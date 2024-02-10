Results: 2024 Class A boys state wrestling - Day 1

Prev Next MTN Sports

Class A boys state wrestling tournament Friday, Feb. 9 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings Day 1 103 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Eli Erdahl (East Helena) 27-18 won by decision over Chase Davis (Corvallis) 17-11 (Dec 9-4)

Cons. Round 2 - Marquis Abad (Butte Central) 22-5 won by fall over Howie Gayle (Three Forks/Ennis) 25-20 (Fall 1:40)

Cons. Round 2 - Ian Dillard (Ronan) 24-4 won by fall over Owen Wegner (Billings Central/Joliet) 23-23 (Fall 1:26)

Cons. Round 2 - Diego Rodriguez (Bigfork) 25-7 won by decision over Landon Hansen (Frenchtown) 29-16 (Dec 6-1) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Jonah Casterline (Laurel) 26-16 won by fall over Diego Rodriguez (Bigfork) 25-7 (Fall 4:45)

Quarterfinal - Emerson Nose (Laurel) 32-11 won by fall over Ian Dillard (Ronan) 24-4 (Fall 3:22)

Quarterfinal - William Alves (Lockwood (Billings)) 28-10 won by decision over Marquis Abad (Butte Central) 22-5 (Dec 10-7)

Quarterfinal - Tyson Syth (Sidney / Fairview) 39-14 won by fall over Eli Erdahl (East Helena) 27-18 (Fall 3:24)

Cons. Round 1 - Chase Davis (Corvallis) 17-11 won by fall over Eli Lonski (Sidney / Fairview) 26-26 (Fall 1:57)

Cons. Round 1 - Howie Gayle (Three Forks/Ennis) 25-20 won by fall over Brycin Bugli (Stevensville / Victor) 2-20 (Fall 0:54)

Cons. Round 1 - Owen Wegner (Billings Central/Joliet) 23-23 won by tech fall over Justus Orman-Bergman (Ronan) 9-11 (TF-1.5 5:00 (17-2))

Cons. Round 1 - Landon Hansen (Frenchtown) 29-16 won by major decision over Shane Spencer (Corvallis) 15-11 (MD 10-0) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Diego Rodriguez (Bigfork) 25-7 won by fall over Eli Lonski (Sidney / Fairview) 26-26 (Fall 1:15)

Champ. Round 1 - Jonah Casterline (Laurel) 26-16 won by fall over Chase Davis (Corvallis) 17-11 (Fall 2:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Ian Dillard (Ronan) 24-4 won by fall over Howie Gayle (Three Forks/Ennis) 25-20 (Fall 0:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Emerson Nose (Laurel) 32-11 won by fall over Brycin Bugli (Stevensville / Victor) 2-20 (Fall 0:32)

Champ. Round 1 - Marquis Abad (Butte Central) 22-5 won by fall over Owen Wegner (Billings Central/Joliet) 23-23 (Fall 1:26)

Champ. Round 1 - William Alves (Lockwood (Billings)) 28-10 won by fall over Justus Orman-Bergman (Ronan) 9-11 (Fall 0:24)

Champ. Round 1 - Eli Erdahl (East Helena) 27-18 won by major decision over Landon Hansen (Frenchtown) 29-16 (MD 8-0)

Champ. Round 1 - Tyson Syth (Sidney / Fairview) 39-14 won by fall over Shane Spencer (Corvallis) 15-11 (Fall 0:37) 113 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Emry Veland (Three Forks/Ennis) 23-15 won by major decision over Colt McCord (Fergus (Lewistown)) 16-12 (MD 9-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Sami Jocks (Libby / Troy) 19-7 won by medical forfeit over Corbin Long (Frenchtown) 17-4 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 2 - Aramis Rivera (Billings Central/Joliet) 29-16 won by fall over Kahle Hill (Corvallis) 10-13 (Fall 1:42)

Cons. Round 2 - Will Merkel (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 21-15 won by major decision over Lyrik Fainter (Bigfork) 25-18 (MD 12-0) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Traic Fainter (Columbia Falls) 41-4 won by fall over Will Merkel (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 21-15 (Fall 2:57)

Quarterfinal - Philip Westrick (Lockwood (Billings)) 33-11 won by fall over Aramis Rivera (Billings Central/Joliet) 29-16 (Fall 2:37)

Quarterfinal - Aiden Smith (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 29-15 won by decision over Corbin Long (Frenchtown) 17-4 (Dec 9-5)

Quarterfinal - Gordan Knapp (Sidney / Fairview) 21-1 won by fall over Emry Veland (Three Forks/Ennis) 23-15 (Fall 1:57)

Cons. Round 1 - Colt McCord (Fergus (Lewistown)) 16-12 won by fall over Prestin Conolly (Browning) 3-4 (Fall 3:35)

Cons. Round 1 - Sami Jocks (Libby / Troy) 19-7 won by fall over Colt Yocum (Hamilton ) 18-18 (Fall 0:11)

Cons. Round 1 - Kahle Hill (Corvallis) 10-13 won by decision over Mitchell Clavadetcher (Laurel) 23-23 (Dec 8-1)

