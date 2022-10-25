Class B playoff football pairings

High school football
Class B playoffs
First round
Saturday, Oct. 29
Missoula Loyola (4-5) at Townsend (6-2), 1 p.m.
Fairfield (4-4) at Shepherd (5-4), 1 p.m.
Manhattan (5-3) at Bigfork (8-0), 1 p.m.
Baker (4-4) at Glasgow (7-2), 1 p.m.
Cut Bank (2-6) at Huntley Project (9-0), 1 p.m.
Whitehall (6-2) at Florence (7-2), 1 p.m.
Red Lodge (3-6) at Malta (8-1), 1 p.m.
Eureka (6-3) at Jefferson (6-3), 1 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Nov. 5
First-round winners
Semifinals
Nov. 12
Quarterfinal winners
Championship
Nov. 19
Semifinal winners