Results: 2024 Class AA boys state wrestling - Day 1

Class AA boys state wrestling tournament Friday, Feb. 9 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings Day 1 103 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Charles Crowson (Helena Capital) 10-13 won by fall over Colton Spring (Great Falls CMR) 12-15 (Fall 1:56)

Cons. Round 2 - Aiden Sweat (Glacier (Kalispell)) 18-6 won by fall over Pate Engstrom (Helena Capital) 4-9 (Fall 1:51)

Cons. Round 2 - Jackson Roby (Billings West) 20-7 won by fall over Braylon Walston (Billings West) 6-8 (Fall 3:11)

Cons. Round 2 - Brady Gehring (Helena) 11-10 won by decision over Carson Worthen (Belgrade) 8-7 (Dec 10-4) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Kellen Downing (Flathead (Kalispell)) 20-4 won by tech fall over Brady Gehring (Helena) 11-10 (TF-1.5 4:46 (19-2))

Quarterfinal - Cody Westlake (Belgrade) 18-2 won by major decision over Jackson Roby (Billings West) 20-7 (MD 12-4)

Quarterfinal - Keegan Hunt (Butte) 18-6 won by fall over Aiden Sweat (Glacier (Kalispell)) 18-6 (Fall 5:53)

Quarterfinal - Danny Green (Billings Skyview) 21-2 won by fall over Charles Crowson (Helena Capital) 10-13 (Fall 1:08)

Cons. Round 1 - Colton Spring (Great Falls CMR) 12-15 won by fall over Ben Lillis (Billings Senior High School) 8-17 (Fall 0:48)

Cons. Round 1 - Pate Engstrom (Helena Capital) 4-9 won by fall over Aiden Maesar (Butte) 5-10 (Fall 4:56)

Cons. Round 1 - Braylon Walston (Billings West) 6-8 won by decision over Dayton Alden (Billings Skyview) 3-4 (Dec 8-5)

Cons. Round 1 - Carson Worthen (Belgrade) 8-7 won by fall over Raivis Sois (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 0-5 (Fall 0:45) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Kellen Downing (Flathead (Kalispell)) 20-4 won by fall over Ben Lillis (Billings Senior High School) 8-17 (Fall 0:47)

Champ. Round 1 - Brady Gehring (Helena) 11-10 won by decision over Colton Spring (Great Falls CMR) 12-15 (Dec 10-5)

Champ. Round 1 - Jackson Roby (Billings West) 20-7 won by fall over Pate Engstrom (Helena Capital) 4-9 (Fall 1:31)

Champ. Round 1 - Cody Westlake (Belgrade) 18-2 won by fall over Aiden Maesar (Butte) 5-10 (Fall 1:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Keegan Hunt (Butte) 18-6 won by fall over Dayton Alden (Billings Skyview) 3-4 (Fall 1:19)

Champ. Round 1 - Aiden Sweat (Glacier (Kalispell)) 18-6 won by fall over Braylon Walston (Billings West) 6-8 (Fall 3:55)

Champ. Round 1 - Charles Crowson (Helena Capital) 10-13 won by fall over Carson Worthen (Belgrade) 8-7 (Fall 1:26)

Champ. Round 1 - Danny Green (Billings Skyview) 21-2 won by fall over Raivis Sois (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 0-5 (Fall 0:34) 113 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Reveles McEwen (Butte) 5-4 won by fall over Tyler Hovland (Billings Skyview) 8-6 (Fall 2:11)

Cons. Round 2 - Jayce Kolendich (Missoula Sentinel) 18-6 won by decision over Archer Hyde (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 10-11 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Wyatt Shull (Helena Capital) 22-12 won by tech fall over Landon Peel (Billings West) 4-4 (TF-1.5 2:28 (17-1))

Cons. Round 2 - Dayton Naldrett (Flathead (Kalispell)) 14-10 won by decision over Quinten Maxwell (Billings Senior High School) 13-17 (Dec 3-2) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Bradey Doyle (Butte) 13-4 won by fall over Dayton Naldrett (Flathead (Kalispell)) 14-10 (Fall 0:44)

Quarterfinal - Nolan Brown (Belgrade) 22-1 won by fall over Wyatt Shull (Helena Capital) 22-12 (Fall 0:38)

Quarterfinal - Paydon De La Garza (Great Falls CMR) 19-3 won by major decision over Jayce Kolendich (Missoula Sentinel) 18-6 (MD 13-5)

Quarterfinal - Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls / MSDB) 23-2 won by fall over Reveles McEwen (Butte) 5-4 (Fall 2:53)

Cons. Round 1 - Tyler Hovland (Billings Skyview) 8-6 won by decision over Silas Reeves (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 1-5 (Dec 8-6)

Cons. Round 1 - Archer Hyde (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 10-11 won by major decision over Dawson Hamland (Flathead (Kalispell)) 3-4 (MD 12-1)

Cons. Round 1 - Landon Peel (Billings West) 4-4 won by injury default over Oliver Caton (Missoula Hellgate) 7-12 (Inj. 0:36)