Cons. Round 1 - Lyrik Fainter (Bigfork) 25-18 won by major decision over Oliver Reynolds (Ronan) 19-17 (MD 10-1) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Traic Fainter (Columbia Falls) 41-4 won by fall over Colt McCord (Fergus (Lewistown)) 16-12 (Fall 1:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Will Merkel (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 21-15 won by fall over Prestin Conolly (Browning) 3-4 (Fall 2:57)

Champ. Round 1 - Aramis Rivera (Billings Central/Joliet) 29-16 won by fall over Sami Jocks (Libby / Troy) 19-7 (Fall 4:52)

Champ. Round 1 - Philip Westrick (Lockwood (Billings)) 33-11 won by fall over Colt Yocum (Hamilton ) 18-18 (Fall 0:13)

Champ. Round 1 - Corbin Long (Frenchtown) 17-4 won in sudden victory - 1 over Mitchell Clavadetcher (Laurel) 23-23 (SV-1 10-8)

Champ. Round 1 - Aiden Smith (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 29-15 won by fall over Kahle Hill (Corvallis) 10-13 (Fall 1:32)

Champ. Round 1 - Emry Veland (Three Forks/Ennis) 23-15 won by fall over Lyrik Fainter (Bigfork) 25-18 (Fall 0:58)

Champ. Round 1 - Gordan Knapp (Sidney / Fairview) 21-1 won by fall over Oliver Reynolds (Ronan) 19-17 (Fall 1:10) 120 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Haydan Frieboes (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 16-21 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Evan Ketterling (Lockwood (Billings)) 15-16 (UTB 5-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Travis Nygard (Frenchtown) 20-13 won by decision over Coyt Krieger (Hardin) 17-26 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Xander McCann (Billings Central/Joliet) 26-16 won by major decision over Quinn Wissenbach (Corvallis) 19-19 (MD 11-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Preston Johnson (Fergus (Lewistown)) 30-15 won by fall over Bradley Beck (Columbia Falls) 12-17 (Fall 4:44) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Ridge Cote (Ronan) 42-5 won by fall over Preston Johnson (Fergus (Lewistown)) 30-15 (Fall 0:48)

Quarterfinal - Elijah Nose (Laurel) 50-6 won by fall over Quinn Wissenbach (Corvallis) 19-19 (Fall 0:39)

Quarterfinal - Kona Fandrich (Lockwood (Billings)) 34-13 won by fall over Travis Nygard (Frenchtown) 20-13 (Fall 4:47)

Quarterfinal - Cole Rogers (Three Forks/Ennis) 40-1 won by fall over Haydan Frieboes (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 16-21 (Fall 0:58)

Cons. Round 1 - Evan Ketterling (Lockwood (Billings)) 15-16 won by fall over Bridger Bache (Libby / Troy) 22-18 (Fall 2:55)

Cons. Round 1 - Coyt Krieger (Hardin) 17-26 won by fall over James Swartz (Frenchtown) 10-13 (Fall 0:55)

Cons. Round 1 - Xander McCann (Billings Central/Joliet) 26-16 won by injury default over Jack Holmes (Butte Central) 27-18 (Inj. 2:07)

Cons. Round 1 - Bradley Beck (Columbia Falls) 12-17 won by fall over Brayson Orr (Libby / Troy) 7-14 (Fall 2:12) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Ridge Cote (Ronan) 42-5 won by fall over Evan Ketterling (Lockwood (Billings)) 15-16 (Fall 0:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Preston Johnson (Fergus (Lewistown)) 30-15 won by fall over Bridger Bache (Libby / Troy) 22-18 (Fall 5:54)

Champ. Round 1 - Quinn Wissenbach (Corvallis) 19-19 won by fall over Coyt Krieger (Hardin) 17-26 (Fall 3:28)

Champ. Round 1 - Elijah Nose (Laurel) 50-6 won by fall over James Swartz (Frenchtown) 10-13 (Fall 0:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Travis Nygard (Frenchtown) 20-13 won by major decision over Xander McCann (Billings Central/Joliet) 26-16 (MD 8-0)

Champ. Round 1 - Kona Fandrich (Lockwood (Billings)) 34-13 won by fall over Jack Holmes (Butte Central) 27-18 (Fall 2:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Haydan Frieboes (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 16-21 won by decision over Bradley Beck (Columbia Falls) 12-17 (Dec 5-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Cole Rogers (Three Forks/Ennis) 40-1 won by fall over Brayson Orr (Libby / Troy) 7-14 (Fall 0:19) 126 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Reed Mantle (Havre) 25-8 won by fall over Camron Beall (Hamilton ) 26-18 (Fall 2:16)

Cons. Round 2 - Pita Fish (Frenchtown) 6-2 won by major decision over Cooper Hardy (Frenchtown) 28-17 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Sebastian Mogan (Laurel) 25-20 won by fall over Jacob Murphy (Three Forks/Ennis) 28-12 (Fall 2:52)

