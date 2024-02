Results: 2024 Class B-C boys state wrestling - Day 1

Prev Next MTN Sports

Feb 09, 2024

Class B-C boys state wrestling tournament Friday, Feb. 9 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings Day 1 103 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Riley McLeod (Conrad) 28-19 won by fall over Cody Bradley (Colstrip) 21-15 (Fall 3:57)

Cons. Round 2 - Makiya Plummer (Glasgow) 31-16 won by fall over Weston Block (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 24-10 (Fall 0:54)

Cons. Round 2 - Logan Turner (Roundup) 13-12 won by fall over Hunter Grieve (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 20-17 (Fall 4:57)

Cons. Round 2 - Owen Pesanti (Anaconda) 23-8 won by fall over Anson Taylor (Circle) 13-7 (Fall 2:23) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Richard Schmidt (Cut Bank) 36-3 won by fall over Anson Taylor (Circle) 13-7 (Fall 1:48)

Quarterfinal - Blake Hodgskiss (Choteau) 39-12 won by decision over Hunter Grieve (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 20-17 (Dec 7-0)

Quarterfinal - Paden Nelson (Circle) 15-6 won by fall over Weston Block (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 24-10 (Fall 0:32)

Quarterfinal - Ethan Reynolds (Huntley Project (Worden)) 36-8 won by fall over Cody Bradley (Colstrip) 21-15 (Fall 1:24)

Cons. Round 1 - Riley McLeod (Conrad) 28-19 won by fall over Aj Schoenbeck (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 13-19 (Fall 2:17)

Cons. Round 1 - Makiya Plummer (Glasgow) 31-16 won by fall over Liam Gallagher (Shepherd) 12-16 (Fall 2:28)

Cons. Round 1 - Logan Turner (Roundup) 13-12 won by decision over Korbin Pearson (Fairfield/Augusta) 18-17 (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Round 1 - Owen Pesanti (Anaconda) 23-8 won in tie breaker - 1 over Landon Macioroski (Forsyth) 15-24 (TB-1 9-8) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Richard Schmidt (Cut Bank) 36-3 won by fall over Aj Schoenbeck (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 13-19 (Fall 1:08)

Champ. Round 1 - Anson Taylor (Circle) 13-7 won by fall over Riley McLeod (Conrad) 28-19 (Fall 4:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Blake Hodgskiss (Choteau) 39-12 won by fall over Liam Gallagher (Shepherd) 12-16 (Fall 0:58)

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Grieve (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 20-17 won by decision over Makiya Plummer (Glasgow) 31-16 (Dec 6-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Weston Block (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 24-10 won by fall over Logan Turner (Roundup) 13-12 (Fall 3:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Paden Nelson (Circle) 15-6 won by major decision over Korbin Pearson (Fairfield/Augusta) 18-17 (MD 16-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Cody Bradley (Colstrip) 21-15 won by decision over Owen Pesanti (Anaconda) 23-8 (Dec 16-14)

Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Reynolds (Huntley Project (Worden)) 36-8 won by fall over Landon Macioroski (Forsyth) 15-24 (Fall 4:48) 113 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Wyatt Johannes (Huntley Project (Worden)) 27-22 won by decision over Roddy Wyant (Anaconda) 16-6 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Colin Hickman (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 36-5 won by fall over Ethan Krebs (Colstrip) 17-27 (Fall 1:59)

Cons. Round 2 - Elijah Kennerson (Cascade) 20-6 won by major decision over Ruben Nelson (Circle) 22-20 (MD 12-4)

Cons. Round 2 - Rowan Miller (Florence-Carlton) 28-8 won by fall over Sam Geiser (Florence-Carlton) 14-16 (Fall 0:23) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Cody Kuka (Glasgow) 28-20 won by fall over Rowan Miller (Florence-Carlton) 28-8 (Fall 5:25)

Quarterfinal - Trey Starcher (Forsyth) 33-7 won by decision over Elijah Kennerson (Cascade) 20-6 (Dec 8-2)

Quarterfinal - Ryan Wiggins (Forsyth) 26-14 won by decision over Colin Hickman (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 36-5 (Dec 9-4)

Quarterfinal - Blake Ramaeker (Huntley Project (Worden)) 38-3 won by fall over Wyatt Johannes (Huntley Project (Worden)) 27-22 (Fall 1:08)

Cons. Round 1 - Roddy Wyant (Anaconda) 16-6 won by decision over Matthew Thurston (Plains / Hot Springs) 16-16 (Dec 8-5)

Cons. Round 1 - Ethan Krebs (Colstrip) 17-27 won by major decision over Kaden Isakson (Choteau) 8-24 (MD 13-1)

Cons. Round 1 - Ruben Nelson (Circle) 22-20 won by fall over Ashyr Tweet (Fairfield/Augusta) 17-11 (Fall 2:48)

Cons. Round 1 - Sam Geiser (Florence-Carlton) 14-16 won by fall over Kael Smith (Cascade) 8-11 (Fall 4:29) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Rowan Miller (Florence-Carlton) 28-8 won by fall over Matthew Thurston (Plains / Hot Springs) 16-16 (Fall 3:07)

