Girls basketball: 2025 Class C district tournament scores and pairings

District 2C

Feb. 19-22 at Sidney

(Four teams advance)

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Game 1: Bainville vs. Culbertson, first round, 3 p.m.

Game 2: Richey-Lambert vs. Savage, first round, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: Brockton vs. Froid-Lake, first round, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Plentywood vs. Westby-Grenora, first round, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, loser out, 9:30 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, loser out, 11 a.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, semifinal, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, semifinal, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, loser out, 3 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, loser out, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, consolation, 2:30 p.m.

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, championship, 6:30 p.m.

District 3C

Feb. 19-22 at Wolf Point

(Four teams advance)

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Game 1: Frazer vs. Lustre Christian, first round, noon

Game 2: Circle vs. Dodson, first round, 3 p.m.

Game 3: Scobey vs. Nashua, first round, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 4: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, loser out, noon

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, semifinal, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, semifinal, semifinal, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 6 loser, loser out, 3 p.m.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 loser, loser out, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, consolation, 3 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, championship, 6 p.m.

District 4C

Feb. 19-22 at Miles City

(Three teams advance)

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Game 1: Plevna vs. Jordan, first round, 2:30 p.m.

Game 2: Broadus vs. Wibaux, first round, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Terry, semifinals, 2:30 p.m.

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Ekalaka, semifinals, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, loser out, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, loser out, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, consolation, 2:30 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, championship, 6 p.m.

District 5C

Feb. 20-22 at Lockwood

(Three teams advance)

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 1: Broadview-Lavina vs. Forsyth, 3 P.m.

Game 2: Harlowton-Ryegate vs. Northern Cheyenne, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Melstone, semifinal, 3 p.m.

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Custer-Hysham, semifinal, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, loser out, 9:30 a.m.

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 2 loser, loser out, 9:30 a.m.

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, consolation, 3 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, championship, 6 p.m.

District 6C

Feb. 27-March 1 at Laurel

(Three teams advance)

District 8C

Feb. 20-22 at Lewistown

(Three teams advance)

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 1: Winnett-Grass Range vs. Hobson-Moore, first round, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Roy-Winifred vs. Great Falls Central, first round, 6 p.m.

Game 3: Belt vs. Centerville, first round, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Game 4: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, loser out, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, semifinal, 7 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, semifinal, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 loser, loser out, 11 a.m.

Game 8: Game 1 loser vs. Game 6 loser, loser out, 12:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, consolation, 5:30 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, championship, 8:30 p.m.

District 9C

Feb. 20-22 at Havre

(Three teams advance)

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 1: Hays-Lodgepole vs. Turner, first round, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2: Chester-Joplin-Inverness vs. North Star, first round, 11 a.m.

Game 3: Big Sandy vs. Box Elder, first rund, 12:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Game 4: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, loser out, 11 a.m.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Fort Benton, semifinal, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, semifinal, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 loser, loser out, 8 a.m.

Game 8: Game 1 loser vs. Game 6 loser, loser out, 9:30 a.m.

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, consolation, 4 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, championship, 7 p.m.

District 10C

Feb. 20-22 at Great Falls

(Three teams advance)

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 1: Sunburst vs. Power-Dutton-Brady, first round, 1:30 p.m.

Game 2: Simms vs. Heart Butte, first round, 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Cascade, semifinal, 3 p.m.

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Augusta, semifinal, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, loser out, 9 a.m. (auxiliary gym)

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, loser out, 9 a.m.

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, consolation, 3 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, championship, 6 p.m.

District 12C

Feb. 20-22 at Churchill

(Four teams advance)

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 1: White Sulphur Springs vs. Twin Bridges, first round, 5:15 p.m.

Game 2: Manhattan Christian vs. Gardiner, first round, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Shields Valley, semifinal, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. West Yellowstone, semifinal, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, loser out, 10:45 a.m.

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, loser out, 10:45 a.m.

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, consolation, 3:45 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, championship, 7:15 p.m.

District 13C

Feb. 19-22 at Frenchtown

(Five teams advance)

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Hot Springs vs. Alberton, play-in, 10:45 a.m.

Philipsburg vs. Noxon, play-in, 10:45 a.m.

Victor vs. Two Eagle River, play-in, 2:15 p.m.

St. Regis vs. Valley Christian, play-in, 2:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 1: Seeley-Swan vs. TBD, first round, noon

Game 2: Drummond vs. TBD, first round, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: Lincoln vs. TBD, first round, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Charlo vs. TBD, first round, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, loser out, 10:30 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, loser out, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, semifinal, 6 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, loser out, 10:30 a.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, loser out, 10:30 a.m.

Game 11: Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, fifth place, 4:30 p.m.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, consolation, 4:30 p.m.

Game 13: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, championship, 7:30 p.m.