Cons. Round 2 - Jake Phalen (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 36-10 won by fall over Devin Rossiter (Butte Central) 28-11 (Fall 1:57) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - August Courville (Ronan) 34-7 won by decision over Jake Phalen (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 36-10 (Dec 6-3)

Quarterfinal - Brenner Mullin (Sidney / Fairview) 39-15 won by decision over Sebastian Mogan (Laurel) 25-20 (Dec 5-1)

Quarterfinal - Tristan Swanson (Dawson County) 26-9 won by fall over Pita Fish (Frenchtown) 6-2 (Fall 4:34)

Quarterfinal - Cole Krutzfeldt (Lockwood (Billings)) 37-4 won by major decision over Reed Mantle (Havre) 25-8 (MD 16-4)

Cons. Round 1 - Camron Beall (Hamilton ) 26-18 won by fall over Grady Haney (Havre) 22-15 (Fall 2:19)

Cons. Round 1 - Cooper Hardy (Frenchtown) 28-17 won in sudden victory - 1 over Sean Davis (Corvallis) 20-7 (SV-1 11-9)

Cons. Round 1 - Jacob Murphy (Three Forks/Ennis) 28-12 won by tech fall over Cash Byrd (Columbia Falls) 20-16 (TF-1.5 3:29 (17-2))

Cons. Round 1 - Devin Rossiter (Butte Central) 28-11 won by fall over Boone Venema (Corvallis) 2-14 (Fall 2:43) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - August Courville (Ronan) 34-7 won by tech fall over Grady Haney (Havre) 22-15 (TF-1.5 4:00 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Jake Phalen (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 36-10 won by fall over Camron Beall (Hamilton ) 26-18 (Fall 2:28)

Champ. Round 1 - Sebastian Mogan (Laurel) 25-20 won by fall over Sean Davis (Corvallis) 20-7 (Fall 5:32)

Champ. Round 1 - Brenner Mullin (Sidney / Fairview) 39-15 won by fall over Cooper Hardy (Frenchtown) 28-17 (Fall 0:58)

Champ. Round 1 - Pita Fish (Frenchtown) 6-2 won by fall over Jacob Murphy (Three Forks/Ennis) 28-12 (Fall 1:50)

Champ. Round 1 - Tristan Swanson (Dawson County) 26-9 won by fall over Cash Byrd (Columbia Falls) 20-16 (Fall 5:52)

Champ. Round 1 - Reed Mantle (Havre) 25-8 won by fall over Devin Rossiter (Butte Central) 28-11 (Fall 5:20)

Champ. Round 1 - Cole Krutzfeldt (Lockwood (Billings)) 37-4 won by fall over Boone Venema (Corvallis) 2-14 (Fall 1:28) 132 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Matt Lemer (Havre) 27-10 won by decision over Max Ramesar (Polson) 15-7 (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Cole Johnson (Frenchtown) 23-10 won by decision over Tatum Todd (Three Forks/Ennis) 33-15 (Dec 10-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Blake Hoerner (Columbia Falls) 28-14 won by fall over Isaiah Otto (Havre) 24-10 (Fall 0:35)

Cons. Round 2 - Conner Jessop (Corvallis) 23-14 won by medical forfeit over Landree Aurand (Whitefish) 21-2 (M. For.) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Michael Moorman (Laurel) 34-17 won by decision over Landree Aurand (Whitefish) 21-2 (Dec 2-1)

Quarterfinal - Aaron Schmitz (Sidney / Fairview) 42-13 won by fall over Blake Hoerner (Columbia Falls) 28-14 (Fall 4:30)

Quarterfinal - Dalton Hinebauch (Lockwood (Billings)) 36-11 won by decision over Cole Johnson (Frenchtown) 23-10 (Dec 4-2)

Quarterfinal - Cale Nedens (Hardin) 37-5 won by decision over Matt Lemer (Havre) 27-10 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 1 - Max Ramesar (Polson) 15-7 won by decision over Maddox Malloy (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 11-13 (Dec 10-9)

Cons. Round 1 - Tatum Todd (Three Forks/Ennis) 33-15 won by major decision over Skyler Sias (Ronan) 11-21 (MD 14-4)

Cons. Round 1 - Isaiah Otto (Havre) 24-10 won by fall over Brandon Saltzman (Hamilton ) 17-20 (Fall 0:44)

Cons. Round 1 - Conner Jessop (Corvallis) 23-14 won by fall over Sno Momberg (Browning) 2-5 (Fall 1:41) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Landree Aurand (Whitefish) 21-2 won by fall over Maddox Malloy (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 11-13 (Fall 1:12)

Champ. Round 1 - Michael Moorman (Laurel) 34-17 won by fall over Max Ramesar (Polson) 15-7 (Fall 5:12)

Champ. Round 1 - Blake Hoerner (Columbia Falls) 28-14 won by fall over Tatum Todd (Three Forks/Ennis) 33-15 (Fall 2:52)

Champ. Round 1 - Aaron Schmitz (Sidney / Fairview) 42-13 won by fall over Skyler Sias (Ronan) 11-21 (Fall 0:15)