Champ. Round 1 - Cody Kuka (Glasgow) 28-20 won by decision over Roddy Wyant (Anaconda) 16-6 (Dec 5-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Elijah Kennerson (Cascade) 20-6 won by fall over Ethan Krebs (Colstrip) 17-27 (Fall 4:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Trey Starcher (Forsyth) 33-7 won by fall over Kaden Isakson (Choteau) 8-24 (Fall 1:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Colin Hickman (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 36-5 won by decision over Ruben Nelson (Circle) 22-20 (Dec 11-6)

Champ. Round 1 - Ryan Wiggins (Forsyth) 26-14 won by fall over Ashyr Tweet (Fairfield/Augusta) 17-11 (Fall 4:37)

Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Johannes (Huntley Project (Worden)) 27-22 won by fall over Sam Geiser (Florence-Carlton) 14-16 (Fall 2:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Blake Ramaeker (Huntley Project (Worden)) 38-3 won by fall over Kael Smith (Cascade) 8-11 (Fall 1:32) 120 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Ray Dagel (Cut Bank) 33-22 won by decision over Izaak Munski (Cascade) 17-12 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Max Rosenthal (Florence-Carlton) 29-15 won by decision over Jordan Niles (Huntley Project (Worden)) 39-9 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Dylan Mikesell (Jefferson (Boulder)) 41-7 won by major decision over Tyler King (Glasgow) 26-24 (MD 14-1)

Cons. Round 2 - Hayden Berreth (Chinook) 27-19 won by fall over Seth Kornick (Columbus / Absarokee) 23-17 (Fall 1:54) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Timothy Schmidt (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 41-3 won by fall over Hayden Berreth (Chinook) 27-19 (Fall 1:14)

Quarterfinal - Quinn Rodewald (Big Sandy) 26-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Dylan Mikesell (Jefferson (Boulder)) 41-7 (SV-1 6-4)

Quarterfinal - Logan VanDyke (Conrad) 27-5 won by major decision over Jordan Niles (Huntley Project (Worden)) 39-9 (MD 8-0)

Quarterfinal - Baylor Burton (Huntley Project (Worden)) 37-6 won by fall over Izaak Munski (Cascade) 17-12 (Fall 2:50)

Cons. Round 1 - Ray Dagel (Cut Bank) 33-22 won by fall over Travis Kiley (Red Lodge HS) 14-13 (Fall 4:30)

Cons. Round 1 - Max Rosenthal (Florence-Carlton) 29-15 won by major decision over Brendon Reetz (Baker) 14-13 (MD 15-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Tyler King (Glasgow) 26-24 won by fall over Carson Kenney (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 13-21 (Fall 0:46)

Cons. Round 1 - Seth Kornick (Columbus / Absarokee) 23-17 won by fall over Creighton Teeters (Forsyth) 21-19 (Fall 0:56) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Timothy Schmidt (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 41-3 won by fall over Travis Kiley (Red Lodge HS) 14-13 (Fall 2:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Hayden Berreth (Chinook) 27-19 won in sudden victory - 1 over Ray Dagel (Cut Bank) 33-22 (SV-1 11-9)

Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Mikesell (Jefferson (Boulder)) 41-7 won by fall over Brendon Reetz (Baker) 14-13 (Fall 0:37)

Champ. Round 1 - Quinn Rodewald (Big Sandy) 26-7 won by major decision over Max Rosenthal (Florence-Carlton) 29-15 (MD 15-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Logan VanDyke (Conrad) 27-5 won by fall over Tyler King (Glasgow) 26-24 (Fall 0:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Jordan Niles (Huntley Project (Worden)) 39-9 won by fall over Carson Kenney (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 13-21 (Fall 4:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Izaak Munski (Cascade) 17-12 won by fall over Creighton Teeters (Forsyth) 21-19 (Fall 5:11)

Champ. Round 1 - Baylor Burton (Huntley Project (Worden)) 37-6 won by fall over Seth Kornick (Columbus / Absarokee) 23-17 (Fall 1:30) 126 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Tucker Miller (Baker) 26-8 won by fall over Diego Long (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 15-24 (Fall 3:22)

Cons. Round 2 - Blake Lancaster (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 28-4 won by major decision over Jaren Lingle (Baker) 14-12 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Garrett Lefurgey (Big Sandy) 24-14 won by decision over Isaac Skogen (Whitehall/Harrison) 18-13 (Dec 9-4)

Cons. Round 2 - Jon Ebel (Red Lodge HS) 14-11 won by fall over Bridger Molenda (Cut Bank) 30-15 (Fall 4:51) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Asher Clayton (Choteau) 39-4 won by fall over Bridger Molenda (Cut Bank) 30-15 (Fall 1:23)

Quarterfinal - Huntly Harp (Huntley Project (Worden)) 29-14 won by major decision over Garrett Lefurgey (Big Sandy) 24-14 (MD 14-2)

