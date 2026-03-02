Class AA basketball: 2026 boys and girls basketball playoff scores and pairings

Class AA playoffs

(Winners advance to state tournament)

Eastern AA

Boys

Billings West and Great Falls CMR receive byes to state tournament. Great Falls High and Belgrade have been eliminated from state contention.

Thursday, March 5

Bozeman at Gallatin, 6 p.m.

Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

Girls

Gallatin and Billings West receive byes to state tournament. Great Falls High and Belgrade have been eliminated from state contention.

Thursday, March 5

Bozeman at Billings Senior, 5 p.m.

Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 6 p.m.

Western AA

Boys

Missoula Sentinel and Missoula Hellgate receive byes to state tournament. Kalispell Glacier and Kalispell Flathead have been eliminated from state contention.

Thursday, March 5

Missoula Big Sky at Butte, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 7

Helena at Helena Capital, 8 p.m.

Girls

Missoula Big Sky and Butte receive byes to state tournament. Kalispell Flathead and Kalispell Glacier have been eliminated from state contention.

Wednesday, March 4

Missoula Sentinel at Missoula Hellgate, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Helena at Helena Capital, 6 p.m.