Class AA playoff volleyball scores and pairings

Class AA volleyball playoff matches

(Winners advance to state tournament)

Eastern AA

Thursday, Nov. 6

Belgrade (13-12) at Great Falls CMR (20-5), 6 p.m.

Billings West at Billings Senior, 6 p.m.

Note: Gallatin (24-1) and Bozeman (22-3) received byes in to the state tournament. Billings Skyview (8-16) and

Great Falls (7-18) were eliminated following the regular season.

Western AA

Wednesday, Nov. 5

Kalispell Glacier (7-18) at Missoula Big Sky (8-16), 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 6

Kalispell Flathead (5-20) at Helena (11-14), 6 p.m.

Note: Missoula Hellgate (13-11) and Missoula Sentinel (12-13) received byes in to the state tournament. Helena Capital (7-18) and Butte (4-21) were eliminated following the regular season.