Quarterfinal - Jesse Gebhardt (Choteau) 43-12 won by decision over Jaren Lingle (Baker) 14-12 (Dec 4-3)

Quarterfinal - Blaine VanDyke (Conrad) 43-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Tucker Miller (Baker) 26-8 (SV-1 8-6)

Cons. Round 1 - Diego Long (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 15-24 won by fall over Lane Spencer (Malta / Whitewater) 17-9 (Fall 1:43)

Cons. Round 1 - Blake Lancaster (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 28-4 won by decision over Gavin Schrenk (Plains / Hot Springs) 30-12 (Dec 6-0)

Cons. Round 1 - Isaac Skogen (Whitehall/Harrison) 18-13 won by decision over Gage Raihl (Columbus / Absarokee) 22-18 (Dec 9-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Jon Ebel (Red Lodge HS) 14-11 won by fall over Cole Standley (Cascade) 17-15 (Fall 1:42) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Asher Clayton (Choteau) 39-4 won by fall over Diego Long (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 15-24 (Fall 1:05)

Champ. Round 1 - Bridger Molenda (Cut Bank) 30-15 won by fall over Lane Spencer (Malta / Whitewater) 17-9 (Fall 1:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Garrett Lefurgey (Big Sandy) 24-14 won by fall over Blake Lancaster (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 28-4 (Fall 5:06)

Champ. Round 1 - Huntly Harp (Huntley Project (Worden)) 29-14 won by decision over Gavin Schrenk (Plains / Hot Springs) 30-12 (Dec 7-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Jesse Gebhardt (Choteau) 43-12 won by fall over Gage Raihl (Columbus / Absarokee) 22-18 (Fall 4:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Jaren Lingle (Baker) 14-12 won by fall over Isaac Skogen (Whitehall/Harrison) 18-13 (Fall 1:22)

Champ. Round 1 - Blaine VanDyke (Conrad) 43-7 won by major decision over Jon Ebel (Red Lodge HS) 14-11 (MD 12-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Tucker Miller (Baker) 26-8 won by tech fall over Cole Standley (Cascade) 17-15 (TF-1.5 5:14 (17-2)) 132 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Micah Acker (Superior) 14-4 won by decision over Gavin Dunlap (Red Lodge HS) 11-9 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Teagan Anderson (Huntley Project (Worden)) 15-14 won by fall over Kai O`Brien (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 17-13 (Fall 4:32)

Cons. Round 2 - Cooper Smith (Manhattan) 31-8 won by fall over Dayton Brown (Jefferson (Boulder)) 30-8 (Fall 4:39)

Cons. Round 2 - Jon Post (Florence-Carlton) 27-13 won by fall over Wyatt Cline (Fort Benton) 29-18 (Fall 0:53) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Sloan Giles (Fairfield/Augusta) 35-8 won by fall over Jon Post (Florence-Carlton) 27-13 (Fall 5:27)

Quarterfinal - Payne Reilly (Forsyth) 35-14 won by fall over Dayton Brown (Jefferson (Boulder)) 30-8 (Fall 3:22)

Quarterfinal - Jake Ellison (Columbus / Absarokee) 42-7 won by major decision over Teagan Anderson (Huntley Project (Worden)) 15-14 (MD 9-0)

Quarterfinal - Riley Davis (Baker) 33-8 won by decision over Micah Acker (Superior) 14-4 (Dec 14-7)

Cons. Round 1 - Gavin Dunlap (Red Lodge HS) 11-9 won by fall over Nevaeh Miller (Baker) 13-12 (Fall 4:40)

Cons. Round 1 - Kai O`Brien (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 17-13 won by fall over Robert Naylor (Columbus / Absarokee) 18-25 (Fall 2:57)

Cons. Round 1 - Cooper Smith (Manhattan) 31-8 won by fall over Isaac Nicoson (Florence-Carlton) 21-13 (Fall 2:37)

Cons. Round 1 - Wyatt Cline (Fort Benton) 29-18 won by fall over Peyton Johnson (Cascade) 17-18 (Fall 0:49) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Sloan Giles (Fairfield/Augusta) 35-8 won by fall over Gavin Dunlap (Red Lodge HS) 11-9 (Fall 1:24)

Champ. Round 1 - Jon Post (Florence-Carlton) 27-13 won by fall over Nevaeh Miller (Baker) 13-12 (Fall 2:26)

Champ. Round 1 - Dayton Brown (Jefferson (Boulder)) 30-8 won by fall over Robert Naylor (Columbus / Absarokee) 18-25 (Fall 0:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Payne Reilly (Forsyth) 35-14 won by major decision over Kai O`Brien (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 17-13 (MD 13-0)

Champ. Round 1 - Teagan Anderson (Huntley Project (Worden)) 15-14 won in sudden victory - 1 over Cooper Smith (Manhattan) 31-8 (SV-1 6-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Jake Ellison (Columbus / Absarokee) 42-7 won by fall over Isaac Nicoson (Florence-Carlton) 21-13 (Fall 1:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Micah Acker (Superior) 14-4 won by fall over Wyatt Cline (Fort Benton) 29-18 (Fall 1:12)

