cons. Round 4 - Evelyn Arciga (Lockwood (Girls)) 32-8 won by fall over Randi Hardman (Big Sandy (Girls)) 19-21 (Fall 2:58) Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man) Quarterfinal - Hayley Petersen (Simms (Girls)) 38-1 won by fall over Miley Crabb (Choteau (Girls)) 33-12 (Fall 4:31)

Quarterfinal - Grace Buck (Chinook (Girls)) 32-9 won by fall over Hannah Leonard (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 17-10 (Fall 3:46)

Quarterfinal - Brooke Yeadon (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 14-4 won by fall over Evelyn Arciga (Lockwood (Girls)) 32-8 (Fall 2:50)

Quarterfinal - Angelina Escarcega (Poplar (Girls)) 28-2 won by fall over Sophi Catt (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 22-8 (Fall 5:38)

Cons. Round 3 - Cadence Crookston (Simms (Girls)) 29-16 won by fall over Kaelynn Vanderpool (Corvallis (Girls)) 23-7 (Fall 4:25)

Cons. Round 3 - Beretta Winkowitsch (Cut Bank (Girls)) 20-15 won by fall over Alyvia Ruiz (Billings West (Girls)) 14-12 (Fall 4:10)

Cons. Round 3 - Araeya Nelson (Polson (Girls)) 30-6 won by fall over Tabitha Cheetham (Anaconda (Girls)) 14-12 (Fall 2:38)

Cons. Round 3 - Randi Hardman (Big Sandy (Girls)) 19-21 won by fall over Ava Shook (Cut Bank (Girls)) 19-24 (Fall 2:05) 2nd Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 2 - Cadence Crookston (Simms (Girls)) 29-16 won by tech fall over Ronelle LaForge (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 14-14 (TF-1.5 4:11 (17-2))

Cons. Round 2 - Kaelynn Vanderpool (Corvallis (Girls)) 23-7 won by fall over Sailee Redding (Hardin (Girls)) 18-20 (Fall 0:52)

Cons. Round 2 - Beretta Winkowitsch (Cut Bank (Girls)) 20-15 won by fall over Jessie LaPier (Butte (Girls)) 8-10 (Fall 4:19)

Cons. Round 2 - Alyvia Ruiz (Billings West (Girls)) 14-12 won by fall over Emma Jurkovac (Jefferson (Boulder) (Girls)) 4-13 (Fall 1:35)

Cons. Round 2 - Tabitha Cheetham (Anaconda (Girls)) 14-12 won by fall over Shaelynn Sinerius (Helena Capital (Girls)) 8-15 (Fall 3:43)

Cons. Round 2 - Araeya Nelson (Polson (Girls)) 30-6 won by fall over Avari Stone (Polson (Girls)) 7-8 (Fall 3:48)

Cons. Round 2 - Randi Hardman (Big Sandy (Girls)) 19-21 won by fall over Rebekah Wall (Fairfield/Augusta (Girls)) 2-4 (Fall 1:40)

Cons. Round 2 - Ava Shook (Cut Bank (Girls)) 19-24 won by fall over Danica Hennell (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 9-11 (Fall 1:27) Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man) Champ. Round 2 - Hayley Petersen (Simms (Girls)) 38-1 won by fall over Ava Shook (Cut Bank (Girls)) 19-24 (Fall 2:56)

Champ. Round 2 - Miley Crabb (Choteau (Girls)) 33-12 won by fall over Randi Hardman (Big Sandy (Girls)) 19-21 (Fall 3:08)

Champ. Round 2 - Hannah Leonard (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 17-10 won by fall over Araeya Nelson (Polson (Girls)) 30-6 (Fall 4:00)

Champ. Round 2 - Grace Buck (Chinook (Girls)) 32-9 won by fall over Shaelynn Sinerius (Helena Capital (Girls)) 8-15 (Fall 4:48)

Champ. Round 2 - Brooke Yeadon (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 14-4 won by fall over Alyvia Ruiz (Billings West (Girls)) 14-12 (Fall 1:22)

Champ. Round 2 - Evelyn Arciga (Lockwood (Girls)) 32-8 won by decision over Beretta Winkowitsch (Cut Bank (Girls)) 20-15 (Dec 10-6)

Champ. Round 2 - Sophi Catt (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 22-8 won by fall over Kaelynn Vanderpool (Corvallis (Girls)) 23-7 (Fall 3:25)

Champ. Round 2 - Angelina Escarcega (Poplar (Girls)) 28-2 won by fall over Cadence Crookston (Simms (Girls)) 29-16 (Fall 0:25)

Cons. Round 1 - Ronelle LaForge (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 14-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Sailee Redding (Hardin (Girls)) 18-20 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Jessie LaPier (Butte (Girls)) 8-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Emma Jurkovac (Jefferson (Boulder) (Girls)) 4-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Tabitha Cheetham (Anaconda (Girls)) 14-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Avari Stone (Polson (Girls)) 7-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Rebekah Wall (Fairfield/Augusta (Girls)) 2-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Danica Hennell (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 9-11 received a bye () (Bye) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Hayley Petersen (Simms (Girls)) 38-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Ava Shook (Cut Bank (Girls)) 19-24 won by fall over Ronelle LaForge (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 14-14 (Fall 2:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Miley Crabb (Choteau (Girls)) 33-12 won by fall over Sailee Redding (Hardin (Girls)) 18-20 (Fall 3:20)

Champ. Round 1 - Randi Hardman (Big Sandy (Girls)) 19-21 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Araeya Nelson (Polson (Girls)) 30-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Hannah Leonard (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 17-10 won by fall over Jessie LaPier (Butte (Girls)) 8-10 (Fall 0:44)

Champ. Round 1 - Shaelynn Sinerius (Helena Capital (Girls)) 8-15 won by fall over Emma Jurkovac (Jefferson (Boulder) (Girls)) 4-13 (Fall 0:50)

Champ. Round 1 - Grace Buck (Chinook (Girls)) 32-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Brooke Yeadon (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 14-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Alyvia Ruiz (Billings West (Girls)) 14-12 won by fall over Tabitha Cheetham (Anaconda (Girls)) 14-12 (Fall 4:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Beretta Winkowitsch (Cut Bank (Girls)) 20-15 won by fall over Avari Stone (Polson (Girls)) 7-8 (Fall 1:26)

Champ. Round 1 - Evelyn Arciga (Lockwood (Girls)) 32-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaelynn Vanderpool (Corvallis (Girls)) 23-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Sophi Catt (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 22-8 won by fall over Rebekah Wall (Fairfield/Augusta (Girls)) 2-4 (Fall 0:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Cadence Crookston (Simms (Girls)) 29-16 won by fall over Danica Hennell (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 9-11 (Fall 3:21)

Champ. Round 1 - Angelina Escarcega (Poplar (Girls)) 28-2 received a bye () (Bye) 114 Placement Matches (32 Man)

1st Place Match - Kaura Coles (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 16-0 won by major decision over Madalyn Deiter (Great Falls Cmr (Girls)) 31-4 (MD 11-0)

3rd Place Match - Kaylin Taylor (Great Falls / Msdb (Girls)) 26-4 won by fall over Rossi Gookin (Lockwood (Girls)) 29-11 (Fall 0:24)

5th Place Match - Robin Leidholt (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 27-3 won by decision over Alex Johnston (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 27-14 (Dec 2-0) 6th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Semi - Rossi Gookin (Lockwood (Girls)) 29-11 won by decision over Robin Leidholt (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 27-3 (Dec 4-1)

Cons. Semi - Kaylin Taylor (Great Falls / Msdb (Girls)) 26-4 won by fall over Alex Johnston (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 27-14 (Fall 3:25) Semis & 5th WB (32 Man) Semifinal - Kaura Coles (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 16-0 won by fall over Kaylin Taylor (Great Falls / Msdb (Girls)) 26-4 (Fall 2:57)

Semifinal - Madalyn Deiter (Great Falls Cmr (Girls)) 31-4 won by decision over Robin Leidholt (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 27-3 (Dec 9-4)

Cons. Round 5 - Rossi Gookin (Lockwood (Girls)) 29-11 won by tech fall over Amanda Webster (Ronan (Girls)) 26-10 (TF-1.5 4:41 (18-1))

Cons. Round 5 - Alex Johnston (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 27-14 won by decision over Adi Siegel (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 29-10 (Dec 8-3) 4th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 4 - Amanda Webster (Ronan (Girls)) 26-10 won by fall over Aydin Gonzales (Butte (Girls)) 18-8 (Fall 4:53)

Cons. Round 4 - Rossi Gookin (Lockwood (Girls)) 29-11 won by fall over Bailey Billmayer (Chinook (Girls)) 32-17 (Fall 5:00)

Cons. Round 4 - Adi Siegel (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 29-10 won by fall over Shelby Barnett (Baker (Girls)) 33-13 (Fall 4:14)

Cons. Round 4 - Alex Johnston (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 27-14 won by fall over Saellah Nomee (Ronan (Girls)) 19-5 (Fall 2:06) Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man) Quarterfinal - Kaura Coles (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 16-0 won by fall over Rossi Gookin (Lockwood (Girls)) 29-11 (Fall 0:59)

Quarterfinal - Kaylin Taylor (Great Falls / Msdb (Girls)) 26-4 won by fall over Aydin Gonzales (Butte (Girls)) 18-8 (Fall 3:23)

Quarterfinal - Robin Leidholt (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 27-3 won by tech fall over Saellah Nomee (Ronan (Girls)) 19-5 (TF-1.5 5:25 (16-0))

Quarterfinal - Madalyn Deiter (Great Falls Cmr (Girls)) 31-4 won by fall over Adi Siegel (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 29-10 (Fall 2:00)

Cons. Round 3 - Amanda Webster (Ronan (Girls)) 26-10 won by fall over McKenna Caplette (Havre (Girls)) 19-11 (Fall 2:36)

Cons. Round 3 - Bailey Billmayer (Chinook (Girls)) 32-17 won by fall over Adeline Stewart (Frenchtown (Girls)) 28-9 (Fall 2:41)

Cons. Round 3 - Shelby Barnett (Baker (Girls)) 33-13 won by fall over Destiny Taylor (Belgrade (Girls)) 20-12 (Fall 2:43)

Cons. Round 3 - Alex Johnston (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 27-14 won by fall over Taylee Troutman (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 21-14 (Fall 3:44) 2nd Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 2 - McKenna Caplette (Havre (Girls)) 19-11 won by fall over Shienne McNary (Fairfield/Augusta (Girls)) 20-21 (Fall 0:22)

Cons. Round 2 - Amanda Webster (Ronan (Girls)) 26-10 won by fall over Clancy Setzer (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan (Girls)) 28-19 (Fall 1:51)

Cons. Round 2 - Adeline Stewart (Frenchtown (Girls)) 28-9 won by fall over Sophia Bridges (Lincoln County (Eureka) (Girls)) 13-17 (Fall 2:37)

Cons. Round 2 - Bailey Billmayer (Chinook (Girls)) 32-17 won by fall over Maysa LaFromboise (Jefferson (Boulder) (Girls)) 12-16 (Fall 2:30)

