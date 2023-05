High school baseball: 2023 state tournament scores and pairings

Courtesy photo

Posted at 3:27 PM, May 17, 2023

High school baseball 2023 state tournament at Butte Copper Mountain Park Thursday Game 1: Florence (15-4) vs. Butte (11-2), 9:30 a.m. Game 2: Eureka (8-8) vs. Polson (16-3), 12 p.m. Game 3: Whitefish (13-2) vs. Frenchtown (9-10), 2:30 p.m. Game 4: Hamilton (11-4) vs. Belgrade (14-1), 5 p.m. Friday Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 9:30 a.m., loser out Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 9:30 a.m., semifinal Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 12 p.m., loser out Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 12 p.m., semifinal Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 2:30 p.m., loser out Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m., loser out Saturday Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 10 a.m., third place Game 12: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m., championship