Champ. Round 1 - Riley Davis (Baker) 33-8 won by fall over Peyton Johnson (Cascade) 17-18 (Fall 1:16) 138 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Drew Carey (Plains / Hot Springs) 31-4 won by fall over Zach Blodnick (Anaconda) 29-18 (Fall 0:59)

Cons. Round 2 - Josh Lambertson (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 27-11 won by decision over Kail Irish (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 23-18 (Dec 9-6)

Cons. Round 2 - Eli Broadbrooks (Huntley Project (Worden)) 22-20 won in sudden victory - 1 over Beau Crabb (Plains / Hot Springs) 25-13 (SV-1 8-6)

Cons. Round 2 - Trooper Stiles (Malta / Whitewater) 31-20 won by fall over Blake Wellenstein (Broadwater (Townsend)) 22-14 (Fall 1:24) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Stran Lytton (Red Lodge HS) 24-9 won by fall over Blake Wellenstein (Broadwater (Townsend)) 22-14 (Fall 4:10)

Quarterfinal - Navarjo Escarcega (Poplar) 38-7 won by fall over Eli Broadbrooks (Huntley Project (Worden)) 22-20 (Fall 5:58)

Quarterfinal - Nolan Evenson (Red Lodge HS) 25-8 won by fall over Kail Irish (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 23-18 (Fall 5:42)

Quarterfinal - Kohner Schipman (Malta / Whitewater) 42-7 won by fall over Zach Blodnick (Anaconda) 29-18 (Fall 3:50)

Cons. Round 1 - Drew Carey (Plains / Hot Springs) 31-4 won by fall over Brock Ryan (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 25-14 (Fall 2:20)

Cons. Round 1 - Josh Lambertson (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 27-11 won by forfeit over Tash Murray (Florence-Carlton) 17-16 (For.)

Cons. Round 1 - Beau Crabb (Plains / Hot Springs) 25-13 won by fall over Evan Flores (Shelby) 17-10 (Fall 3:16)

Cons. Round 1 - Trooper Stiles (Malta / Whitewater) 31-20 won by fall over Chantz Connelly (Valier) 15-13 (Fall 4:15) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Blake Wellenstein (Broadwater (Townsend)) 22-14 won by fall over Drew Carey (Plains / Hot Springs) 31-4 (Fall 0:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Stran Lytton (Red Lodge HS) 24-9 won by decision over Brock Ryan (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 25-14 (Dec 11-9)

Champ. Round 1 - Eli Broadbrooks (Huntley Project (Worden)) 22-20 won by fall over Josh Lambertson (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 27-11 (Fall 6:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Navarjo Escarcega (Poplar) 38-7 won by fall over Tash Murray (Florence-Carlton) 17-16 (Fall 3:11)

Champ. Round 1 - Kail Irish (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 23-18 won by decision over Beau Crabb (Plains / Hot Springs) 25-13 (Dec 11-8)

Champ. Round 1 - Nolan Evenson (Red Lodge HS) 25-8 won by fall over Evan Flores (Shelby) 17-10 (Fall 2:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Zach Blodnick (Anaconda) 29-18 won by decision over Trooper Stiles (Malta / Whitewater) 31-20 (Dec 14-10)

Champ. Round 1 - Kohner Schipman (Malta / Whitewater) 42-7 won by fall over Chantz Connelly (Valier) 15-13 (Fall 1:30) 145 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Dylan Grant (Colstrip) 28-24 won by fall over Cody Fuller (Whitehall/Harrison) 21-10 (Fall 4:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Layne Carter (Fairfield/Augusta) 30-8 won by decision over Seth Wilson (Florence-Carlton) 30-10 (Dec 8-6)

Cons. Round 2 - Bryce Becker (Circle) 26-16 won by fall over Bo Daniel (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)) 16-11 (Fall 3:48)

Cons. Round 2 - Ryland Larson (Shelby) 28-12 won by decision over Ryder Murray (Huntley Project (Worden)) 31-14 (Dec 10-3) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Kanon Branch (Cut Bank) 22-3 won by fall over Ryder Murray (Huntley Project (Worden)) 31-14 (Fall 1:11)

Quarterfinal - Jesse Reed (Wolf Point) 29-16 won by decision over Bryce Becker (Circle) 26-16 (Dec 8-2)

Quarterfinal - Derek Lachenmeier (Huntley Project (Worden)) 33-14 won by decision over Seth Wilson (Florence-Carlton) 30-10 (Dec 6-0)

Quarterfinal - Tyler Niles (Shepherd) 26-2 won by tech fall over Dylan Grant (Colstrip) 28-24 (TF-1.5 4:56 (16-0))

Cons. Round 1 - Cody Fuller (Whitehall/Harrison) 21-10 won by fall over Chris Schwab (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 13-17 (Fall 1:49)