Cons. Round 1 - Quinten Maxwell (Billings Senior High School) 13-17 won by fall over Max Martin (Missoula Hellgate) 3-10 (Fall 2:10) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Bradey Doyle (Butte) 13-4 won by tech fall over Silas Reeves (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 1-5 (TF-1.5 3:22 (17-1))

Champ. Round 1 - Dayton Naldrett (Flathead (Kalispell)) 14-10 won by decision over Tyler Hovland (Billings Skyview) 8-6 (Dec 6-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Shull (Helena Capital) 22-12 won by fall over Archer Hyde (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 10-11 (Fall 2:47)

Champ. Round 1 - Nolan Brown (Belgrade) 22-1 won by fall over Dawson Hamland (Flathead (Kalispell)) 3-4 (Fall 1:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Jayce Kolendich (Missoula Sentinel) 18-6 won by fall over Landon Peel (Billings West) 4-4 (Fall 1:31)

Champ. Round 1 - Paydon De La Garza (Great Falls CMR) 19-3 won by fall over Oliver Caton (Missoula Hellgate) 7-12 (Fall 0:31)

Champ. Round 1 - Reveles McEwen (Butte) 5-4 won by fall over Quinten Maxwell (Billings Senior High School) 13-17 (Fall 3:12)

Champ. Round 1 - Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls / MSDB) 23-2 won by fall over Max Martin (Missoula Hellgate) 3-10 (Fall 1:52) 120 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Logan Shores (Billings West) 15-8 won by decision over Davin Naldrett (Flathead (Kalispell)) 5-4 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Asa Wood (Helena) 17-17 won by fall over Colter Espelin (Butte) 10-8 (Fall 4:35)

Cons. Round 2 - Cash Clark (Great Falls / MSDB) 15-12 won by fall over Talan Trettin (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 16-13 (Fall 0:54)

Cons. Round 2 - Cade Ross (Billings Skyview) 14-7 won by fall over Bridger Garrison (Butte) 14-9 (Fall 2:10) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Hunter Arriaga (Flathead (Kalispell)) 21-2 won by decision over Cade Ross (Billings Skyview) 14-7 (Dec 10-3)

Quarterfinal - Chris Grossman (Billings Skyview) 17-2 won by fall over Cash Clark (Great Falls / MSDB) 15-12 (Fall 4:34)

Quarterfinal - Garrett Bosch (Glacier (Kalispell)) 11-5 won by fall over Colter Espelin (Butte) 10-8 (Fall 3:02)

Quarterfinal - Zach Morse (Billings West) 21-5 won by fall over Logan Shores (Billings West) 15-8 (Fall 0:06)

Cons. Round 1 - Davin Naldrett (Flathead (Kalispell)) 5-4 won by fall over Rykken LaForest (Billings Senior High School) 5-18 (Fall 2:26)

Cons. Round 1 - Asa Wood (Helena) 17-17 won by decision over Edison Rosbarsky (Missoula Hellgate) 11-15 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 1 - Talan Trettin (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 16-13 won by fall over Griffin Fosdal (Bozeman) 3-4 (Fall 1:42)

Cons. Round 1 - Bridger Garrison (Butte) 14-9 won by fall over Collin Hire (Missoula Sentinel) 2-5 (Fall 2:33) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Arriaga (Flathead (Kalispell)) 21-2 won by fall over Rykken LaForest (Billings Senior High School) 5-18 (Fall 1:14)

Champ. Round 1 - Cade Ross (Billings Skyview) 14-7 won by fall over Davin Naldrett (Flathead (Kalispell)) 5-4 (Fall 1:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Cash Clark (Great Falls / MSDB) 15-12 won by fall over Asa Wood (Helena) 17-17 (Fall 1:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Chris Grossman (Billings Skyview) 17-2 won by fall over Edison Rosbarsky (Missoula Hellgate) 11-15 (Fall 2:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Garrett Bosch (Glacier (Kalispell)) 11-5 won by fall over Griffin Fosdal (Bozeman) 3-4 (Fall 1:40)

Champ. Round 1 - Colter Espelin (Butte) 10-8 won by fall over Talan Trettin (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 16-13 (Fall 3:21)

Champ. Round 1 - Logan Shores (Billings West) 15-8 won by fall over Bridger Garrison (Butte) 14-9 (Fall 5:29)

Champ. Round 1 - Zach Morse (Billings West) 21-5 won by fall over Collin Hire (Missoula Sentinel) 2-5 (Fall 0:40) 126 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - William Barnes (Flathead (Kalispell)) 11-7 won by fall over Herbert Lay (Helena Capital) 5-6 (Fall 2:48)

Cons. Round 2 - Kade Wallace (Missoula Sentinel) 18-4 won in sudden victory - 1 over Zane Gehring (Helena) 17-18 (SV-1 4-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Cashton Spolar (Helena Capital) 25-5 won by fall over Darryn Rossiter (Butte) 11-7 (Fall 2:52)

Cons. Round 2 - Ty Laslovich (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 15-8 won by fall over Grady Winston (Butte) 10-16 (Fall 1:28) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Diesel Thompson (Flathead (Kalispell)) 16-2 won by major decision over Ty Laslovich (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 15-8 (MD 10-1)

