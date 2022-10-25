Class B playoff football pairings

MTN Sports

Posted at 12:08 PM, Oct 25, 2022

High school football Class B playoffs First round Saturday, Oct. 29 Missoula Loyola (4-5) at Townsend (6-2), 1 p.m. Fairfield (4-4) at Shepherd (5-4), 1 p.m. Manhattan (5-3) at Bigfork (8-0), 1 p.m. Baker (4-4) at Glasgow (7-2), 1 p.m. Cut Bank (2-6) at Huntley Project (9-0), 1 p.m. Whitehall (6-2) at Florence (7-2), 1 p.m. Red Lodge (3-6) at Malta (8-1), 1 p.m. Eureka (6-3) at Jefferson (6-3), 1 p.m. Quarterfinals Nov. 5 First-round winners Semifinals Nov. 12 Quarterfinal winners Championship Nov. 19 Semifinal winners