Cons. Round 2 - Destiny Taylor (Belgrade (Girls)) 20-12 won by medical forfeit over Ayla Marsh (Lincoln County (Eureka) (Girls)) 19-13 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 2 - Shelby Barnett (Baker (Girls)) 33-13 won by fall over Taylor Benhart (Fort Benton (Girls)) 13-19 (Fall 2:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Taylee Troutman (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 21-14 won by fall over Cyla Adams (Harlem (Girls)) 18-10 (Fall 4:39)

Cons. Round 2 - Alex Johnston (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 27-14 won by fall over Cassidy Collins (Whitehall/Harrison (Girls)) 17-10 (Fall 5:00) Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man) Champ. Round 2 - Kaura Coles (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 16-0 won by fall over Alex Johnston (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 27-14 (Fall 2:35)

Champ. Round 2 - Rossi Gookin (Lockwood (Girls)) 29-11 won by fall over Taylee Troutman (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 21-14 (Fall 4:36)

Champ. Round 2 - Aydin Gonzales (Butte (Girls)) 18-8 won by fall over Shelby Barnett (Baker (Girls)) 33-13 (Fall 5:17)

Champ. Round 2 - Kaylin Taylor (Great Falls / Msdb (Girls)) 26-4 won by fall over Destiny Taylor (Belgrade (Girls)) 20-12 (Fall 0:38)

Champ. Round 2 - Saellah Nomee (Ronan (Girls)) 19-5 won by fall over Bailey Billmayer (Chinook (Girls)) 32-17 (Fall 1:25)

Champ. Round 2 - Robin Leidholt (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 27-3 won by major decision over Adeline Stewart (Frenchtown (Girls)) 28-9 (MD 12-0)

Champ. Round 2 - Adi Siegel (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 29-10 won by fall over Clancy Setzer (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan (Girls)) 28-19 (Fall 2:33)

Champ. Round 2 - Madalyn Deiter (Great Falls Cmr (Girls)) 31-4 won by fall over McKenna Caplette (Havre (Girls)) 19-11 (Fall 0:27)

Cons. Round 1 - Shienne McNary (Fairfield/Augusta (Girls)) 20-21 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Amanda Webster (Ronan (Girls)) 26-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Sophia Bridges (Lincoln County (Eureka) (Girls)) 13-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Maysa LaFromboise (Jefferson (Boulder) (Girls)) 12-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Ayla Marsh (Lincoln County (Eureka) (Girls)) 19-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Taylor Benhart (Fort Benton (Girls)) 13-19 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Cyla Adams (Harlem (Girls)) 18-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Cassidy Collins (Whitehall/Harrison (Girls)) 17-10 received a bye () (Bye) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Kaura Coles (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 16-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Alex Johnston (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 27-14 won by fall over Shienne McNary (Fairfield/Augusta (Girls)) 20-21 (Fall 0:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Taylee Troutman (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 21-14 won in sudden victory - 1 over Amanda Webster (Ronan (Girls)) 26-10 (SV-1 8-6)

Champ. Round 1 - Rossi Gookin (Lockwood (Girls)) 29-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Aydin Gonzales (Butte (Girls)) 18-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Shelby Barnett (Baker (Girls)) 33-13 won by fall over Sophia Bridges (Lincoln County (Eureka) (Girls)) 13-17 (Fall 2:15)

Champ. Round 1 - Destiny Taylor (Belgrade (Girls)) 20-12 won by fall over Maysa LaFromboise (Jefferson (Boulder) (Girls)) 12-16 (Fall 4:22)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaylin Taylor (Great Falls / Msdb (Girls)) 26-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Saellah Nomee (Ronan (Girls)) 19-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Bailey Billmayer (Chinook (Girls)) 32-17 won by fall over Ayla Marsh (Lincoln County (Eureka) (Girls)) 19-13 (Fall 4:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Adeline Stewart (Frenchtown (Girls)) 28-9 won by fall over Taylor Benhart (Fort Benton (Girls)) 13-19 (Fall 1:32)

Champ. Round 1 - Robin Leidholt (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 27-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Adi Siegel (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 29-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Clancy Setzer (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan (Girls)) 28-19 won in sudden victory - 1 over Cyla Adams (Harlem (Girls)) 18-10 (SV-1 7-5)

Champ. Round 1 - McKenna Caplette (Havre (Girls)) 19-11 won by fall over Cassidy Collins (Whitehall/Harrison (Girls)) 17-10 (Fall 3:48)

Champ. Round 1 - Madalyn Deiter (Great Falls Cmr (Girls)) 31-4 received a bye () (Bye) 120 Placement Matches (32 Man)

1st Place Match - Bella Downing (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 32-4 won in tie breaker - 1 over Taylor Lay (Helena Capital (Girls)) 32-3 (TB-1 5-3)

3rd Place Match - Stella Wahl (Cut Bank (Girls)) 48-5 won by fall over Ava Krings (Conrad (Girls)) 39-16 (Fall 1:36)

5th Place Match - Bella Dillon (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 34-8 won by fall over Grayle Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 27-10 (Fall 2:20) 6th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Semi - Ava Krings (Conrad (Girls)) 39-16 won by fall over Grayle Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 27-10 (Fall 1:24)

Cons. Semi - Stella Wahl (Cut Bank (Girls)) 48-5 won by fall over Bella Dillon (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 34-8 (Fall 2:53) Semis & 5th WB (32 Man) Semifinal - Taylor Lay (Helena Capital (Girls)) 32-3 won by major decision over Stella Wahl (Cut Bank (Girls)) 48-5 (MD 9-1)

Semifinal - Bella Downing (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 32-4 won by fall over Grayle Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 27-10 (Fall 1:52)

Cons. Round 5 - Ava Krings (Conrad (Girls)) 39-16 won by decision over Serenity Hernandez (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 12-4 (Dec 7-4)

Cons. Round 5 - Bella Dillon (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 34-8 won by decision over Kylie Schwartz (Baker (Girls)) 35-6 (Dec 11-4) 4th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 4 - Ava Krings (Conrad (Girls)) 39-16 won by fall over Harley Labuda (Big Sandy (Girls)) 26-6 (Fall 2:08)

Cons. Round 4 - Serenity Hernandez (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 12-4 won by fall over Samantha Bennetts (Whitefish (Girls)) 23-14 (Fall 0:28)

Cons. Round 4 - Kylie Schwartz (Baker (Girls)) 35-6 won by fall over Ady Hoiland (Anaconda (Girls)) 22-12 (Fall 3:37)

Cons. Round 4 - Bella Dillon (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 34-8 won by decision over Jessa Morris (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 17-9 (Dec 7-1) Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man) Quarterfinal - Taylor Lay (Helena Capital (Girls)) 32-3 won by fall over Serenity Hernandez (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 12-4 (Fall 1:42)

Quarterfinal - Stella Wahl (Cut Bank (Girls)) 48-5 won by fall over Harley Labuda (Big Sandy (Girls)) 26-6 (Fall 3:32)

Quarterfinal - Bella Downing (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 32-4 won by decision over Bella Dillon (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 34-8 (Dec 8-7)

Quarterfinal - Grayle Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 27-10 won by fall over Kylie Schwartz (Baker (Girls)) 35-6 (Fall 2:49)

Cons. Round 3 - Ava Krings (Conrad (Girls)) 39-16 won by fall over Bea Bentler (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 16-15 (Fall 3:56)

Cons. Round 3 - Samantha Bennetts (Whitefish (Girls)) 23-14 won by fall over Brooklyn Wilting (Havre (Girls)) 20-16 (Fall 2:40)

Cons. Round 3 - Ady Hoiland (Anaconda (Girls)) 22-12 won by fall over Tyler Gibson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan (Girls)) 23-12 (Fall 0:18)

Cons. Round 3 - Jessa Morris (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 17-9 won by major decision over Alonna Fulmer (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) (Girls)) 35-11 (MD 10-2) 2nd Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 2 - Bea Bentler (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 16-15 won by fall over Taryn Reid (Fort Benton (Girls)) 15-24 (Fall 1:39)

Cons. Round 2 - Ava Krings (Conrad (Girls)) 39-16 won by fall over Mayse Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 22-10 (Fall 2:49)

Cons. Round 2 - Brooklyn Wilting (Havre (Girls)) 20-16 won by fall over Giselle Barron-Valenzuela (Ronan (Girls)) 18-22 (Fall 4:49)

Cons. Round 2 - Samantha Bennetts (Whitefish (Girls)) 23-14 won by fall over Grace Hicks (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson (Girls)) 30-16 (Fall 3:38)

Cons. Round 2 - Ady Hoiland (Anaconda (Girls)) 22-12 won by fall over Seirra Born (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 21-26 (Fall 0:36)

Cons. Round 2 - Tyler Gibson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan (Girls)) 23-12 won by fall over Melodie Starman (Fort Benton (Girls)) 20-23 (Fall 4:59)

Cons. Round 2 - Alonna Fulmer (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) (Girls)) 35-11 won in sudden victory - 1 over Penelope Foster (Corvallis (Girls)) 18-16 (SV-1 11-9)

Cons. Round 2 - Jessa Morris (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 17-9 won by fall over Maddilyn Huffine (Polson (Girls)) 12-11 (Fall 2:35) Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man) Champ. Round 2 - Taylor Lay (Helena Capital (Girls)) 32-3 won by fall over Jessa Morris (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 17-9 (Fall 0:49)

Champ. Round 2 - Serenity Hernandez (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 12-4 won by fall over Alonna Fulmer (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) (Girls)) 35-11 (Fall 4:52)

Champ. Round 2 - Stella Wahl (Cut Bank (Girls)) 48-5 won by fall over Melodie Starman (Fort Benton (Girls)) 20-23 (Fall 0:54)

Champ. Round 2 - Harley Labuda (Big Sandy (Girls)) 26-6 won by fall over Ady Hoiland (Anaconda (Girls)) 22-12 (Fall 0:54)

Champ. Round 2 - Bella Downing (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 32-4 won by fall over Grace Hicks (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson (Girls)) 30-16 (Fall 5:08)

Champ. Round 2 - Bella Dillon (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 34-8 won by fall over Brooklyn Wilting (Havre (Girls)) 20-16 (Fall 1:32)

Champ. Round 2 - Grayle Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 27-10 won by fall over Ava Krings (Conrad (Girls)) 39-16 (Fall 0:46)

Champ. Round 2 - Kylie Schwartz (Baker (Girls)) 35-6 won by fall over Taryn Reid (Fort Benton (Girls)) 15-24 (Fall 0:57)

Cons. Round 1 - Bea Bentler (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 16-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Mayse Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 22-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Giselle Barron-Valenzuela (Ronan (Girls)) 18-22 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Samantha Bennetts (Whitefish (Girls)) 23-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Seirra Born (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 21-26 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Tyler Gibson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan (Girls)) 23-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Penelope Foster (Corvallis (Girls)) 18-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Maddilyn Huffine (Polson (Girls)) 12-11 received a bye () (Bye) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Taylor Lay (Helena Capital (Girls)) 32-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Jessa Morris (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 17-9 won by decision over Bea Bentler (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 16-15 (Dec 7-6)

Champ. Round 1 - Alonna Fulmer (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) (Girls)) 35-11 won by fall over Mayse Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 22-10 (Fall 5:14)

