Class B playoff football pairings

Posted at 12:08 PM, Oct 25, 2022
High school football

Class B playoffs

First round

Saturday, Oct. 29

Missoula Loyola (4-5) at Townsend (6-2), 1 p.m.

Fairfield (4-4) at Shepherd (5-4), 1 p.m.

Manhattan (5-3) at Bigfork (8-0), 1 p.m.

Baker (4-4) at Glasgow (7-2), 1 p.m.

Cut Bank (2-6) at Huntley Project (9-0), 1 p.m.

Whitehall (6-2) at Florence (7-2), 1 p.m.

Red Lodge (3-6) at Malta (8-1), 1 p.m.

Eureka (6-3) at Jefferson (6-3), 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Nov. 5

First-round winners

Semifinals

Nov. 12

Quarterfinal winners

Championship

Nov. 19

Semifinal winners