Quarterfinal - Mason Gutenberger (Belgrade) 21-3 won by fall over Cashton Spolar (Helena Capital) 25-5 (Fall 1:39)

Quarterfinal - Ross Tolliver (Great Falls / MSDB) 21-7 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Kade Wallace (Missoula Sentinel) 18-4 (UTB 4-3)

Quarterfinal - Keyan Hernandez (Billings West) 26-0 won by fall over William Barnes (Flathead (Kalispell)) 11-7 (Fall 0:53)

Cons. Round 1 - Herbert Lay (Helena Capital) 5-6 won by fall over Caleb Wagner (Billings Skyview) 1-5 (Fall 2:50)

Cons. Round 1 - Zane Gehring (Helena) 17-18 won by decision over Devin Blaschak (Billings West) 3-5 (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Darryn Rossiter (Butte) 11-7 won by fall over Luke Allen (Great Falls / MSDB) 3-4 (Fall 0:39)

Cons. Round 1 - Grady Winston (Butte) 10-16 won by fall over Cole Schaub (Billings Skyview) 14-10 (Fall 1:36) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Diesel Thompson (Flathead (Kalispell)) 16-2 won by fall over Caleb Wagner (Billings Skyview) 1-5 (Fall 1:37)

Champ. Round 1 - Ty Laslovich (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 15-8 won by tech fall over Herbert Lay (Helena Capital) 5-6 (TF-1.5 5:16 (19-3))

Champ. Round 1 - Cashton Spolar (Helena Capital) 25-5 won by fall over Devin Blaschak (Billings West) 3-5 (Fall 3:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Mason Gutenberger (Belgrade) 21-3 won by fall over Zane Gehring (Helena) 17-18 (Fall 2:19)

Champ. Round 1 - Kade Wallace (Missoula Sentinel) 18-4 won by tech fall over Luke Allen (Great Falls / MSDB) 3-4 (TF-1.5 4:11 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Ross Tolliver (Great Falls / MSDB) 21-7 won by decision over Darryn Rossiter (Butte) 11-7 (Dec 7-0)

Champ. Round 1 - William Barnes (Flathead (Kalispell)) 11-7 won by fall over Cole Schaub (Billings Skyview) 14-10 (Fall 3:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Keyan Hernandez (Billings West) 26-0 won by fall over Grady Winston (Butte) 10-16 (Fall 1:22) 132 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Samuel Elliott (Great Falls / MSDB) 22-9 won by fall over Ethan Geagel (Great Falls / MSDB) 3-5 (Fall 0:52)

Cons. Round 2 - Landon De La Garza (Great Falls CMR) 15-5 won by fall over Joey Ward (Butte) 13-10 (Fall 0:44)

Cons. Round 2 - John Hire (Missoula Sentinel) 14-6 won by fall over Simon Hensley (Helena) 3-6 (Fall 3:23)

Cons. Round 2 - Maximus DeWitt (Billings Senior High School) 6-4 won by fall over Hammish Smith (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 5-4 (Fall 0:56) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Ryder McEwen (Butte) 17-3 won by fall over Maximus DeWitt (Billings Senior High School) 6-4 (Fall 3:23)

Quarterfinal - Tristan Vladic (Billings Senior High School) 19-8 won by fall over Simon Hensley (Helena) 3-6 (Fall 1:58)

Quarterfinal - Aiden Downing (Flathead (Kalispell)) 18-3 won by fall over Landon De La Garza (Great Falls CMR) 15-5 (Fall 1:32)

Quarterfinal - Makael Aguayo (Billings West) 22-2 won by decision over Samuel Elliott (Great Falls / MSDB) 22-9 (Dec 10-9)

Cons. Round 1 - Ethan Geagel (Great Falls / MSDB) 3-5 won by fall over Kyle Vermillion (Missoula Sentinel) 3-4 (Fall 4:42)

Cons. Round 1 - Joey Ward (Butte) 13-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - John Hire (Missoula Sentinel) 14-6 won by fall over Sam Nevin (Belgrade) 7-16 (Fall 1:51)

Cons. Round 1 - Hammish Smith (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 5-4 won by fall over Emery Bergstedt (Glacier (Kalispell)) 5-16 (Fall 2:11) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Ryder McEwen (Butte) 17-3 won by fall over Ethan Geagel (Great Falls / MSDB) 3-5 (Fall 0:17)

Champ. Round 1 - Maximus DeWitt (Billings Senior High School) 6-4 won by decision over Kyle Vermillion (Missoula Sentinel) 3-4 (Dec 11-6)

Champ. Round 1 - Tristan Vladic (Billings Senior High School) 19-8 won by fall over Joey Ward (Butte) 13-10 (Fall 1:22)

Champ. Round 1 - Simon Hensley (Helena) 3-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Aiden Downing (Flathead (Kalispell)) 18-3 won by fall over Sam Nevin (Belgrade) 7-16 (Fall 3:15)