Champ. Round 1 - Serenity Hernandez (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 12-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Stella Wahl (Cut Bank (Girls)) 48-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Melodie Starman (Fort Benton (Girls)) 20-23 won by fall over Giselle Barron-Valenzuela (Ronan (Girls)) 18-22 (Fall 1:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Ady Hoiland (Anaconda (Girls)) 22-12 won by fall over Samantha Bennetts (Whitefish (Girls)) 23-14 (Fall 3:23)

Champ. Round 1 - Harley Labuda (Big Sandy (Girls)) 26-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Bella Downing (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 32-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Grace Hicks (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson (Girls)) 30-16 won by fall over Seirra Born (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 21-26 (Fall 2:52)

Champ. Round 1 - Brooklyn Wilting (Havre (Girls)) 20-16 won by fall over Tyler Gibson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan (Girls)) 23-12 (Fall 5:26)

Champ. Round 1 - Bella Dillon (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 34-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Ava Krings (Conrad (Girls)) 39-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Grayle Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 27-10 won by fall over Penelope Foster (Corvallis (Girls)) 18-16 (Fall 0:27)

Champ. Round 1 - Taryn Reid (Fort Benton (Girls)) 15-24 won by fall over Maddilyn Huffine (Polson (Girls)) 12-11 (Fall 3:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Kylie Schwartz (Baker (Girls)) 35-6 received a bye () (Bye) 126 Placement Matches (32 Man)

1st Place Match - Meadow Mahlmeister (Lockwood (Girls)) 33-1 won by decision over Katie Dolence (Ronan (Girls)) 41-4 (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match - Emma Klingaman (Chinook (Girls)) 42-9 won by decision over Sophie Grunhuvd (Butte (Girls)) 25-5 (Dec 2-1)

5th Place Match - Lucia Schlapfer (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart (Girls)) 31-9 won by fall over Ashlynn Kistenmacher (Shepherd (Girls)) 27-4 (Fall 1:40) 6th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Semi - Sophie Grunhuvd (Butte (Girls)) 25-5 won by fall over Lucia Schlapfer (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart (Girls)) 31-9 (Fall 2:27)

Cons. Semi - Emma Klingaman (Chinook (Girls)) 42-9 won by fall over Ashlynn Kistenmacher (Shepherd (Girls)) 27-4 (Fall 3:54) Semis & 5th WB (32 Man) Semifinal - Katie Dolence (Ronan (Girls)) 41-4 won by fall over Ashlynn Kistenmacher (Shepherd (Girls)) 27-4 (Fall 5:18)

Semifinal - Meadow Mahlmeister (Lockwood (Girls)) 33-1 won by decision over Sophie Grunhuvd (Butte (Girls)) 25-5 (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Round 5 - Lucia Schlapfer (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart (Girls)) 31-9 won by fall over Cadence Weis (Laurel (Girls)) 38-13 (Fall 2:08)

Cons. Round 5 - Emma Klingaman (Chinook (Girls)) 42-9 won by fall over Lucy Armstrong (Choteau (Girls)) 32-11 (Fall 4:45) 4th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 4 - Lucia Schlapfer (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart (Girls)) 31-9 won by fall over Etta Wicks (Fort Benton (Girls)) 35-14 (Fall 1:30)

Cons. Round 4 - Cadence Weis (Laurel (Girls)) 38-13 won by fall over Jersey Berg (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 18-9 (Fall 0:51)

Cons. Round 4 - Lucy Armstrong (Choteau (Girls)) 32-11 won by major decision over Jaidyn Holdaway (Anaconda (Girls)) 19-9 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Round 4 - Emma Klingaman (Chinook (Girls)) 42-9 won by fall over Jocelyn Covington (Corvallis (Girls)) 21-8 (Fall 2:22) Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man) Quarterfinal - Katie Dolence (Ronan (Girls)) 41-4 won by fall over Cadence Weis (Laurel (Girls)) 38-13 (Fall 1:33)

Quarterfinal - Ashlynn Kistenmacher (Shepherd (Girls)) 27-4 won by fall over Lucia Schlapfer (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart (Girls)) 31-9 (Fall 1:47)

Quarterfinal - Sophie Grunhuvd (Butte (Girls)) 25-5 won by fall over Emma Klingaman (Chinook (Girls)) 42-9 (Fall 3:18)

Quarterfinal - Meadow Mahlmeister (Lockwood (Girls)) 33-1 won by major decision over Lucy Armstrong (Choteau (Girls)) 32-11 (MD 9-1)

Cons. Round 3 - Etta Wicks (Fort Benton (Girls)) 35-14 won by fall over Malorey Lawrence (Florence-Carlton (Girls)) 24-9 (Fall 4:14)

Cons. Round 3 - Jersey Berg (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 18-9 won by fall over Shyloh Huffine (Polson (Girls)) 13-8 (Fall 2:55)

Cons. Round 3 - Jaidyn Holdaway (Anaconda (Girls)) 19-9 won by fall over Madison Rexford (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 13-11 (Fall 4:09)

Cons. Round 3 - Jocelyn Covington (Corvallis (Girls)) 21-8 won by fall over Camy Hoiland (Anaconda (Girls)) 16-14 (Fall 2:38) 2nd Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 2 - Etta Wicks (Fort Benton (Girls)) 35-14 won by medical forfeit over Keely Heaton (Baker (Girls)) 10-13 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 2 - Malorey Lawrence (Florence-Carlton (Girls)) 24-9 won by fall over Arya Hernandez (Lockwood (Girls)) 18-16 (Fall 4:06)

Cons. Round 2 - Jersey Berg (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 18-9 won by decision over Mariska Harris (Helena Capital (Girls)) 20-14 (Dec 11-9)

Cons. Round 2 - Shyloh Huffine (Polson (Girls)) 13-8 won by fall over Issabelle Salois (Cut Bank (Girls)) 25-23 (Fall 1:12)

Cons. Round 2 - Madison Rexford (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 13-11 won by fall over Daneya Pretty Paint (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 9-10 (Fall 4:59)

Cons. Round 2 - Jaidyn Holdaway (Anaconda (Girls)) 19-9 won by fall over Arabella Nichols (Great Falls Cmr (Girls)) 13-14 (Fall 2:03)

Cons. Round 2 - Jocelyn Covington (Corvallis (Girls)) 21-8 won by fall over Karissa Afrank (Baker (Girls)) 23-11 (Fall 4:12)

Cons. Round 2 - Camy Hoiland (Anaconda (Girls)) 16-14 won by decision over Brady Boll (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 16-6 (Dec 10-7) Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man) Champ. Round 2 - Katie Dolence (Ronan (Girls)) 41-4 won by tech fall over Brady Boll (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 16-6 (TF-1.5 6:00 (15-0))

Champ. Round 2 - Cadence Weis (Laurel (Girls)) 38-13 won by fall over Jocelyn Covington (Corvallis (Girls)) 21-8 (Fall 5:20)

Champ. Round 2 - Lucia Schlapfer (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart (Girls)) 31-9 won by fall over Jaidyn Holdaway (Anaconda (Girls)) 19-9 (Fall 1:49)

Champ. Round 2 - Ashlynn Kistenmacher (Shepherd (Girls)) 27-4 won by fall over Madison Rexford (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 13-11 (Fall 1:58)

Champ. Round 2 - Sophie Grunhuvd (Butte (Girls)) 25-5 won by fall over Issabelle Salois (Cut Bank (Girls)) 25-23 (Fall 1:22)

Champ. Round 2 - Emma Klingaman (Chinook (Girls)) 42-9 won by fall over Mariska Harris (Helena Capital (Girls)) 20-14 (Fall 3:14)

Champ. Round 2 - Lucy Armstrong (Choteau (Girls)) 32-11 won by fall over Malorey Lawrence (Florence-Carlton (Girls)) 24-9 (Fall 5:29)

Champ. Round 2 - Meadow Mahlmeister (Lockwood (Girls)) 33-1 won by fall over Etta Wicks (Fort Benton (Girls)) 35-14 (Fall 4:45)

Cons. Round 1 - Keely Heaton (Baker (Girls)) 10-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Arya Hernandez (Lockwood (Girls)) 18-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Jersey Berg (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 18-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Shyloh Huffine (Polson (Girls)) 13-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Daneya Pretty Paint (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 9-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Arabella Nichols (Great Falls Cmr (Girls)) 13-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Karissa Afrank (Baker (Girls)) 23-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Camy Hoiland (Anaconda (Girls)) 16-14 received a bye () (Bye) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Katie Dolence (Ronan (Girls)) 41-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Brady Boll (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 16-6 won by medical forfeit over Keely Heaton (Baker (Girls)) 10-13 (M. For.)

Champ. Round 1 - Jocelyn Covington (Corvallis (Girls)) 21-8 won by fall over Arya Hernandez (Lockwood (Girls)) 18-16 (Fall 3:01)

Champ. Round 1 - Cadence Weis (Laurel (Girls)) 38-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Lucia Schlapfer (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart (Girls)) 31-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Jaidyn Holdaway (Anaconda (Girls)) 19-9 won by fall over Jersey Berg (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 18-9 (Fall 3:09)

Champ. Round 1 - Madison Rexford (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 13-11 won by fall over Shyloh Huffine (Polson (Girls)) 13-8 (Fall 1:19)

Champ. Round 1 - Ashlynn Kistenmacher (Shepherd (Girls)) 27-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Sophie Grunhuvd (Butte (Girls)) 25-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Issabelle Salois (Cut Bank (Girls)) 25-23 won by fall over Daneya Pretty Paint (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 9-10 (Fall 3:02)

Champ. Round 1 - Mariska Harris (Helena Capital (Girls)) 20-14 won by fall over Arabella Nichols (Great Falls Cmr (Girls)) 13-14 (Fall 1:43)

Champ. Round 1 - Emma Klingaman (Chinook (Girls)) 42-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Lucy Armstrong (Choteau (Girls)) 32-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Malorey Lawrence (Florence-Carlton (Girls)) 24-9 won by decision over Karissa Afrank (Baker (Girls)) 23-11 (Dec 5-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Etta Wicks (Fort Benton (Girls)) 35-14 won by fall over Camy Hoiland (Anaconda (Girls)) 16-14 (Fall 2:48)

Champ. Round 1 - Meadow Mahlmeister (Lockwood (Girls)) 33-1 received a bye () (Bye) 132 Placement Matches (32 Man)

1st Place Match - Lili Schubarth (Simms (Girls)) 33-1 won by decision over Makenzee Neal (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 28-1 (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match - Nevaeh Grunhuvd (Butte (Girls)) 25-4 won by decision over Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan (Girls)) 37-6 (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match - Kaitlyn Johnson (Harlem (Girls)) 38-11 won by fall over Rebel Montanez (Frenchtown (Girls)) 30-16 (Fall 4:59) 6th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Semi - Nevaeh Grunhuvd (Butte (Girls)) 25-4 won by fall over Rebel Montanez (Frenchtown (Girls)) 30-16 (Fall 0:36)

Cons. Semi - Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan (Girls)) 37-6 won by fall over Kaitlyn Johnson (Harlem (Girls)) 38-11 (Fall 2:47) Semis & 5th WB (32 Man) Semifinal - Lili Schubarth (Simms (Girls)) 33-1 won by major decision over Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan (Girls)) 37-6 (MD 11-1)

Semifinal - Makenzee Neal (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 28-1 won by fall over Nevaeh Grunhuvd (Butte (Girls)) 25-4 (Fall 3:51)