Champ. Round 1 - Cole Johnson (Frenchtown) 23-10 won by decision over Isaiah Otto (Havre) 24-10 (Dec 8-7)

Champ. Round 1 - Dalton Hinebauch (Lockwood (Billings)) 36-11 won by fall over Brandon Saltzman (Hamilton ) 17-20 (Fall 0:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Matt Lemer (Havre) 27-10 won by fall over Conner Jessop (Corvallis) 23-14 (Fall 5:17)

Champ. Round 1 - Cale Nedens (Hardin) 37-5 won by fall over Sno Momberg (Browning) 2-5 (Fall 0:36) 138 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Marley Erickson (Libby / Troy) 39-8 won by decision over Matthew Reske (Dawson County) 28-11 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Labron Shooter (Browning) 5-2 won by fall over James Holmes (Butte Central) 27-14 (Fall 4:54)

Cons. Round 2 - Carson Harris (Havre) 29-16 won by fall over Jairyn Krause (Ronan) 30-21 (Fall 1:10)

Cons. Round 2 - Jordan Warner (Frenchtown) 33-13 won by decision over Xavier Reatz (Libby / Troy) 14-10 (Dec 4-2) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Brody Ketterling (Lockwood (Billings)) 40-12 won by decision over Jordan Warner (Frenchtown) 33-13 (Dec 11-5)

Quarterfinal - Brody Keysor (Sidney / Fairview) 34-7 won by decision over Carson Harris (Havre) 29-16 (Dec 7-6)

Quarterfinal - Nathaniel Hill (Laurel) 44-9 won by fall over Labron Shooter (Browning) 5-2 (Fall 1:27)

Quarterfinal - Isaac Beardsley (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 25-4 won by decision over Matthew Reske (Dawson County) 28-11 (Dec 5-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Marley Erickson (Libby / Troy) 39-8 won by fall over Brady Hoverson (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 26-31 (Fall 0:17)

Cons. Round 1 - James Holmes (Butte Central) 27-14 won by fall over Ben White (Corvallis) 32-15 (Fall 2:24)

Cons. Round 1 - Jairyn Krause (Ronan) 30-21 won by fall over Will Nedens (Hardin) 22-22 (Fall 4:14)

Cons. Round 1 - Xavier Reatz (Libby / Troy) 14-10 won by medical forfeit over Luke Nuttall (Corvallis) 19-9 (M. For.) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Jordan Warner (Frenchtown) 33-13 won by decision over Brady Hoverson (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 26-31 (Dec 11-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Brody Ketterling (Lockwood (Billings)) 40-12 won by major decision over Marley Erickson (Libby / Troy) 39-8 (MD 10-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Carson Harris (Havre) 29-16 won by decision over Ben White (Corvallis) 32-15 (Dec 13-12)

Champ. Round 1 - Brody Keysor (Sidney / Fairview) 34-7 won by fall over James Holmes (Butte Central) 27-14 (Fall 2:55)

Champ. Round 1 - Labron Shooter (Browning) 5-2 won by fall over Will Nedens (Hardin) 22-22 (Fall 1:54)

Champ. Round 1 - Nathaniel Hill (Laurel) 44-9 won by fall over Jairyn Krause (Ronan) 30-21 (Fall 5:11)

Champ. Round 1 - Matthew Reske (Dawson County) 28-11 won by fall over Xavier Reatz (Libby / Troy) 14-10 (Fall 1:29)

Champ. Round 1 - Isaac Beardsley (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 25-4 won by medical forfeit over Luke Nuttall (Corvallis) 19-9 (M. For.) 145 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Fortino Silva (Ronan) 22-6 won by decision over Tristian Stygles (Havre) 24-11 (Dec 10-6)

Cons. Round 2 - Holden Hoiness (Laurel) 40-11 won by decision over Trey Bazaldua (Billings Central/Joliet) 25-25 (Dec 7-1)

Cons. Round 2 - Trace Steinmetz (Lockwood (Billings)) 22-15 won by fall over Johnny Paxson (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 27-15 (Fall 4:49)

Cons. Round 2 - Luke Knaub (Laurel) 22-11 won by fall over Zekiah Meyers (Libby / Troy) 31-13 (Fall 3:12) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Tahj Wells (Browning) 20-3 won by fall over Zekiah Meyers (Libby / Troy) 31-13 (Fall 4:35)

Quarterfinal - Jerin Coles (Bigfork) 6-1 won by decision over Trace Steinmetz (Lockwood (Billings)) 22-15 (Dec 9-3)

Quarterfinal - Dylan Delorme (Columbia Falls) 29-9 won by fall over Holden Hoiness (Laurel) 40-11 (Fall 3:24)

Quarterfinal - Reece Graves (Sidney / Fairview) 49-2 won by decision over Fortino Silva (Ronan) 22-6 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 1 - Tristian Stygles (Havre) 24-11 won by fall over Jake Simac (Fergus (Lewistown)) 19-22 (Fall 0:25)

Cons. Round 1 - Trey Bazaldua (Billings Central/Joliet) 25-25 won by fall over Gabe Martin (Frenchtown) 19-18 (Fall 1:30)

