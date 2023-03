Girls basketball: 2023 state tournament scores and pairings

High school girls basketball

2023 state tournament pairings

Class AA

at Butte

Thursday, March 9

Game 1: Missoula Hellgate vs. Bozeman Gallatin, 12 p.m.

Game 2: Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Big Sky, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: Kalispell Flathead vs. Bozeman, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 12 p.m., loser out

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1:30 p.m., loser out

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6:30 p.m., semifinal

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m., semifinal

Saturday, March 4

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 10:30 a.m., loser out

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 10:30 a.m., loser out

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5 p.m., third place

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m., championship

Class A

at Bozeman

Thursday, March 9

Game 1: Hardin vs. Dillon, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Frenchtown vs. Laurel, 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: Hamilton vs. Billings Central, 3:30 p.m.

Game 4: Havre vs. Browning, 5 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 9 a.m., loser out

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 9 a.m., loser out

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m., semifinal

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m., semifinal

Saturday, March 4

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 9 a.m., loser out

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 9 a.m., loser out

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 p.m., third place

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m., championship

Class B

at Great Falls

Thursday, March 9

Game 1: Bigfork vs. Baker, 12 p.m.

Game 2: Huntley Project vs. Wolf Point, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: Malta vs. Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: Big Timber vs. Missoula Loyola, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 12 p.m., loser out

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1:30 p.m., loser out

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6:30 p.m., semifinal

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m., semifinal

Saturday, March 4

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 10:30 a.m., loser out

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 10:30 a.m., loser out

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5 p.m., third place

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m., championship

Class C

at Billings Metra

Wednesday, March 8

Game 1: Twin Bridges vs. Ekalaka, 3 p.m.

Game 2: Roy-Winifred vs. Plentywood, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: Roberts vs. Manhattan Christian, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Chinook, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 loser, 9 a.m., loser out

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 10:30 a.m., loser out

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6:30 p.m., semifinal

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m., semifinal

Friday, March 10

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 3 p.m., loser out

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4:30 p.m. loser out

Saturday, March 11

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m., third place

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m., championship