Cons. Round 5 - Rebel Montanez (Frenchtown (Girls)) 30-16 won by fall over Savannah Riggin (Chester-Joplin-Inverness (Girls)) 31-9 (Fall 4:39)

Cons. Round 5 - Kaitlyn Johnson (Harlem (Girls)) 38-11 won by decision over Ryleigh Warner (Anaconda (Girls)) 31-12 (Dec 3-0) 4th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 4 - Savannah Riggin (Chester-Joplin-Inverness (Girls)) 31-9 won by decision over Allie Murphy (Belgrade (Girls)) 25-13 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 4 - Rebel Montanez (Frenchtown (Girls)) 30-16 won by major decision over Kiera Lackey (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 23-11 (MD 16-8)

Cons. Round 4 - Ryleigh Warner (Anaconda (Girls)) 31-12 won by fall over Keenya Gibson (Stevensville (Girls)) 21-6 (Fall 2:14)

Cons. Round 4 - Kaitlyn Johnson (Harlem (Girls)) 38-11 won by fall over Lizzy Sherman (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 29-13 (Fall 1:30) Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man) Quarterfinal - Lili Schubarth (Simms (Girls)) 33-1 won by fall over Kiera Lackey (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 23-11 (Fall 2:43)

Quarterfinal - Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan (Girls)) 37-6 won by fall over Savannah Riggin (Chester-Joplin-Inverness (Girls)) 31-9 (Fall 3:34)

Quarterfinal - Nevaeh Grunhuvd (Butte (Girls)) 25-4 won by fall over Kaitlyn Johnson (Harlem (Girls)) 38-11 (Fall 4:50)

Quarterfinal - Makenzee Neal (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 28-1 won by fall over Ryleigh Warner (Anaconda (Girls)) 31-12 (Fall 3:51)

Cons. Round 3 - Allie Murphy (Belgrade (Girls)) 25-13 won by fall over Lillian Kraiter (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 18-9 (Fall 2:25)

Cons. Round 3 - Rebel Montanez (Frenchtown (Girls)) 30-16 won by decision over Kylie Shine (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 22-8 (Dec 6-0)

Cons. Round 3 - Keenya Gibson (Stevensville (Girls)) 21-6 won by fall over Olivia Valentine (Polson (Girls)) 9-11 (Fall 1:30)

Cons. Round 3 - Lizzy Sherman (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 29-13 won by decision over Destiny Finley (Ronan (Girls)) 9-7 (Dec 5-2) 2nd Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 2 - Lillian Kraiter (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 18-9 won by decision over Jocelyn Arthur (Lockwood (Girls)) 20-12 (Dec 5-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Allie Murphy (Belgrade (Girls)) 25-13 won by fall over Jade Bailey (Manhattan (Girls)) 4-14 (Fall 2:44)

Cons. Round 2 - Kylie Shine (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 22-8 won by fall over Serena Henry (Conrad (Girls)) 18-19 (Fall 2:26)

Cons. Round 2 - Rebel Montanez (Frenchtown (Girls)) 30-16 won by fall over Aly Dinardi (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 21-19 (Fall 2:12)

Cons. Round 2 - Olivia Valentine (Polson (Girls)) 9-11 won by fall over Camryn Fiscus (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson (Girls)) 23-13 (Fall 1:22)

Cons. Round 2 - Keenya Gibson (Stevensville (Girls)) 21-6 won by decision over Tyaisha Dietz (Baker (Girls)) 23-8 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Lizzy Sherman (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 29-13 won by fall over Hailey Unrein (Lincoln County (Eureka) (Girls)) 19-16 (Fall 4:46)

Cons. Round 2 - Destiny Finley (Ronan (Girls)) 9-7 won by fall over Madilyn Ward (Cascade (Girls)) 12-10 (Fall 2:19) Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man) Champ. Round 2 - Lili Schubarth (Simms (Girls)) 33-1 won by tech fall over Destiny Finley (Ronan (Girls)) 9-7 (TF-1.5 2:14 (15-0))

Champ. Round 2 - Kiera Lackey (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 23-11 won by decision over Lizzy Sherman (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 29-13 (Dec 7-5)

Champ. Round 2 - Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan (Girls)) 37-6 won by fall over Tyaisha Dietz (Baker (Girls)) 23-8 (Fall 3:35)

Champ. Round 2 - Savannah Riggin (Chester-Joplin-Inverness (Girls)) 31-9 won by fall over Camryn Fiscus (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson (Girls)) 23-13 (Fall 0:28)

Champ. Round 2 - Nevaeh Grunhuvd (Butte (Girls)) 25-4 won by fall over Aly Dinardi (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 21-19 (Fall 1:12)

Champ. Round 2 - Kaitlyn Johnson (Harlem (Girls)) 38-11 won by fall over Kylie Shine (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 22-8 (Fall 1:19)

Champ. Round 2 - Ryleigh Warner (Anaconda (Girls)) 31-12 won by fall over Allie Murphy (Belgrade (Girls)) 25-13 (Fall 5:13)

Champ. Round 2 - Makenzee Neal (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 28-1 won by fall over Jocelyn Arthur (Lockwood (Girls)) 20-12 (Fall 4:45)

Cons. Round 1 - Lillian Kraiter (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 18-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Jade Bailey (Manhattan (Girls)) 4-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Serena Henry (Conrad (Girls)) 18-19 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Rebel Montanez (Frenchtown (Girls)) 30-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Olivia Valentine (Polson (Girls)) 9-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Keenya Gibson (Stevensville (Girls)) 21-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Hailey Unrein (Lincoln County (Eureka) (Girls)) 19-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Madilyn Ward (Cascade (Girls)) 12-10 received a bye () (Bye) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Lili Schubarth (Simms (Girls)) 33-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Destiny Finley (Ronan (Girls)) 9-7 won by fall over Lillian Kraiter (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 18-9 (Fall 2:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Kiera Lackey (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 23-11 won by fall over Jade Bailey (Manhattan (Girls)) 4-14 (Fall 0:36)

Champ. Round 1 - Lizzy Sherman (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 29-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan (Girls)) 37-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Tyaisha Dietz (Baker (Girls)) 23-8 won by fall over Serena Henry (Conrad (Girls)) 18-19 (Fall 1:25)

Champ. Round 1 - Camryn Fiscus (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson (Girls)) 23-13 won by decision over Rebel Montanez (Frenchtown (Girls)) 30-16 (Dec 10-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Savannah Riggin (Chester-Joplin-Inverness (Girls)) 31-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Nevaeh Grunhuvd (Butte (Girls)) 25-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Aly Dinardi (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 21-19 won by fall over Olivia Valentine (Polson (Girls)) 9-11 (Fall 1:09)

Champ. Round 1 - Kylie Shine (Glacier (Kalispell) (Girls)) 22-8 won by fall over Keenya Gibson (Stevensville (Girls)) 21-6 (Fall 5:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaitlyn Johnson (Harlem (Girls)) 38-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Ryleigh Warner (Anaconda (Girls)) 31-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Allie Murphy (Belgrade (Girls)) 25-13 won by fall over Hailey Unrein (Lincoln County (Eureka) (Girls)) 19-16 (Fall 4:48)

Champ. Round 1 - Jocelyn Arthur (Lockwood (Girls)) 20-12 won by fall over Madilyn Ward (Cascade (Girls)) 12-10 (Fall 1:52)

Champ. Round 1 - Makenzee Neal (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 28-1 received a bye () (Bye) 138 Placement Matches (32 Man)

1st Place Match - Paige Gershmel (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 36-2 won in sudden victory - 1 over Kaitlyn Thorn (Bozeman (Girls)) 28-3 (SV-1 4-2)

3rd Place Match - Brynn Courville (Ronan (Girls)) 32-3 won by fall over Yasmine Tatsey-McKay (Browning (Girls)) 32-6 (Fall 0:46)

5th Place Match - Emily Zachary (Columbus (Girls)) 19-7 won by fall over Clara Schuele (Helena (Girls)) 27-10 (Fall 4:04) 6th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Semi - Yasmine Tatsey-McKay (Browning (Girls)) 32-6 won by decision over Emily Zachary (Columbus (Girls)) 19-7 (Dec 10-5)

Cons. Semi - Brynn Courville (Ronan (Girls)) 32-3 won by fall over Clara Schuele (Helena (Girls)) 27-10 (Fall 2:12) Semis & 5th WB (32 Man) Semifinal - Paige Gershmel (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 36-2 won by decision over Brynn Courville (Ronan (Girls)) 32-3 (Dec 7-1)

Semifinal - Kaitlyn Thorn (Bozeman (Girls)) 28-3 won by decision over Yasmine Tatsey-McKay (Browning (Girls)) 32-6 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 5 - Emily Zachary (Columbus (Girls)) 19-7 won by fall over Madison Lamb (Glasgow (Girls)) 20-17 (Fall 4:16)

Cons. Round 5 - Clara Schuele (Helena (Girls)) 27-10 won by decision over Sage Machado (Frenchtown (Girls)) 21-13 (Dec 5-2) 4th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 4 - Emily Zachary (Columbus (Girls)) 19-7 won by fall over Tita Fandrich (Lockwood (Girls)) 29-11 (Fall 2:29)

Cons. Round 4 - Madison Lamb (Glasgow (Girls)) 20-17 won by fall over Jessica Stark (Baker (Girls)) 29-12 (Fall 2:34)

Cons. Round 4 - Sage Machado (Frenchtown (Girls)) 21-13 won by fall over Kendra Redd (Anaconda (Girls)) 23-12 (Fall 1:40)

Cons. Round 4 - Clara Schuele (Helena (Girls)) 27-10 won by fall over Taylee Moss (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 11-15 (Fall 4:18) Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man) Quarterfinal - Brynn Courville (Ronan (Girls)) 32-3 won by fall over Jessica Stark (Baker (Girls)) 29-12 (Fall 0:51)

Quarterfinal - Paige Gershmel (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 36-2 won by major decision over Tita Fandrich (Lockwood (Girls)) 29-11 (MD 15-2)

Quarterfinal - Yasmine Tatsey-McKay (Browning (Girls)) 32-6 won by fall over Taylee Moss (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 11-15 (Fall 4:17)

Quarterfinal - Kaitlyn Thorn (Bozeman (Girls)) 28-3 won by fall over Kendra Redd (Anaconda (Girls)) 23-12 (Fall 2:09)

Cons. Round 3 - Emily Zachary (Columbus (Girls)) 19-7 won by fall over Lindsay Yoder (Simms (Girls)) 22-13 (Fall 2:32)

Cons. Round 3 - Madison Lamb (Glasgow (Girls)) 20-17 won by fall over Kailyn Kramer (Great Falls Cmr (Girls)) 15-17 (Fall 4:10)

Cons. Round 3 - Sage Machado (Frenchtown (Girls)) 21-13 won by decision over Ruby Herman (Choteau (Girls)) 24-18 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 3 - Clara Schuele (Helena (Girls)) 27-10 won by decision over Luisa Rivera-Rosas (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 26-12 (Dec 7-4) 2nd Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 2 - Lindsay Yoder (Simms (Girls)) 22-13 won by fall over Kylie Amundson (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 11-9 (Fall 2:38)

Cons. Round 2 - Emily Zachary (Columbus (Girls)) 19-7 won by fall over Reagyn Buffington (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 7-17 (Fall 1:54)