Cons. Round 1 - Johnny Paxson (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 27-15 won by medical forfeit over Gunnar Larson (Stevensville / Victor) 25-13 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 1 - Luke Knaub (Laurel) 22-11 won by fall over Gabe Kosters (Libby / Troy) 12-13 (Fall 0:23) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Tahj Wells (Browning) 20-3 won by fall over Jake Simac (Fergus (Lewistown)) 19-22 (Fall 1:09)

Champ. Round 1 - Zekiah Meyers (Libby / Troy) 31-13 won by fall over Tristian Stygles (Havre) 24-11 (Fall 1:11)

Champ. Round 1 - Jerin Coles (Bigfork) 6-1 won by tech fall over Trey Bazaldua (Billings Central/Joliet) 25-25 (TF-1.5 3:10 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Trace Steinmetz (Lockwood (Billings)) 22-15 won by fall over Gabe Martin (Frenchtown) 19-18 (Fall 2:22)

Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Delorme (Columbia Falls) 29-9 won by fall over Johnny Paxson (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 27-15 (Fall 3:05)

Champ. Round 1 - Holden Hoiness (Laurel) 40-11 won by forfeit over Gunnar Larson (Stevensville / Victor) 25-13 (For.)

Champ. Round 1 - Fortino Silva (Ronan) 22-6 won by fall over Luke Knaub (Laurel) 22-11 (Fall 1:55)

Champ. Round 1 - Reece Graves (Sidney / Fairview) 49-2 won by fall over Gabe Kosters (Libby / Troy) 12-13 (Fall 0:51) 152 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Matthew Liedtka (Stevensville / Victor) 28-9 won by fall over Jonah Varilek (Billings Central/Joliet) 17-10 (Fall 1:42)

Cons. Round 2 - Layne Alexander (Billings Central/Joliet) 36-10 won by fall over Wesley Walks (Hardin) 23-21 (Fall 2:56)

Cons. Round 2 - Billy Gustafson (Columbia Falls) 29-10 won by fall over Jack Hayder (Three Forks/Ennis) 19-20 (Fall 4:33)

Cons. Round 2 - Bradyn Rate (Frenchtown) 35-13 won by decision over Logan Knaub (Laurel) 24-10 (Dec 6-3) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Koda King (Ronan) 8-1 won by fall over Logan Knaub (Laurel) 24-10 (Fall 3:48)

Quarterfinal - Reinhard Bold (Havre) 35-9 won by fall over Billy Gustafson (Columbia Falls) 29-10 (Fall 3:12)

Quarterfinal - Winslow Peters (Columbia Falls) 15-8 won by major decision over Layne Alexander (Billings Central/Joliet) 36-10 (MD 10-1)

Quarterfinal - Kade Wersland (Laurel) 41-8 won by fall over Jonah Varilek (Billings Central/Joliet) 17-10 (Fall 3:54)

Cons. Round 1 - Matthew Liedtka (Stevensville / Victor) 28-9 won by tech fall over Jason Sorteberg (Sidney / Fairview) 26-28 (TF-1.5 1:56 (16-0))

Cons. Round 1 - Wesley Walks (Hardin) 23-21 won by decision over Connor Benson (Libby / Troy) 29-15 (Dec 9-6)

Cons. Round 1 - Jack Hayder (Three Forks/Ennis) 19-20 won by medical forfeit over WilJames Courville (Ronan) 37-12 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 1 - Bradyn Rate (Frenchtown) 35-13 won by fall over Tristen DeShazer (Libby / Troy) 9-11 (Fall 0:45) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Koda King (Ronan) 8-1 won by fall over Jason Sorteberg (Sidney / Fairview) 26-28 (Fall 0:27)

Champ. Round 1 - Logan Knaub (Laurel) 24-10 won in sudden victory - 1 over Matthew Liedtka (Stevensville / Victor) 28-9 (SV-1 10-8)

Champ. Round 1 - Billy Gustafson (Columbia Falls) 29-10 won by fall over Wesley Walks (Hardin) 23-21 (Fall 1:25)

Champ. Round 1 - Reinhard Bold (Havre) 35-9 won by fall over Connor Benson (Libby / Troy) 29-15 (Fall 3:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Winslow Peters (Columbia Falls) 15-8 won by fall over Jack Hayder (Three Forks/Ennis) 19-20 (Fall 4:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Layne Alexander (Billings Central/Joliet) 36-10 won by medical forfeit over WilJames Courville (Ronan) 37-12 (M. For.)