Cons. Round 1 - Layne Carter (Fairfield/Augusta) 30-8 won by fall over Owen Jones (Conrad) 31-21 (Fall 2:31)

Cons. Round 1 - Bo Daniel (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)) 16-11 won by fall over Cooper Mikesell (Jefferson (Boulder)) 35-14 (Fall 3:55)

Cons. Round 1 - Ryland Larson (Shelby) 28-12 won by fall over Braden Carter (Florence-Carlton) 14-16 (Fall 2:23) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Kanon Branch (Cut Bank) 22-3 won by fall over Chris Schwab (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 13-17 (Fall 0:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Ryder Murray (Huntley Project (Worden)) 31-14 won by fall over Cody Fuller (Whitehall/Harrison) 21-10 (Fall 3:31)

Champ. Round 1 - Bryce Becker (Circle) 26-16 won by decision over Layne Carter (Fairfield/Augusta) 30-8 (Dec 4-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Jesse Reed (Wolf Point) 29-16 won by fall over Owen Jones (Conrad) 31-21 (Fall 0:54)

Champ. Round 1 - Seth Wilson (Florence-Carlton) 30-10 won by decision over Bo Daniel (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)) 16-11 (Dec 9-5)

Champ. Round 1 - Derek Lachenmeier (Huntley Project (Worden)) 33-14 won by major decision over Cooper Mikesell (Jefferson (Boulder)) 35-14 (MD 13-0)

Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Grant (Colstrip) 28-24 won by fall over Ryland Larson (Shelby) 28-12 (Fall 4:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Niles (Shepherd) 26-2 won by fall over Braden Carter (Florence-Carlton) 14-16 (Fall 3:52) 152 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Leon Champagne (Harlem) 28-13 won by decision over Brett Riley (Florence-Carlton) 25-20 (Dec 5-1)

Cons. Round 2 - Nathan Gunderson (Choteau) 45-11 won by decision over Wesley Cox (Big Sandy) 18-12 (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Round 2 - Lucas Kovalsky (Superior) 41-10 won by major decision over Ivar Radcliffe (Whitehall/Harrison) 26-16 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Straud Sims (Malta / Whitewater) 25-19 won by fall over George Stenberg (Manhattan) 29-13 (Fall 2:53) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - John Waterbury (Plains / Hot Springs) 37-3 won by major decision over Straud Sims (Malta / Whitewater) 25-19 (MD 12-2)

Quarterfinal - Khye Gamas (Glasgow) 40-9 won by decision over Lucas Kovalsky (Superior) 41-10 (Dec 8-2)

Quarterfinal - Riggin Schaffer (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 32-13 won by major decision over Nathan Gunderson (Choteau) 45-11 (MD 9-0)

Quarterfinal - Grady Schmidt (Huntley Project (Worden)) 37-4 won by fall over Leon Champagne (Harlem) 28-13 (Fall 0:41)

Cons. Round 1 - Brett Riley (Florence-Carlton) 25-20 won by fall over Kyler Bailey (Manhattan) 18-17 (Fall 4:50)

Cons. Round 1 - Wesley Cox (Big Sandy) 18-12 won by fall over Levi Fuller (Whitehall/Harrison) 28-14 (Fall 4:47)

Cons. Round 1 - Ivar Radcliffe (Whitehall/Harrison) 26-16 won by decision over Owen Davies (Chinook) 27-19 (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Round 1 - George Stenberg (Manhattan) 29-13 won by major decision over Tyler Raines (Cut Bank) 15-16 (MD 9-1) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - John Waterbury (Plains / Hot Springs) 37-3 won by fall over Kyler Bailey (Manhattan) 18-17 (Fall 0:52)

Champ. Round 1 - Straud Sims (Malta / Whitewater) 25-19 won by decision over Brett Riley (Florence-Carlton) 25-20 (Dec 7-0)

Champ. Round 1 - Lucas Kovalsky (Superior) 41-10 won by decision over Wesley Cox (Big Sandy) 18-12 (Dec 11-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Khye Gamas (Glasgow) 40-9 won by fall over Levi Fuller (Whitehall/Harrison) 28-14 (Fall 1:28)

Champ. Round 1 - Nathan Gunderson (Choteau) 45-11 won by fall over Owen Davies (Chinook) 27-19 (Fall 3:25)

Champ. Round 1 - Riggin Schaffer (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 32-13 won by fall over Ivar Radcliffe (Whitehall/Harrison) 26-16 (Fall 1:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Leon Champagne (Harlem) 28-13 won by fall over George Stenberg (Manhattan) 29-13 (Fall 5:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Grady Schmidt (Huntley Project (Worden)) 37-4 won by fall over Tyler Raines (Cut Bank) 15-16 (Fall 2:00) 160 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - William Mishler (Simms) 24-12 won by major decision over Andrew Knoll (Arlee) 23-21 (MD 15-7)

Cons. Round 2 - Payson Allaire (Choteau) 25-14 won by fall over Kai Heck (Colstrip) 33-17 (Fall 4:18)

