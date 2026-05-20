Class AA softball: 2026 scores and pairings for play-in series

Class AA softball play-in schedule

(Higher seed needs to win just one of the two games to advance to state; the lower seed needs to win both games. Winners advance to the state tournament March 28-30 in Missoula.)

Western AA

No. 1 seed Kalispell Glacier and No. 2 seed Missoula Sentinel receive byes to state.

Thursday

Kalispell Flathead at Missoula Big Sky, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. (if needed)

Helena Capital at Butte, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. (if needed)

Eastern AA

No. 1 seed Billings West and No. 2 seed Belgrade receive byes to state.

Thursday

Great Falls at Billings Senior, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (if needed)

Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (if needed)