Champ. Round 1 - Jonah Varilek (Billings Central/Joliet) 17-10 won by fall over Bradyn Rate (Frenchtown) 35-13 (Fall 5:17)

Champ. Round 1 - Kade Wersland (Laurel) 41-8 won by major decision over Tristen DeShazer (Libby / Troy) 9-11 (MD 12-0) 160 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Henry Bennetts (Whitefish) 18-6 won by fall over Liam Aldrich (Billings Central/Joliet) 17-15 (Fall 0:46)

Cons. Round 2 - Branch Martin (Frenchtown) 29-8 won by fall over Joey Wise (Libby / Troy) 7-5 (Fall 3:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Keaton Wergin (Dawson County) 24-7 won by fall over Caleb Cook (Laurel) 35-15 (Fall 2:18)

Cons. Round 2 - Ty Schepens (Sidney / Fairview) 37-19 won by fall over Dominque McKay (Ronan) 13-7 (Fall 4:02) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Blaise Cronk (Columbia Falls) 36-4 won by fall over Dominque McKay (Ronan) 13-7 (Fall 2:55)

Quarterfinal - Tel Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 41-6 won by decision over Keaton Wergin (Dawson County) 24-7 (Dec 2-1)

Quarterfinal - Owen Younger (Laurel) 39-11 won by fall over Branch Martin (Frenchtown) 29-8 (Fall 0:49)

Quarterfinal - Miles Wells (Hardin) 29-1 won by major decision over Henry Bennetts (Whitefish) 18-6 (MD 11-2)

Cons. Round 1 - Liam Aldrich (Billings Central/Joliet) 17-15 won by fall over Zane Anderson (Lockwood (Billings)) 9-14 (Fall 1:56)

Cons. Round 1 - Joey Wise (Libby / Troy) 7-5 won by fall over Charlie Seemann (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County (Big Timber)) 18-17 (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Round 1 - Caleb Cook (Laurel) 35-15 won by decision over Nate Young (Ronan) 31-19 (Dec 9-4)

Cons. Round 1 - Ty Schepens (Sidney / Fairview) 37-19 won by fall over Wyatt Elwell (Bigfork) 22-18 (Fall 2:27) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Blaise Cronk (Columbia Falls) 36-4 won by fall over Liam Aldrich (Billings Central/Joliet) 17-15 (Fall 0:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Dominque McKay (Ronan) 13-7 won by fall over Zane Anderson (Lockwood (Billings)) 9-14 (Fall 2:27)

Champ. Round 1 - Tel Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 41-6 won by fall over Charlie Seemann (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County (Big Timber)) 18-17 (Fall 1:31)

Champ. Round 1 - Keaton Wergin (Dawson County) 24-7 won by major decision over Joey Wise (Libby / Troy) 7-5 (MD 15-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Branch Martin (Frenchtown) 29-8 won by fall over Caleb Cook (Laurel) 35-15 (Fall 0:50)

Champ. Round 1 - Owen Younger (Laurel) 39-11 won by fall over Nate Young (Ronan) 31-19 (Fall 0:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Henry Bennetts (Whitefish) 18-6 won by fall over Ty Schepens (Sidney / Fairview) 37-19 (Fall 5:03)

Champ. Round 1 - Miles Wells (Hardin) 29-1 won by fall over Wyatt Elwell (Bigfork) 22-18 (Fall 3:08) 170 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Tucker Shepardson (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County (Big Timber)) 30-10 won by fall over Cooper Dighans (East Helena) 21-21 (Fall 1:23)

Cons. Round 2 - Hank Hagenbarth (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 39-10 won by fall over Dillon Warner (Frenchtown) 37-14 (Fall 2:23)

Cons. Round 2 - Deegan Tvedt (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 17-13 won by fall over Brandon Pederson (Sidney / Fairview) 30-26 (Fall 2:36)

Cons. Round 2 - Landen Caplette (Havre) 26-15 won by decision over Ashton Granados (Browning) 4-4 (Dec 7-0) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Landon Bishop (Ronan) 43-3 won by fall over Landen Caplette (Havre) 26-15 (Fall 2:18)

Quarterfinal - Beau Mares (Laurel) 39-8 won by fall over Deegan Tvedt (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 17-13 (Fall 1:46)

Quarterfinal - Bruno Pallone (Hardin) 32-14 won by fall over Hank Hagenbarth (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 39-10 (Fall 1:47)

Quarterfinal - Jaden Silha (Dawson County) 32-5 won by fall over Tucker Shepardson (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County (Big Timber)) 30-10 (Fall 5:28)

Cons. Round 1 - Cooper Dighans (East Helena) 21-21 won by fall over Ian Thom (Libby / Troy) 14-28 (Fall 2:31)

Cons. Round 1 - Dillon Warner (Frenchtown) 37-14 won by decision over Aidan Toniazzo (Hamilton ) 24-16 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Round 1 - Brandon Pederson (Sidney / Fairview) 30-26 won by fall over Cayde Olsen (Corvallis) 5-14 (Fall 1:48)

Cons. Round 1 - Ashton Granados (Browning) 4-4 won by fall over Sergi Chinikaylo (Frenchtown) 8-10 (Fall 3:12) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Landon Bishop (Ronan) 43-3 won by fall over Cooper Dighans (East Helena) 21-21 (Fall 1:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Landen Caplette (Havre) 26-15 won by fall over Ian Thom (Libby / Troy) 14-28 (Fall 1:40)

Champ. Round 1 - Deegan Tvedt (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 17-13 won by fall over Dillon Warner (Frenchtown) 37-14 (Fall 1:58)