Champ. Round 1 - Landon De La Garza (Great Falls CMR) 15-5 won by major decision over John Hire (Missoula Sentinel) 14-6 (MD 14-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Samuel Elliott (Great Falls / MSDB) 22-9 won by fall over Hammish Smith (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 5-4 (Fall 2:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Makael Aguayo (Billings West) 22-2 won by fall over Emery Bergstedt (Glacier (Kalispell)) 5-16 (Fall 1:16) 138 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Jaxsyn Baker (Billings Skyview) 12-11 won by decision over Carter Sanderson (Billings West) 8-7 (Dec 9-5)

Cons. Round 2 - Bladen Madel (Great Falls / MSDB) 7-9 won by decision over Jack Ryan (Billings West) 14-16 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Bode Hazlett (Butte) 16-8 won by decision over Connor Lamping (Helena) 16-18 (Dec 9-6)

Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Hahner (Belgrade) 16-9 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit () 1-1 (For.) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Daniel Evert (Flathead (Kalispell)) 22-7 won by fall over Jacob Hahner (Belgrade) 16-9 (Fall 3:43)

Quarterfinal - Gage Clothier (Great Falls / MSDB) 20-3 won by tech fall over Connor Lamping (Helena) 16-18 (TF-1.5 5:41 (17-1))

Quarterfinal - Corven Marquardson (Billings Senior High School) 11-2 won by decision over Jack Ryan (Billings West) 14-16 (Dec 5-4)

Quarterfinal - Christopher Acuna (Billings Senior High School) 24-1 won by fall over Carter Sanderson (Billings West) 8-7 (Fall 3:38)

Cons. Round 1 - Jaxsyn Baker (Billings Skyview) 12-11 won by major decision over Darren Fuller (Missoula Sentinel) 4-4 (MD 15-4)

Cons. Round 1 - Bladen Madel (Great Falls / MSDB) 7-9 won by major decision over Joel Vermillion (Missoula Sentinel) 6-13 (MD 15-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Bode Hazlett (Butte) 16-8 won by fall over Kai Richardson (Helena Capital) 3-8 (Fall 0:35)

Cons. Round 1 - Dilan Courtney (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 2-3 and Cash Corbally (Helena Capital) 17-8 (DFF) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Daniel Evert (Flathead (Kalispell)) 22-7 won by fall over Jaxsyn Baker (Billings Skyview) 12-11 (Fall 3:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Hahner (Belgrade) 16-9 won by decision over Darren Fuller (Missoula Sentinel) 4-4 (Dec 6-5)

Champ. Round 1 - Connor Lamping (Helena) 16-18 won by fall over Bladen Madel (Great Falls / MSDB) 7-9 (Fall 4:52)

Champ. Round 1 - Gage Clothier (Great Falls / MSDB) 20-3 won by fall over Joel Vermillion (Missoula Sentinel) 6-13 (Fall 2:23)

Champ. Round 1 - Jack Ryan (Billings West) 14-16 won by major decision over Bode Hazlett (Butte) 16-8 (MD 12-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Corven Marquardson (Billings Senior High School) 11-2 won by fall over Kai Richardson (Helena Capital) 3-8 (Fall 1:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Carter Sanderson (Billings West) 8-7 won by disqualification over Cash Corbally (Helena Capital) 17-8 (DQ)

Champ. Round 1 - Christopher Acuna (Billings Senior High School) 24-1 won by medical forfeit over Dilan Courtney (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 2-3 (M. For.) 145 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Teagan Dixon (Great Falls CMR) 18-11 won by fall over Teegan Fielding (Missoula Sentinel) 15-10 (Fall 4:24)

Cons. Round 2 - Colby Reichenbach (Billings West) 19-9 won by fall over Boston Lay (Helena Capital) 19-14 (Fall 2:18)

Cons. Round 2 - Gavin Cotton (Great Falls / MSDB) 16-5 won by decision over Tristan Blomquist (Billings West) 8-8 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Brett Chivers (Flathead (Kalispell)) 7-7 won by decision over Brody Dooley (Belgrade) 17-8 (Dec 4-2) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Kaleb Shine (Glacier (Kalispell)) 22-1 won by major decision over Brody Dooley (Belgrade) 17-8 (MD 16-5)

Quarterfinal - Kyle Ard (Billings Senior High School) 20-3 won by decision over Gavin Cotton (Great Falls / MSDB) 16-5 (Dec 2-0)

Quarterfinal - Dane Lake (Flathead (Kalispell)) 19-6 won by decision over Colby Reichenbach (Billings West) 19-9 (Dec 3-0)

Quarterfinal - Jace Komac (Great Falls / MSDB) 21-2 won by decision over Teagan Dixon (Great Falls CMR) 18-11 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 1 - Teegan Fielding (Missoula Sentinel) 15-10 won by decision over Brendan Bleau (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 10-15 (Dec 8-7)

Cons. Round 1 - Boston Lay (Helena Capital) 19-14 won by fall over Riley Sinclair (Glacier (Kalispell)) 4-8 (Fall 2:50)