Cons. Round 2 - Madison Lamb (Glasgow (Girls)) 20-17 won by fall over Brylie Reum (Polson (Girls)) 12-12 (Fall 0:36)

Cons. Round 2 - Kailyn Kramer (Great Falls Cmr (Girls)) 15-17 won by fall over Agnes Fleischhauer (St. Ignatius (Girls)) 2-9 (Fall 1:07)

Cons. Round 2 - Ruby Herman (Choteau (Girls)) 24-18 won by fall over Braydee Lehman (Fort Benton (Girls)) 20-18 (Fall 3:12)

Cons. Round 2 - Sage Machado (Frenchtown (Girls)) 21-13 won by fall over Haley Wilson (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 19-13 (Fall 4:43)

Cons. Round 2 - Clara Schuele (Helena (Girls)) 27-10 won by fall over Kailey Broad (Hamilton (Girls)) 17-21 (Fall 2:02)

Cons. Round 2 - Luisa Rivera-Rosas (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 26-12 won by fall over Kennady Krebs (Lockwood (Girls)) 17-15 (Fall 4:59) Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man) Champ. Round 2 - Brynn Courville (Ronan (Girls)) 32-3 won by fall over Kennady Krebs (Lockwood (Girls)) 17-15 (Fall 0:15)

Champ. Round 2 - Jessica Stark (Baker (Girls)) 29-12 won by fall over Clara Schuele (Helena (Girls)) 27-10 (Fall 3:14)

Champ. Round 2 - Tita Fandrich (Lockwood (Girls)) 29-11 won in tie breaker - 1 over Sage Machado (Frenchtown (Girls)) 21-13 (TB-1 10-5)

Champ. Round 2 - Paige Gershmel (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 36-2 won by fall over Braydee Lehman (Fort Benton (Girls)) 20-18 (Fall 1:13)

Champ. Round 2 - Yasmine Tatsey-McKay (Browning (Girls)) 32-6 won by fall over Kailyn Kramer (Great Falls Cmr (Girls)) 15-17 (Fall 0:24)

Champ. Round 2 - Taylee Moss (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 11-15 won by decision over Madison Lamb (Glasgow (Girls)) 20-17 (Dec 11-9)

Champ. Round 2 - Kendra Redd (Anaconda (Girls)) 23-12 won by fall over Emily Zachary (Columbus (Girls)) 19-7 (Fall 1:11)

Champ. Round 2 - Kaitlyn Thorn (Bozeman (Girls)) 28-3 won by fall over Lindsay Yoder (Simms (Girls)) 22-13 (Fall 0:47)

Cons. Round 1 - Kylie Amundson (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 11-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Reagyn Buffington (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 7-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Brylie Reum (Polson (Girls)) 12-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Agnes Fleischhauer (St. Ignatius (Girls)) 2-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Ruby Herman (Choteau (Girls)) 24-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Haley Wilson (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 19-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Kailey Broad (Hamilton (Girls)) 17-21 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Luisa Rivera-Rosas (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 26-12 received a bye () (Bye) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Brynn Courville (Ronan (Girls)) 32-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Kennady Krebs (Lockwood (Girls)) 17-15 won by fall over Kylie Amundson (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 11-9 (Fall 3:37)

Champ. Round 1 - Clara Schuele (Helena (Girls)) 27-10 won by fall over Reagyn Buffington (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 7-17 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Jessica Stark (Baker (Girls)) 29-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Sage Machado (Frenchtown (Girls)) 21-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Tita Fandrich (Lockwood (Girls)) 29-11 won by fall over Brylie Reum (Polson (Girls)) 12-12 (Fall 1:23)

Champ. Round 1 - Braydee Lehman (Fort Benton (Girls)) 20-18 won by fall over Agnes Fleischhauer (St. Ignatius (Girls)) 2-9 (Fall 0:24)

Champ. Round 1 - Paige Gershmel (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 36-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Yasmine Tatsey-McKay (Browning (Girls)) 32-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Kailyn Kramer (Great Falls Cmr (Girls)) 15-17 won by fall over Ruby Herman (Choteau (Girls)) 24-18 (Fall 5:06)

Champ. Round 1 - Taylee Moss (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 11-15 won by fall over Haley Wilson (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 19-13 (Fall 2:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Madison Lamb (Glasgow (Girls)) 20-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Kendra Redd (Anaconda (Girls)) 23-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Emily Zachary (Columbus (Girls)) 19-7 won by fall over Kailey Broad (Hamilton (Girls)) 17-21 (Fall 1:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Lindsay Yoder (Simms (Girls)) 22-13 won by decision over Luisa Rivera-Rosas (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 26-12 (Dec 4-0)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaitlyn Thorn (Bozeman (Girls)) 28-3 received a bye () (Bye) 145 Placement Matches (32 Man)

1st Place Match - Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project (Worden) (Girls)) 37-0 won by fall over Riley Clampitt (Glasgow (Girls)) 35-7 (Fall 3:20)

3rd Place Match - McKenna Jones (Conrad (Girls)) 34-7 won by major decision over Joli Beston (Wolf Point (Girls)) 37-15 (MD 8-0)

5th Place Match - Harli Kinney (Polson (Girls)) 23-6 won by fall over Paisley Jaeger (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 33-10 (Fall 4:30) 6th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Semi - McKenna Jones (Conrad (Girls)) 34-7 won by fall over Paisley Jaeger (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 33-10 (Fall 3:30)

Cons. Semi - Joli Beston (Wolf Point (Girls)) 37-15 won by decision over Harli Kinney (Polson (Girls)) 23-6 (Dec 7-2) Semis & 5th WB (32 Man) Semifinal - Riley Clampitt (Glasgow (Girls)) 35-7 won by decision over Harli Kinney (Polson (Girls)) 23-6 (Dec 1-0)

Semifinal - Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project (Worden) (Girls)) 37-0 won by fall over McKenna Jones (Conrad (Girls)) 34-7 (Fall 1:14)

Cons. Round 5 - Paisley Jaeger (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 33-10 won by decision over Natalia Samson (Choteau (Girls)) 21-12 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 5 - Joli Beston (Wolf Point (Girls)) 37-15 won by decision over Carmelia Horn (Hardin (Girls)) 29-12 (Dec 5-3) 4th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 4 - Natalia Samson (Choteau (Girls)) 21-12 won by decision over Aubrey Sharbono (St. Ignatius (Girls)) 25-10 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Round 4 - Paisley Jaeger (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 33-10 won by fall over Emerson Eckhardt (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 28-12 (Fall 0:39)

Cons. Round 4 - Carmelia Horn (Hardin (Girls)) 29-12 won by injury default over Ryann Gorder (Baker (Girls)) 20-13 (Inj. 4:20)

Cons. Round 4 - Joli Beston (Wolf Point (Girls)) 37-15 won by fall over Elizabeth James (Billings West (Girls)) 19-15 (Fall 1:56) Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man) Quarterfinal - Harli Kinney (Polson (Girls)) 23-6 won by fall over Paisley Jaeger (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 33-10 (Fall 4:46)

Quarterfinal - Riley Clampitt (Glasgow (Girls)) 35-7 won by decision over Natalia Samson (Choteau (Girls)) 21-12 (Dec 2-0)

Quarterfinal - McKenna Jones (Conrad (Girls)) 34-7 won by fall over Joli Beston (Wolf Point (Girls)) 37-15 (Fall 0:54)

Quarterfinal - Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project (Worden) (Girls)) 37-0 won by fall over Carmelia Horn (Hardin (Girls)) 29-12 (Fall 1:46)

Cons. Round 3 - Aubrey Sharbono (St. Ignatius (Girls)) 25-10 won by fall over Olive Hoffman (Missoula Hellgate (Girls)) 12-10 (Fall 0:28)

Cons. Round 3 - Emerson Eckhardt (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 28-12 won by fall over Jaici Watt (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 26-17 (Fall 2:26)

Cons. Round 3 - Ryann Gorder (Baker (Girls)) 20-13 won by decision over Brylee Rees (Frenchtown (Girls)) 15-16 (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Round 3 - Elizabeth James (Billings West (Girls)) 19-15 won by fall over Hattie Morrow (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart (Girls)) 26-8 (Fall 0:27) 2nd Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 2 - Olive Hoffman (Missoula Hellgate (Girls)) 12-10 won by fall over Hailey Daffin (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 4-12 (Fall 4:15)

Cons. Round 2 - Aubrey Sharbono (St. Ignatius (Girls)) 25-10 won by fall over Rebekah Womble (Columbus (Girls)) 14-21 (Fall 2:01)

Cons. Round 2 - Jaici Watt (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 26-17 won by fall over Lola Schock (Ronan (Girls)) 8-26 (Fall 2:58)

Cons. Round 2 - Emerson Eckhardt (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 28-12 won by fall over Brooke Rose (Lockwood (Girls)) 6-17 (Fall 2:37)

Cons. Round 2 - Brylee Rees (Frenchtown (Girls)) 15-16 won by fall over Baely Norris (Butte (Girls)) 1-10 (Fall 2:21)

Cons. Round 2 - Ryann Gorder (Baker (Girls)) 20-13 won by fall over Mesa Ewing (Red Lodge/Belfry (Girls)) 6-18 (Fall 0:41)

Cons. Round 2 - Hattie Morrow (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart (Girls)) 26-8 won by fall over Sadailyah Momberg (Browning (Girls)) 20-14 (Fall 3:14)

Cons. Round 2 - Elizabeth James (Billings West (Girls)) 19-15 won by fall over Poloma Padilla (Havre (Girls)) 11-18 (Fall 1:21) Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man) Champ. Round 2 - Harli Kinney (Polson (Girls)) 23-6 won by fall over Elizabeth James (Billings West (Girls)) 19-15 (Fall 3:31)

Champ. Round 2 - Paisley Jaeger (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 33-10 won by decision over Hattie Morrow (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart (Girls)) 26-8 (Dec 8-5)

Champ. Round 2 - Natalia Samson (Choteau (Girls)) 21-12 won by decision over Ryann Gorder (Baker (Girls)) 20-13 (Dec 4-2)

Champ. Round 2 - Riley Clampitt (Glasgow (Girls)) 35-7 won by fall over Brylee Rees (Frenchtown (Girls)) 15-16 (Fall 1:36)

Champ. Round 2 - McKenna Jones (Conrad (Girls)) 34-7 won by fall over Emerson Eckhardt (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 28-12 (Fall 1:57)

Champ. Round 2 - Joli Beston (Wolf Point (Girls)) 37-15 won by fall over Jaici Watt (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 26-17 (Fall 1:06)

Champ. Round 2 - Carmelia Horn (Hardin (Girls)) 29-12 won by major decision over Aubrey Sharbono (St. Ignatius (Girls)) 25-10 (MD 11-0)

Champ. Round 2 - Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project (Worden) (Girls)) 37-0 won by fall over Hailey Daffin (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 4-12 (Fall 0:22)