Champ. Round 1 - Beau Mares (Laurel) 39-8 won by fall over Aidan Toniazzo (Hamilton ) 24-16 (Fall 1:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Hank Hagenbarth (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 39-10 won by fall over Brandon Pederson (Sidney / Fairview) 30-26 (Fall 0:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Bruno Pallone (Hardin) 32-14 won by fall over Cayde Olsen (Corvallis) 5-14 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Tucker Shepardson (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County (Big Timber)) 30-10 won by fall over Ashton Granados (Browning) 4-4 (Fall 2:44)

Champ. Round 1 - Jaden Silha (Dawson County) 32-5 won by fall over Sergi Chinikaylo (Frenchtown) 8-10 (Fall 1:05) 182 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Robert Koyama (Hardin) 28-16 won by decision over Kyrin Doty (Polson) 16-17 (Dec 8-4)

Cons. Round 2 - Tristan Fisher (Ronan) 39-8 won by fall over Levi Love (Laurel) 31-23 (Fall 1:40)

Cons. Round 2 - Carter Morgan (Hamilton ) 20-12 won by fall over James Mills (Lockwood (Billings)) 13-6 (Fall 1:53)

Cons. Round 2 - Quinn Boogman (Fergus (Lewistown)) 35-10 won by decision over Colton Snyder (Corvallis) 8-10 (Dec 10-4) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Rowdy Crump (Columbia Falls) 35-6 won by decision over Quinn Boogman (Fergus (Lewistown)) 35-10 (Dec 7-2)

Quarterfinal - Hesston Hinebauch (Lockwood (Billings)) 31-13 won by fall over Carter Morgan (Hamilton ) 20-12 (Fall 6:51)

Quarterfinal - Evan Tidwell (Bigfork) 27-13 won by fall over Levi Love (Laurel) 31-23 (Fall 2:44)

Quarterfinal - Wyatt Elam (Fergus (Lewistown)) 38-0 won by fall over Robert Koyama (Hardin) 28-16 (Fall 0:50)

Cons. Round 1 - Kyrin Doty (Polson) 16-17 won in sudden victory - 1 over Daniel Mattingly (Billings Central/Joliet) 16-21 (SV-1 12-10)

Cons. Round 1 - Tristan Fisher (Ronan) 39-8 won by fall over Ryan Paxson (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 28-19 (Fall 2:54)

Cons. Round 1 - James Mills (Lockwood (Billings)) 13-6 won by decision over Nathan Hansen (Frenchtown) 29-15 (Dec 9-4)

Cons. Round 1 - Colton Snyder (Corvallis) 8-10 won by decision over Brady Hout (Ronan) 16-12 (Dec 8-6) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Rowdy Crump (Columbia Falls) 35-6 won by fall over Daniel Mattingly (Billings Central/Joliet) 16-21 (Fall 4:08)

Champ. Round 1 - Quinn Boogman (Fergus (Lewistown)) 35-10 won by fall over Kyrin Doty (Polson) 16-17 (Fall 3:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Carter Morgan (Hamilton ) 20-12 won by decision over Ryan Paxson (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 28-19 (Dec 13-7)

Champ. Round 1 - Hesston Hinebauch (Lockwood (Billings)) 31-13 won by decision over Tristan Fisher (Ronan) 39-8 (Dec 7-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Levi Love (Laurel) 31-23 won by fall over Nathan Hansen (Frenchtown) 29-15 (Fall 1:23)

Champ. Round 1 - Evan Tidwell (Bigfork) 27-13 won in sudden victory - 1 over James Mills (Lockwood (Billings)) 13-6 (SV-1 5-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Robert Koyama (Hardin) 28-16 won by tech fall over Brady Hout (Ronan) 16-12 (TF-1.5 5:53 (19-4))

Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Elam (Fergus (Lewistown)) 38-0 won by fall over Colton Snyder (Corvallis) 8-10 (Fall 1:25) 205 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Thor Fulgham (Sidney / Fairview) 32-21 won by decision over Clayton Beall (Hamilton ) 22-10 (Dec 8-4)

Cons. Round 2 - Jack Pallett (Fergus (Lewistown)) 23-13 won by decision over Mason Wilting (Havre) 15-11 (Dec 2-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Noah Guisinger (Hamilton ) 23-9 won by fall over Cole Dalke (Ronan) 37-13 (Fall 2:18)

Cons. Round 2 - Pierce Caplette (Havre) 29-9 won by decision over Felix Zambergs (Bigfork) 17-13 (Dec 5-4) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Jace DeShazer (Libby / Troy) 41-0 won by tech fall over Pierce Caplette (Havre) 29-9 (TF-1.5 3:44 (16-1))

Quarterfinal - Seth Meyer (Lockwood (Billings)) 32-12 won by fall over Cole Dalke (Ronan) 37-13 (Fall 5:02)

Quarterfinal - Nate Goodluck (Hardin) 33-16 won by fall over Mason Wilting (Havre) 15-11 (Fall 1:57)

