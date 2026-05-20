Class AA baseball: 2026 scores and pairings for play-in series

Class AA baseball play-in schedule

(Higher seed needs to win just one of the two games to advance to the state tournament; the lower seed needs to win both games.)

Western AA

No. 1 seed Missoula Sentinel and No. 2 seed Missoula Big Sky receive byes to state tournament.

Friday

Missoula Hellgate at Kalispell Glacier, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. (if needed)

Kalispell Flathead at Butte, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. (if needed)

Eastern AA

No. 1 seed Gallatin and No. 2 seed Great Falls CMR receive byes to state tournament.

Friday

Belgrade at Bozeman, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (if needed)

Saturday

Billings Skyview at Billings West, noon and 2:30 p.m. (if needed)