Cons. Round 1 - Olive Hoffman (Missoula Hellgate (Girls)) 12-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Rebekah Womble (Columbus (Girls)) 14-21 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Lola Schock (Ronan (Girls)) 8-26 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Brooke Rose (Lockwood (Girls)) 6-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Baely Norris (Butte (Girls)) 1-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Mesa Ewing (Red Lodge/Belfry (Girls)) 6-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Sadailyah Momberg (Browning (Girls)) 20-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Poloma Padilla (Havre (Girls)) 11-18 received a bye () (Bye) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Harli Kinney (Polson (Girls)) 23-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Elizabeth James (Billings West (Girls)) 19-15 won by fall over Olive Hoffman (Missoula Hellgate (Girls)) 12-10 (Fall 0:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Hattie Morrow (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart (Girls)) 26-8 won by fall over Rebekah Womble (Columbus (Girls)) 14-21 (Fall 1:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Paisley Jaeger (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 33-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Natalia Samson (Choteau (Girls)) 21-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Ryann Gorder (Baker (Girls)) 20-13 won by fall over Lola Schock (Ronan (Girls)) 8-26 (Fall 0:43)

Champ. Round 1 - Brylee Rees (Frenchtown (Girls)) 15-16 won by fall over Brooke Rose (Lockwood (Girls)) 6-17 (Fall 2:20)

Champ. Round 1 - Riley Clampitt (Glasgow (Girls)) 35-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - McKenna Jones (Conrad (Girls)) 34-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Emerson Eckhardt (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 28-12 won by fall over Baely Norris (Butte (Girls)) 1-10 (Fall 1:10)

Champ. Round 1 - Jaici Watt (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 26-17 won by fall over Mesa Ewing (Red Lodge/Belfry (Girls)) 6-18 (Fall 2:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Joli Beston (Wolf Point (Girls)) 37-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Aubrey Sharbono (St. Ignatius (Girls)) 25-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Carmelia Horn (Hardin (Girls)) 29-12 won by fall over Sadailyah Momberg (Browning (Girls)) 20-14 (Fall 1:22)

Champ. Round 1 - Hailey Daffin (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 4-12 won in tie breaker - 1 over Poloma Padilla (Havre (Girls)) 11-18 (TB-1 10-7)

Champ. Round 1 - Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project (Worden) (Girls)) 37-0 received a bye () (Bye) 152 Placement Matches (32 Man)

1st Place Match - Hailey Sutton (Florence-Carlton (Girls)) 26-0 won by fall over Trinity Barrus (Custer/Hysham (Girls)) 27-1 (Fall 3:29)

3rd Place Match - Leona Dodson Howe (Ronan (Girls)) 36-11 won by fall over Macey Tate (Baker (Girls)) 30-8 (Fall 2:00)

5th Place Match - Haven Ferguson (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 26-6 won by fall over Mattie Stepan (Butte (Girls)) 10-10 (Fall 2:50) 6th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Semi - Macey Tate (Baker (Girls)) 30-8 won by fall over Haven Ferguson (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 26-6 (Fall 2:50)

Cons. Semi - Leona Dodson Howe (Ronan (Girls)) 36-11 won by decision over Mattie Stepan (Butte (Girls)) 10-10 (Dec 8-4) Semis & 5th WB (32 Man) Semifinal - Hailey Sutton (Florence-Carlton (Girls)) 26-0 won by fall over Mattie Stepan (Butte (Girls)) 10-10 (Fall 5:22)

Semifinal - Trinity Barrus (Custer/Hysham (Girls)) 27-1 won by fall over Macey Tate (Baker (Girls)) 30-8 (Fall 4:34)

Cons. Round 5 - Haven Ferguson (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 26-6 won by decision over Samantha Larsen (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 23-20 (Dec 6-0)

Cons. Round 5 - Leona Dodson Howe (Ronan (Girls)) 36-11 won by fall over Bryton Kipp (Helena Capital (Girls)) 22-8 (Fall 1:58) 4th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 4 - Haven Ferguson (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 26-6 won by decision over Dekota Carter-Ochoa (Belgrade (Girls)) 10-6 (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Round 4 - Samantha Larsen (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 23-20 won by fall over Payton Johnson (Manhattan (Girls)) 22-12 (Fall 2:00)

Cons. Round 4 - Leona Dodson Howe (Ronan (Girls)) 36-11 won by fall over Gracie Tolman (Billings West (Girls)) 15-20 (Fall 2:01)

Cons. Round 4 - Bryton Kipp (Helena Capital (Girls)) 22-8 won by fall over Celia Jaeger (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 23-13 (Fall 2:02) Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man) Quarterfinal - Hailey Sutton (Florence-Carlton (Girls)) 26-0 won by fall over Payton Johnson (Manhattan (Girls)) 22-12 (Fall 1:02)

Quarterfinal - Mattie Stepan (Butte (Girls)) 10-10 won by fall over Haven Ferguson (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 26-6 (Fall 0:48)

Quarterfinal - Macey Tate (Baker (Girls)) 30-8 won by fall over Bryton Kipp (Helena Capital (Girls)) 22-8 (Fall 5:46)

Quarterfinal - Trinity Barrus (Custer/Hysham (Girls)) 27-1 won by fall over Leona Dodson Howe (Ronan (Girls)) 36-11 (Fall 0:35)

Cons. Round 3 - Dekota Carter-Ochoa (Belgrade (Girls)) 10-6 won by fall over Faith Kistenmacher (Roundup (Girls)) 16-12 (Fall 4:04)

Cons. Round 3 - Samantha Larsen (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 23-20 won by fall over Dylan Fraker-Fox (Lockwood (Girls)) 11-18 (Fall 4:33)

Cons. Round 3 - Gracie Tolman (Billings West (Girls)) 15-20 won by fall over Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson (Girls)) 14-10 (Fall 2:25)

Cons. Round 3 - Celia Jaeger (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 23-13 won by fall over Venessa Wheeler (Polson (Girls)) 15-20 (Fall 2:55) 2nd Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 2 - Faith Kistenmacher (Roundup (Girls)) 16-12 won by fall over Cora Johnston (Fort Benton (Girls)) 16-19 (Fall 0:55)

Cons. Round 2 - Dekota Carter-Ochoa (Belgrade (Girls)) 10-6 won by major decision over Ihte` Stiffarm (Harlem (Girls)) 5-14 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Samantha Larsen (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 23-20 won by fall over Aspen Smart (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 3-12 (Fall 1:46)

Cons. Round 2 - Dylan Fraker-Fox (Lockwood (Girls)) 11-18 won by fall over Kaylee Orcutt (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 11-17 (Fall 3:44)

Cons. Round 2 - Gracie Tolman (Billings West (Girls)) 15-20 won by fall over Dawsyn Garner (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 2-10 (Fall 2:51)

Cons. Round 2 - Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson (Girls)) 14-10 won by tech fall over Novalee Blakeman (Powder River Co. (Broadus) (Girls)) 3-34 (TF-1.5 3:10 (16-0))

Cons. Round 2 - Celia Jaeger (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 23-13 won by medical forfeit over Logan Paddock (Darby (Girls)) 17-8 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 2 - Venessa Wheeler (Polson (Girls)) 15-20 won by decision over Kaydence Edwards (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 3-12 (Dec 7-2) Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man) Champ. Round 2 - Hailey Sutton (Florence-Carlton (Girls)) 26-0 won by fall over Venessa Wheeler (Polson (Girls)) 15-20 (Fall 1:45)

Champ. Round 2 - Payton Johnson (Manhattan (Girls)) 22-12 won by fall over Celia Jaeger (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 23-13 (Fall 1:41)

Champ. Round 2 - Mattie Stepan (Butte (Girls)) 10-10 won by fall over Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson (Girls)) 14-10 (Fall 1:22)

Champ. Round 2 - Haven Ferguson (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 26-6 won by fall over Gracie Tolman (Billings West (Girls)) 15-20 (Fall 1:58)

Champ. Round 2 - Bryton Kipp (Helena Capital (Girls)) 22-8 won by fall over Kaylee Orcutt (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 11-17 (Fall 0:30)

Champ. Round 2 - Macey Tate (Baker (Girls)) 30-8 won by fall over Samantha Larsen (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 23-20 (Fall 3:16)

Champ. Round 2 - Leona Dodson Howe (Ronan (Girls)) 36-11 won by fall over Dekota Carter-Ochoa (Belgrade (Girls)) 10-6 (Fall 2:25)

Champ. Round 2 - Trinity Barrus (Custer/Hysham (Girls)) 27-1 won by fall over Cora Johnston (Fort Benton (Girls)) 16-19 (Fall 0:13)

Cons. Round 1 - Faith Kistenmacher (Roundup (Girls)) 16-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Ihte` Stiffarm (Harlem (Girls)) 5-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Aspen Smart (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 3-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Dylan Fraker-Fox (Lockwood (Girls)) 11-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Dawsyn Garner (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 2-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Novalee Blakeman (Powder River Co. (Broadus) (Girls)) 3-34 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Logan Paddock (Darby (Girls)) 17-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Kaydence Edwards (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 3-12 received a bye () (Bye) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Hailey Sutton (Florence-Carlton (Girls)) 26-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Venessa Wheeler (Polson (Girls)) 15-20 won by fall over Faith Kistenmacher (Roundup (Girls)) 16-12 (Fall 2:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Payton Johnson (Manhattan (Girls)) 22-12 won by fall over Ihte` Stiffarm (Harlem (Girls)) 5-14 (Fall 0:59)

Champ. Round 1 - Celia Jaeger (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 23-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Mattie Stepan (Butte (Girls)) 10-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson (Girls)) 14-10 won by fall over Aspen Smart (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 3-12 (Fall 2:19)

Champ. Round 1 - Gracie Tolman (Billings West (Girls)) 15-20 won by fall over Dylan Fraker-Fox (Lockwood (Girls)) 11-18 (Fall 3:09)

Champ. Round 1 - Haven Ferguson (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 26-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Bryton Kipp (Helena Capital (Girls)) 22-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaylee Orcutt (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 11-17 won by fall over Dawsyn Garner (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 2-10 (Fall 3:43)

Champ. Round 1 - Samantha Larsen (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 23-20 won by fall over Novalee Blakeman (Powder River Co. (Broadus) (Girls)) 3-34 (Fall 5:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Macey Tate (Baker (Girls)) 30-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Leona Dodson Howe (Ronan (Girls)) 36-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Dekota Carter-Ochoa (Belgrade (Girls)) 10-6 won by forfeit over Logan Paddock (Darby (Girls)) 17-8 (For.)