Cons. Round 2 - Christian Englund (Florence-Carlton) 26-12 won by decision over Asher Nelson (Cascade) 21-19 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Walter Schoen (Chinook) 32-18 won by fall over Cache Carroll (Cascade) 19-20 (Fall 1:20) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Alex Wahl (Cut Bank) 42-1 won by fall over Walter Schoen (Chinook) 32-18 (Fall 3:32)

Quarterfinal - William Kirkland (Glasgow) 32-11 won by fall over Christian Englund (Florence-Carlton) 26-12 (Fall 1:25)

Quarterfinal - Turner Milender (Superior) 35-5 won by decision over Kai Heck (Colstrip) 33-17 (Dec 5-4)

Quarterfinal - Hayden Ramaeker (Huntley Project (Worden)) 47-7 won by fall over William Mishler (Simms) 24-12 (Fall 3:38)

Cons. Round 1 - Andrew Knoll (Arlee) 23-21 won by fall over Edel Fernando Rascón Portillo (Manhattan) 21-18 (Fall 2:09)

Cons. Round 1 - Payson Allaire (Choteau) 25-14 won by major decision over James Landles (Glasgow) 21-25 (MD 10-0)

Cons. Round 1 - Asher Nelson (Cascade) 21-19 won by tech fall over Mike Richard (Jefferson (Boulder)) 31-20 (TF-1.5 4:46 (18-3))

Cons. Round 1 - Cache Carroll (Cascade) 19-20 won by fall over Collin Weatherell (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 20-25 (Fall 3:50) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Alex Wahl (Cut Bank) 42-1 won by fall over Andrew Knoll (Arlee) 23-21 (Fall 1:50)

Champ. Round 1 - Walter Schoen (Chinook) 32-18 won by fall over Edel Fernando Rascón Portillo (Manhattan) 21-18 (Fall 5:06)

Champ. Round 1 - Christian Englund (Florence-Carlton) 26-12 won by fall over James Landles (Glasgow) 21-25 (Fall 1:04)

Champ. Round 1 - William Kirkland (Glasgow) 32-11 won by fall over Payson Allaire (Choteau) 25-14 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Turner Milender (Superior) 35-5 won by fall over Asher Nelson (Cascade) 21-19 (Fall 2:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Kai Heck (Colstrip) 33-17 won by fall over Mike Richard (Jefferson (Boulder)) 31-20 (Fall 1:45)

Champ. Round 1 - William Mishler (Simms) 24-12 won by fall over Collin Weatherell (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 20-25 (Fall 2:57)

Champ. Round 1 - Hayden Ramaeker (Huntley Project (Worden)) 47-7 won by fall over Cache Carroll (Cascade) 19-20 (Fall 0:19) 170 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Jett Murray (Florence-Carlton) 31-12 won by fall over David Chapman (Plains / Hot Springs) 26-9 (Fall 3:19)

Cons. Round 2 - Cade Ball (Fort Benton) 30-7 won by fall over Sheldon Serrano (Roundup) 20-16 (Fall 0:49)

Cons. Round 2 - Michael King (Glasgow) 38-19 won by fall over Brenden Vanderwall (Plains / Hot Springs) 18-15 (Fall 1:34)

Cons. Round 2 - Kenan Labrie (Malta / Whitewater) 32-17 won by decision over Chancy Segeberg (Columbus / Absarokee) 28-13 (Dec 5-4) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Chris Graham (Conrad) 42-1 won by fall over Chancy Segeberg (Columbus / Absarokee) 28-13 (Fall 3:26)

Quarterfinal - Percy Bechtold (Choteau) 30-7 won by decision over Michael King (Glasgow) 38-19 (Dec 15-8)

Quarterfinal - Caden Pecora (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 25-3 won by fall over Cade Ball (Fort Benton) 30-7 (Fall 2:15)

Quarterfinal - Tucker Kaczmarek (Huntley Project (Worden)) 44-9 won by major decision over Jett Murray (Florence-Carlton) 31-12 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Round 1 - David Chapman (Plains / Hot Springs) 26-9 won by fall over Peyton Volkman (Cut Bank) 7-19 (Fall 3:34)

Cons. Round 1 - Sheldon Serrano (Roundup) 20-16 won by major decision over Jack Raty (Whitehall/Harrison) 20-18 (MD 15-6)

Cons. Round 1 - Brenden Vanderwall (Plains / Hot Springs) 18-15 won by fall over Kaydence Littlewolf (Colstrip) 10-17 (Fall 1:23)

Cons. Round 1 - Kenan Labrie (Malta / Whitewater) 32-17 won by decision over Eric Humphreys (Broadwater (Townsend)) 9-6 (Dec 6-0) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Chris Graham (Conrad) 42-1 won by fall over Peyton Volkman (Cut Bank) 7-19 (Fall 1:11)

Champ. Round 1 - Chancy Segeberg (Columbus / Absarokee) 28-13 won by fall over David Chapman (Plains / Hot Springs) 26-9 (Fall 1:55)