Cons. Round 1 - Tristan Blomquist (Billings West) 8-8 won by decision over Trey Hansen (Butte) 17-9 (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Round 1 - Brett Chivers (Flathead (Kalispell)) 7-7 won by fall over Will Collins (Helena) 1-12 (Fall 3:27) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Kaleb Shine (Glacier (Kalispell)) 22-1 won by fall over Brendan Bleau (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 10-15 (Fall 2:50)

Champ. Round 1 - Brody Dooley (Belgrade) 17-8 won by fall over Teegan Fielding (Missoula Sentinel) 15-10 (Fall 3:15)

Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Cotton (Great Falls / MSDB) 16-5 won by fall over Boston Lay (Helena Capital) 19-14 (Fall 4:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Kyle Ard (Billings Senior High School) 20-3 won by fall over Riley Sinclair (Glacier (Kalispell)) 4-8 (Fall 2:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Dane Lake (Flathead (Kalispell)) 19-6 won by decision over Tristan Blomquist (Billings West) 8-8 (Dec 5-0)

Champ. Round 1 - Colby Reichenbach (Billings West) 19-9 won by fall over Trey Hansen (Butte) 17-9 (Fall 4:54)

Champ. Round 1 - Teagan Dixon (Great Falls CMR) 18-11 won by major decision over Brett Chivers (Flathead (Kalispell)) 7-7 (MD 13-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Jace Komac (Great Falls / MSDB) 21-2 won by fall over Will Collins (Helena) 1-12 (Fall 0:52) 152 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Brandon Azure (Billings Skyview) 17-9 won by fall over Isaiah Morse (Billings West) 5-4 (Fall 4:17)

Cons. Round 2 - Gabe Rosales (Billings West) 16-12 won by fall over Kenny Carlos (Billings Senior High School) 3-6 (Fall 4:39)

Cons. Round 2 - Lane Chivers (Flathead (Kalispell)) 21-8 won by fall over Dawson Petersen (Helena Capital) 7-10 (Fall 3:30)

Cons. Round 2 - Luke Widman (Missoula Sentinel) 19-11 won in sudden victory - 1 over Korbin Baldwin (Flathead (Kalispell)) 5-4 (SV-1 5-7) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Nikola Coles (Glacier (Kalispell)) 10-0 won by fall over Korbin Baldwin (Flathead (Kalispell)) 5-4 (Fall 2:34)

Quarterfinal - Demetrios Saliaris (Billings Senior High School) 24-4 won in sudden victory - 1 over Lane Chivers (Flathead (Kalispell)) 21-8 (SV-1 6-4)

Quarterfinal - Will Stepan (Butte) 21-5 won by decision over Gabe Rosales (Billings West) 16-12 (Dec 9-7)

Quarterfinal - Kale Baumann (Great Falls / MSDB) 27-0 won by fall over Isaiah Morse (Billings West) 5-4 (Fall 2:28)

Cons. Round 1 - Brandon Azure (Billings Skyview) 17-9 won by decision over David Bergstad (Great Falls CMR) 2-5 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 1 - Kenny Carlos (Billings Senior High School) 3-6 won by fall over Landon Bryon (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 3-4 (Fall 2:42)

Cons. Round 1 - Dawson Petersen (Helena Capital) 7-10 won by decision over Carson Shaw (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 3-4 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Round 1 - Luke Widman (Missoula Sentinel) 19-11 won by fall over McKayde Clevenger (Glacier (Kalispell)) 5-7 (Fall 3:44) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Nikola Coles (Glacier (Kalispell)) 10-0 won by fall over David Bergstad (Great Falls CMR) 2-5 (Fall 1:28)

Champ. Round 1 - Korbin Baldwin (Flathead (Kalispell)) 5-4 won by fall over Brandon Azure (Billings Skyview) 17-9 (Fall 4:25)

Champ. Round 1 - Lane Chivers (Flathead (Kalispell)) 21-8 won by fall over Kenny Carlos (Billings Senior High School) 3-6 (Fall 1:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Demetrios Saliaris (Billings Senior High School) 24-4 won by fall over Landon Bryon (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 3-4 (Fall 2:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Will Stepan (Butte) 21-5 won by major decision over Carson Shaw (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 3-4 (MD 15-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Gabe Rosales (Billings West) 16-12 won by tech fall over Dawson Petersen (Helena Capital) 7-10 (TF-1.5 4:12 (18-2))

Champ. Round 1 - Isaiah Morse (Billings West) 5-4 won by decision over Luke Widman (Missoula Sentinel) 19-11 (Dec 12-8)

Champ. Round 1 - Kale Baumann (Great Falls / MSDB) 27-0 won by fall over McKayde Clevenger (Glacier (Kalispell)) 5-7 (Fall 0:36) 160 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Barnhill (Billings Senior High School) 9-5 won by decision over Cooper McGovern (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 14-9 (Dec 8-5)

Cons. Round 2 - Dillon Gunlock (Missoula Hellgate) 19-8 won by fall over Daniel Krambule (Helena) 11-21 (Fall 4:36)