Quarterfinal - Easton DeJong (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 12-0 won by fall over Thor Fulgham (Sidney / Fairview) 32-21 (Fall 5:31)

Cons. Round 1 - Clayton Beall (Hamilton ) 22-10 won by fall over Trey Daly (Lockwood (Billings)) 17-18 (Fall 0:37)

Cons. Round 1 - Jack Pallett (Fergus (Lewistown)) 23-13 won by fall over Ryder Zamburgs (Bigfork) 7-7 (Fall 4:03)

Cons. Round 1 - Noah Guisinger (Hamilton ) 23-9 won by fall over Cole Houlihan (Frenchtown) 17-15 (Fall 2:06)

Cons. Round 1 - Felix Zambergs (Bigfork) 17-13 won by fall over Adam Lolli (Columbia Falls) 2-14 (Fall 0:59) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Jace DeShazer (Libby / Troy) 41-0 won by fall over Trey Daly (Lockwood (Billings)) 17-18 (Fall 1:05)

Champ. Round 1 - Pierce Caplette (Havre) 29-9 won by fall over Clayton Beall (Hamilton ) 22-10 (Fall 2:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Cole Dalke (Ronan) 37-13 won by fall over Jack Pallett (Fergus (Lewistown)) 23-13 (Fall 4:36)

Champ. Round 1 - Seth Meyer (Lockwood (Billings)) 32-12 won by fall over Ryder Zamburgs (Bigfork) 7-7 (Fall 3:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Mason Wilting (Havre) 15-11 won by fall over Noah Guisinger (Hamilton ) 23-9 (Fall 3:09)

Champ. Round 1 - Nate Goodluck (Hardin) 33-16 won by fall over Cole Houlihan (Frenchtown) 17-15 (Fall 1:57)

Champ. Round 1 - Thor Fulgham (Sidney / Fairview) 32-21 won by fall over Felix Zambergs (Bigfork) 17-13 (Fall 4:19)

Champ. Round 1 - Easton DeJong (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 12-0 won by fall over Adam Lolli (Columbia Falls) 2-14 (Fall 1:06) 285 2nd Wrestleback (16 Man)

Cons. Round 2 - Brody Vandyke (Laurel) 31-13 won by decision over Jackson Davis (Ronan) 34-20 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Layne Powers (East Helena) 32-17 won by fall over Brody Bulette (Polson) 15-10 (Fall 1:56)

Cons. Round 2 - Austin Brush (Frenchtown) 40-11 won by decision over Tye Brown (Laurel) 36-19 (Dec 2-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Cody Kills On Top (Hardin) 31-15 won by fall over Zachary Sannar (Stevensville / Victor) 21-14 (Fall 1:31) Quarters & 1st WB (16 Man) Quarterfinal - Beaudry Payne (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 31-8 won by fall over Cody Kills On Top (Hardin) 30-15 (Fall 1:32)

Quarterfinal - Tommy Lewis (Havre) 25-6 won by decision over Austin Brush (Frenchtown) 39-11 (Dec 5-0)

Quarterfinal - Caleb Kleinke (Sidney / Fairview) 41-16 won by decision over Brody Bulette (Polson) 15-10 (Dec 2-0)

Quarterfinal - Holden Meged (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 21-0 won by major decision over Brody Vandyke (Laurel) 31-13 (MD 10-1)

Cons. Round 1 - Jackson Davis (Ronan) 34-20 won by medical forfeit over Zander Dingfelder (Dawson County) 14-15 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 1 - Layne Powers (East Helena) 32-17 won by fall over Tyler Conklin (Stevensville / Victor) 6-16 (Fall 0:37)

Cons. Round 1 - Tye Brown (Laurel) 36-18 won by decision over James Whitcomb (Browning) 2-5 (Dec 6-1)

Cons. Round 1 - Zachary Sannar (Stevensville / Victor) 21-13 won by fall over Sam Akey (Whitefish) 14-19 (Fall 3:18) Round 1 Champ. Round 1 - Beaudry Payne (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 31-8 won by medical forfeit over Zander Dingfelder (Dawson County) 14-15 (M. For.)

Champ. Round 1 - Cody Kills On Top (Hardin) 30-15 won by fall over Jackson Davis (Ronan) 34-20 (Fall 5:27)

Champ. Round 1 - Austin Brush (Frenchtown) 39-11 won by fall over Layne Powers (East Helena) 32-17 (Fall 3:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Tommy Lewis (Havre) 25-6 won by fall over Tyler Conklin (Stevensville / Victor) 6-16 (Fall 0:31)

Champ. Round 1 - Brody Bulette (Polson) 15-10 won by decision over Tye Brown (Laurel) 36-18 (Dec 6-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Kleinke (Sidney / Fairview) 41-16 won by fall over James Whitcomb (Browning) 2-5 (Fall 2:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Brody Vandyke (Laurel) 31-13 won in tie breaker - 1 over Zachary Sannar (Stevensville / Victor) 21-13 (TB-1 3-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Holden Meged (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 21-0 won by fall over Sam Akey (Whitefish) 14-19 (Fall 0:57)