Champ. Round 1 - Cora Johnston (Fort Benton (Girls)) 16-19 won by fall over Kaydence Edwards (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 3-12 (Fall 1:19)

Champ. Round 1 - Trinity Barrus (Custer/Hysham (Girls)) 27-1 received a bye () (Bye) 165 Placement Matches (32 Man)

1st Place Match - KyLee Lindsley (Belgrade (Girls)) 41-0 won by fall over Jayda Harbaugh (Baker (Girls)) 36-4 (Fall 1:59)

3rd Place Match - Torie Jamieson (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 35-5 won by fall over Lexi Lunceford (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) (Girls)) 30-4 (Fall 0:45)

5th Place Match - Abby Zickefoose (Choteau (Girls)) 32-13 won by fall over Abighail Sorrell (Polson (Girls)) 20-7 (Fall 0:42) 6th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Semi - Torie Jamieson (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 35-5 won by fall over Abighail Sorrell (Polson (Girls)) 20-7 (Fall 0:59)

Cons. Semi - Lexi Lunceford (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) (Girls)) 30-4 won by fall over Abby Zickefoose (Choteau (Girls)) 32-13 (Fall 1:21) Semis & 5th WB (32 Man) Semifinal - Jayda Harbaugh (Baker (Girls)) 36-4 won by fall over Abby Zickefoose (Choteau (Girls)) 32-13 (Fall 3:11)

Semifinal - KyLee Lindsley (Belgrade (Girls)) 41-0 won by fall over Torie Jamieson (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 35-5 (Fall 2:30)

Cons. Round 5 - Abighail Sorrell (Polson (Girls)) 20-7 won by fall over Ava Hanson (Malta (Girls)) 28-12 (Fall 0:45)

Cons. Round 5 - Lexi Lunceford (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) (Girls)) 30-4 won by injury default over Hayden Brugh Edwards (Browning (Girls)) 25-9 (Inj. 0:29) 4th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 4 - Ava Hanson (Malta (Girls)) 28-12 won by decision over Rylee Murgel (Helena (Girls)) 16-13 (Dec 2-0)

Cons. Round 4 - Abighail Sorrell (Polson (Girls)) 20-7 won by fall over Kara Jones (Conrad (Girls)) 31-13 (Fall 2:06)

Cons. Round 4 - Hayden Brugh Edwards (Browning (Girls)) 25-9 won by fall over Kate Maxwell (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson (Girls)) 21-11 (Fall 4:28)

Cons. Round 4 - Lexi Lunceford (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) (Girls)) 30-4 won by fall over Abi Dyba (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 34-11 (Fall 0:49) Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man) Quarterfinal - Abby Zickefoose (Choteau (Girls)) 32-13 won by fall over Abighail Sorrell (Polson (Girls)) 20-7 (Fall 0:38)

Quarterfinal - Jayda Harbaugh (Baker (Girls)) 36-4 won by fall over Ava Hanson (Malta (Girls)) 28-12 (Fall 3:10)

Quarterfinal - Torie Jamieson (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 35-5 won by fall over Lexi Lunceford (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) (Girls)) 30-4 (Fall 0:51)

Quarterfinal - KyLee Lindsley (Belgrade (Girls)) 41-0 won by fall over Kate Maxwell (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson (Girls)) 21-11 (Fall 1:23)

Cons. Round 3 - Rylee Murgel (Helena (Girls)) 16-13 won by fall over Ashton Dziekonski (Helena Capital (Girls)) 20-10 (Fall 4:17)

Cons. Round 3 - Kara Jones (Conrad (Girls)) 31-13 won by major decision over Lauren Krebs (Hardin (Girls)) 16-13 (MD 9-0)

Cons. Round 3 - Hayden Brugh Edwards (Browning (Girls)) 25-9 won by fall over Jarah Wilson (Harlem (Girls)) 20-16 (Fall 1:49)

Cons. Round 3 - Abi Dyba (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 34-11 won by fall over Arden Weidow (Corvallis (Girls)) 12-18 (Fall 2:01) 2nd Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 2 - Rylee Murgel (Helena (Girls)) 16-13 won by fall over Harley Hanson (Hamilton (Girls)) 6-19 (Fall 2:02)

Cons. Round 2 - Ashton Dziekonski (Helena Capital (Girls)) 20-10 won by fall over Malia Glassing (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 12-14 (Fall 1:43)

Cons. Round 2 - Kara Jones (Conrad (Girls)) 31-13 won by fall over Kinsey Ward (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 12-23 (Fall 0:33)

Cons. Round 2 - Lauren Krebs (Hardin (Girls)) 16-13 won by fall over Bridget Smith (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 21-16 (Fall 2:08)

Cons. Round 2 - Jarah Wilson (Harlem (Girls)) 20-16 won by decision over Meadow Ragen (St. Ignatius (Girls)) 15-13 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Hayden Brugh Edwards (Browning (Girls)) 25-9 won by fall over Grace Scott (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 9-12 (Fall 2:38)

Cons. Round 2 - Abi Dyba (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 34-11 won by fall over Reese Conley (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 8-9 (Fall 4:24)

Cons. Round 2 - Arden Weidow (Corvallis (Girls)) 12-18 won by fall over Grace Coomes (Billings West (Girls)) 7-14 (Fall 2:11) Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man) Champ. Round 2 - Abighail Sorrell (Polson (Girls)) 20-7 won by fall over Grace Coomes (Billings West (Girls)) 7-14 (Fall 1:09)

Champ. Round 2 - Abby Zickefoose (Choteau (Girls)) 32-13 won by fall over Abi Dyba (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 34-11 (Fall 2:53)

Champ. Round 2 - Ava Hanson (Malta (Girls)) 28-12 won by fall over Hayden Brugh Edwards (Browning (Girls)) 25-9 (Fall 2:25)

Champ. Round 2 - Jayda Harbaugh (Baker (Girls)) 36-4 won by fall over Jarah Wilson (Harlem (Girls)) 20-16 (Fall 2:43)

Champ. Round 2 - Lexi Lunceford (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) (Girls)) 30-4 won by fall over Lauren Krebs (Hardin (Girls)) 16-13 (Fall 2:19)

Champ. Round 2 - Torie Jamieson (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 35-5 won by fall over Kara Jones (Conrad (Girls)) 31-13 (Fall 0:30)

Champ. Round 2 - Kate Maxwell (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson (Girls)) 21-11 won by fall over Ashton Dziekonski (Helena Capital (Girls)) 20-10 (Fall 2:33)

Champ. Round 2 - KyLee Lindsley (Belgrade (Girls)) 41-0 won by fall over Rylee Murgel (Helena (Girls)) 16-13 (Fall 0:37)

Cons. Round 1 - Harley Hanson (Hamilton (Girls)) 6-19 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Malia Glassing (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 12-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Kinsey Ward (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 12-23 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Bridget Smith (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 21-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Meadow Ragen (St. Ignatius (Girls)) 15-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Grace Scott (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 9-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Reese Conley (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 8-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Arden Weidow (Corvallis (Girls)) 12-18 received a bye () (Bye) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Abighail Sorrell (Polson (Girls)) 20-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Grace Coomes (Billings West (Girls)) 7-14 won by fall over Harley Hanson (Hamilton (Girls)) 6-19 (Fall 0:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Abby Zickefoose (Choteau (Girls)) 32-13 won by fall over Malia Glassing (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 12-14 (Fall 0:48)

Champ. Round 1 - Abi Dyba (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 34-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Hayden Brugh Edwards (Browning (Girls)) 25-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Ava Hanson (Malta (Girls)) 28-12 won by fall over Kinsey Ward (Columbia Falls (Girls)) 12-23 (Fall 0:37)

Champ. Round 1 - Jarah Wilson (Harlem (Girls)) 20-16 won by fall over Bridget Smith (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 21-16 (Fall 4:25)

Champ. Round 1 - Jayda Harbaugh (Baker (Girls)) 36-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Lexi Lunceford (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) (Girls)) 30-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Lauren Krebs (Hardin (Girls)) 16-13 won by fall over Meadow Ragen (St. Ignatius (Girls)) 15-13 (Fall 0:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Kara Jones (Conrad (Girls)) 31-13 won by fall over Grace Scott (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 9-12 (Fall 0:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Torie Jamieson (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 35-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Ashton Dziekonski (Helena Capital (Girls)) 20-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Kate Maxwell (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson (Girls)) 21-11 won by fall over Reese Conley (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 8-9 (Fall 0:22)

Champ. Round 1 - Rylee Murgel (Helena (Girls)) 16-13 won by fall over Arden Weidow (Corvallis (Girls)) 12-18 (Fall 1:10)

Champ. Round 1 - KyLee Lindsley (Belgrade (Girls)) 41-0 received a bye () (Bye) 185 Placement Matches (32 Man)

1st Place Match - Kendal Tucker (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 29-3 won by fall over Madilyn Juelke (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 21-9 (Fall 0:21)

3rd Place Match - Katie Slade (Great Falls / Msdb (Girls)) 9-3 won by fall over Ariana Ellison (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 13-9 (Fall 2:53)

5th Place Match - Bella Rangel (Belgrade (Girls)) 27-10 won by fall over Angelina Siebanaller (Havre (Girls)) 19-14 (Fall 3:41) 6th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Semi - Ariana Ellison (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 13-9 won by decision over Angelina Siebanaller (Havre (Girls)) 19-14 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Semi - Katie Slade (Great Falls / Msdb (Girls)) 9-3 won by fall over Bella Rangel (Belgrade (Girls)) 27-10 (Fall 2:03) Semis & 5th WB (32 Man) Semifinal - Madilyn Juelke (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 21-9 won by fall over Katie Slade (Great Falls / Msdb (Girls)) 9-3 (Fall 3:04)

Semifinal - Kendal Tucker (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 29-3 won by fall over Ariana Ellison (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 13-9 (Fall 1:10)

Cons. Round 5 - Angelina Siebanaller (Havre (Girls)) 19-14 won by decision over Tegan Boyce (Cut Bank (Girls)) 19-15 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 5 - Bella Rangel (Belgrade (Girls)) 27-10 won by decision over Kittalla Wise (Great Falls Cmr (Girls)) 13-11 (Dec 4-1) 4th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 4 - Angelina Siebanaller (Havre (Girls)) 19-14 won by fall over Daijalin Sunchild (Big Sandy (Girls)) 12-11 (Fall 2:07)

Cons. Round 4 - Tegan Boyce (Cut Bank (Girls)) 19-15 won by fall over Elizabeth Henkins (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart (Girls)) 11-10 (Fall 4:08)

Cons. Round 4 - Bella Rangel (Belgrade (Girls)) 27-10 won by fall over Rylle Radcliffe (Butte (Girls)) 3-4 (Fall 1:44)

Cons. Round 4 - Kittalla Wise (Great Falls Cmr (Girls)) 13-11 won by fall over Josie Olszewski (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 3-11 (Fall 0:21) Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man) Quarterfinal - Katie Slade (Great Falls / Msdb (Girls)) 9-3 won by decision over Tegan Boyce (Cut Bank (Girls)) 19-15 (Dec 8-3)

Quarterfinal - Madilyn Juelke (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 21-9 won by fall over Angelina Siebanaller (Havre (Girls)) 19-14 (Fall 2:51)

Quarterfinal - Ariana Ellison (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 13-9 won by fall over Kittalla Wise (Great Falls Cmr (Girls)) 13-11 (Fall 5:33)

Quarterfinal - Kendal Tucker (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 29-3 won by fall over Bella Rangel (Belgrade (Girls)) 27-10 (Fall 0:58)

Cons. Round 3 - Daijalin Sunchild (Big Sandy (Girls)) 12-11 won by fall over Bella Weasel Head (Heart Butte (Girls)) 2-7 (Fall 1:48)

Cons. Round 3 - Elizabeth Henkins (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart (Girls)) 11-10 won by fall over Kaci Costel (Browning (Girls)) 0-17 (Fall 0:51)

Cons. Round 3 - Rylle Radcliffe (Butte (Girls)) 3-4 won by decision over Tayler Small (Colstrip (Girls)) 5-17 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 3 - Josie Olszewski (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 3-11 won by fall over Aspen Krantz (Powder River Co. (Broadus) (Girls)) 13-29 (Fall 2:41) 2nd Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 2 - Daijalin Sunchild (Big Sandy (Girls)) 12-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Bella Weasel Head (Heart Butte (Girls)) 2-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Kaci Costel (Browning (Girls)) 0-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Elizabeth Henkins (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart (Girls)) 11-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Tayler Small (Colstrip (Girls)) 5-17 won by fall over Mariah Colunga (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 0-11 (Fall 0:48)