Cons. Round 2 - Boden Bentley (Billings West) 28-7 won by fall over Mason Spahr (Great Falls CMR) 15-13 (Fall 2:02)

Cons. Round 2 - Dane Butler (Helena Capital) 18-13 won by decision over Colton Kuka (Flathead (Kalispell)) 10-8 (Dec 5-2) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Maverick McEwen (Butte) 23-2 won by fall over Colton Kuka (Flathead (Kalispell)) 10-8 (Fall 1:47)

Quarterfinal - Timmy Rodriguez (Billings Senior High School) 19-4 won by decision over Boden Bentley (Billings West) 28-7 (Dec 5-3)

Quarterfinal - Tanner Davis (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 15-6 won by fall over Dillon Gunlock (Missoula Hellgate) 19-8 (Fall 4:52)

Quarterfinal - Dylan Block (Great Falls / MSDB) 22-0 won by tech fall over Cooper McGovern (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 14-9 (TF-1.5 3:15 (17-2))

Cons. Round 1 - Jacob Barnhill (Billings Senior High School) 9-5 won by fall over Andrew Sykes (Bozeman) 1-5 (Fall 2:59)

Cons. Round 1 - Daniel Krambule (Helena) 11-21 won by decision over Matthew Ahner (Glacier (Kalispell)) 8-8 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 1 - Mason Spahr (Great Falls CMR) 15-13 won by fall over Lane Humphery (Billings West) 3-4 (Fall 1:26)

Cons. Round 1 - Dane Butler (Helena Capital) 18-13 won by fall over Reece Cunneen (Butte) 2-6 (Fall 2:31) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Maverick McEwen (Butte) 23-2 won by fall over Andrew Sykes (Bozeman) 1-5 (Fall 0:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Colton Kuka (Flathead (Kalispell)) 10-8 won by fall over Jacob Barnhill (Billings Senior High School) 9-5 (Fall 1:17)

Champ. Round 1 - Boden Bentley (Billings West) 28-7 won by fall over Matthew Ahner (Glacier (Kalispell)) 8-8 (Fall 5:10)

Champ. Round 1 - Timmy Rodriguez (Billings Senior High School) 19-4 won by fall over Daniel Krambule (Helena) 11-21 (Fall 2:58)

Champ. Round 1 - Dillon Gunlock (Missoula Hellgate) 19-8 won by major decision over Lane Humphery (Billings West) 3-4 (MD 14-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Tanner Davis (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 15-6 won by fall over Mason Spahr (Great Falls CMR) 15-13 (Fall 2:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Cooper McGovern (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 14-9 won by fall over Dane Butler (Helena Capital) 18-13 (Fall 1:57)

Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Block (Great Falls / MSDB) 22-0 won by fall over Reece Cunneen (Butte) 2-6 (Fall 0:43) 170 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Logan Stansberry (Flathead (Kalispell)) 13-7 won by decision over Blake Dunning (Missoula Sentinel) 18-10 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Quinn Hale (Billings West) 11-7 won by major decision over Adien Cuchine (Butte) 22-7 (MD 10-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Kolby Noble (Great Falls / MSDB) 14-9 won by fall over Clifford Nance (Flathead (Kalispell)) 9-5 (Fall 5:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Paul Murch (Billings Senior High School) 12-7 won by decision over Brayden Shaw (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 16-12 (Dec 2-0) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Mark Ahner (Glacier (Kalispell)) 18-3 won by fall over Brayden Shaw (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 16-12 (Fall 2:37)

Quarterfinal - Ryder English (Great Falls / MSDB) 17-4 won by fall over Clifford Nance (Flathead (Kalispell)) 9-5 (Fall 4:20)

Quarterfinal - Payton Cicero (Billings West) 19-5 won by fall over Adien Cuchine (Butte) 22-7 (Fall 5:40)

Quarterfinal - Logan Cole (Billings Senior High School) 22-0 won by fall over Logan Stansberry (Flathead (Kalispell)) 13-7 (Fall 3:19)

Cons. Round 1 - Blake Dunning (Missoula Sentinel) 18-10 won by fall over Liam Gage (Great Falls CMR) 7-15 (Fall 4:50)

Cons. Round 1 - Quinn Hale (Billings West) 11-7 won by fall over Darren Mitchell (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 3-4 (Fall 2:15)

Cons. Round 1 - Kolby Noble (Great Falls / MSDB) 14-9 won by fall over Cash Kipp (Helena Capital) 3-12 (Fall 1:27)

Cons. Round 1 - Paul Murch (Billings Senior High School) 12-7 won by fall over Everett Tucker (Missoula Sentinel) 2-5 (Fall 1:27) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Mark Ahner (Glacier (Kalispell)) 18-3 won by fall over Liam Gage (Great Falls CMR) 7-15 (Fall 3:58)