Champ. Round 1 - Percy Bechtold (Choteau) 30-7 won by fall over Sheldon Serrano (Roundup) 20-16 (Fall 4:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Michael King (Glasgow) 38-19 won by fall over Jack Raty (Whitehall/Harrison) 20-18 (Fall 0:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Caden Pecora (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 25-3 won by fall over Kaydence Littlewolf (Colstrip) 10-17 (Fall 0:19)

Champ. Round 1 - Cade Ball (Fort Benton) 30-7 won by fall over Brenden Vanderwall (Plains / Hot Springs) 18-15 (Fall 1:13)

Champ. Round 1 - Jett Murray (Florence-Carlton) 31-12 won by fall over Kenan Labrie (Malta / Whitewater) 32-17 (Fall 3:40)

Champ. Round 1 - Tucker Kaczmarek (Huntley Project (Worden)) 44-9 won by major decision over Eric Humphreys (Broadwater (Townsend)) 9-6 (MD 10-1) 182 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Colby Crowell (Cascade) 20-13 won by fall over Layne Wallace (Fort Benton) 14-20 (Fall 4:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Sam Mycke (Red Lodge HS) 20-16 won in sudden victory - 1 over Chase Woodson (Superior) 11-8 (SV-1 5-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Colton Mears (Malta / Whitewater) 32-17 won by decision over Donovan Daniels (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 10-12 (Dec 8-6)

Cons. Round 2 - Gabe rasmussen (Plains / Hot Springs) 26-16 won by fall over Dillion Connelly (Valier) 16-26 (Fall 3:27) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Max Hannum (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 33-4 won by fall over Gabe rasmussen (Plains / Hot Springs) 26-16 (Fall 1:05)

Quarterfinal - Tegan Jones (Conrad) 36-9 won by decision over Colton Mears (Malta / Whitewater) 32-17 (Dec 10-4)

Quarterfinal - McCoy Banner (Fairfield/Augusta) 29-3 won by fall over Sam Mycke (Red Lodge HS) 19-16 (Fall 2:47)

Quarterfinal - Jesse Brawley (Baker) 19-8 won by fall over Colby Crowell (Cascade) 20-13 (Fall 1:06)

Cons. Round 1 - Layne Wallace (Fort Benton) 14-20 won by fall over Gaven Flannagan (Simms) 20-24 (Fall 4:41)

Cons. Round 1 - Chase Woodson (Superior) 11-7 won by decision over Rylee Wiggins (Forsyth) 17-16 (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Round 1 - Donovan Daniels (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 10-12 won by fall over Luke Randall (Manhattan) 9-9 (Fall 1:56)

Cons. Round 1 - Dillion Connelly (Valier) 16-26 won by fall over Jackson Knapp (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 6-13 (Fall 3:20) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Max Hannum (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 33-4 won by fall over Gaven Flannagan (Simms) 20-24 (Fall 1:58)

Champ. Round 1 - Gabe rasmussen (Plains / Hot Springs) 26-16 won by fall over Layne Wallace (Fort Benton) 14-20 (Fall 3:54)

Champ. Round 1 - Tegan Jones (Conrad) 36-9 won by tech fall over Rylee Wiggins (Forsyth) 17-16 (TF-1.5 4:54 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Colton Mears (Malta / Whitewater) 32-17 won by fall over Chase Woodson (Superior) 11-7 (Fall 5:48)

Champ. Round 1 - McCoy Banner (Fairfield/Augusta) 29-3 won by fall over Donovan Daniels (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 10-12 (Fall 1:09)

Champ. Round 1 - Sam Mycke (Red Lodge HS) 19-16 won by fall over Luke Randall (Manhattan) 9-9 (Fall 1:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Colby Crowell (Cascade) 20-13 won by fall over Jackson Knapp (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 6-13 (Fall 1:48)

Champ. Round 1 - Jesse Brawley (Baker) 19-8 won by tech fall over Dillion Connelly (Valier) 16-26 (TF-1.5 2:56 (19-3)) 205 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Dylan Stevens (Jefferson (Boulder)) 22-13 won by major decision over Jacob Roth (Florence-Carlton) 27-14 (MD 10-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Damian Ort (Fort Benton) 29-9 won by fall over Tucker Turbiville (Baker) 12-20 (Fall 1:27)

Cons. Round 2 - Trysten Robertson (Conrad) 42-9 won by decision over Xavier Wood (Conrad) 24-12 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Christoper Brawley (Baker) 26-13 won by fall over Samuel Cox (Big Sandy) 19-15 (Fall 4:05) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Brady Armstrong (Jefferson (Boulder)) 40-1 won by fall over Christoper Brawley (Baker) 25-13 (Fall 4:23)

Quarterfinal - Micheal Bell (Wolf Point) 34-14 won in tie breaker - 1 over Trysten Robertson (Conrad) 41-9 (TB-1 3-2)

Quarterfinal - Wes Banks (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 35-7 won by fall over Damian Ort (Fort Benton) 28-9 (Fall 2:38)

Quarterfinal - Reuben Kinzer (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 32-12 won by decision over Jacob Roth (Florence-Carlton) 27-13 (Dec 9-4)

Cons. Round 1 - Dylan Stevens (Jefferson (Boulder)) 21-13 won by fall over Remington Bussard (Anaconda) 16-23 (Fall 3:38)

Cons. Round 1 - Tucker Turbiville (Baker) 12-19 won by decision over Wiatt Hume (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 15-13 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Xavier Wood (Conrad) 24-11 won by forfeit over Isadore Mitchell (Arlee) 14-18 (For.)

