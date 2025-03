Girls basketball: 2025 Class A state tournament scores and pairings

Class A girls

March 13-15 at Billings

Thursday, March 13

Game 1: Havre vs. Bigfork, first round, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Dillon vs. Lewistown, first round, 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: Frenchtown vs. Lockwood, first round, 3:30 p.m.

Game 4: Billings Central vs. Columbia Falls, first round, 5 p.m.

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, loser out, 9 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, loser out, 10:30 a.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, semifinal, 3:30 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, semifinal, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, loser out, 9 a.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, loser out, 9 a.m.

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, consolation, 3:30 p.m.

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, championship, 6:30 p.m.