Cons. Round 2 - Rylle Radcliffe (Butte (Girls)) 3-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Josie Olszewski (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 3-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Aspen Krantz (Powder River Co. (Broadus) (Girls)) 13-29 received a bye () (Bye) Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man) Champ. Round 2 - Tegan Boyce (Cut Bank (Girls)) 19-15 won by fall over Aspen Krantz (Powder River Co. (Broadus) (Girls)) 13-29 (Fall 1:43)

Champ. Round 2 - Katie Slade (Great Falls / Msdb (Girls)) 9-3 won by fall over Josie Olszewski (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 3-11 (Fall 0:18)

Champ. Round 2 - Angelina Siebanaller (Havre (Girls)) 19-14 won by fall over Rylle Radcliffe (Butte (Girls)) 3-4 (Fall 0:50)

Champ. Round 2 - Madilyn Juelke (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 21-9 won by fall over Mariah Colunga (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 0-11 (Fall 0:46)

Champ. Round 2 - Kittalla Wise (Great Falls Cmr (Girls)) 13-11 won by fall over Elizabeth Henkins (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart (Girls)) 11-10 (Fall 2:59)

Champ. Round 2 - Ariana Ellison (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 13-9 won by fall over Kaci Costel (Browning (Girls)) 0-17 (Fall 0:22)

Champ. Round 2 - Bella Rangel (Belgrade (Girls)) 27-10 won by fall over Bella Weasel Head (Heart Butte (Girls)) 2-7 (Fall 3:17)

Champ. Round 2 - Kendal Tucker (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 29-3 won by fall over Daijalin Sunchild (Big Sandy (Girls)) 12-11 (Fall 0:24)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Tayler Small (Colstrip (Girls)) 5-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Tegan Boyce (Cut Bank (Girls)) 19-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Aspen Krantz (Powder River Co. (Broadus) (Girls)) 13-29 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Josie Olszewski (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 3-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Katie Slade (Great Falls / Msdb (Girls)) 9-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Rylle Radcliffe (Butte (Girls)) 3-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Angelina Siebanaller (Havre (Girls)) 19-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Mariah Colunga (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 0-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Madilyn Juelke (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 21-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Elizabeth Henkins (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart (Girls)) 11-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Kittalla Wise (Great Falls Cmr (Girls)) 13-11 won by fall over Tayler Small (Colstrip (Girls)) 5-17 (Fall 0:33)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaci Costel (Browning (Girls)) 0-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Ariana Ellison (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 13-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Bella Weasel Head (Heart Butte (Girls)) 2-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Bella Rangel (Belgrade (Girls)) 27-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Daijalin Sunchild (Big Sandy (Girls)) 12-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Kendal Tucker (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 29-3 received a bye () (Bye) 235 Placement Matches (32 Man)

1st Place Match - Tirza TwoTeeth (Ronan (Girls)) 29-0 won by fall over Haylee Fetters (Cut Bank (Girls)) 32-6 (Fall 0:52)

3rd Place Match - Aliyah Stiffarm (Havre (Girls)) 28-7 won by fall over Evy Mackey (Billings West (Girls)) 19-11 (Fall 1:47)

5th Place Match - Maisie Barrus (Custer/Hysham (Girls)) 18-6 won by fall over Lucille Libby (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 24-10 (Fall 0:11) 6th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Semi - Aliyah Stiffarm (Havre (Girls)) 28-7 won by fall over Maisie Barrus (Custer/Hysham (Girls)) 18-6 (Fall 2:56)

Cons. Semi - Evy Mackey (Billings West (Girls)) 19-11 won by fall over Lucille Libby (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 24-10 (Fall 0:58) Semis & 5th WB (32 Man) Semifinal - Tirza TwoTeeth (Ronan (Girls)) 29-0 won by fall over Lucille Libby (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 24-10 (Fall 2:31)

Semifinal - Haylee Fetters (Cut Bank (Girls)) 32-6 won by fall over Maisie Barrus (Custer/Hysham (Girls)) 18-6 (Fall 1:58)

Cons. Round 5 - Aliyah Stiffarm (Havre (Girls)) 28-7 won by fall over Saige Kelly (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 20-11 (Fall 1:51)

Cons. Round 5 - Evy Mackey (Billings West (Girls)) 19-11 won by fall over Kendahl Guardipee (Browning (Girls)) 5-3 (Fall 4:41) 4th Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 4 - Aliyah Stiffarm (Havre (Girls)) 28-7 won by fall over Jess Elings (Cut Bank (Girls)) 15-14 (Fall 3:17)

Cons. Round 4 - Saige Kelly (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 20-11 won by fall over Kenna Schmaus (Missoula Hellgate (Girls)) 9-11 (Fall 4:01)

Cons. Round 4 - Evy Mackey (Billings West (Girls)) 19-11 won by fall over Grayson DeJong (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 17-16 (Fall 3:42)

Cons. Round 4 - Kendahl Guardipee (Browning (Girls)) 5-3 won by fall over Teaka Mahlmeister (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 16-14 (Fall 4:39) Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man) Quarterfinal - Tirza TwoTeeth (Ronan (Girls)) 29-0 won by fall over Saige Kelly (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 20-11 (Fall 4:18)

Quarterfinal - Lucille Libby (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 24-10 won by fall over Aliyah Stiffarm (Havre (Girls)) 28-7 (Fall 3:37)

Quarterfinal - Haylee Fetters (Cut Bank (Girls)) 32-6 won by fall over Teaka Mahlmeister (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 16-14 (Fall 5:17)

Quarterfinal - Maisie Barrus (Custer/Hysham (Girls)) 18-6 won by fall over Evy Mackey (Billings West (Girls)) 19-11 (Fall 2:45)

Cons. Round 3 - Jess Elings (Cut Bank (Girls)) 15-14 won by fall over Josephine Manning (Fort Benton (Girls)) 12-19 (Fall 2:23)

Cons. Round 3 - Kenna Schmaus (Missoula Hellgate (Girls)) 9-11 won by fall over Carlotta Giaquinto (Hamilton (Girls)) 4-15 (Fall 0:54)

Cons. Round 3 - Grayson DeJong (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 17-16 won by fall over Reginia Phelan (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 3-10 (Fall 2:58)

Cons. Round 3 - Kendahl Guardipee (Browning (Girls)) 5-3 won by fall over Mica Juedeman (Fort Benton (Girls)) 8-20 (Fall 1:00) 2nd Wrestleback (32 Man) Cons. Round 2 - Josephine Manning (Fort Benton (Girls)) 12-19 won by fall over Jakiah Martin (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart (Girls)) 8-14 (Fall 0:37)

Cons. Round 2 - Jess Elings (Cut Bank (Girls)) 15-14 won by fall over Janessa Whiteplume (Harlem (Girls)) 1-32 (Fall 1:16)

Cons. Round 2 - Kenna Schmaus (Missoula Hellgate (Girls)) 9-11 won by fall over McKenna LeCoure (Butte (Girls)) 1-10 (Fall 4:09)

Cons. Round 2 - Carlotta Giaquinto (Hamilton (Girls)) 4-15 won by fall over Violet Spooner (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 1-9 (Fall 3:50)

Cons. Round 2 - Reginia Phelan (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 3-10 won by fall over Jasmine Grant (Browning (Girls)) 0-22 (Fall 1:09)

Cons. Round 2 - Grayson DeJong (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 17-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Kendahl Guardipee (Browning (Girls)) 5-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Mica Juedeman (Fort Benton (Girls)) 8-20 won by fall over Judasha Ellsworth (Ronan (Girls)) 9-22 (Fall 2:08) Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man) Champ. Round 2 - Tirza TwoTeeth (Ronan (Girls)) 29-0 won by fall over Mica Juedeman (Fort Benton (Girls)) 8-20 (Fall 0:45)

Champ. Round 2 - Saige Kelly (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 20-11 won by fall over Kendahl Guardipee (Browning (Girls)) 5-3 (Fall 3:26)

Champ. Round 2 - Lucille Libby (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 24-10 won by fall over Grayson DeJong (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 17-16 (Fall 0:59)

Champ. Round 2 - Aliyah Stiffarm (Havre (Girls)) 28-7 won by fall over Reginia Phelan (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 3-10 (Fall 1:14)

Champ. Round 2 - Haylee Fetters (Cut Bank (Girls)) 32-6 won by fall over Violet Spooner (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 1-9 (Fall 0:21)

Champ. Round 2 - Teaka Mahlmeister (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 16-14 won by fall over Kenna Schmaus (Missoula Hellgate (Girls)) 9-11 (Fall 3:35)

Champ. Round 2 - Maisie Barrus (Custer/Hysham (Girls)) 18-6 won by fall over Jess Elings (Cut Bank (Girls)) 15-14 (Fall 3:58)

Champ. Round 2 - Evy Mackey (Billings West (Girls)) 19-11 won by fall over Josephine Manning (Fort Benton (Girls)) 12-19 (Fall 3:07)

Cons. Round 1 - Jakiah Martin (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart (Girls)) 8-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Janessa Whiteplume (Harlem (Girls)) 1-32 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - McKenna LeCoure (Butte (Girls)) 1-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Carlotta Giaquinto (Hamilton (Girls)) 4-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Jasmine Grant (Browning (Girls)) 0-22 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Judasha Ellsworth (Ronan (Girls)) 9-22 received a bye () (Bye) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Tirza TwoTeeth (Ronan (Girls)) 29-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Mica Juedeman (Fort Benton (Girls)) 8-20 won by fall over Jakiah Martin (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart (Girls)) 8-14 (Fall 1:01)

Champ. Round 1 - Kendahl Guardipee (Browning (Girls)) 5-3 won by fall over Janessa Whiteplume (Harlem (Girls)) 1-32 (Fall 0:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Saige Kelly (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 20-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Lucille Libby (Flathead (Kalispell) (Girls)) 24-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Grayson DeJong (Custer Co. (Miles City) (Girls)) 17-16 won by fall over McKenna LeCoure (Butte (Girls)) 1-10 (Fall 1:11)

Champ. Round 1 - Reginia Phelan (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 3-10 won by fall over Carlotta Giaquinto (Hamilton (Girls)) 4-15 (Fall 0:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Aliyah Stiffarm (Havre (Girls)) 28-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Haylee Fetters (Cut Bank (Girls)) 32-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Violet Spooner (Billings Skyview (Girls)) 1-9 won by fall over Jasmine Grant (Browning (Girls)) 0-22 (Fall 1:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Kenna Schmaus (Missoula Hellgate (Girls)) 9-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Teaka Mahlmeister (Billings Senior High School (Girls)) 16-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Jess Elings (Cut Bank (Girls)) 15-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Maisie Barrus (Custer/Hysham (Girls)) 18-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Josephine Manning (Fort Benton (Girls)) 12-19 won by fall over Judasha Ellsworth (Ronan (Girls)) 9-22 (Fall 1:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Evy Mackey (Billings West (Girls)) 19-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.