Champ. Round 1 - Brayden Shaw (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 16-12 won by decision over Blake Dunning (Missoula Sentinel) 18-10 (Dec 7-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Clifford Nance (Flathead (Kalispell)) 9-5 won in sudden victory - 1 over Quinn Hale (Billings West) 11-7 (SV-1 5-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Ryder English (Great Falls / MSDB) 17-4 won by fall over Darren Mitchell (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 3-4 (Fall 0:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Adien Cuchine (Butte) 22-7 won by decision over Kolby Noble (Great Falls / MSDB) 14-9 (Dec 10-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Payton Cicero (Billings West) 19-5 won by fall over Cash Kipp (Helena Capital) 3-12 (Fall 1:02)

Champ. Round 1 - Logan Stansberry (Flathead (Kalispell)) 13-7 won by fall over Paul Murch (Billings Senior High School) 12-7 (Fall 4:26)

Champ. Round 1 - Logan Cole (Billings Senior High School) 22-0 won by fall over Everett Tucker (Missoula Sentinel) 2-5 (Fall 2:29) 182 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Tommy Springman (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 16-8 won by decision over Joshua Sironi (Billings Senior High School) 8-10 (Dec 6-5)

Cons. Round 2 - Kohen Riley (Flathead (Kalispell)) 13-2 won by major decision over Bridger Brancamp (Butte) 12-12 (MD 11-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Charlie Hayter (Billings West) 8-3 won by decision over August Bouchard (Billings Senior High School) 3-6 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Quincy King (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 5-3 won by decision over Alexander Beck (Missoula Sentinel) 16-11 (Dec 7-1) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Cole Graham (Helena Capital) 20-1 won by fall over Quincy King (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 5-3 (Fall 4:44)

Quarterfinal - Gage Allen (Great Falls CMR) 17-5 won by fall over Charlie Hayter (Billings West) 8-3 (Fall 0:40)

Quarterfinal - Gunnar Thompson (Flathead (Kalispell)) 16-3 won by fall over Kohen Riley (Flathead (Kalispell)) 13-2 (Fall 1:27)

Quarterfinal - Anthony Garcia (Billings West) 20-1 won by fall over Tommy Springman (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 16-8 (Fall 2:34)

Cons. Round 1 - Joshua Sironi (Billings Senior High School) 8-10 won by fall over Cole Deranleau (Great Falls CMR) 2-5 (Fall 1:42)

Cons. Round 1 - Bridger Brancamp (Butte) 12-12 won by fall over Tristan Hall (Glacier (Kalispell)) 5-11 (Fall 2:53)

Cons. Round 1 - August Bouchard (Billings Senior High School) 3-6 won by fall over Ayden Robey (Great Falls / MSDB) 3-4 (Fall 2:32)

Cons. Round 1 - Alexander Beck (Missoula Sentinel) 16-11 won by fall over Sam Schiltz (Helena) 9-20 (Fall 1:14) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Cole Graham (Helena Capital) 20-1 won by fall over Cole Deranleau (Great Falls CMR) 2-5 (Fall 1:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Quincy King (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 5-3 won by fall over Joshua Sironi (Billings Senior High School) 8-10 (Fall 3:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Charlie Hayter (Billings West) 8-3 won by tech fall over Bridger Brancamp (Butte) 12-12 (TF-1.5 5:00 (16-1))

Champ. Round 1 - Gage Allen (Great Falls CMR) 17-5 won by fall over Tristan Hall (Glacier (Kalispell)) 5-11 (Fall 2:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Gunnar Thompson (Flathead (Kalispell)) 16-3 won by fall over Ayden Robey (Great Falls / MSDB) 3-4 (Fall 1:09)

Champ. Round 1 - Kohen Riley (Flathead (Kalispell)) 13-2 won by fall over August Bouchard (Billings Senior High School) 3-6 (Fall 2:29)

Champ. Round 1 - Tommy Springman (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 16-8 won by fall over Alexander Beck (Missoula Sentinel) 16-11 (Fall 4:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Anthony Garcia (Billings West) 20-1 won by fall over Sam Schiltz (Helena) 9-20 (Fall 1:32) 205 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Weston James (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 17-6 won by fall over Peyton Fenner (Great Falls CMR) 8-9 (Fall 1:58)

Cons. Round 2 - Anthony Sarcos (Billings Skyview) 8-16 won by fall over Isaiah Matosich (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 4-5 (Fall 2:35)

Cons. Round 2 - Daniel Mann (Great Falls / MSDB) 19-7 won by fall over Porter Ferree (Missoula Hellgate) 4-8 (Fall 2:59)

Cons. Round 2 - Ben Rodgers (Belgrade) 13-4 won by decision over Noah Horn (Glacier (Kalispell)) 15-9 (Dec 3-0) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Anders Thompson (Flathead (Kalispell)) 24-0 won by fall over Ben Rodgers (Belgrade) 13-4 (Fall 0:57)

Quarterfinal - Conor Leduc (Flathead (Kalispell)) 10-3 won by decision over Daniel Mann (Great Falls / MSDB) 19-7 (Dec 6-1)

Quarterfinal - Woodrow Shirley (Billings Senior High School) 18-8 won by fall over Anthony Sarcos (Billings Skyview) 8-16 (Fall 4:16)

Quarterfinal - Cooper Freitag (Billings West) 20-4 won by decision over Weston James (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 17-6 (Dec 6-1)