Cons. Round 1 - Samuel Cox (Big Sandy) 19-14 won by fall over Grant Holen (Manhattan) 25-16 (Fall 0:30) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Brady Armstrong (Jefferson (Boulder)) 40-1 won by fall over Remington Bussard (Anaconda) 16-23 (Fall 0:37)

Champ. Round 1 - Christoper Brawley (Baker) 25-13 won by fall over Dylan Stevens (Jefferson (Boulder)) 21-13 (Fall 3:44)

Champ. Round 1 - Trysten Robertson (Conrad) 41-9 won by fall over Tucker Turbiville (Baker) 12-19 (Fall 3:04)

Champ. Round 1 - Micheal Bell (Wolf Point) 34-14 won by fall over Wiatt Hume (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 15-13 (Fall 2:58)

Champ. Round 1 - Wes Banks (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 35-7 won by forfeit over Isadore Mitchell (Arlee) 14-18 (For.)

Champ. Round 1 - Damian Ort (Fort Benton) 28-9 won by decision over Xavier Wood (Conrad) 24-11 (Dec 7-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Roth (Florence-Carlton) 27-13 won by fall over Samuel Cox (Big Sandy) 19-14 (Fall 5:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Reuben Kinzer (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 32-12 won by fall over Grant Holen (Manhattan) 25-16 (Fall 2:28) 285 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Ethan Short (Columbus / Absarokee) 31-4 won by fall over Ethan Goodluck (Colstrip) 20-20 (Fall 1:20)

Cons. Round 2 - Ethan Wock (Whitehall/Harrison) 26-10 won by fall over Logan Scherman (Baker) 24-17 (Fall 1:55)

Cons. Round 2 - Riley Hume (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 20-5 won by fall over Trapper Kinamon (Conrad) 33-14 (Fall 3:10)

Cons. Round 2 - Kolbe Michaud (Jefferson (Boulder)) 28-11 won by decision over Hal McGregor (Cascade) 19-17 (Dec 5-3) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Aidan Miller (Anaconda) 34-4 won by fall over Kolbe Michaud (Jefferson (Boulder)) 27-11 (Fall 1:07)

Quarterfinal - Jaxson Green (Superior) 31-8 won by fall over Trapper Kinamon (Conrad) 33-13 (Fall 1:22)

Quarterfinal - Spencer Higareda (Huntley Project (Worden)) 47-11 won by fall over Ethan Wock (Whitehall/Harrison) 25-10 (Fall 1:03)

Quarterfinal - Arie McLaughlin (Florence-Carlton) 25-9 won by major decision over Ethan Short (Columbus / Absarokee) 30-4 (MD 13-1)

Cons. Round 1 - Ethan Goodluck (Colstrip) 20-19 won by fall over Shannon Stuart (Darby) 23-16 (Fall 2:47)

Cons. Round 1 - Logan Scherman (Baker) 24-16 won by fall over Julian Powell (Chinook) 24-16 (Fall 2:40)

Cons. Round 1 - Riley Hume (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 19-5 won by fall over Will Talum (Plains / Hot Springs) 7-7 (Fall 2:33)

Cons. Round 1 - Hal McGregor (Cascade) 19-16 won by fall over Darrell Sunchild (Big Sandy) 11-12 (Fall 3:32) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Aidan Miller (Anaconda) 34-4 won by fall over Shannon Stuart (Darby) 23-16 (Fall 2:57)

Champ. Round 1 - Kolbe Michaud (Jefferson (Boulder)) 27-11 won by decision over Ethan Goodluck (Colstrip) 20-19 (Dec 9-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Jaxson Green (Superior) 31-8 won by fall over Julian Powell (Chinook) 24-16 (Fall 1:58)

Champ. Round 1 - Trapper Kinamon (Conrad) 33-13 won by decision over Logan Scherman (Baker) 24-16 (Dec 8-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Wock (Whitehall/Harrison) 25-10 won by fall over Will Talum (Plains / Hot Springs) 7-7 (Fall 1:05)

Champ. Round 1 - Spencer Higareda (Huntley Project (Worden)) 47-11 won by fall over Riley Hume (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 19-5 (Fall 2:57)

Champ. Round 1 - Arie McLaughlin (Florence-Carlton) 25-9 won by fall over Darrell Sunchild (Big Sandy) 11-12 (Fall 1:19)

Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Short (Columbus / Absarokee) 30-4 won by fall over Hal McGregor (Cascade) 19-16 (Fall 4:33)

