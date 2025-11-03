Class AA playoff volleyball scores and pairings

Class AA volleyball playoff matches
(Winners advance to state tournament)
Eastern AA
Thursday, Nov. 6
Belgrade (13-12) at Great Falls CMR (20-5), 6 p.m.
Billings West at Billings Senior, 6 p.m.
Note: Gallatin (24-1) and Bozeman (22-3) received byes in to the state tournament. Billings Skyview (8-16) and
Great Falls (7-18) were eliminated following the regular season.
Western AA
Wednesday, Nov. 5
Kalispell Glacier (7-18) at Missoula Big Sky (8-16), 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 6
Kalispell Flathead (5-20) at Helena (11-14), 6 p.m.
Note: Missoula Hellgate (13-11) and Missoula Sentinel (12-13) received byes in to the state tournament. Helena Capital (7-18) and Butte (4-21) were eliminated following the regular season.