Cons. Round 1 - Peyton Fenner (Great Falls CMR) 8-9 won by decision over Garrett Henson (Butte) 12-14 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Round 1 - Isaiah Matosich (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 4-5 won by fall over Bert Davis (Helena) 2-18 (Fall 2:43)

Cons. Round 1 - Porter Ferree (Missoula Hellgate) 4-8 won by medical forfeit over Sean Polk (Missoula Sentinel) 12-4 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 1 - Noah Horn (Glacier (Kalispell)) 15-9 won by fall over Gus Soper (Helena Capital) 0-16 (Fall 1:29) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Anders Thompson (Flathead (Kalispell)) 24-0 won by fall over Peyton Fenner (Great Falls CMR) 8-9 (Fall 0:24)

Champ. Round 1 - Ben Rodgers (Belgrade) 13-4 won by fall over Garrett Henson (Butte) 12-14 (Fall 0:44)

Champ. Round 1 - Conor Leduc (Flathead (Kalispell)) 10-3 won by fall over Isaiah Matosich (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 4-5 (Fall 4:11)

Champ. Round 1 - Daniel Mann (Great Falls / MSDB) 19-7 won by fall over Bert Davis (Helena) 2-18 (Fall 1:17)

Champ. Round 1 - Anthony Sarcos (Billings Skyview) 8-16 won by medical forfeit over Sean Polk (Missoula Sentinel) 12-4 (M. For.)

Champ. Round 1 - Woodrow Shirley (Billings Senior High School) 18-8 won by fall over Porter Ferree (Missoula Hellgate) 4-8 (Fall 3:08)

Champ. Round 1 - Weston James (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 17-6 won by fall over Noah Horn (Glacier (Kalispell)) 15-9 (Fall 5:02)

Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Freitag (Billings West) 20-4 won by fall over Gus Soper (Helena Capital) 0-16 (Fall 0:33) 285 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Issac Tolan (Great Falls / MSDB) 18-11 won by fall over Christian Allies (Billings Senior High School) 14-7 (Fall 0:31)

Cons. Round 2 - Brayden Wallace (Missoula Sentinel) 19-6 won by fall over Josh Kenny (Missoula Sentinel) 4-5 (Fall 1:39)

Cons. Round 2 - Brandon Cole (Billings West) 12-8 won by fall over Brock Goff (Billings West) 7-7 (Fall 1:38)

Cons. Round 2 - Xander Winter (Flathead (Kalispell)) 6-3 won by fall over Trent Salway (Helena) 16-17 (Fall 4:03) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Sawyer Troupe (Flathead (Kalispell)) 21-0 won by fall over Xander Winter (Flathead (Kalispell)) 6-3 (Fall 1:14)

Quarterfinal - Maxx Lee (Billings Senior High School) 13-3 won by fall over Brandon Cole (Billings West) 12-8 (Fall 1:58)

Quarterfinal - Kade Schleeman (Butte) 23-2 won by fall over Brayden Wallace (Missoula Sentinel) 19-6 (Fall 3:55)

Quarterfinal - Hudson Wiens (Bozeman) 10-1 won by fall over Issac Tolan (Great Falls / MSDB) 18-11 (Fall 1:02)

Cons. Round 1 - Christian Allies (Billings Senior High School) 14-7 won by fall over Brady Lewis (Great Falls CMR) 2-5 (Fall 4:11)

Cons. Round 1 - Josh Kenny (Missoula Sentinel) 4-5 won by decision over Chuck Gehl (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 3-4 (Dec 8-4)

Cons. Round 1 - Brock Goff (Billings West) 7-7 won by fall over Dane Deranleau (Great Falls CMR) 8-10 (Fall 2:11)

Cons. Round 1 - Trent Salway (Helena) 16-17 won by fall over Waylond Hicks (Butte) 2-6 (Fall 1:52) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Sawyer Troupe (Flathead (Kalispell)) 21-0 won by fall over Brady Lewis (Great Falls CMR) 2-5 (Fall 0:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Xander Winter (Flathead (Kalispell)) 6-3 won by decision over Christian Allies (Billings Senior High School) 14-7 (Dec 7-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Brandon Cole (Billings West) 12-8 won by fall over Josh Kenny (Missoula Sentinel) 4-5 (Fall 1:22)

Champ. Round 1 - Maxx Lee (Billings Senior High School) 13-3 won by fall over Chuck Gehl (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 3-4 (Fall 1:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Kade Schleeman (Butte) 23-2 won by fall over Brock Goff (Billings West) 7-7 (Fall 2:47)

Champ. Round 1 - Brayden Wallace (Missoula Sentinel) 19-6 won by fall over Dane Deranleau (Great Falls CMR) 8-10 (Fall 3:02)

Champ. Round 1 - Issac Tolan (Great Falls / MSDB) 18-11 won by fall over Trent Salway (Helena) 16-17 (Fall 1:02)

Champ. Round 1 - Hudson Wiens (Bozeman) 10-1 won by fall over Waylond Hicks (Butte) 2-6 (Fall 0:22)

